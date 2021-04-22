Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images News via Getty Images

If this were a matchup between bulls and bears, AT&T (NYSE:T) stock owners would have won first quarter earnings season by a landslide. Shares traded more than 4% higher mid-session on April 22, driven by excellent results delivered by the Dallas-based telecom. This has been the stock's best day of trading in the past six months, as shares approach 10% price gains so far in 2021.

The first quarter all-round beat was a rare one, only the second in the past 13 quarters. Add to it (1) total mobility net adds of 3.55 million that topped consensus by 80,000, (2) a spike in key WarnerMedia metrics, (3) a trend reversal in EPS growth awaited since before the pandemic and (4) a return to total company top-line growth not seen since June 2019, and bullishness can be largely justified.

On first quarter results

AT&T's 8 cent and $1.21 billion beats over EPS and revenue consensus, respectively, were the widest in the past three years. Credit should be given, first and foremost, to the carrier's crucial mobility segment.

The two graphs below explain how AT&T seems to have embraced the status of underdog relative to Verizon in the mobility service space, which the company earned in the past three years. The telecom has been playing hardcore offense and reclaiming lost market share, as depicted by two clear trends:

Postpaid ARPU, or per-unit revenue, has reversed course and begun to decline since early 2020 – not exactly what has been happening with Verizon (VZ). This is probably a reflection of AT&T's more aggressive pricing and promotional tactics, which cut against the broader themes of healthy consumer spending and recovery in economic activity. AT&T's postpaid net adds continue to skyrocket, while churn remains at five-year lows, at least. This trend is probably related to the other described in the first bullet above. Here again, improved user metrics is not something that Verizon has been experiencing in the past few quarters.

Besides mobility, AT&T has been leveraging its heavier exposure to the media business to boost its financial performance. The company's WarnerMedia segment saw revenues jump nearly 10% YoY to $8.5 billion. DTC subscription sales growth was much more impressive, at around 35%. Global subscribers in services like HBO Max jumped nearly 20% since first quarter 2020.

To be clear, WarnerMedia is a fairly small piece of AT&T's business, at a revenue share of less than 18% in 2020. The whole segment is barely the size of AT&T's wireline enterprise solutions. Also, margins have not been trending in the right direction (down 270 bps YoY in the first quarter), given the fierce competition in media leading to higher programming and marketing costs.

But it's within the media segment that AT&T is most likely to find growth opportunities, hence more appeal for the stock. In the short term, advertising will probably recover further from the pandemic year. Longer term, streaming services are likely to continue gaining popularity, while the international opportunity has barely been explored at this point.

On the stock

Following first quarter results, I remain a T bull. Sure, a 10% rally in the past four and a half months is somewhat unusual for a defensive telecom stock during a year of economic recovery. Therefore, much of the upside opportunity in this name has already been captured by the market.

But I still see the appeal of owning shares at current levels. From an income investing perspective, the 6.6% dividend yield remains outstanding, especially given a low full-year targeted dividend payout ratio below 60%. The more sophisticated income-seeking investor could even sell some out-of-the-money calls expiring mid-2022 to earn total cash inflow of about $2.85 per share (total cash yield of 9%-plus) while still remaining exposed to more than 10% share price upside over the next 12 months.

I'm a growth investor, however. Even so, I believe T might deserve a spot in my portfolio. From a downside risk perspective, AT&T's dividend yield premium over the 30-year Treasury remains near all-time highs, as the chart above illustrates. I cannot reasonably expect this spread to stay at or beyond 6% for long, which gives me a manageable 13% downside exposure on the stock (assuming long-term interest rates do not change).

Strategically, I also appreciate T's very low correlation with the rest of the equities market. Blend the carrier stock with high-growth names, or with a bit of leveraged S&P 500 (UPRO) or Nasdaq (TQQQ) exposure, and I believe that a portfolio could produce better absolute- and risk-adjusted returns.