Photo by onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is a name I have been bullish on as a dividend investment for some time now. KMI is a battleground stock as long-term investors still feel the sting from the decline in 2015 while newer investors got in at a lower entry point and have been collecting a growing dividend. Companies that operate in the oil & gas sector are not investments for the faint of heart as traditional energy companies were crushed in the oil price crash of 2015 then beaten down during the pandemic. KMI operates roughly 83,000 miles of pipelines and 144 terminals while transporting 40% of the natural gas consumed in the U.S. I believe renewables will increase their position within the domestic and global energy mix but I don’t see oil and gas being eradicated over the next several decades. KMI just smashed earnings, increased their 2021 forecast, and solidified their latest dividend increase. I believe KMI is still on the road to recovery and shares could trade above $20 over the next several months. I recently started a position in my Dividend Harvesting portfolio series and I am looking at adding KMI to my other accounts. I have a theory that the increased red tape and stricter permitting process for energy infrastructure projects will make current pipelines in service more valuable.

(Source: Kinder Morgan)

Kinder Morgan absolutely crushed earnings estimates

The consensus estimate for KMI’s EPS in Q1 of 2021 was $0.24 which would have been flat YoY and $3.03 billion for revenue which would represent a decrease of -2.6% YoY. Over the past 3 years, KMI has posted:

2020 Q1 $0.24 EPS $3.11 billion revenue

2019 Q1 $0.25 EPS $3.43 billion revenue

2018 Q1 $0.22 EPS $3.42 billion revenue

Today, KMI obliterated Q1 earnings and posted $0.60 EPS and $5.21 billion in revenue. KMI just started 2021 off in a position of strength as they more than doubled the consensus estimate for EPS and posted a $2.17 billion (67.5%) beat on revenue in Q1. KMI reported its Q1 net income attributable to KMI at $1.41 billion which is radically opposite from the -$306 million from Q1 2020. KMI’s distributable cash flow came in at $2.33 billion compared to 2020’s Q1 DCF of $1.26 billion. Part of this drastic blowout was the Texas winter storm and a sizeable portion of the overall increases will be non-recurring.

The stars aligned for KMI in Q1 but the most important takeaway is that even though increased margins were generated from KMI’s intrastate pipeline systems management is making the right decisions. Management has been proactive during recent years and not just playing defense. The February winter storm in Texas created unprecedented circumstances and in the face of adversity, KMI’s management team made all the correct decisions. KMI’s CEO Steve Kean indicated that

“Those actions included enhanced weatherization at storage and other facilities, ensuring critical facilities had backup generation so they wouldn’t lose power, and deploying additional personnel and equipment at normally automated facilities to maintain operations and be positioned to make any necessary repairs if roads became impassable.”

While Q1 of 2021 may go down as an anomaly this is a major win for KMI’s management and its shareholders. The story could have been very different just the entire team at KMI executed and KMI’s assets performed. This is the real story behind the numbers and should restore some confidence in the eyes of unconvinced investors.

Kinder Morgan came out of the gates and raised its 2021 forecast

When KMI reported their 2020 full-year earnings they initially provided a 2021 outlook that included net income to KMI of $2.1 billion, $4.4 billion in DCF, and adjusted EBITDA of $6.8 billion. Every metric was increased today as net income is estimated between $2.7 to $2.9 billion, DCF in the range of $5.1 to $5.3 billion, and adjusted EBITDA coming in between $7.6 and $7.7 billion.

So the real question becomes what is KMI going to do with the influx of cash? Going back to an earlier presentation, in the 2021 budget KMI was projecting finishing the year at a 4.6x Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio. This certainly isn’t the same style of management leading up to 2015 as there is still an emphasis on financial discipline. It looks like KMI will be using the excess cash to strengthen its balance sheet. KMI is projecting they will finish 2021 with a Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio in a range of 3.9 to 4.0.

Management has done an outstanding job over the years strengthening its balance sheet and I am glad this is still a top priority. In 2015 KMI’s management team slashed the dividend and focused on financial discipline. Since that decision was made, KMI reduced its net debt by $10.8 billion and started rewarding patient shareholders by embarking on a journey to restore the former dividend. I feel this is a positive statement and getting below a 4.0 Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio would be a gigantic win for everyone.

(Source: Kinder Morgan)

Kinder Morgan’s dividend continues to grow

From 2011 thru 2015, KMI’s quarterly dividend increased by 70% from $0.30 - $0.51. In the blink of an eye, KMI’s dividend was drastically reduced from a quarterly $0.51 to $0.13. During the hard times, KMI kept the dividend at $0.13 for 9 straight quarters before increasing it to $0.20 in 2018. Since that increase, KMI provided shareholders with another raise in 2019 to $0.25 per quarter, and even though the pandemic KMI increased the dividend to $0.26 per quarter.

It may take several years or restoring the dividend to its former glory may never happen. For dividend investors, a stable dividend is the most important factor. KMI is proving that the dividend is stable and reliable. Today KMI increased the dividend once again to $0.27 per quarter. KMI is now paying its shareholders $1.08 on an annual basis which is a yield which exceeds 6%. Many companies in the energy sector fell on hard times in 2015 and needed to take drastic measures. This is now a story of a management team who made the tough choices, continued to put the shareholders first, and are emerging from two horrible business environments in a position of strength. It’s been almost 6 years since the dividend cut and KMI has made tremendous progress. I am very confident that KMI will continue to provide increases to their dividend in the future.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

If my pipeline theory is correct, KMI would stand to benefit a great deal

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) acquired Dominion Energy’s (D) natural gas assets in a deal valued at $9.7 billion. BRK.B paid $4 billion in cash for the assets and assumed $5.7 billion in debt from D to make this deal happen. The acquisition will more than double BRK.B’s portion of interstate natural gas transmission in the U.S from 8% to 18%.

I am going to use some very simple math for this, BRK.B paid roughly $1.26 million per mile under this deal ($9.7 billion / 7,700 miles). KMI has 83,000 miles of pipelines of which 70,000 miles is infrastructure for natural gas. Using the same valuation BRK.B put on D’s assets KMI’s natural gas pipelines would be worth north of $88 billion. You could also argue that KMI’s pipes are more valuable as they connect several major basins and transport 40% of the natural gas in the U.S. KMI currently has a market cap of $37.48 billion so it makes you wonder with all of those pipes in the ground are they undervalued?

I have a theory about energy infrastructure and I believe BRK.B connected the dots very early. The new administration won’t be favorable to new energy infrastructure projects unless they are renewables. After rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement and canceling the Keystone Pipeline this is very clear. I believe the permitting process is going to become much tougher for oil and gas infrastructure projects in the future. Before President Biden taking office BRK.B understood that its less of a hassle and probably cheaper just to buy existing pipelines than going through all of the necessary steps of new construction. I believe that renewables and natural gas will replace coal in the domestic energy mix and overall oil and gas will continue to play an important role in the U.S energy story for decades to come. If this is correct energy infrastructure is going to be needed and the new restrictions and red tape will make the current infrastructure more valuable. What if the premium BRK.B paid for D’s assets is no longer a premium? I think there is a good possibility that the assets of KMI and their peers are undervalued and all it's going to take is one acquisition to bring that to light.

Conclusion

KMI is headed in the right direction and management's perseverance is paying off in spades. Q1 could have been a disaster but due to being proactive KMI blew out earnings and continues down the road to recovery. KMI’s dividend continues to increase and their financial discipline is setting the stage to end 2021 with a Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio in a range of 3.9 to 4.0. If you believe oil and gas will be relevant for decades to come look at KMI as their dividend is stable, they are generating substantial amounts of DCF and there is a possibility their assets are worth more than what the balance sheet indicates.