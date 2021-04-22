Precision Drilling Corporation's (PDS) CEO Kevin Neveu on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call April 22, 2021 2:00 PM ET

Dustin Honing

Thank you, Denise, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Precision Drilling’s first quarter 2021 earnings conference call and webcast. Participating today on the call with me are Kevin Neveu, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Carey Ford, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Some of our comments today will refer to non-IFRS financial measures, such as EBITDA and operating earnings. Our comments will include forward-looking statements regarding Precision's future results and prospects which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Please see our news release and other regulatory filings for more information on financial measures, forward-looking statements, and these risk factors.

Carey will begin today’s call by discussing first quarter financial results. Kevin will then follow by providing an operational update and outlook.

With that, I’ll turn it to you, Carey.

Carey Ford

Thank you, Dustin. Our first quarter adjusted EBITDA of $55 million decreased 47% from the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA primarily results from a decrease in drilling activity in all regions. Also included in adjusted EBITDA during the quarter is $11 million in share based compensation expense and $9 million in CEWS assistance payments.

As a reminder, the CEWS program supports employment in Canada and Precision has utilized this program to preserve jobs within our organization. We applaud the Canadian Federal Government for this program and its impact on supporting employment during the pandemic.

The recent Canadian Federal Government budget that was presented included a proposal to extend the CEWS program beyond its current June expiration. We will provide additional guidance on how the program will affect Precision when details firm up, but for now we expect the Precision impact to be greater than what we communicated in February.

In the U.S. drilling activity for Precision averaged 33 rigs in Q1, an increase of 7 rigs from Q4. Daily operating margins in the quarter were US$7027, a decrease of US$4131 from Q4. The decrease in margins is primarily due to lower idle but contracted revenue earned during Q1 this year, higher operating costs driven by startup costs relating to 12 rigs activated year-to-date and turnkey activity.

Big impacts from idle but contracted rigs and turnkey daily operating margins would have been US$1217 lower than Q4 with the balance of the difference driven mostly by lower day rates and startup costs. For Q2 we expect startup cost and turnkey activity to continue along with no IBC revenue such that normalized margins, absent turnkey and IBC, will be decreased between $500 and $750 per day.

I'll make a few comments on startup costs in the U.S. In 2018 our peak activity reached 82 rigs in November. An activity trough at 19 rigs in September last year. During that 22 months period, over 60 rigs were stacked and preserved in good condition to be reactivated at a later date. Precision had 57 rigs working in March of last year and substantially all of the rigs we have reactivated since the trough last year were working in the first part of 2020.

Activating those rigs require us to incur some operating cost to cold start recruits, inspect and certify critical components such as top drive in engines, restart consumables and sometimes mobilize the rig or rig components. We have found the average cost to activate each rig has been approximately $150,000 to $200,000. Some of these costs are incurred before the rig goes to work and some of it is incurred in the first few months of operations. We expect this level of startup costs to continue as we add the next 25 to 30 rigs in our U.S. fleet.

In Canada, drilling activity for Precision averaged 42 rigs in the quarter, a decrease of 21 rigs from the first quarter of 2020. Daily operating margins in the quarter were $8106, an increase of $901 from Q1 2020. Margins were supported by a strict focus on operating cost and CEWS assistance offsetting lower fixed cost absorption. Absent the CEWS impacts, margins would have been $6760 or $445 lower than Q1 last year.

For Q2, we expect margins absent of CEWS and one-time recoveries to be up $500 to $1000 per day compared with last year due to cost reduction initiatives, higher fixed cost absorption from increased activity. For reference, daily operating margins in Q2 2020 absent CEWS and one-time recoveries were approximately $4000.

Internationally, drilling activity for Precision in the current quarter averaged 6 rigs. International average day rates were US$56,744 down approximately US$1500 per day from the prior year. This was due to rig mix and lower rig mute [ph] revenue.

In our C&P segment, adjusted EBITDA this quarter were $7.8 million, 140% increase from the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was positively impacted by 2% increase in well service hours reflecting improved industry activity, lower cost structure, CEWS program support, and $2.3 million of restructuring charges in the prior year quarter.

Well abandonment work in the first quarter of this year represented approximately 15% of our operating hours. Capital expenditures for the quarter were $8 million and our full year 2021 guidance remains $54 million, comprised of $38 million for sustaining infrastructure and $16 million for upgrade and expansion, which related to anticipated investment supporting our technologies and contracted customer upgrades. As of April 21, we had an average of 36 contracts in hand for the second quarter and an average of 31 contracts for the full year 2021.

Moving to the balance sheet, we continued to reduce both absolute and net debt levels primarily through free cash flow generation. As of March 31, our long-term debt position net of cash was approximately $1.1 billion and our total liquidity position was approximately $700 million excluding letters of credit.

Our net debt to trailing 12-month EBITDA ratio is approximately 5.2 times and average cost of debt is 6.6%. We remain in compliance with all of our credit facility covenants in the first quarter with an EBITDA interest coverage ratio of 2.1 times. During the quarter we reduced total death by $29 million and made an additional $22 million debt reduction subsequent to the quarter end totaling $51 million debt reduction year-to-date over halfway to meeting our debt reduction target range of $100 million to $125 million for this year.

Our capital allocation program remains substantially weighted to debt reduction and we remain on track to meet or exceed our 2021 debt reduction target and our long-term debt reduction target of $800 million between 2018 and 2022, where we have already reduced debt by $601 million since the beginning of 2018. For 2021 we expect to continue generating free cash flow through operations. We expect some benefit from working capital release in Q2 with lower activity during the Canadian spring break up after $18 million working capital build in Q1.

For reference, the working capital build since our trough in Q3 2020 has been approximately $44 million which has been driven by higher activity. For 2021 our guidance for depreciation, SG&A and interest expense remains unchanged at $290 million, $55 [ph] million before share-based compensation expense and $85 million respectively for the year. We expect cash taxes to remain low and our effective tax rate to be in the 5% to 10% range.

Of note, as a result of the previously reported change in our accounting treatment for a portion of our share based compensation plans from equity settled to cash settled, we incurred an additional charge of $2 million in the quarter as a result of our increased stock price. This treatment of share based compensation change will lower future equity dilution and will introduce a bit more volatility in reported share based compensation expense in the future.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Kevin.

Kevin Neveu

Thank you, Carey and good afternoon. We're in the midst of a strong growing services recovery cycle coming off the clocks of 2020. Without any doubt our work has substantially improved even from just a few weeks ago. Global excess [ph] inventories of crude are rapidly declining. Demand for crude continues to recovery trending towards pre-pandemic levels as the global economy gradually opens.

And while the pricing for our services generally [indiscernible] increasing demand through these recovery cycles, we see many of the indicators of the fundamentals for land drawing are voluntary rebound. We firmly we believe the firm and stronger commodity prices for both gas and oil will be to increase joint demand as the year progresses. However, financial discipline by our customers, oil and gas producers is here to stay. Prioritizing investor returns while carefully managing growth as a way of today and the future of the oil and gas industry.

Precisions digital technology offerings set the speed by enabling our customers to walk in performance improvements, eliminate human error and variance, but most importantly, this drives industry of scale based cost and wrist reductions across their complete drilling programs. So let me begin by updating you on customer adoption and the success we're having with our Alpha digital suite technologies.

First we view the very strong sequential customer adoption as leading indicator, the efficiency, the performance and the feasibility that also provides will drive market share growth for Precision. We noted 8 new customers utilizing these technologies since the beginning of the year. We also mentioned 27% sequential growth in [indiscernible] days for the automation platform.

We've also increased our suite of AlphaApps from 6 to 16 as we commercialized 10 additional apps during the quarter and this resulted in apps revenue doubling the pace of last year with over 1200 doable apps days during the first quarter. Importantly, our Alpha digital technology is allowing our customers to draw better quality wells, additional drilling costs, reduced fuel consumption and importantly reduced GHG emissions while delivering consistently predictable industrial scale repeatability in our operations.

Now AlphaAnalytics utilizes Precisions on staff experienced drilling engineers, who comprehensively analyze offset world data to improve the customer drilling plan by providing process placement and performance recommendations. Through the first quarter, we built AlphaAnalytics for almost 1000 drilling days. Our customers view this as a high value service. We expect customer adoption to accelerate.

If you want more details on the specific efficiency and cost reduction benefits of our Alpha suite of technologies, you can find over a dozen field case studies on our website.

Turning to our business update, I'll start with our Canadian well service business which is experiencing sharp improvements in customer demand and offers insights to the operating leverage Precision can deliver as this recovery takes shape. Most of the listeners on this call would know that we undertook a comprehensive organizational restructuring and cost reduction efforts in this segment over the past couple of years.

Of note, that sequentially our well service activity was up 28% to 35,000 man hours during the first quarter returning to pre-pandemic levels. Also point out there will be 15% of our workers due to the federal well of benefit programs suggesting a strong increase in underlying customer demand. We expect demand will stay strong throughout the year and notably by the close of business on the 1st day of April, our 2021 monthly hours exceeded the full month hours we achieved in April of 2020. And as another reminder, today we have 26 service rigs running compared to zero on the same day last year.

So, we’re obviously seeing that business rebound nicely into restore the commodity prices. We expect this business is on track to deliver strong free cash flow and will continue to demonstrate excellent operational leverage as the activity remains strong.

Moving to the U.S., drilling activity in the U.S. recovered a little faster than we expected with Precision now operating 40 rigs by mid-April, well ahead of our prior guidance which suggests that we reach this level by the end of June.

As mentioned earlier, we continue to see strong uptake on our Alpha technology products with 60% of our U.S. rigs including Alpha automation and AlphaApps. We continue to closely monitor our customers completions activities as we work through the excess inventory of drilled by uncompleted wells. Current drilling activity levels are not matching the completion rates or even at levels to sustain current oil production volumes. We believe there is place to increase in rig demand when the documentaries are exhausted later this year.

We have further visibility for potential rig activations through the end of the third quarter and expect our activity to move into the upper 40s later this year. From a pricing perspective, we believe that leading edge rates bottomed in the first quarter and we see opportunities to charge through the $3000 premiums with these recently reactivated rigs repriced as our customers have a strong preference for what they term hot rigs.

Now, Carey mentioned the activation cost we experienced restarting rigs during the first quarter. I expect these transitory costs to linger as we activate additional rigs. Yet, I am confident that as each of these rigs return to full operation, the costs will quickly normalize in line with our long-term averages.

Now the potential inflationary effects of the pandemic economical recovery stimulus plans is a growing concern. Labor cost inflation is less of a concern as most of our customer contracts provide for increased day rates of labor cost increase and labor accounts for roughly half of the daily operating cost of our rigs. The other half of the operating cost is procured materials including rig expendables, spares and miscellaneous repair parts. Steel, another commodity inflation will likely impact these product costs as the year progresses.

We believe our operational scale or our volume procurement and leveraging our supply chain will help mitigate some of these potential inflationary factors. And I think this reinforces the importance of scale as a key competitive advantage in the land driller segment. Now we believe the impacts of inflation will be understood across the drilling value chain and rate increases to offset these costs will ultimately be expected by our customers. We will keep a very close watch on inflation and we still expect to improve our margins as the year progresses.

Turning to our international business, as mentioned in our press release, our financial performance of this segment remained stable. Encouragingly, pretender work has commenced in Kuwait and we are expecting to see opportunities develop in the second half to reactivate possibly all three of our rigs in Kuwait.

In Saudi Arabia forward visibility is less clear, but the expectation is that once all of the industry IBC rigs in country are reactivated, that the tender opportunities will begin to emerge. It seems that rig activations will track the reduction of OPEC related export curtailments.

Moving to Canada, we’re in the middle of the seasonal spring break-up slowdown period. We mentioned in our press release that we have 20 rigs operating today and this compares to less than 10 at this time last year. We have indications and commitments for normal summer recovery period and expect to exit Q2 with close to 40 rigs operating, and again more than twice last year’s activity and we expect that will trend up through Q3 into the fourth quarter.

While pricing has been challenged over the past 12 months in the Canadian market, we see opportunities for price recovery later in the year and would expect to fully recover any inflationary factors. We also expect full utilization of our super triple rigs, the Montney and Duvernay joint programs and expect strong customer uptake on our Alpha digital products for these rigs. The company’s positioning in Canada, in the Canadian market remains very strong and provides an excellent source of free cash flow as we seek to continue reducing our total debt levels. As Carey mentioned, with $51 million of debt reduction already achieved we remain highly confident in our ability to meet or exceed our 2021 debt reduction targets.

Moving on to our third priority, we have several customer collaboration based GHG emission reduction projects underway in both Canada and the U.S. In Canada we will be deploying a hybrid natural gas generating and battery energy storage system on a drilling rig during the third quarter. In the U.S. we have several customers transitioning to 100% natural gas or blended gas diesel power systems as we reactivate our rigs.

During the quarter we deploy a real-time rig based GHG emission monitoring system in the field to validate monitor precisely direct rig emission estimates. We are also developing several partnerships of green power solution providers just take solutions to further drive down field emissions. We believe this strategy which is similar to our partnership, the partnerships we utilized to develop our Alpha Digital Products spreads up both the risk and investment requirements to several industry participants as we develop green solutions for our rigs. We believe that Precision Drilling will be a critical contributor to reducing and eventually eliminating the GHG emissions from the upstream oil and gas drilling industry.

I’ll conclude by thanking the employees at Precision for their perseverance, dedication and hard work as we have all dealt with the many challenges of the past 12 months. I'm especially proud of the high-quality work our team has delivered and the strong and effective pandemic risk management program our team has implemented and successfully executed. Precision and our people have completely avoided any field service interruptions due to the virus and the related challenges. So, thank you to the full Precision team.

I will now turn the call back to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Taylor Zurcher with Tudor Pickering & Holt. Your line is open.

Taylor Zurcher

Hey, good afternoon and thank you. Kevin, I wanted to start by asking a question on pricing. You made the comment that in the U.S. market you think you'll be able to get or command a $2000 to $3000 a day premium versus I guess some other rigs out there at least for the rigs that are hot. And I just wonder, I mean that the rest of the market, the rest of your peers are all doing the same thing and they are all reactivating hot rigs as well. So I was hoping you could just explain that a bit more and what you mean by $2000 to $3000 a day? What premium are you measuring that against, so any color there would be helpful?

Kevin Neveu

Yes, for sure Taylor. I think as this market has kind of evolved off the bottom of 2020 and we in the industry activated rigs, so that rigs were being activated from stat into operations. We are bringing crews back out to the rigs. We're getting rigs kind of back up and going again. Competition was fairly intense. We put lots of talk about leading edge day rates on those rigs, comment that those are like mid teens, sometimes a little higher sometimes a little lower for the activation of those rigs.

Once those rigs have been running and drill through their first contract, those contracts are generally short term. We've been trying to keep that book kind of near term, so 30-day contracts some are 60-day contracts, and some well development contracts. When those rigs reprice on the next contract that’s when we expect that that rig will get a premium over a cold stacked rig and that premium could be in the range of $2000 to $3000 maybe more, depending on its location and availability timing.

Taylor Zurcher

Okay, yes, that makes sense. And just to be clear when you identify that $2000 or $3000 a day, you talked about some labor and input cost inflation, that $2000 to $3000 a day you are talking about would be pure margin fall through or would that be some cost recovery as well?

Kevin Neveu

We really thought here that as pure margin fall through.

Taylor Zurcher

Okay, okay.

Kevin Neveu

You know certainly the day rates coming off of bottom were unsustainable for the industry and we need to see strong leadership on getting rates back into a sustainable range.

Taylor Zurcher

Okay and my followup is, internationally you talked about some early tendering exercises going on in Kuwait and also in the middle east and I was hoping you could help us being through what the typical timeline is as it relates to some of these earlier tendering activities eventually turning into contract and eventually the rig going back to work, and you talked about the potential for all three of the rigs get back to work in the second half, but any color around the typical timeline there would be helpful?

Kevin Neveu

We did give some guidance we had hoped, so I said that we might have likely in the summer may be all of us were exactly available for the end of the year. I'd just say stay tuned and listen to updates. Likely we will have a lot more information come July Q2 conference call. The work right now in Kuwait is all pre-tendering work, it's kind of tender surveys and analytics to make sure the rigs meet the specifications. Certainly, our new build rigs all meet specifications. So we're quite confident that we will be quite competitive on these rigs.

Taylor Zurcher

Awful, that’s helpful. I will turn it back. Thank you.

Kevin Neveu

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Waqar Syed from ATB Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Waqar Syed

Thanks for taking my question. Kevin, you mentioned that your rig activity in the U.S. could be up into the high forties by late this year. Are all those rigs kind of spoken for already or is that -- do you have some contracts or this is just like in discussion mode right now?

Kevin Neveu

Waqar, I think it's a combination of open bids we have out there. Customer discussions, we have ongoing and it maybe a little bit of reading the [indiscernible] that we see out there.

Waqar Syed

Okay, and is this incremental demand still from the privates or are you seeing some public E&Ps getting involved as well?

Kevin Neveu

Still weighted towards the privates, but you know what we've seen so far this year has been about two-thirds privates and about one third publics. And I think that waiting looking forward would be similar. But I think there's likely room for the publics to start moving into few more rig activations in the second half of the year, once they demonstrate a couple of quarters and good free cash flow, which we think they will.

Waqar Syed

Now Halliburton in their call yesterday mentioned that they now expect U.S. E&P budgets to be up about 10% or so year-over-year. Previously they were commenting that it's going to be actually down by maybe 2% to 3% or so year-over-year. In your discussions with privates and publics, do you get that sense?

Kevin Neveu

Well Waqar, usually we are last to hear because of course they trying to run game on our day rates. So we're less likely to hear forward guidance on capital spending than some other services might, but listen it makes sense. If we realize these budgets were probably created when the WTI prices were in the forties not the fifties or sixties, late last year. And certainly, you know we expect that our customers both in the U.S. and Canada will demonstrate very strong free cash flow during Q1 and obviously again during Q2. So, we think some of that money comes back into drilling.

Waqar Syed

Good, good, yes the expectation is that the public E&Ps may pick up activity late in the year in November-December when that CapEx number may be reported next year's number and not in this year's number. So that's kind of their thinking from discussions. So, hopefully that's the case. That's all I have.

Kevin Neveu

I was going to say one thing we are certain of is that current drilling rates are inadequate to support current E&P production levels. We do see our customers using their inventory of uncompleted wells to support production right now, that can't go on forever, that's going to work its way down.

Waqar Syed

Good, good, yes. Thank you, that's all I have. Thank you very much.

Kevin Neveu

Great, thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Cole Pereira with Stifel. Your line is open.

Cole Pereira

Good morning, everyone.

Kevin Neveu

Hi Cole.

Cole Pereira

I just wanted to start on margins. So, in the U.S. it sounds like they're going to take a bit of a step down next quarter, which I mean is understandable with all the startup costs. But I mean as we think about the rest of the year, obviously the startup costs will continue, but at the same time I expect there to be some sort of economy to scale. So, I mean do you kind of expect a bit of a recovery in that metric even as you activate more rigs or how should we think about that?

Carey Ford

I think you are thinking about it the right way, Cole. You know, Kevin mentioned, we think that spot pricing bottomed in the first quarter. We've got more rigs that have been fired up. We have hot rigs to market which should push pricing up a bit more. And you're also correct about the startup costs, that will be spread over more activity days as we get back into the rig count. So, we would expect after the second quarter, if the fundamentals for the industry altogether different margins will start expanding in the third quarter.

Cole Pereira

Okay, perfect, that's helpful, thanks. So, as we think about the international rig tenders, I mean are you able to quantify how much CapEx you might -- how much do you think you might need to spend to activate these rigs? And I assume if you did have to spend that it would be obviously contracted?

Kevin Neveu

Cole, that’s a great question. There will be CapEx involved. We have -- those rigs have been idle now for a year and before that their ages, a little over 6years old, so there will be some time based re-certifications, but still on things like BOP stocks [ph]. We're thinking that’s going to be in the range of $3 million to $5 million per rig. And we would expect that that will be recovered very quickly in the contract likely wells in the first year. So we would expect the contract is measured in years duration not quarters.

Cole Pereira

Okay, perfect. That's helpful, thanks. I'm just curious on the GHE [ph] monitor pilot, I mean, should we be thinking about it as relatively immaterial in the near term from a cost perspective? And how are you thinking about that from a revenue model standpoint? Would you like it to just be sort of a day rate add on or how do you think about that?

Kevin Neveu

Yes, I really see all of the things we're going to be doing around, reducing our environmental footprint as part of the value we provide and if it involves capital, we will look for capital recovery in some normal upgrade window whether that's 1 year, 2 years or 4 years. We kind of depend on the scope, the length of the contract. But we think that -- I would tell you that partnering with our customers in finding ways to reduce the footprint but doing it on a capital recovery basis is very important for us.

Cole Pereira

Okay, got you.

Kevin Neveu

Does that answer your question?

Cole Pereira

Yes, yes, that works. So, from a balance sheet perspective, I mean, given where the bonds are trading right now, do you see yourself more paying down the credit facility in the near term and then maybe think about terming out some of that debt even more in the latter half of the year?

Carey Ford

Yes, so we're in a position where we have optionality. Obviously we're generating free cash flow that we can use for debt reduction. We have a healthy cash balance. We have a little bit of balance left on our revolver and we have our 23 notes that are callable at par in December of this year. So, we'll look to potentially make open market purchases throughout the year or pay down the revolver and at the end of the year we will have the ability to call those 23 notes to meet our debt reduction targets.

And in terms of longer term at some point in the next, call it 18 months, it is likely that we would execute a high yield transaction to term out some of the longer or actually I should say near term maturities. We think it's probably a little bit too soon right now and we actually have been chipping away at that the 23 and 24 notes. So, as we move along in time those balances will be smaller than they are today.

Cole Pereira

Okay great, that's good color. That's all from me, I'll turn it back. Thanks for the answers.

Kevin Neveu

Thanks Cole.

Operator

Your next question comes from John Daniel with Daniel Energy Partners. Your line is open.

John Daniel

Hey guys, thank you for including me.

Kevin Neveu

Hey, John.

John Daniel

Kevin, just on your on your activity comments, it's a nice progression to the high forties. Can you just elaborate on the duration of those opportunities given where the strip is or they are trying to lock it in for 2022? Just any color on that would be appreciated?

Kevin Neveu

We have some customers trying to lock in, you know kind of leading-edge rates for a longer period of time, but few of those go beyond about a 12-month cycle. We're obviously going to find -- always keep a blend of you know kind of medium and short term contracts. We are not too exposed either direction, but we in this type of rising market we are anxious to see contracts rollover.

John Daniel

Okay, yes understandable.

Kevin Neveu

I didn’t really give you liability [ph] on that answer, but I would tell you most of the contracts are less than a year.

John Daniel

I understand that why they would be less than a year today, but I don't know because of where the strip is if people are now asking for more term? And now understanding where you want the pricing to be, but just, conceptually if they want to lock these things in for longer?

Kevin Neveu

Very few companies have their 2022 budget identified yet.

John Daniel

Yes.

Kevin Neveu

So, not want this looking beyond the first few months into 2022.

John Daniel

Okay, got it.

Kevin Neveu

And I think [indiscernible] they are still trying to recover from 2020 and really understand where they're going to be sitting financially over the course of this year before they get too committed to 2022. Although I would tell you the long range planning on '22 is looking quite robust.

John Daniel

Right. I just -- it seems to me that there could be a rush as, you know, Waqar alluded to in the fourth quarter people trying to lock stuff up and then that, you know, that plays to your -- to you guys in terms of rising and of course the equals rising rates. I don’t know if people just want to get ahead of it.

Kevin Neveu

So, you know for sure right now every penny they save matters. But if they're back into getting rigs and a rig is $3000 or $4000 a day more. And you know they're going to be drilling 20-day wells. That's only $60,000 against what's probably a $2 million or $3 million well, so the rig cost is just a lot less meaningful than it might have been in any previous recovery cycle.

John Daniel

I agree, but they always look at that number first thing they look at, right on an AFE [ph] day, rate, typically.

Kevin Neveu

They do, they do but in a rising tide I would tell you that, yes, getting a good rig is probably more important than saving your last penny off the price.

John Daniel

Absolutely, no, no, I don't think I hear that. Last one. Kevin, just the sort of big picture thoughts on your well service business as it relates to opportunities in the United States for expansion?

Kevin Neveu

We have a very small footprint pressing into North Dakota, which really leverages our Southern Saskatchewan capabilities. But we don't really see the expansion beyond that natural extension of our activity is nothing, nothing beyond that.

John Daniel

Okay, that's all I got. Thank you, guys.

Kevin Neveu

Thank you, John.

Operator

Your next question comes from Keith Mackey with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Keith Mackey

Hi, good afternoon everyone.

Kevin Neveu

Hi, Keith.

Keith Mackey

I just have one question for you and appreciate it might be a bit sensitive, so would appreciate any comments you could make on it? But given the $9 million wage subsidies pretty, pretty substantial in the context of Q1 $75 million EBITDA like, what is the sense or the strategy as that program potentially ramps down through Q2? Like, is it a -- we're holding on to capability for an upswing in the second half of the year or is there potentially some restructuring to be done? Any comments you could make to that effect would be helpful?

Kevin Neveu

Well, Keith, through most of us here, we did most of the restructuring that we think is necessary. But I'd add a couple of things here, I think that we did preserve jobs that would have otherwise, maybe not have been in the company without that program. But I would tell you that today, a large portion of the value is actually across the field operations in drilling and well servicing. And you could say that, in fact, the drilling rigs are running a little cheaper right now and the service rigs were able to cheaper. And that value is kind of being earned by the operating companies getting the services a little cheaper. So I'd expected as those, likely as those relief programs start to wind down, we will look to push rates higher to reflect the increased cost.

Keith Mackey

Got it and maybe just as a follow up on that, I was sort of also wondering if that, any potential ramp up in the site reclamation program spending that some expect in the second half of the year, kind of plays into your footprint, the way you've got it set up now?

Kevin Neveu

I've to tell you that we're pretty enthusiastic right now about our performance in well servicing, any increase in reclamation awards, and we've been very well, got to blanketing that business right now is all really good flow through, right so the bottom line for us. I think we'll be pushing hard to win more of those awards, and continue to support the increasing demand we see in the field for conventional well service remediation work.

Keith Mackey

Got it. Okay, that's it from me. Thanks very much.

Kevin Neveu

All right. Thanks, Keith.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Dan [indiscernible] at Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

There's been a lot of talk about, whether operators in the U.S. are going to kind of stick to managing budgets to production maintenance mode, or if we're going to maybe pick up activity. I kind of wanted to ask a similar line of questioning, but in Canada, just in your conversations with customers, do you get the sense that Canadian operators are kind of in maintenance mode as well, or how would you kind of characterize the strategy in that market?

Kevin Neveu

Dan, I would say that, that transition probably happened two or three years earlier in Canada, where the E&Ps were forced into a maintenance or fiscal discipline mode, really as early as 2014 or 2015 after the first sort of OPEC collapse. So I think it's running longer in Canada. I think the E&Ps in Canada are trying to find ways now to do both, generate good shoulder capital returns, and find ways to develop modest growth. You've seen a couple of transactions up in Canada that are designed to eke out a couple of our E&P transactions as some of the synergies grow production, but not necessarily increased capital spending. And certainly, we're going to see activity kind of come up off of the 2020 extremely low levels we experienced last year.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it and yes, that was kind of my follow up is, you said in the U.S. you think that we're running below maintenance activity levels. Obviously, the answer is a lot more complex in Canada given seasonality in the resource plays, but just wondering if there's any kind of a bogey you could point to, for what might represent maintenance activity levels, like, maintenance rig count in Canada?

Kevin Neveu

A little hard to that, because the mix of hydrocarbons is a bit different in Canada than the emphasis last couple of years for our triples has been around what I referred to my comments was Montney and Duvernay and that's, it's a natural gas basin, but it's actually very wet, and the wells are essentially being paid for, but the natural gas liquids that are being produced, and those are still going to pipelines that gets shipped over to the heavy oil producers. And it's used as a daily with the heavy oil being piped to the U.S. So you've got natural gas liquids, you've got natural gas, and you've got oil. All three are quite constructive right now and with the Canadian oil and gas complex operating in a disciplined mode, I think there's room to see activity move up and still be disciplined.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood, thanks a lot for the color. I'll turn it back.

Kevin Neveu

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Jeff Fetterly with Peters & Company. Your line is open.

Jeff Fetterly

Good afternoon, everyone. Just a quick followup question on the technology side. So given you've obviously laid out the adoption and successes you're seeing across Alpha and some of the emission stuff, how should we think about the impact on your day rates and margins from both first Alpha, but also the emissions piece?

Kevin Neveu

So on the emission space, I'll start there. If we make a capital addition to the rig, be it a natural gas engine or a battery power back, we'll look at that, like it's an upgrade. And we'll look for typical operating economics, which means payback within the contract period. And that could be one year, it could be two years, unlikely it stretches up to three years.

So there's a capital enhancement to the rig, we'd want to see that capital recovered. So we view our customers being partners with us in those GHG emission reduction efforts. Now, and I think even talked about a couple of those on the last call, we had some upgrades we did that were specific to both the natural gas conversions and footprint of the rig where our customers paid for those upgrades.

Now coming back to the Alpha, great question on value assets, I can dive into this a little bit. The price we posted for AlphaAutomation in Canada is $1500 per day Canadian and in the U.S. $1500 per day U.S. that price has stuck in the market. It's price we introduced originally three and a half, four years ago. You know, that's essentially price that allows us to recover any capital investments we need to make within a couple 100 days. And after that it is essentially EBITDA for us.

On the apps, we're charging in the range of anywhere from 200 to 50, up to about $1,000 per day, depending on the value the app creates. In some cases, if we own the app, although the revenue comes to us if it's owned by a partner, then maybe some revenue sharing agreement, but generally, there's an operating costs for an app, so it is all EBITDA. On our revenue model for our optimization of AlphaAnalytics, we're charging a per day rate for the days that we do the optimization for our customers.

So these are all per day adders to the base rate cost. So what we see happening Jeff is that the rig may need to compete on a per rig basis. But all of the adders are a la carte to the price of the rig go on top and there is simply no competition on these technology offerings, we're not being bid down on our technology offerings.

Jeff Fetterly

So conceptually, we should think about the $1500 per day base rate being applied across the 30 plus rigs consistently that you have running today?

Kevin Neveu

I think we gave U.S. [indiscernible] rate of about 60% and in Canada on our super triples, I didn't give a rate on that, but it's less than 50% right now. But we expect over time that both Canadian U.S. fleets will trend towards full utilization.

Jeff Fetterly

Okay. Thank you and on the CapEx side the $54 million budget, is there some room built in for maintenance capital tied to the U.S. fleet ramping up faster than you had previously talked about or is there some potential that your capital program needs to expand obviously ignoring the comment earlier about the reactivations internationally?

Carey Ford

Hey Jeff, it’s Carey. I would say that that capital plan of $54 million incorporates a steady increase in activity in our U.S. rig count throughout the year. That's how we've budgeted it. Now there's a sharp ramp, if we get to an activity level that's higher than what would Kevin guided to kind of high 40s towards the end of the year, there'll be a little bit of an increase, but we're talking probably like low single digits, millions of dollars.

Jeff Fetterly

In the $3 million to $5 million per rig for the International that would be incremental to that 54 number that's currently guided?

Carey Ford

That would be associated with signing a long-term contract.

Jeff Fetterly

Yes, okay, thanks for the color.

Operator

Your next question comes from Dan Healing [ph] of Canadian Press. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. I was looking for some comment on Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau announcing bigger emission targets for Canada and the U.S. by 2030. And I heard on the call that Precision Drilling is doing things to help customers reduce emissions while they're drilling. But I wonder from a higher level in terms of what the industry can expect to happen and Precision Drilling specifically over the next, eight and a half years? what's the impact going to be?

Kevin Neveu

Dan, these are obviously extremely aggressive targets being laid out by leaders in Canada and the U.S. And I think there's an absence of process or plan behind the targets, but you did start with the target I understand that. And I think the objectives that they're trying to achieve, we agree with that we support. And, in our case, there are solutions for drilling rigs to take them to essentially zero emissions almost immediately. We've done that in the past with grid powered drilling rigs. And that's not science fiction, it is easy to accomplish, the only issue is having adequate grid power in the field to the rig.

But as these fields mature and become, more industrialized, I expect to see more industrial grade electric power applied to the fields, and I'm likely to get better sight. So I think that from a drilling perspective, getting to zero or near zero, or certainly getting to the target safe talked about which are 40% and 50% reductions are achievable. And in our case, to convert one of our super triple rigs from diesel powered rig to Highline powered rig is a very small amount of capital.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, just as a follow up, are there things that the government should be doing for the oil and gas companies and the drilling companies to get them to these targets?

Kevin Neveu

I think that any of the, technology incubators or technology supports that the government is giving for all of the alternative energy sources, the oil and gas industry should be looking at very hard. And that would include everything from, solar and wind power to hydrogen fuel cells and highline power. But I think those avenues are open to us now. And I think that I know my team is looking hard at the opportunities we have to seek out, Federal R&D assistance for alternative power that we're looking at.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks very much.

Kevin Neveu

Great, thanks Dan.

