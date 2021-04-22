Nidec Corporation (NJDCY) Management on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nidec Corporation (OTCPK:NJDCY) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call April 22, 2021 9:00 AM ET

Yoichi Orikasa - Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities

Akira Sato - First Senior Vice President and the Chief Performance Officer

Jun Seki - Representative Director, President and Chief Operating Officer

Masahiro Nagayasu - General Manager, IR

James Pulsford - Alma Capital

Ramsai Neelam - State Street Global Advisors

Bradley Snyder - Egerton Capital

Dear all, thank you very much for joining Nidec Conference Call. I'm Yoichi Orikasa, General Manager of Kyoto Branch at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

As we kick-off the conference, I'd like to ask you to make sure all the materials are ready in front of you. If not, please download the files on Nidec's homepage right now.

Please note, this call is being recorded and the conference materials will be posted on the company’s homepage for the coming week for investors and the analysts who are not able to join today's call.

Now, I'd like to introduce today's attendees from Nidec Corporation, Mr. Jun Seki, Representative Director, President and Chief Operating Officer.

Jun Seki

Hello, everyone. Jun Seki.

And Mr. Akira Sato, First Senior Vice President and the Chief Performance Officer.

Akira Sato

Good evening everyone.

First, Mr. Sato will make a presentation. After his presentation, we will move onto a Q&A session and Mr. Seki and Mr. Sato will answer your questions.

Mr. Sato now present Nidec's Q4 fiscal year 2020 results future outlook and management strategy. Mr. Sato, please go ahead.

Akira Sato

Thank you very much. Good evening, everyone. Welcome to today's conference call. My name is Akira Sato, Chief Performance Officer of Nidec. Today, Mr. Jun Seki and myself, will be your main speakers and answer your questions. And joining us also is Mr. Masahiro Nagayasu, General Manager of Nidec IR team.

For the forward-looking statements, please see slide number two of our presentation material for details. Now, I will give you the key figures.

Please see slide number three for the fiscal year 2020 full year results. As shown on slide number four 12 months net sales stood at record high ¥1,618.1 million or 5.4% higher year-on-year. The operating profits for the corresponding period increased 47.4% year-on-year to ¥160 billion. The last quarter operating profit ratio hit 10.3% due to enhanced profitability through WPR4 program implemented since the start of fiscal year 2020. And the sales declined and double-digit operating profit ratio is successfully maintained for three consecutive quarters. Profit attributable to owners of the parent for the full year increased 108.7% year-on-year to ¥122 billion.

On slide number five and six, you have steps charts showing the net sales and operating profit year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, respectively, by product groups with exchange rate effect, eliminations and the structural reform expenses. As you'll see slide number five, despite the decline in exchange rate fluctuation, all of the business segments made an increase in net sales year-on-year and the full operating profit does well. The decline in exchange rate and automotive have been covered by the remaining business segments, thus the significant year-on-year increase of operating profit has been achieved.

Slide number -- please see slide number nine. For the fiscal year 2021 forecast, we are aiming full net sales of ¥1,700,000 million. Operating profit of ¥180 billion and operating profit ratio of 10.6%.

Please see slide number 11. The net sales target of fiscal year 2020, which was the final year of our midterm plan called Vision 2020 have been expected to be ¥2 trillion, however, it was not achieved due to the Chinese economic slowdown followed by COVID-19 that happened during the period. We're going to continue to challenge this ¥2 trillion target in fiscal year 2022.

Please see slide number 12. Due to the net sales recovery and contribution from the WPR4 program, the quarterly operating profit ratio is on its way to steady improvement after forming the bottom in the March quarter of fiscal year 2019, and has achieved that would be hit operating profit ratio for three consecutive quarters.

Please see slide number 13. In order to overcome the rapid shrinkage of the HDD motor shipments, our Small Precision Motor division is implementing business portfolio transformation.

As you can see slide number 14, the R&D function has been reorganized since the start of fiscal year 2019 to create new businesses and grow further. As you also see slide number 15, we are starting to focus on the launch of mass production in new business areas, such as mobility, including mini electric vehicles, electric motorcycle, electric scooters, electric assisted bicycles and so on, for our midterm goals.

Slide number 17. In order to prepare for rapid increase in demand, we are currently laying the groundwork for E-Axle production of 2.5 million units in fiscal year 2025 and 10 million units in fiscal year 2030. On the financial side, following the yen denominated green bonds issued in November 2019, the Euro denominated green bonds were also issued last month to fund this production plan.

Please see slide number 18. Two members [ph] have been added to the EVs using our E-Axle compared to the previous quarter and cumulative vehicles has reached almost 130,000 units. As you see slide number 19, the new EV model called Aion Y which was launched by a Chinese company called GAC Aion NE has adopted Nidec's Ni100Ex which is our first 100 kilowatt

Ex we started mass production in November of 2020.

Please see slide number 20. As green transformation is accelerating in automotive industry, there is newcomer starting development of EV platform related product. Nidec is leading the EV ear as a company who triggers creative disruption and goes beyond the industry tradition.

Please see slide number 23. In Europe where environmental regulations and major country's automobile CO2 emission regulations are becoming increasingly bigger. Demand is expanding for automotive motors and related product and for high efficiency [indiscernible] 10:43 DC motors for home appliance businesses. And such circumstances in order to build efficient system to supply those product to Europe, we have decided to open new factories in Serbia to consolidate the Nidec Group's production activities in East European region so that our automotive division and group companies will be able to launch multiple message in the future.

Our one Nidec multiple businesses will be operated at the same site to seek synergies by sharing the same production infrastructure and back office. The new business basis will engage in supplying products to the European market, while looking to design and develop products locally in Serbia, which is country around them in people are in the field of science and engineering who are fluent in English.

In the past, we've established an economic development zone in the city of Pinghu, China for multiple businesses, as the site is now home to such companies that develop, produce and sell our products, enhancing our presence in Chinese market. Now, in Europe, as a part of our growth strategy best all synergies within Nidec Group, we are ready to utilize our new business spaces in Serbia as a core half of our European businesses.

Please see slide number 24. We enter into stock purchase arena acquire the shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool. The acquisition of Machine Tool business is very much useful in mutually complementing with our existing businesses. Nidec heavy activity engaged in manufacture, sales and services associated with reduction gears and press machines through our subsidiary called Nidec Shimpo. After completion of this acquisition, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool will be become Nidec Shimpo first main business. Furthermore, we expect to utilize Mitsubishi Heavy Industry Machinery Tool's technology for our future in-house production plan.

As we aim to extend the sales of E-Axle which is module consisting of a motor and inverter and gear. It is crucial for us to strengthen manufacturing capabilities of gears. In this regard, this latest stock requisition with firm other important steps to help us secure highly skilled personnel and their expertise for our E-Axle strategy.

Please see slide number 25. We have clarified new corporate philosophies in order that all the employees share that Nidec Group's mission, vision and its direction. In accordance with the new corporate philosophies, we will make a strong step forward for the 50th anniversary of the founding in 2023.

Please see slide number 26. We are currently undergoing personnel system reform in preparation for net sales of ¥10 trillion in fiscal year 2030. We will aim to become a company that is respected and admired and a group of talented people through measurement system.

Please see slide number 27. We have identified ESG materiality and classified it into five categories that are environment, quality and technology, human resource, supply chain, and corporate governance and into themes action plan. We will enhance possibility of sustainable development of the business by incorporating ESG materiality into mid to long-term goals.

Lastly, on behalf of the entire management team, we'd like to thank our customers, partners, suppliers for their support and commitment, as well as our shareholders. At this time, we like to open up the call for your questions. Thank you for all your attention.

A - Yoichi Orikasa

Thank you very much, Mr. Sato. Now, we'd like to turn to the Q&A session. Mr. Seki and Mr. Sato will be pleased to answer your question.

Our first question today is from James Pulsford of Alma Capital. James, please go ahead.

James Pulsford

Thank you very much. Could I ask you a couple if I may? The first one is very simple. Your R&D spend last year, I think you were targeting -- expecting to spend 85 billion, you actually spend 67.3. I think also the capital spending you made last year 89 billion was rather blurb in your plan. I know this year you're expecting to spend more. Could you just comment on that please?

Akira Sato

Yeah. First of all, R&D, it's -- there has been down to that level are you mentioned, mainly due to the more efficient around the activities. For instance, in European division, we have reorganized the R&D activities into one and also we utilize kind of shared service activities and also the R&D activities such as testing that is -- we have the testing inside of the R&D department, rather than outsourcing to the a testing company. With those measures to reduce R&D costs the total expenditure for R&D has been decreased.

And capital expenditure, as you see that significantly down to less than ¥100 billion in fiscal year 2020, mainly due to, of course, some delay to install the machine. But our main portion is right now, all the machine. Market is very soft. That’s why we weren't able to get the -- and lower price what we procure other machines. That's kind of main point. Maybe answer to your question. Is it fine?

James Pulsford

Thank you. And can I ask a separate question, please? I wonder, is it possible to you to comment on the current status of orders and new orders that you may have received? Looking at a number of years for your E-Axle and traction motors there, if you have figures you can share with us of for example, cumulative orders by a certain year or things like that, this will be very helpful. Thank you very much.

Jun Seki

Okay. This is Jun Seki. Thank you for your questions. Let me introduce several members. Excuse me. First, we always referring ordering bodies and possible -- high possibility ordering bodies 2025. Our target is 2.5 million. Actually what we receive in high possibility of receipt is already reaching 2.8 million with compression ratio 70%. So, if we use real number customer, giving us is already exceeding [indiscernible] time by time to increase it. But we don't change our number as 2.5 million, this why it is actually an order only from customer looks too optimistic. So, like 2020 results showing much far lower than what we received.

So, of course, in current sales situation and service situation in 25 is very different, we believe. And current sales is so shy, because they have a vehicle prices really very high. And the year-by-year, four years from now, we are a 100 percent sure it's going down. Thanks to battery, thanks to our components, and also lots of customers that's compromised Autonomous range, that makes battery smaller as such.

So, therefore, volume reliability in 2025 is not like a current, but we're still trying to be more conservative side. That's why we then changed to put 5 million. Once we see more reliability of the employees, we shifted to higher. And then once we shift higher volume in 2025, of course, we have stringent targeting 2030. That's first number one.

And second number. Last time we introduced oderings for -- like RFQ number in one quarter, still increasing and then customer decision becoming a longer and longer. So what we have in our hand project, customer request as to quote and/or we already quoted and are waiting for their conclusion, is 65. We have a 65 programs in our hand. So time by time it's increasing.

And then information suite. This is actually not number, it's probably natural questions from where we are having those orders. Majority are coming from Chinese automotives and the European automotives, together with European Tier I suppliers.

So, lastly, 60% of those volumes are applying volume of our traction motors, and maybe 30%-40% is motor alone. So those are our combination. But, all are motor for EV or plug-in-hybrid. So those are situations. Am I replying you enough information, maybe?

James Pulsford

Thank you. That's great. Could you just repeat the first one? I couldn't quite catch some of the numbers. You mentioned the 2.5 million targets. You're already at a 2.8 million. Then you gave a couple of other figures on -- which I'm afraid I couldn't catch. Could you --

Jun Seki

Right, right, right. I do. I do. 2.8 million with 70% compressor sales.

Okay.

Yes. So, therefore, when calculate quickly.

Okay. Now I'm --

I think -- yes, so it's 3.5 million or something. 3.8 million we might get by sales.

James Pulsford

Jun Seki

James Pulsford

Jun Seki

Yoichi Orikasa

Ramsai Neelam

Hi, Jun Seki-san, first of all congratulations on your upcoming position. I wish you all the best with that. My question is around -- I mean, just want to follow up the previous question. You mentioned the mix of traction motors and E-Axle, so that is 60-40. Can you confirm that?

Jun Seki

Yes. So, I'm talking about pure EV and plug-in-hybrid, but therefore it's pure…

Ramsai Neelam

Jun Seki

… given by motor. Yes. And then I'm not -- I'm excluding motor for hybrid -- micro hybrid. With that assumption, total number, we are assuming to be 2.8 million with compression vessels. And then its lastly, I would say, 70% is traction motor axel, 30% motor alone.

Ramsai Neelam

Okay. Great. And slightly on a different topic. So, I was kind of expecting the environment in the precision motor segment, because we have Seagate departure in the last quarter. So, I mean, can you give some color on the impairment costs related to this production capacity that is allocated to Seagate, in HDD motor segment?

Akira Sato

Yes. This is Sato stating. So this -- maybe March quarter we posted the -- ¥1.3 billion of this structure forming the expenses in spindle motor area. And -- but in Q3, 19 -- 1.9 million, so total is ¥3.2 billion of kind of impairment cost of early retirement package for -- relating to kind of [indiscernible] business.

And also maybe June question, maybe we will pause really more for kind of departure of the share business, maybe to BMEN [ph] or something like that. So total maybe high to ¥6 billion of impairment cost of restructuring cost which we posted by departure of Seagate business. Is that fine?

Ramsai Neelam

Thank you for that. Yes. That should help. And on the similar lines, can you give the profit breakup between the HDD and non-HDD and also the price for HDD -- I mean, outage ASP.

Jun Seki

You need the hard disk drive ASP situation?

Ramsai Neelam

Yes. I mean, I want to know the operating profit margin for HDD and non-HDD within small precision motors business.

Jun Seki

So small precision motor business the OP margins on the hard disk drive was a -- for the fourth quarter there was a 31.3% and the overall margin was 15.2%, then the rest is, we do have something like a -- roughly a 10%. Is that fine?

Ramsai Neelam

Yes. Yes. That should be fine. And on the ASP side, I can see there is a significant improvement on the ASP, yes.

Jun Seki

Spindle hard disk drive, right?

Yes.

So, for this quarter, ASP of our spindle motor for hard disk drive was something like 789.1 -- I am sorry -- $7.40, which is really down from 7.46 in the …

Ramsai Neelam

Jun Seki

Ramsai Neelam

Yeah. If may I -- can I ask like, on slide number 17, which is E-Axle related investment. So, is that including the potential M&As required for vertical integration as well or it is excluding any kind of M&As in that particular area?

Akira Sato

Yes. this is just the R&D cost and also structure extension for traction motor business. So we exclude the M&A in this graph.

Jun Seki

Therefore, this is investment when we grow just to organic side. Potentially, we may have just as any other companies, but this is not included in this chart yet.

Ramsai Neelam

Yes. Thank you. And probably the last question for me, is there -- I mean, general industry we've been hearing about the chip shortage kind of halting the production for many of these things OEMs. So, these experiencing that kind of volume decline from your side. And what's your expectation around the failure in coming quarters?

Jun Seki

So, this is Jun Seki speaking. So, let me reply. Actually segment-by-segment sessions very different then heaviest impact looks like coming into our automotive area. It's nothing strange because it's a huge site. And they're using lots of semiconductors and plastics and a couple -- here so. When -- once we have some shortage some way here, suddenly they have to stop the line. So -- and then, automotive, I think, there new car demand expectation was around the 86 million, 87 million this year. I think, past -- at least first quarter looks going like only 8 million or less pace, quite slow.

If we look at the -- I think, most of those reduction is coming from semiconductor impact. I know semiconductor is number one element, but even semiconductor element is disappeared, we have a plastic [indiscernible], so they need to be covered it from all areas. Then, if we look at the data inventory in North America, it says standard is 75 days, but I've never seen 75 days. Usually, they have a like 85 to 90 days on average, but current data inventory in North America is less 40 days. I think it's 39.2 or something. It's an extremely low. I heard that it’s record low.

So, demand is there just the automotive company tended to build. So, we called this is a positive title bump. Once everything fits, suddenly they increased production volumes. Now, we -- it's a good chance to reconstruct our cost again because services road, but we believe it's coming maybe June to drive things. That's what you're seeing.

Meanwhile, we have some impact for home appliance and commercial appliance, but so far customer demand doesn't show a need to -- actually increasing. And then we are following those increase volumes. The problem is all those supplier is requesting us to increase price. So, many us are still arguing. General impact is 4% to 5%. Of course, so we don't approve all of this. So, it's still arguing, but finally, we negotiate with our supplier and our customers. And then, we need to absorb this increase -- remaining increase by other cost reductions. That's the situation.

Ramsai Neelam

Jun Seki

Yoichi Orikasa

Our next question is from Mr. Bradley Snyder. Bradley, please go ahead.

Bradley Snyder

Yeah. Hi. Just quick question on the Mitsubishi Machine Tool acquisition. It looks like the sales figures -- they fell pretty dramatically. I assume that's due to the pandemic. I think it was from 40 to 23. So, I'm just wondering if there's any other reasons for that. And also what should we put in for the coming year for 2021 as sales expectation, and what margins would you see on that business as well? Thanks.

Unidentified Company Representative

The initial is heavy. Because of COVID-19 and also some kind of a stagnant market in industry area or postponing the CapEx in any factory, that's the sales would be done to ¥25 billion per year, maybe this fiscal year. And maybe that backlog or order intake has been increasing at this point. So that in fiscal year 2021, on year basis the sales will be alarm for the medium year in fiscal year 2021.

But we are not sure when we can -- we're really able to close this deal, because of antitrust investigation is going on. That's why the -- I'm not sure when at this point. But anyway, anyhow sales will be around ¥30 billion of our top line. And maybe project wise, maybe its still losing money. And together with increasing the top line its going to be break even in fiscal year -- late of fiscal year 2021, that's kind of situation.

Bradley Snyder

Thank you. That's very helpful.

Jun Seki

Bradley, this is June Seki-san. Let me add a few more comments. We are expecting this heavy industry machinery division to supply as many of gear machinery equipment to Nidec, automotive divisions, because our goal is 10 million productions in 2030. And then we -- to do that, we need 30 -- over 30 a line over 300,000 capacity per year. So one line capacity is 300,000 components per year, and we need 30 of those. And then we are going to set that around 10 to 12 by '25.

And with this heavy industry has significant high technology, but very expensive, that's why there is the very low volumes, and they're not so profitable. And then we assure once we officially absorbed them, we can compare their fixed costs. And then we can make an intensive order to them.

And then while we're glued, we can show everything very transparently, then we can estimate what they have to change and what they don't have to change. Usually, fixed portions, they don't need change for long life, it's over 80%. So that makes their R&D cost very low. So I'm showing just maybe 20%-30% of our activity. But I'm sure we can make them more revenues because of our demand and demand from Nidec ourselves. And then we can make the cost very similar. And just the actual comment.

Bradley Snyder

So I understand it sounds like you're mainly buying that into producing the machines you need internally to hit your E-Axle target. So I guess should we think of that acquisition as more like CapEx, is that maybe why your CapEx budget was lower?

Jun Seki

Yes, 260. Thank you.

Bradley Snyder

Okay. Great, thanks.

Yoichi Orikasa

Thank you, Mr. Snyder. Let's move on. We take additional questions from Ramsai Neelam of State Street. Ramsai, please go ahead.

Ramsai Neelam

Yeah. Thanks for taking my question. So just to understand the -- Nidec has the new business area and then mobility area like E-bicycle and E-scooter and maybe the Mini EV. Is that -- can we give us some -- what is it total market scope there or our total market size, if we have some numbers around it? And what's the scope of Nidec going into that market. I know it's a significantly -- very big market, but give us your strategy to -- acquire into that market or capturing the business in that market.

Jun Seki

Okay. Let me reply. And then after my reply, [indiscernible] if you have any additions, please. First about compact EV, new EV, we don't know -- to be honest, we don't know yet. It used to be very small that [indiscernible] homerun win completely breaks [indiscernible]. They have a $4,000 EV like actually, they sold 200,000 EV by 200 days from there started themselves. So, it wasn't much. And then, maintaining data for those sales is a 72% of zone buyer, parcel who was born after 1990. That means most of the people assumed it is 20 to 30 years old, mostly 20 something, yeah. And then 60% of this buyer female. You may not be so familiar with number, whenever you go female buyer vehicle is allowing 30%, most of those cases, even if they drive, but all of that type [indiscernible] therefore naturally may the owner majority, but this car is loved by younger guy.

So, if we look at their behavior, they like more data points and the fashions. This is an Amazon [indiscernible] and so they need to spend a lot of money. So, they don't want to spend so much money for automotive. Meanwhile, if they use the public transportation, like train to go to office, it's a danger because of COVID-19. So, I think -- I don't know if they're buying by themselves or [technical difficulty] money to purchase new cars, but that's right. And then we already got the whole order from their competitor. So their competitor is going to chase what their buildings, because buying this car is very different from the current automotive customers. So, [indiscernible] so those parts -- buyer doesn't move from current decreasing [indiscernible].

So, this is pure additions. So if this happens, not only China, but also India, Latin America in Africa, potentially demand is probably about 200 million addition on top of currently number. This is huge. It may not grow so far, but the once it breaks, it's probably grow very, very fast that's Mr. Nagamori is predicting and we also. So, maybe we don't know, let's say at least 100 million by 2030, that’s we have seen. Meanwhile, in bike including E-bike is -- I think this is the segment just replacement from gasoline delivering motorbikes to motor delivering motorbikes because current share of the EV in this area would must turn. I think a new bike sales volume annually is around the 20 million to 30 million. So, it's a big potential, particularly in like Indonesia, like India, initial lever from motorbike is much worse than automotive vehicle for the vehicles. So, government is very serious to shift from gasoline driven motorbikes to motor driven motorbikes. So, I think that few of these around 2 million -- 20 million to 30 million annually.

And then motor shifted bicycle, this is also booming, both -- very high cost country and locals countries. So, it's a big potential, but we need more study for this area.

Ramsai Neelam

Okay. And then to follow up on that -- so the technologies that Nidec already have or how to invest little amount in this area to produce the market requirement and also --- and comment on this margins, because it may require new investments around this area.

Jun Seki

We clearly have technology. Actually, probably real -- because of current players. For example, in China, auto -- motor driven motorbike is very standard. Actually in China, probably it's much more than engine driven motorbike, but their quality levels, durability levels and then some reliability, I think, it's not so high for us, very easy to overtake with same price. So, definitely we have. And then for mini in these sites, at this moment, we are seeing Korea preference from Chinese customers. I mean, Chinese OEMs, they want to use local people -- locally made motors. Of course, we can localize, but our case, we think we are Japan brand not Chinese brand. So -- but we are convincing them. Sooner or later they want to explore to zones. I think there is marketing even in Japan, but customer don't trust, Chinese make motors. If you have [indiscernible], it's much easier to convince expose customers, that communications. So, we're going -- we are positive going to this area.

Ramsai Neelam

Jun Seki

Yoichi Orikasa

Thank you, Ms. Neelam. Next question is from, again, James Pulsford of Alma Capital. James, please go ahead.

James Pulsford

Thank you very much. I wonder could you comment that on the majors -- major news today is that you're taking over as Chief Executive Officer from Nagamori. And if you could -- I'd be just interested to hear any other in practical terms how decision making may change at the top. What Nagamori then role will be within the company and how that will impact in work? Can you just talk a little bit about that and how big a change that will be going forward to what's been in place over the last year?

Jun Seki

Okay. Thank you, James. We have waited before this question. We wonder why we don’t get this question. It's a very natural. Yeah. Thank you. Before we end up time. As we repeatedly explained to this place, we have -- Nagamori and myself as a very cross-communication day by day, week by week, and then, of course, from the beginnings now I'm going to sound what I need to take over senior position in some dates. Of course, like one year, it was impossible for me. I need language to understand more deeply or need accent and then employee strengths and weaknesses of products and our customers. And then he said, maybe if you have later completely set of in our company.

And then if I show a strong leadership and also leadership or executives and how employees [indiscernible] discussion from the beginnings or more than one year. But much if he started to say he did not satisfy and little shy to say by myself, just to tell you what he said, but he is satisfied way of my management. It's pretty similar to. It's, of course, because I'm copying intentionally and then also outcomes as like a 2020 financial results and also some reputation from peoples in the management side, employee side. So, I didn't expect about it. He said he wanted to [indiscernible] and then since then we've prepared, but I didn't feel comfortable to transfer him missing once because employee warnings, a shareholder warnings, investor warnings, and then we discussed, we shouldn't have a very gradual shift.

So, as straight answer to you, we have some change for BOD, but it's nothing significant. Nagamori take a decision for all important things. So, let's say, over US$10 million investment is important, but all decided by Nagamori. Not a decision for those, quite few, me like before, even like $10,000 investment went to him, day by day he must made -- make us huge decisions. So those come to me, not to him. So, I take over those delegations, but for the company, the basis -- important decisions I asked him to decide. So, from that point, I would say not major change also I take over for yours. So he stayed this company as the like largest shareholders, founder, and then representative director, chairman and chairman of BOD. So, for all input and decisions such as high investment or, new idea to expand or sometimes, Nagamori son and myself make together.

And then, for me, for day by day operations, I used to have the only automotive and appliances industry commercial, but from April 1, I'm taking responsibility for Precision Motor Group company as well.

So for like day by day [indiscernible] I take care of that. He stayed for major decisions. And even those day-by-day communications, some are very important to discuss with him. I keep one on one with him, at least one per week, if necessary. And then we don't make any filament between him and myself. And last decision to go ahead before this shift is also headed by executive lineups. I brought them many names, which I can rely on, and then I need also hire from outside. So, executive lineup is much more mature, so one year ago. So that's also made the decision here.

So, this is the status. So, from now to 2030, we're going to grow from current 1.6 million to 2 million, 5 million and 10 million. And then time by time, if we create a nice distance, Nagamori son probably shift to the more delegation to me, but it's not happening all of sudden. We do this gradually. That's how you must explain to you.

James Pulsford

Thank you. That's clear. Is there anything -- so I can see that I see the change is more, as you say, for the day-to-day operation of the moment, are there any other changes that you've decided that are happening in six months or three months or a year where you decided other than what you've just outlined about the -- the day-to-day operational stuff across the company and the best …

Jun Seki

Yeah. Day by day, I don't. some more decision to go Nagamori. I take care of all of those.

James Pulsford

Okay. No, I understand.

Jun Seki

No other major change.

James Pulsford

That's very good. And is there anything else that decided, because you mentioned stage thing. Is there anything that -- this is what's happening from now? Is there anything this is plan that's going to change that you're going to take on more responsibilities or equal to less than six months time or a year's time? Anything else …

Jun Seki

That's right. That's right. We intentionally make this point in time, because we trust each other. And so he believes anything scientifically happened, I definitely to be postings and to discuss with him. So he understood. So, we don't have to define it to clear at this point, because of the deep relationship.

James Pulsford

Right. Okay. All right. Good. Okay. Thank you very much for that explanation.

Thank you.

Yoichi Orikasa

Mr. Pulsford. It seems that we are running out of time and probably we can accommodate just one shot more question. If the senior management of the company will come -- welcome any relevant question. Otherwise, we would like to conclude this call.

Okay. Now, there seems to no father questions, and that we would like to conclude the conference call. I'd like to appreciate for your participation. Should you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to contact Nidec Corporation or your sales representative at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. Thank you very much.

Akira Sato

Thank you everyone. See you next time. Bye-bye.