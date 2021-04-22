Photo by Chunumunu/iStock via Getty Images

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) has seen a welcomed public debut as shares have performed well out of the IPO gate. The company has seen rapid growth in recent years in its goal to facilitate efficient, safe and unbiased digital advertising. The company has done so and has seen solid growth in the near term, while it's actually very profitable already, yet these qualities are awarded a premium valuation already at a high double-digit sales multiple which makes me a bit cautious here.

Safe and Secure Digital Advertising

The header of the paragraph is the basic mission of DoubleVerify. The company does so by protecting advertisers from fraud, so they do not waste investments on impressions which are not safe or viewable. The company measures over 5 billion impressions on a daily basis in a privacy-friendly manner, creating a more effective and secure ecosystem.

The company focuses on performance and quality measures on each device, including desktop, mobile, programmatic, display, video, social and direct publishing. The company aims to disrupt the old mantra and issue of self-reported data, leaving the advertisers which rely on these platforms in the dark in terms of advertising budget efficiency and reliability of reach numbers.

The company serves more than 1,000 customers across all verticals with 45 advertisers generating over a million in revenues, a decent accomplishment for a business which was founded in 2008. The company generated revenues based on measured transaction fees as further growth seems to be in the works. After all, digital ad spending is set to grow significantly, with new digital channels emerging, brand reputation being more important than ever, and programmatic ad buying on the increase.

Valuation Thoughts

Management and underwriters aimed to sell 13.3 million shares in a range between $24 and $27 per share. Pricing took place at the high end of the range, and given that the company sold 8.6 million shares, the company raised $232 million in gross proceeds with the offering. As a vote of confidence, Tiger Global Management has committed to buy $30 million worth of the stock in the offering.

With a total share count of 155.4 million shares outstanding, the company was awarded a $4.20 billion equity valuation at the offer. If we include the cash raised and a modest net debt load ahead of the offering I peg the operating asset valuation at just over $4 billion.

The company has seen solid growth in recent years. Revenues rose 43% to $104 million in 2018. Revenue growth accelerated to 75% to $183 million in 2019, only to slow down to 34% growth last year to $244 million. Based on this number the company was valued at 16 times sales reported in 2020.

In terms of margins the picture has been a bit volatile. The company posted a small $2 million operating profit in 2018, a number which exploded to $39 million in 2019, only to be cut essentially in half again to $21 million in 2020 amidst higher general expending as growth was under pressure. Needless to say with a 16 times sales multiple, the valuation was very elevated, as the company ended 2020 on a solid note with fourth quarter sales growth reported at 36%. While the run rate comes in a bit high, the fourth quarter is quite a bit stronger with some real seasonality being apparent. This makes me very cautious to annualize the fourth quarter $78 million revenue number.

Given the current revenue numbers I have no doubt that the company will generate sales in excess of $300 million this year, yet this still works down to a more than 13 times sales multiple, albeit it must be said that the company is solidly profitable unlike many listed technology names these days. This discussion has not even factored in the fact that shares have risen to $36 at the moment of writing. This $9 move higher has added roughly $1.4 billion to the valuation, thus pushing up the operating asset valuation to $5.4 billion. Based on this number, the forward sales multiples have risen to 18 times sales based on a conservative $300 million in estimated sales this year, still a steep multiple.

Some Thoughts

Truth to be told is that while the sales multiples are high, the growth rates at 30%-40% are quite solid and the company is of course profitable, which is a big differentiating fact vs. quite a few recent technology IPOs.

While the valuation seems the main risk in the near term, long term other key risks include the competitive position and innovative power, as the field is evolving rapidly of course. Other risks include reliance on integration and connection with major platforms and efficacy of the solutions, as this could compromise the trust and willingness of clients to spent on its solutions.

These risks are no different from for many other (technology) names as my biggest concern is simply the 18 times multiple in relation with 30%-40% growth rates, albeit that this growth has already come with decent margins, especially in 2019. These achievements make that I see quite a bit of support of the stock, yet at these levels the risk-reward is not compelling for me to initiate a position.