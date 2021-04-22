Husqvarna AB (publ) (HUSQF) CEO Henric Andersson on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCPK:HUSQF) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call April 22, 2021 4:00 AM ET

Johan Andersson - Director, Group Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Henric Andersson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Glen Instone - Senior Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations and Communication

Christer Magnergard - DNB Markets

Fredrik Moregård - Pareto Securities

Björn Enarson - Danske Bank

Gustav Hageus - SEB

Karri Rinta - Handelsbanken

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Husqvarna Group's report for the First Quarter of 2021. My name is Johan Andersson, responsible for Investor Relations at Husqvarna Group, and I will be the moderator here today. On the call, we have Henric Andersson, our President and CEO; and our CFO, Glen Instone. Henric and Glen will present the report. And afterwards, we will open up for questions. Let me also remind you that this session is recorded and we will be later publishing it on our website.

So with that, I hand over to Henric.

Henric Andersson

Thank you, Johan, and also warm welcome from my side. We are pleased to present a record first quarter here today and a very strong start of the year. Before we dive into all the details here, let us first highlight a few of the main things here.

We anticipated a strong first half of the year and a slightly more challenging second half from a growth perspective, given how COVID-19 reallocated volumes between quarters last year, so to speak. But we could also see that the strong momentum that we have developed over the last few years really followed with us into the season and was further supported by expanded listings and new product introductions and we are now very well positioned going into the to the gardening season.

And also very happy to say, of course, that the first quarter also is a record first quarter both in terms of a top line perspective, and from a bottom-line perspective. Ultimately, we are executing on our strategy, and that is paying dividends, we can see strong growth in all the key categories.

So all in all, a good start of the year, there's of course, always some uncertainty and some unpredictability given the globe - given the global pandemic, but overall, we feel very well positioned and [indiscernible].

If you sum out a little bit, we can also see the kind of transformation that we are on as a group. And looking at the last eight, nine years here, you can see a gradual improvement of our performance. And we end up based upon on an inherent transformation of the company.

Of course, we're slightly different focused during the years. And in the early years, it was mostly around product Costco [ph] focusing on less, but more powerful brands. It was about creating a divisional structure. So we could - we could execute well, et cetera, et cetera. And over the last few years, the main focus has been on really driving a favorable mix, where we have down prioritized, we even exited less attractive segments. And we have really increased the prioritization and the focus on the truly attractive segments. And this has inherently led to an improved mix in the company.

Of course, if you look at 2020 in isolation, there's also an element of a stay-at-home effect. And then also temporarily cost control and things like that. But as you can see on the graph, the underlying, the business is shifting is improving. And this because of the transformation we're on.

If you then dig into a little bit more of the details, and looking at the first quarter from a sales perspective, very strong, up 24% organically, as you know the Construction Division acquired Blastrac, which would add another percent here if we include that sort of total of 20% to 25% in terms of growth.

And as you know, when it comes to particularly the Gardena and the Husqvarna Divisions, the first quarter is a large degree about preparation for the season. And what we can see is, of course, that through expanded listings, et cetera, that our channel partners or to a larger degree partnering up with us in preparation for the season.

But we can also see which we also anticipated and talked about during our prior calls, that the inventory levels were lower than normal in the trade. And of course, that has been a fill up during the first quarter.

From an operating income perspective, we reached SEK 2.3 billion versus SEK 1.4 in prior year. This is largely driven by getting leverage on our top line growth, the improved mix, but also cost control and good price management. So we have been able to increase the profitability by 61%, despite the headwinds that we are facing here with raw materials and logistics.

From a direct operating cash flow perspective, we were positive SEK 143 million versus SEK 132 million negative last year. And that of course then further strengthens our financial position. And as one consequence of that, I mean, the AGM approved a dividend of SEK 2 - SEK 2.4 with one third being paid in April and two thirds in October [indiscernible]

Then the key metrics that we normally follow, which is how we're developing when it comes to robotics and battery. And here we can again see that we have grown the segments faster than the group in general. We are now at 17% of group sales and rolling 12 and really reassuring just to see on how the Pro segment is stepping up, not just from a growth perspective, the growth were high. But it's now starting to amount to a bigger portion of the business, which - it's now something that you actually can see also from that absolute terms perspective.

So that's a little bit as an introduction, and I'll now hand over to you, Glen to put some more colors on this.

Glen Instone

Thank you, Henric. And good morning, to all. So let's dig a little deeper onto the divisional performance if we can. Starting with the Husqvarna Division. Net sales were up 21% compared to last year, actually 10% as reported, but 21% as I suggested.

Very strong growth in all categories, as Henric alluded to, notably robotic and handheld products, both gas powered and battery-powered handheld products. And of course, with those product growth areas come in an increase in the associated accessories.

Also from a geographic perspective all regions have shown a solid growth in the period. Please to say that, we launched a further two robotic models in the quarter in the Husqvarna segment, particularly in residential, the models are called the 405X and 415X. And they've been extremely well received by the market.

Q1 is of course, by and large excelled in quarter, as our dealers prepare for the upcoming gardening season. And of course, they started from a relatively low inventory level. So we've seen an increased level of selling.

Operating income increased by 58% to 17.4%, EBIT margin from 12.2. So an impressive leverage on the sales growth, as well as a very favorable product mix. The division has managed to offset headwinds from FX, that's roughly SEK 55 million in the quarter and raw materials roughly SEK 20 million, as well as increased logistics costs.

On a rolling 12-month basis, the division then grows - it's grown by 12% organically from a top line perspective and some 50% in operating income terms, so notably above our 10% operating margin.

Moving over to the Gardena Division. The division continues with an extremely positive growth journey that we've seen for several years now. Sales were actually up 37% in the quarter. Growth was strong in all product categories, but particularly strong for watering solutions, robotic lawn mowers and hand tools, where the division has continued to strengthen its market positions.

We also had a product launch within the Gardena Division in the robotics area and that is our SILENO city minimo product. Worth noting, apart from our core markets, i.e., the debt [ph] markets that are very strong regarding the place, we also seen actually an over, even stronger percentage growth in our focused markets. So the investments in those markets are certainly paying dividends now.

Strong sell-in, again, pretty much like the Husqvarna Division, the retailers are preparing for the season, coming from a relatively low inventory position. So we continue to increase the inventory and the trade.

The earnings for the division actually increased with 64% in the quarter to a pretty impressive 18.7% EBIT margin, of course benefiting from the solid growth, improved mix, and actually managing to offset negative FX of some 45 and raw materials of 20. On a rolling 12-month basis, then an impressive 26% sales growth I would say and more or less doubling the operating income growing with 94%.

Moving over to Construction. Really pleased to see the continued recovery for the construction division. That was the division which was most negatively impacted by the COVID situation.

Q1 organic sales growth was 14%. And then we had a further benefit from the Blastrac acquisition that would add a further 9% into the comp year-on-year. The market situation has improved for the construction industry in the first quarter. And we firmly believe the division is improving its market positions. All regions are showing a solid growth, North America, Europe and APAC.

The margin did improve significantly on that organic sales growth by 55% to some 12.2% EBIT margin. The sales growth and improve mix offsetting the headwinds from FX and logistics.

On a rolling 12-month basis and sales are more or less flat at minus 1%, sort of clear recovery from the figures we saw back in Q2 last year where we were trending at minus 18%. And I think more importantly, the operating margin is back at 11.7% from 10.8% at year end.

A new chart we thought that would be helpful to bring into the equation for the quality causes [ph] is the EBIT bridge to depict the various drivers that we usually talk to each quarter, an EBIT improvement of 61% coming up from 11.7% EBIT margin to 16.3%. Of course, notably market driven improvements, which is the big - the big bar there on the left-hand side, depicting the volume mix, and also the internal efficiency program, so generating over SEK 1 billion.

However, price continues very much in line with what we guided on previously. It's SEK115 million in the quarter or roughly 0.5% on margin. Worth to note that we do actually plan on taking further price increases during the remainder of the year, given the headwinds that we're seeing in raw materials and logistics. That I'll talk to you in a second.

We continue to expand in our strategic initiative area. And this was approximately SEK 100 million in the quarter, or a negative 0.4% on the large. Raw materials relatively low. So far this year, the impact at SEK 40 million, that's pretty much split between Husqvarna and Gardena Divisions. We do revise our full year forecast in raw materials now to be SEK 350 million to SEK 400 million. Point to note that that is largely going to be a H2 headwind for us.

FX in the quarter was 135 negative. Our full year guidance is pretty much in line with the previous expectation, we say SEK 300 million to SEK 350 million negative FX, worth noting that around 75% of that will come in H1 and 25% in H2.

Moving over to the seasonality. And this is actually a copy paste of what we showed in the Q4 report. It's more just to really reiterate the slide that we showed there last quarter, showing our seasonality profile, sales and earnings. Of course, the periodization was significantly different in 2020. We want to really point that out.

So Q3 is the quarter that stands out last year, where we really benefited from that extended weather season, extended demand season due to COVID, and lastly, catching up from Q1 and Q2. So please have this in mind, as you think about the profile for this year.

Moving over to the cash generation, I'm pleased to say we continue with a positive development, we're actually plus 143 this year versus minus 132 last year. Worth pointing out actually, we actually have a slightly negative impact in working capital from the Blastrac acquisition so far, approximately SEK 240 million. So if I looked at through like-for-like versus last year we're closer to SEK 400 million on cash flow.

Of course, the big drivers here are the improved EBITDA, SEK 850 million, inventories, more or less in line with prior year in terms of the bill SEK 100 million [ph] improvement. The increased sales do drive a higher AR number, about SEK 700 million negative. And then the payables is very similar to the prior year. And CapEx is also in line with prior year. Just from CapEx we will remain with the full year guidance that we previously give, which is very much in line actually with the original 2020 plan, which would be around about SEK 2.4 billion for the full year.

Capital efficiency. We're extremely pleased that this continues, pretty nice line downwards there to 22.5%. And of course, we're coming from a tough position, what 12 months ago, but certainly at the end of Q4 last year, we were at 24.4 and the end of Q1 2020 we were at 29.4. Significantly supported by the increased sales, of course, but also improvements to the working capital, as we mentioned in recent quarters.

Q2 we'd expect should continue to show the development here. And then of course, we have to maneuver some headwinds in H2, as we have a pretty tough comparison to the prior year, particularly sales wise.

Moving on to the balance sheet. The main items to call out, inventory being some SEK 1.2 billion lower than prior or 11%. Actually FX is around what 8% of that 11% improvement. So a 3% year-on-year comparison in through - two terms.

It's our sixth consecutive quarter of inventory improvement versus the same quarter in the prior year. As mentioned, receivables do increase in line with the sales development, and trade payables in line with the production levels going up in the quarter.

Worth to note that we have paid down some additional debt since the quarter end, approximately SEK 1.5 billion, and we intend to further pay that on about SEK 1.2 billion in the remainder of the quarter. And as Henric said, a dividend was approved, and we paid the first third of that dividend, which is around about SEK 450. And that happened during April.

Before I pass back to Henric, just a snapshot on our net debt to EBITDA, we're now at 0.9, so we're extremely satisfied with this. Of course, a significant improvement in the net debt, as Henric mentioned, now, reducing to SEK 5.3 billion versus SEL 11.6 in the prior year, mainly coming from an improvement in the cash from operations, with a slight positive coming from the cash flow from financing, pension discount effect, slightly negative of SEK 0.4 billion, positive currency effect in the net debt to SEK 0.6 billion.

And at that, I will pass back to you Henric.

Henric Andersson

Thank you, Glen. And let's then shift gears a little bit, and also discuss the longer term a little bit. We are delivering on our strategy, we own the transformation. We have seen this picture quite a few times, of course. But let me still repeat a little bit of it. I mean, ultimately, it's all about customer experience and getting closer to your customer and create more intimate relationships, while we at the same time are transforming the company towards more on robotics and battery on one hand, and also where we are expanding our offering beyond traditional products into services and solutions.

And then of course, all this rests upon a winning core. And sometimes I get the question, what is the winning core, but you can say that, I mean, you have the whole - the whole Construction Division, the whole Gardena Division, you have the professional part of the - of the Husqvarna Division that we think of here to a large degree.

And then of course, this - in the epicenter of this is sustainability and our sustainability work. Not just because it's the right thing to do, but it's ultimately about securing market leadership over time. And the reason why we call this Sustainovate is really that we - we are combining our passion for sustainability without innovation capability. And that's how we are framing it and how we are focusing on it internally.

And we - in the last report we closed the books on Sustainovate 2020, which was a program that is about a five-year program, it's about a very, very ambitious targets. And we really moved the company in this dimension during those five years. And then we kicked off Sustainovate 2025 where we set three very distinct and bold targets for us. It's about carbon, it's about circular, it's about people.

In terms of carbon, we are committed to the Paris Agreement, and a 1.5 degree maximum increase of temperature. And to contribute to that, we need to reduce our absolute CO2 emissions by 35% across our entire value chain. And that's our commitment for 2025.

It's also circular. Here we want to channel our innovation capability to creating more of a circular economy. And here we are set the targets of launching Testi [ph] circular innovations by 2025. And then the third target is about people. How can we empower customers and colleagues to make sustainable choices and here we have set the target that we will empower at least 5 million people to take a - to make a better choice so to speak?

And going forward in these calls, we will give an update on how we are doing on these different targets, how they are progressing. And if we look at the - after the first quarter, we have reduced the carbon by 31%. Let's remember that that baseline is 2015. And one could think that we almost there already, but let's then keep in mind that we did exit quite sizable petrol business. And that during 2020 from a mix perspective we had more of Gardena products and electrical products then what we have had there, let's call it our non-COVID year. And therefore, there's still a challenge to get to the 35% absolute reduction by 2025.

And also circular, we have already made two innovations. Just to mention, one of them, so you get a flavor of it. It's called Didon Boxen [ph]. It's a Swedish name, but it's basically a box or a small shed, where a community or neighborhood can share battery products in a very easy way.

And then in terms of people. Here, we have not made tangible, concrete progress here. But we are now launching big training programs for our employees. And we are reviewing how we can change our marketing to also empower customers. So it's a large degree. So more to come here going forward.

Before we sum up, maybe, and when it comes to strategy, I can also give the update that the program that we launched in conjunction with the Q3 report, where we on one hand are stepping up our strategic investments by SEK 250 million a year. And we are improving our hand-held value chain, and realizing some savings of SEK 500 million per year. That's all program is progressing according to plan.

So before then we open up for questions here, maybe going back to the main messages. For this call, I think that, it's safe to say that we have had a very strong start of the year, not just because of lower comps and low inventory, but also that we are continuing to win and that we have this good momentum with us. And therefore we are we're well positioned for the gardening season. Of course, there is lot of uncertainties out there, but we are really in a good position going into the season here.

We have delivered a record first quarter and strength - further strengthened our financial position. And ultimately, we are successful executing our strategy. And we can see the dividends through the growth in the key categories and how that is improving the mix of the company.

Okay. With that, I hand over to you, Johan. And let's open for Q&A.

Johan Andersson

Thank you very much Henric and Glen for the presentations. And with that we're ready to open up the Q&A session. So please, operator, go ahead.

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Christer Magnergard from DNB Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Christer Magnergard

Hello. Congratulations for obviously strong Q1 of course. When you look at Q1 demand, organic growth of 24%, is it possible for you to quantify how much of that was - that was driven by the massive restocking more than normal restocking from retailers and dealers and also how we should think about the normal seasonality going into the second quarter, which is normally stronger than Q1?

Henric Andersson

I think you are mute Glen.

Glen Instone

I was mute, sorry. Yeah, Christer, I will take that one. I would say of course it is a large VSL [ph] in quarter. So a lot of the increased demand particularly in Husqvarna and Gardena Divisions has been replenishing that lower inventory situation. And the season is more or less breaking. So it's hard to talk about sell-through at this point in time, in relation to Q1.

So I think a large element of that actually is bringing the retailer inventory levels, of a trade partner inventory levels back up to a normalized level. And therefore, we'd like to…

Henric Andersson

I think…

Glen Instone

Now going into Q2 a normalized demand situation, but the season is breaking.

Henric Andersson

I think in the terms to fiscal year [ph] is that most of the [indiscernible] saying, I mean, here in terms of most of the sales for Gardena and Husqvarna is filling up inventory for the season. And then the question is, what is bringing that back to normal level versus that we actually taking share with our channel partners? I think that is the challenge. But our general feeling is that we are taking floor space that we have expanded our listings and so on. But it's very hard for us to give a good number on it.

Christer Magnergard

And in terms of the normal seasonality, you mentioned that 2020 how that was different compared to historical years, not 2021 seems to be different as well, given the strong Q1. But it's still fair to assume normal - seasonally stronger second quarter than Q1?

Henric Andersson

I think it's a fair assumption. And the reason we can say that is, of course, April is our largest month of Q2, where it was relatively soft last year. So we're going to come to a fairly soft April. May would expect to be normalized and June will be a tough comp, but putting the three together, then we should have a relatively easy comp to the prior year.

Christer Magnergard

And on the EBIT bridge, which you provided on page eight in the presentation. That's the one question I have is that you break out strategic initiatives, but you don't break out cost savings. So is it possible to give like a net number on cost savings versus SI?

Glen Instone

Well, I can give a couple of numbers, I think we talked about the SEK 500 in savings. And we have roughly SEK 30 million going through already on - from those H2 savings. So there's a SEK 30 million figure in now on cost savings, rolling to the, what we call the H2 restructuring activities - activities you mentioned there.

And then the rest of the saving activities, Christer, we are running internally, I would say it is sufficiently offsetting the strategic initiatives there. And that is something which we committed to, I think back when we started 2019, that we want to have an internal efficiency program, that at least pays, it actually creates a net positive number versus our size. And that continues to be the case. So we do have a net positive contribution when I look at the two together.

Christer Magnergard

That's good. And then the final question is on robotics, we start to talk about the professional robotics segment now having meaningful growth, of course, from a low base, but is it possible to quantify roughly how big of your robotic business that goes into the professional space now? And also, if you can comment on the US, if the development in US have changed now, given the COVID?

Henric Andersson

Okay, so two questions. Let's, start with the pro one. I mean, we are quite excited about how well this - it is developing. And then it's clearly outgrowing from a percentage perspective, the residential robotics with a big margin. And also - of course, we know what the number is, but we are not in a position of sharing it today Christer.

But what we can say is that now it is a number that you see, it's not just something smaller that's hidden. It's actually starting to become a real number in the professional space, may be in the future, we can be more explicit around the project. We're not there yet. But it's developing very good.

And also the good thing in that professional space is that, in reality, it was launched with the fully industrial product here in April. So that performance is really without EPOS and it's without CEORA. So it's the other models that were basically, let's say enhance residential products rather than developed specifically for the professional segments that we see that kind of development. So we are very excited about the prospects here about the professional segment going forward.

When it comes to the US, it's a bit the same story, but different. And it's by far the largest lawn and garden market in the world. So the potential is then enormous. And for this year, and we talked about this already on an earlier call, we are changing our approach a little bit, because what we learnt in Sweden, for instance, it took well over 10 years something, this novel concept became accepted by people to such a degree that it starts to snowball, where you don't need to fight forever sales, so to speak. And then we can do it a little bit quicker in Europe. And we hope again, we can do a bit quicker in the US.

But to put all - take all those learnings and we have realized that US is so big, so instead of just relying on our traditional channel partners, and with a nationwide's approach, we think that we will be quicker by focusing on a local, I mean, city or a region, overload with resources and marketing to get to the tipping point sooner, so it starts to snowball. And then we can move on to next one, and also see how we can complement our channel partners with different ways of reaching the consumer.

So the work with changing that strategy is going according to plan. But again, from an absolute value perspective, the numbers are still too small to be - for us to get excited about the US in the current numbers so to speak.

Christer Magnergard

Okay. Thanks.

Fredrik Moregård

Thank you very much. First off, a follow up question on the inventory situation. So clearly, Q1 has benefited from heavy selling for getting Husqvarna Divisions. But could you just tell us something about if your customers have been able to refill inventories the way that they wanted to? Or will that continue into the beginning of the second quarter as well?

Henric Andersson

We certainly feel Fredrik that they are, you know, normalizing somewhat, probably I certainly don't think they're any higher than last year's levels, probably getting somewhere towards. So I would say either on par or slightly below last year's levels at the same point.

Fredrik Moregård

All right. And when it comes to your own inventories, as well as perhaps your supplier situation, obviously, we're hearing a lot of things with regards to the global supply chains on shortage of electronic components and so on. And your inventories have been coming down quite significantly. How comfortable are you with your inventory situation? And do you see any risk in the supply chain or on your side?

Henric Andersson

I think the pandemic has really put a finger on the sensitivity of the global supply chains, not just for us, but for any industry and the company. And we of course, been challenged by disruptions in terms of components, supply throughout this entire pandemic. And we still are dealing with these kinds of things, and we will be dealing with it for many months to come, I think.

At the same time, I think we have been very successful in mitigating most of this. I mean, yes, the first quarter sales, I mean, to actually take a 24% sales growth. It's also a testament to that we have managed to situation pretty well from a component perspective. But every day that is something and we are fairly quick in mitigating this situation. So I can't say that there are any particular areas that we are more or less nervous about, its more that we have a lot of small disruptions all the time that we have so far been successful dealing with them, we believe we can continue to be dealing with them.

And from an inventory perspective, you can say that, the most important thing for us at this point in time is of course, that we have shifted the inventory out to our channel partners because that's where it needs to be for that first sale when that season starts. And then a little bit later they will put - place replenishment orders to us. And then we need to be ready for that wave. So we feel like we're in pretty good shape here and well-positioned for Q2.

Fredrik Moregård

Sure. That sounds good. And on the longer term, do you have any thoughts when it comes to the supply chain on - you know, perhaps starting to look for more local suppliers or making any other sort of shifts to your supply chain and your production base to decrease these sort of risks going forward, any thoughts on that?

Henric Andersson

Yeah, I think after - if we call it the crisis, like this is natural that you - that you assess, and you evaluate your supply chain, and you see what kind of enhancements you want to make. And we are making those kinds of assessments. We already did that, actually, to a large degree before this season started. And a big reason why we could entertain 24% growth was that we were much better prepared going into the season. And we had - we had, for instance, stocked up on quite some inventory of critical components before the season because we didn't want to have a COVID impact in peak season again.

So we did some of those tactical things over it from this season. But going forward, I think we need to look at more of having more than one supplier on so of course, we have more than one on certain things, but to have maybe one sort of way and one more local. So you can be more resilient in these situations. I think that will be one of the things that we will be looking at.

Fredrik Moregård

All right. Thank you very much, Henric and Glen.

Björn Enarson

Thank you. Your comments on - or guidance on raw mat of 350, 400. And also, your comments on the FX in terms of what is - what is between this quarter and also based on your seasonality, do you still think it's possible to be profitable in the second half combined?

Henric Andersson

Yeah, I think you know, first and foremost, page two last year, I said the seasonality was very different. So Q3 is a very tough one to follow. And raw materials wise, we expect most of the headwind to come in H2, we're actually pretty well hedged on raw materials through H1, which will cause [ph] our confidence for the second half as those hedges are not in place, then we start to feel that, some of the headwinds on plastics, lumber, steel, on some of the base metals.

So H2 will be a tough comparison without a doubt. We're going to continue. We're going to push for additional price, continue internal efficiencies, but I think it's fair to say beyond H2 it's going to be a tough comparison versus prior, year.

But FX wise, most of that FX burden will come in the first half year we think, some 75% of the FX burden will be with us through H1, H2, Q1, Q2, sorry.

Björn Enarson

And what did you say on FX?

Henric Andersson

FX we said 300 to 350.

Björn Enarson

Yeah. Okay, thank you. That's all I had.

Gustav Hageus

Thank you. Good morning, guys. I'm interested in the comments regarding robotics on the professional side, as it relates to some of the legacy products. Could you first of all discuss a little bit what type of clients did DCF pick up in this - for this golf courses or products or whatever?

And then secondly, on that topic regarding CEORA, could you give us an update if it's actually ready now? Or are their actual production still sort of - do you have a finished product there that you can roll out and trial in H2 you think and if you've come any closer to sort of what type of partner to find there to roll out products once it's actually ready, that'd be helpful. Thanks.

Glen Instone

Okay. If we start with the first question there, in terms of what customer segments or application spaces that we see. Actually so far, we see a big interest across, I will say we - we have an interest in all those different segments. It's more likely going to be a matter for us to decide where do we want to prioritize the most, but there seems to be an interest across all those different segments.

In terms of CEORA, you can say that we will have little to no impact on CEORA during 2021. And what we have done here in the professional states is that we used a different launch method to make sure that we get the message out sooner. And that we also can then test concepts, business models and ideas with key professional customers before we go for the full industrial launch.

So if you take EPOS to start with, which is this version, where you have virtual boundary wires, we launched that one last year, and we had a test sale on some 100 units to really validate the concept and also then the distance models around it. That way, we started full blown production for - and the sale start during Q1. And we have sale start of it here in the beginning of April. And CEORA will follow a similar timeline, meaning that we will have the big event where we really unveil the product, I think it's in June 22nd, if I remember, during a big event where we will actually show the product for the first time. And then we will during the fall do the sell in activities. And then we will hit the ground running for 2022.

So I think for CEORA we need to have realistic expectations in 2021. It's going to have very little impact this year. But it's very important for the future. But it's also showing an ambition for those professional users. And it's easier to step in on the current products where the EPOS knowing that they're more in the pipeline, and that we are fully committed to the segment.

Gustav Hageus

Yeah, I don't think anyone's modeling any material income from CEORA, but on stance [ph] are you producing sort of to inventory of CEORA versus still a conceptional stage, if you're launching it on June 22nd. I get it sort of completed with a product term?

Glen Instone

I mean, we're still in those final phases. And we will build a, what we call it a pilot batch that will be out for testing and evaluation and sell in here during summer in the call. And then the action will be for next year.

Gustav Hageus

Yeah, and I guess, more so than sort of your regular role [ph] percent, the price tag, I guess, CEORA will be like at enough to earn SEK 1000, maybe. You're going to have sort of as a service or lease agreements to greater extent for CEORA, then your other robot. Do you know already now if that's going to have an impact on your - how your account sales for CEORA, is that going to be sort of the product sales? Or are you going to have more as a service? So it's going to be a longer time before we get to recognize in the P&L?

Glen Instone

Yeah, it will be the latter, because that's where we see - we will likely have more as a service selling. And I think this will be a profile switch over time. You know, we do have lease agreements and subscription type deals with other services today. But it's hard to say how that profile is going to change. And, you know, as Henric said, it's going to be a slow ramp up in that respect on the total group's profile. So it's hard to say how that will impact us, but for sure, we plan to have this in other service solution.

Gustav Hageus

All right. And lastly, on inventory, and short term, I think you've been quite explicit about it. But I'm curious about the long-term implications. It's been a little bit of a trend for retailers trying to optimize their own balance sheet by pushing sort of product companies like yourself to take - set up logistics hubs and sort of facilitate drop shipment and just in time delivery, to push on for retailers to pushed on their own inventory.

I'm curious if you feel that this pandemic has sort of changed some mind and the retailers set in mind that perhaps returning a little bit to the old idea of actually keeping stock themselves going forward. Is that something you're hearing at all, their ambition?

Henric Andersson

I'm not sure we, we have heard anything explicitly about it, but what we can see is clearly that many of our channel partners are taking on inventory sooner than normal. And it seems like they all are very eager to be in our position for the season start. So we just see how they act during this year, but whether that has changed the way they operate for the years to come, I think it's too early to tell.

Gustav Hageus

Yeah, okay…

Henric Andersson

I tend to - interest of our - particularly in the retailers to have a, I say sometimes have a short memory, I mean, have to remember the behavior of the prior year and the demand of the prior year. And that can often guide their buying patterns for the next year, so to speak. So I think having strong brands important and availability is important. And those two really, you know, support us for the season.

Gustav Hageus

Yeah, okay. Makes sense. Well, thank you guys for taking my questions.

Karri Rinta

Yes, thank you. Karri from Handelsbanken. I wanted to start by asking Henric to repeat that question on winning core. So what did you Henric say was included in that? And then what is then - what if they're not start with that?

Henric Andersson

Yeah. And if sum out, yes, to start with, I think it's important to say, okay, what - we can have different strategies for different parts of our assortment, meaning that there's certain things that are truly transformative, and that is really the future that we really want to invest in and transform to.

We have done the things that are very important, but there might not be in a transformative mode. And then we have segments that are absolutely fine for us to be in, and they're important for our customers, important for our channel partners, but they are not as critical to us in our profitability.

So we segment it a little bit. And then you can say that in your transformative area, of course, you have a lot of robotics and battery in then - this area of what is very important to our profitability, and for defining who we are, is what we then define as a winning core. And then you can say that that is in the Husqvarna Division very much around the professional space and it is the Gardena and the Construction Divisions.

And then you can say that they see then go into the next third bucket, so to speak, where - what we said, these are important products. But they are not the ones where we put the 100% focus over the - really want to make a difference. You have a lot of the - let's call it the wane [ph] petrol products, it has simplified a lot. But we try to segment that to really make sure that we place our investments and our marketing activities in the areas where we drive the right mix for the future.

Karri Rinta

Okay. No, that's very helpful. I - my early understanding was that it was maybe a bit more professionally sag score and some of the - more of the consumer stuff that you now mentioned would be less important. But no, that was very helpful clarification.

Then secondly, Glen showed the net to debt to EBITDA graph of currently at 0.9, and you recently did the Blastrac acquisition, and I guess it's safe to assume that acquisitions will play a strong or key role going forward, as well when it comes to construction. But that has anything changed in terms of your thinking about M&A outside the construction segment, given that we now have the financial resources, and there's maybe, I don't know if there are more opportunities, less opportunities, more attractive opportunities now, after the pandemic. So how has - how have you read assessed your M&A thinking outside the construction segment?

Glen Instone

I mean, first of all, I believe that M&A is a really good tool to sometimes fast track your strategy. And it's a tool that we have used a lot in construction historically. And it's clearly something that's now it's also time for us to - to at least bring into the toolbox for the other two divisions.

As you know, the other two divisions comes through - it comes from - it being established us divisions, basically, taking over the constant - what was left over consumer brands, et cetera. So they have really not had the opportunity to end the bandwidth to add things to the toolbox. But I think now we are getting into to a next phase where that tool also should be in the toolbox for Husqvarna and for Gardena.

And - so that's something that we will be looking into, but not because of M&A on its own but because we think it could be a good opportunity to fast track the strategy that we do have. Then from a target perspective, I think that the construction industry in the segment stuff we are active in is more fragmented, generally speaking than the larger, the forest and garden business, and the forest and garden industry. So they're probably not as many targets as in the construction space. But that doesn't mean that there are no targets. So it's something that we will look into going forward.

Karri Rinta

All right. Thank you. And then finally, a follow up on the on the professional opportunity in that. In lawn care, you mentioned that you are excited about the opportunities and it's more that you have to prioritize rather than you would have to select. But if we specifically look at the EPOS product segment, and you mentioned that you're now starting really the commercial rollout of that. So when it comes - specifically comes to EPOS, which customer categories do you feel that you should start with? Is it the - or maybe I'll just stop there and let you take over?

Henric Andersson

Yeah. It's a little bit different also market-by-market depending on where the opportunity sits and so on. But, generally speaking, we see opportunity around different kinds of sports fields. We see opportunity around bigger complexes. So I mean, it could be a big museum, it could be senior citizen home, I mean, those kinds of things, where you can have this.

We also see opportunity in golf, the difference with golf is that golf is very, very particular, and very, very specific. So we can probably take certain tasks on a golf course that we could deliver on. Whereas when it comes to some of the other applications, we can complete all the tests. So it's a bit different one I would say.

I would say that opportunity is really across, and we just need to set a very clear focus market-by-market, what we want to grasp to, based upon where we think they have the biggest opportunity.

Karri Rinta

And is there any difference on whether the owner is operating themselves on the lawn care, or if it's outsourced to someone else?

Henric Andersson

It can be different, but it doesn't have to be different and that's why we also look into a lot of the different business models. And one is of course, if you manage the area yourself, then normally you have your own stuff, that's doing this and then there's a lot of discussion about how can you use the labor to do the value-add things, taking care of the flowerbeds, taking care of the bushes, the trees and those things instead of cutting the grass so to speak.

So then you need to have one kind of discussion, many times they also have service on their own. And then you need to set up your business model in one way or so for us when you work with a landscaper or a contractor, there's a tendency, first of all that they move around more of course, they might not want to have the equipment permanently on one location and the other, then of course, EPOS becomes very important. And things like that, even CEORA because you can then use a bigger product that can make the lawn much quicker than a smaller product that might have to be installed for a long period of time. They don't just often have service themselves. So then we need to tie that more into - to our dealer network and how we can support resources also.

So it will be different, but opportunities still equal there is just that we need to craft the value proposition accordingly. I guess that's what I'm trying to say in a roundabout way.

Karri Rinta

Perfect, very helpful. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Two quick ones for me, if I may. Fist one, if we can come back to the raw material prices, but from another angle, I think we see quite hefty price inflation within the DIY market at the moment. I wonder whether you maybe have been able to raise your list prices as well. That's my first question.

Henric Andersson

Yes, so of course a lot of our pricing happens in the fall, as we go into the year. So absolutely we're in the process of reviewing pricing, in some cases we can make in season price adjustments and where we can and we will. I think that's the best way to put this. I was seeing it, but we fully expect actually stronger price increases than we previously committed to.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you. And then second one, coming back to the market strategy within robotics in the US. You mentioned that you're focusing on specific markets, just wonder if you would be open to share which market that might be?

Henric Andersson

Yeah. It's, of course, the grass [ph] type is very important to us, and of course, where maybe the robot is more appropriate. And hence, we make actually some additional models for the US market, which we call the high cut models, the same perpetual [ph] driven machines as well, by the way.

But certainly we focusing on New York, New Jersey, the Carolinas, Alabama, Texas, Atlanta, Florida states, if I can name a few. So it's more that eastern seaboard to a large extent that we're focusing on initially. In North America, we're putting additional focus on, is a better way to put it.

Johan Andersson

Okay, I think we have time for a final question. We're starting to get close to 11. But I think operator, if we have a final question over the queue.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, sir. Good morning.

Henric Andersson

Good morning, Johanna.

Johan Andersson

Did we lose you…

He probably dropped out.

Operator

Johan Andersson

Operator

Christer Magnergard

Two follow up question for me, then. You mentioned that you've hedged raw mat [ph] in Q1 or sorry, H1 and that the bulk of their load coming in the second half. Given if we assume that the raw material price will remain on the current levels, we will see a similar headwind in the first half of 2022, as we do in the second half of '21.

Henric Andersson

As it stands, Christy, yes, that would be a fair assumption right now.

Christer Magnergard

Thank you. And the second one, in the first quarter, given the strong demand and bottlenecks in the value chain, et cetera. Have you been able to prioritize products with higher margin than you would normally do?

Henric Andersson

I would say we have had a good mix period, both - mainly because of our demand perspective. When we have been forced to prioritize, that has been mostly prioritize for us, meaning that we don't have - we haven't had components for the time being. So I will say generally speaking, the demand is coming through with a really good mix.

Christer Magnergard

Okay. Thanks.

Johan Andersson

Thank you very much for that, Henric and Glen. And I think we have reached now 11 o'clock and with that we'll close the call for today. And please do not hesitate to reach out to us and the IR team if you have any other follow up questions. And just noting that we have a roadshow presentation tomorrow arranged with SEB and then with the DNB on Monday if you would like to have further meetings or listening to that - to the group calls. So with that, we close the call for today and thank you very much for listening.