Photo by alexey_ds/E+ via Getty Images

The Announcement:

Yesterday (4/21/21), Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) announced that 96% of their 2022 noteholders had signed a lock up agreement. In plain language, this means that 96% of the bondholders consented to the exchange the proposed exchange whereby they exchange into notes due 2025 that have less restrictive covenants in return for a consent fee and shares.

This gets them one step closer to cleaning up the balance sheet. As part of the exchange, not only will the company extend its debt maturity three years, they will also raise $100mm of new capital via a new $60mm secured note and $40 million of equity via a rights offering. I believe all of these transactions will be completed some time in May.

The Company:

GSM produces silicon metal, silicon-based alloys and manganese alloys. All businesses took volume hits as industrial customers (i.e. steel mills and aluminum smelters) reduced production volumes so all pricing was bad last year as well. Those trends are reversing pretty hard right now. Silicon metal has moved from $1/pound in February '21 to $1.41/pound as of 4/21/21. Despite this backdrop, management which stepped in at the end of 2019/beginning of 2020 still managed to generate positive adjusted EBITDA versus a loss in 2019.

The Restructuring:

On February 1, 2021, the company announced its restructuring plan with cost reductions recommended by Bain. The plan outlined $180mm of increased EBITDA over the next 4 years with the bulk of the savings coming in the next 2 years (outlined on pages 18-19) of the presentation. If these numbers play out, the company will be generating about $200mm of free cash flow in 2022 and then higher from there without assuming material volume or pricing improvements. As I noted above, prices are already 40% higher for a few of their products.

Importantly, Bain is working on a contingency basis, so they don't get paid unless the company can implement the cost savings they recommend. The new CEO, Marco Levy followed a similar program at Dow Chemical with outstanding results.

Regulatory Issue:

The company has 64% market share in silicon metal in the US. The US International Trade Commission just helped the company by prohibiting or imposing duties on imports from certain countries. China currently is prohibited from exporting to the US.

The Numbers:

Normally, I go through a whole historic valuation metric. The numbers are changing so much that I think broad strokes work ok.

Pro Forma Enterprise Value should look like:

$60mm Secured Debt

$32mm Bank Borrowings

$357mm New Unsecured Notes

$64mm Other Liabilities

=$513mm Debt

+$689mm Equity Cap (189mm shares @ $3.60)

-$132mm Cash

$1.062bln Enterprise Value

If management can hit their EBITDA and Free Cash Flow numbers, laid out in the presentation, then is trading at:

EBITDA Free Cash Flow 2021 9x N/A 2022 3x 3.5x 2023 2.25x 2.5x

These numbers above do not include reductions in EV by cash generation. But the company is projecting generating over $450mm of FCF by the end of the 2023. Nearly half the EV.

If we assume, the company can hit just the 2022 EBITDA goal of $348mm, that will cut the net debt load in half. Keeping multiples static, that alone adds $1 to the stock. Almost a 30% gain from here. Every multiple turn of that EBITDA adds ~$1.8 to the stock. I can easily see both occurring thereby driving the stock to about $6.40/share by the end of 2022, only using a 4x multiple of EBITDA. Close to an 80% appreciation. If they get faster improvement in numbers this year b/c of pricing strength, even better.

The Risks:

The main risks as I see it are execution on the restructuring/cost cuts and the huge reliance on two commodities. Silicon metal pricing in particularly moves around a lot. But the company's estimates are based on the really crappy pricing environment of January/February that was close to 5 year lows. Closing plants/reducing costs in Europe is also tricky. That could take longer/not happen.

There could also be short term pressure on the stock as the largest shareholder Immobiliaria Espacio possibly sells shares to fix other problems they might have.

Conclusion:

GSM stock is a levered stub albeit one that is not relying on just an improvement in the general business environment. It has been a terribly managed company for years and the largest shareholder is a weak player in my opinion. But the new management team has demonstrated success in the past and is using the same playbook. They are fixing their capital structure and setting themselves up for a major improvement in margins and cash flow. If they can execute, this can appreciate close to 100% and perhaps much more over the next 18 months or so.