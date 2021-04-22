A Better Alternative To The SEC's National Market System

Photo by EtiAmmos/iStock via Getty Images

The GameStop frenzy tore the zero-commission mask from the expensive mess that is retail and institutional securities trading. Is there a private for-profit alternative to the SEC-created National Market System-based (NMS) status quo? The 12 exchange clones owned by the Big Three (Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), NASDAQ Inc. (NDAQ), and CBOE Global Markets (CBOE)) and the new exchanges (IEX and MEMX) are all making a living from inefficiencies created by the NMS. Are these exchanges and soon-to-come others now a government-protected closed system, immune from competition outside the NMS? The answer depends on the malleability of the NMS. Is the SEC open to competition that might threaten the Big Three? Has government regulation been conflated with government ownership?

This article describes a for-profit business model called a magnet market, explained in greater detail here and here. The magnet market departs completely from existing transactions business models.

The magnet market business model is different in three important ways.

It dramatically reduces trading costs and rebates a share of the gain to trading customers. Not zero commissions. Negative commissions.

It is competitive with the exchanges of the Big Three, not complementary. There is no inter-exchange arbitrage between the magnet market and other exchanges. There would be no payment for order flow.

Its value does not depend on SEC subsidies.

These three differences, taken together, alter the competitive playing field in transactions technology decisively. While other new exchanges did not reduce the revenues of existing exchanges - instead arguably enhanced them through interexchange arbitrage - a magnet market will replace trades of other exchanges and reduce inter-market arbitrage. The magnet market would profitably easily undercut the current bloated out-of-date cost of securities trading. Just as mobile phone networks decisively undercut the cost of landline phone systems, magnet markets will undercut the entire existing process by which orders are originated, processed, and settled.

If a magnet market succeeds each dollar of magnet market revenue will reduce NMS system revenue by more than a dollar. Thus, there is no possibility that it will become another of the Big Three exchange acquisitions.

Unlike other new exchanges, IEX and MEMX, this exchange does not depend upon the inefficiencies of the system of multiple exchanges owned by the Big Three to succeed. This exchange will succeed or fail on its own merits. It will not depend on government subsidies.

The unfair retail cost of trading

The GameStop frenzy focused the financial world's attention on a horde of retail traders that feel unfairly overcharged for their use of financial markets. The workings of retail financial markets uncovered by the GameStop frenzy show that Wall Street is profiting from retail transactions despite zero commissions. Yet the spotlight has uncovered no villain or organized cabal that has taken unfair advantage of retail and institutional traders.

Instead, multiple well-intentioned but ill-considered regulations have created a system that, taken as a whole, treats institutional and retail participants unfairly. The resulting unfairness is ironic since the system was designed with fairness to retail traders in mind. The SEC national market system -- a system at the core of the costs borne by Wall Street outsiders -- had two objectives at the outset.

Access to the best bid and offer prices for all.

Competition among exchanges to reduce trading costs.

Yet the NMS has evolved into an oligopolistic snake pit with the bizarre property that a few big exchange management firms own multiple cloned exchanges. The original intent was that many independent exchanges would compete with one another. Instead, multiple parasite exchanges exist solely to collect fees mandated, even encouraged, by the system.

Has the SEC been taken hostage by its own NMS?

The fractious Big Three have proven problematic for the SEC. The SEC is interested in promoting competition between exchanges on one hand, but not interested in adding further to the already excessive number of exchanges that exist solely to collect subsidies and fees on the other. The SEC has been self-stymied by the exchanges of the NMS. But would it accept a new exchange that solved this problem by competing the Big Three out of existence?

Why is the NMS important?

As unfairness goes, unfairness in financial markets is not particularly compelling. Traders of all categories, including retail and institutional traders, have a much better deal today than ever before. Retail commissions for most have fallen to zero. Execution speed and bid-ask spread have both improved greatly over the past twenty years or so. Retail and institutional outsiders only suffer by comparison to insiders that have reaped more than their share of the gains from advances to the electronic and telecommunications tech of trading.

Congress is sensitive to the traders behind the GameStop frenzy because it is a manifestation of modern angst over wealth inequality - the Occupy Wall Street or the 1% movement - which provides the GameStop frenzy with context. The government under its new Democratic leadership is turning its big guns toward the 1%, it tells us. But what can government do about the problems of Wall Street outsiders?

Robinhood may no longer be the hero of the WallStreetBets community, having shown its zero commissions are a business strategy, not a gift. Nonetheless, Robinhood's decision to stop accepting orders temporarily was warranted by circumstances. Further, High-Frequency Traders (HFTs) performed their functions flawlessly during the frenzy. They also explained their value within the NMS clearly in post-frenzy Congressional hearings.

Government regulation cannot help

The frenzy showed that it is the NMS taken in its entirety that costs retail traders too much. No one piece of the system malfunctions. When the NMS was designed to promote competition between exchanges on one hand but send orders to the best bids and offers on the other, a paradox was created. Any exchange that successfully improves prices compared to other exchanges on a routine basis will attract a larger share of total volume, eventually becoming a monopoly. The SEC cannot have it both ways.

Thus, to prevent the undesirable monopoly outcome the SEC directly or indirectly subsidizes all exchanges. That explains why a single firm like ICE owns several different exchanges each receiving the same subsidies.

A business model that does not depend on NMS subsidies

A way of thinking of the NMS that leads to a for-profit business model that truly competes with the Big Three is to see the NMS as a single exchange with a single market-clearing price - the Securities Information Processor (SIP). Viewed as a single exchange, the NMS is very expensive.

Any exchange that does not contribute to the SIP would not benefit from the SEC's subsidies, nor would this exchange necessarily clear its trades through the DTCC. But surely it would find undercutting the all-in cost of trading and clearing profitable and easily done more efficiently than the NMS does it.

But to compete with the NMS - viewed as a single competitor - the magnet exchange would necessarily replicate every part of the process of transferring ownership.

Improvements

A central clearinghouse that serves as a counterparty to every transaction. Minimum settlement and clearing costs. Less counterparty risk.

An exchange-affiliated investment fund. Reduced costs of clearing. Exchange-originated instruments designed by traders who use the markets. Market participant control of supply and properties of traded instruments. Simultaneous clearing and settlement. Payment of capital gains and dividends to holders of the underlying NMS instrument.



Summary

To compete in the financial instrument trading space, it is essential not to be co-opted by the competition at the outset. If a new exchange accepts the system's existing clearing costs, counterparty management, margin regulations, and financial instruments unchanged, there will be no way to introduce a genuine competitive threat. Does the SEC want to change the status quo? Only genuine change can provide a real difference in value and cost.