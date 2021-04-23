Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (WRTBF) CEO Håkan Agnevall on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCPK:WRTBF) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call April 22, 2021 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Emilia Rantala - Vice President of Investor Relations

Håkan Agnevall - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sven Weier - UBS

Max Yates - Crédit Suisse

Johan Eliason - Kepler Cheuvreux

Antti Kansanen - SEB

Andreas Willi - JPMorgan

Erkki Vesola - Inderes Ltd

Antti Suttelin - Danske Bank

Manu Rimpelä - Nordea

Tom Skogman - Carnegie

Anssi Raussi - OP Market

Emilia Rantala

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the First Quarter Earnings Call of Wärtsilä Corporation. My name is Emilia Rantala. I'm from Wärtsilä's Investor Relations and here at the stage we have also Håkan Agnevall, our new President and CEO.

Håkan will first gives a brief presentation. And after that we will have a Q&A session. If you wish to ask a question, please use the raise your hand function in the GoToWebinar tool. When your name is announced, please un-mute your line and ask the question. You may also have one follow-up question, if you so wish. This session will last one hour.

With these words, I hand over to Håkan.

Håkan Agnevall

Thanks, Emilia. And welcome, everybody. Welcome to the first quarter of the year and also the first quarterly interim for myself as CEO of Wärtsilä. And couple of reflections joining, it's very exciting times to join Wärtsilä.

On a personal note, starting to meet with the customers, starting to meet with our teams, and also very much looking forward to meet with you, as analysts, as investors, I am very grateful for the trust that you put in Wärtsilä.

And let's look at our major messages for today. Order intake is stable, but COVID-19 continues to have a significant impact on our net sales and our profitability. If we look at the market outlook in Marine, it is on the newbuild side, picking up from last year.

I mean, last year newbuild was down 30%. It started to shift in Q4. And we see newbuild picking up -- sales picking up in Q1, especially in the container side, but also on the bulk side. And however, on cruise and ferries, the market is still very slow.

Energy also heavily affected by COVID. Many of our core markets or emerging markets, and COVID has a significant impact, the vaccination programs also takes time, and that affects the decision process. So it affects the whole market dynamic.

Another highlight, EBIT, you will see we have made a significant provision in this quarter. We have done, me coming in as a new CEO, also with some senior experience from project business, together with a management team, we have done a risk review of some of the most complex, some of the biggest projects that we have. And we have changed the risk profile a bit in our project portfolio, to make it more in line with the risk profile that you would expect in a project business like Wärtsilä.

On the technology side, I think there's a lot of exciting thinking going on, a lot of exciting dialogue with our customers going on. And, as you know, Wärtsilä is very well positioned in the decarbonization journey, and we continue to invest in R&D. And it's really exciting dialogues that we have with our customers.

Then on guidance, this is still a time of high uncertainty. So, on the demand side, we only give a short-term guidance. And the short-term, it looks to be somewhat better than same quarter of last year. So, those were the highlights.

Before we go into the numbers in more detail, let's really talk about what is the -- in our focus right now. And that is, of course, our people in the COVID situation and our customers. It's really important that we can provide a safe working environment for our people, they are out there on the sites, they are working in the fields, supporting our customers also in the offices and in the factories.

So, very much -- and I'm really grateful to all those employees that are out there, and really trying to provide the very best support for the customers that that we can do. Our customers, they're going through some challenging times. And we really want to be there to provide the best services that we can to support uptime reliability and operations.

And then at the same time, we need to perform and focus on cash, costs and continuous improvement. We need to be in this era or time of uncertainty. We need to be very careful on all these three elements.

Now, let's look at the numbers. So, if we start on order intake, it's stable relative to Q1 last year. And there were some positive highlights there. Services is growing. It's up 11% and it's both on the marine side and on the energy side.

On the new build, battery storage is going very strong. And this quarter, we received orders for 800 megawatt-hours and very interesting prospects there. Also on the marine system side, order intake has been strong.

Net sales, is down as you can see, minus 19%. The major driver there is COVID, impacting our deliveries on energy, it's affecting site works, affecting our deliveries. The other major driver is our scrubber business. We have significant scrubber deliveries ongoing -- and but now the container vessels, they are really operating heavily, the rates are high, our customer makes money and then the scrubber programs they are postponed.

Then on the EBIT, it's down 28%, significantly down, but then you should be aware that we have taken €20 million in provisions, readjusting the risk profile of our product portfolio. So, €20 million.

On the positive side, cash flow, it continues to be very strong, keep collecting outstanding. We are also working with payables and also some down payments, but it's a very strong continued focus on cash flow, and we can really see that that is giving results.

So, talking a little bit more about the market, first on the marine side and then on energy. As we saw it, markets are picking up, but it is a lot about container and lately also on the BALCO side, whereas as a cruise and ferries are still slow. I mean Tier 1 volumes 376 vessels being contracted compared to 127. So, there is a trend there, and it's -- that's very interesting. But our core segments on the new build side, still slow.

When I talk to our cruising customers, and I think there is a consensus that they will see more operations starting from July, August going forward, and then that there will be a ramp up. I think this is how they think about their business, and of course that should have a spill over effect on us. So, I would say, cautiously optimistic.

On the Energy side, I will say, we keep our market share stable, but -- when it comes to the overall. But in emerging markets, heavy COVID impact and decisions are not being made, it is affecting our deliveries. So, therefore, a flat market share in a market that is a bit slow, with one big exception and that is newbuild on battery storage. And here we are really active, and we see that also going forward.

On the order intake, as you can see, it is flat. And as we pointed out, it's on the positive side, its services, its marine systems and its battery storage. The order book is down compared to Q1 previous year. But you can see here, there is a bit of a trend shift in Q1 here. And part of it is, of course, that we have a lower sales but I would say, there is cautiously optimistic, a bit of a trend shift.

However, net sales is down, and we talked about that, driven mostly by Energy deliveries being slowed down by COVID, but also by scrubber retrofits being postponed.

The operating result and here you can see both the long-term trend and the period results, so to say. And, of course, it is not going in the right direction here. But, we have taken a provision, and we have done a very careful review of our product portfolio, and also engaged senior management, including myself.

And we found that we need to rebalance the risk profile. I mean, we are in project business, there will be risks. There will be opportunities. And we need to have appropriate risk profile in our portfolio. And this is where we found out that we needed to adjust the risk level. And that meant a provision of €20 million in the first quarter.

Cash flow, as we talked about developing in a positive way, very much focusing on collecting and also working on the payables side, and a really strong program there and strong execution.

Now, technology and partnership, I think going forward, our strategy is very much focused on the decarbonisation journey, both on the Marine side and on the Energy side. And there are a lot of initiatives where Wärtsilä is working together with other partners to develop new technology and the future technology.

And when we talk about green, and we see the journey, the green journey, both from the marine and the energy side, but when we talk to our customers, green is not black, or white. There are different alternatives. There are the different technologies, have pros and cons. And I feel that our customers are really looking for a speaking partner. And we want to be there to be able to provide different balance viewpoints and also different solutions for our customers. And those solutions, we develop some are sales, but some in partnerships.

And here we have some of the exciting ideas that we're working on now. I mean carbon capture, we announced we will make a pilot installation of one megawatt, pilot installation in Norway to test and in connection with our scrubber business, how we can evolve that. We have the Power-to-X cooperation in the Vaasa energy cluster, very important cluster for Wärtsilä and also for Vaasa. And that's been really interesting stuff going on the hydrogen side. And we are testing different hydrogen blends in our machines.

Then on the storage, we recently signed a frame agreement with AGL. It's one of the major utilities in Australia. And its five-year cooperation and I think this could really mean a lot for Wärtsilä in the region. And it also proves that the battery storage industry is evolving.

And finally also, not forgetting our balancing, balance -- our ICE balances, where we recently launched our next step on our balancing journey, and I see coming in the discussions on balancing need has been for many, many years. But it's clearly so as the power systems of the world evolves in adopting more renewable energy, wind and solar, there will be more balancing power needed. I mean, the sun doesn't always shine and the wind doesn't always blow, and then of course, there will be different balancing solutions. There will be different technologies providing the balancing functionality if you want, and here I think both from the storage side, but also our ICEs driven by different fuels, sustainable fuels will provide some really interesting opportunity given the flexibility given the total lifecycle cost.

So let's quickly go through the different businesses and how they have performed in Q1. So on Marine Power side, the order intake decrease with 10% to €446 million and of course this is driven by cruise and ferry segment being slow. Net sales decreased by 7% to €426 million, but the operating results amounted to €40 million and a 9.3% operating income margin or EBIT margin. And that is an increase and that it's driven by two factors, it's a good service sales and a good service sales mix, but also driven by some of the efficiency measures that have been taken in the business.

And if we looked at our services side, and as you know, we are working very actively moving up the service value ladder, and with different types of agreements and performance based arrangements. And net sales from installations and agreements in Q1 declined, but that is more driven by COVID and the slow operation. I think, we have some really interesting opportunities going forward.

Another example is, where we recently signed an agreement, an asset performance agreement for an LNG carrier fleet. And this is still -- the customer name is still confidential, but I think this is a very interesting example how we evolving -- how we're evolving our agreement business.

On Marine Systems, order intake increased by 35% to €153 million driven them by the equipment business in Exhaust, in Gas Solutions and also in Marine Electrical Systems. Net sales, however, decreased by 39% to €142 million and that was mainly driven by the scrubber retrofit programs that are being postponed because of the high container rates. People are making money and then they want to wait with the retrofits. And then the operating results came to €8 million and a 5.5% and that is of course affected by the lower net sales.

On Voyage, Voyage has also been severely affected by COVID. I mean, cruise is a very important customer of Voyage. So, order intake decreased by 20% to €86 million and net sales also decreased by 15% to €59 million. And also, the transactional piece of Voyage has been a bit slower, once again connected to cruise and to COVID. Comparable operating results have amounted to €12 million -- minus €12 million. So, it's minus 23 -- 21.3% of net sales.

The interesting story with Voyage and we are going through a transformation program. We have put together all the different thoughts of Voyage -- of the group that was in the digital space to say. The transformation is going according to plan. There is a lot of exciting things going on. And here one very positive, very important element of the Voyage journey going forward is to closely follow how our older intake and how the contracted fleet on cloud-based solutions and you can see here we have a significant and rapid growth and that continues. So, this focus on the cloud-based very important going forward.

On the other hand, we also have the radio and navigation technology. And here we keep on taking all those, the latest here is his LNG fuel tankers that will work in an Arctic environment, harsh environment, very stringent to safety requirements and here are solutions fits in very well.

On the Energy side, order intake increased by 4% to €493 million and then supported by the good storage activities also with a healthy service order intake. However, net sales decreased with 18% to €288 million and comparable operating results amounted to €4 million and only 1.5% of EBITDA net asset sales. And that is of course related to this €20 million net provision after the project risks that we have made and it's also affected by delay of deliveries in projects affected by COVID.

If we look at the service business, because also for energy, service is critically important going forward. And also here we are moving up the value ladder, looking at performance-based agreements. And I think we are making progress here. Another important business going forward is, of course, conversion, conversion from heavy fuels to gas. And here we have one example from Senegal. And I think this is the type of business we will also see going forward.

So, wrapping it all up, and looking at the prospects, we expect the near-term demand environment to be somewhat better than all the corresponding previous -- in previous periods and previous year. But due to COVID, the visibility is limited so to say and there are high uncertainties.

So that was a short walkthrough of the Q1 results and now we open for Q&A. And I'm very happy to take any questions you might have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Okay. Good morning. The first question on the line is coming from Sven Weier from UBS. Please, Sven.

Sven Weier

Yes. Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. I hope you can hear me well. And thanks for the update, Håkan. My first question is, regarding the mid-term targets of the company, I mean, I trust you now have a short-term impression, you've done the backlog review, but when should we expect you to give us more of a mid to long-term potential as far as the growth rate of the company and the achievable margins are concerned? That's the first one. Thank you.

Håkan Agnevall

So here, it's all driven and related to I would say very much the COVID situation and the uncertainty that creates. And as difficult it is to predict, what sales and ordering count will be as difficult it is also to predict when it will become more predictable. So we will have to follow this closely going forward.

Sven Weier

Okay. And the second question is on your comments regarding the marine decarbonization and all the various projects that you have ongoing. I was just wondering in what respect you see also scope for speeding this up further, because I would assume that the pressure on the marine industry is going to rise much further here and you will have more ambitious people like Matt [ph] coming to the forefront wanting to accelerate this, I mean what scope do you see on that end? And what do you see with regard to your R&D?

Håkan Agnevall

I think we see and when I talk to my colleagues that has been engaged in Wärtsilä for quite some time, they see that the interest from our customer is accelerating. And it will just continue to grow. And, of course, we want to serve our customers and we are and we have announced the programs that we are evolving in methanol, we are evolving in ammonia, and we also evolving in different types and different blends of hydrogen. And I think this will drive our business very much going forward, because we are leading in technology and we want to be leading in technology, we are investing to be leading in technology. And I think also with the DNA we have, we want to be a speaking partner. So I think here is some really interesting potentially going forward.

Sven Weier

Okay. Thank you very much.

Håkan Agnevall

Thank you, Sven.

Operator

Thank you, Sven. Next question on the line, Max Yates. Please?

Max Yates

Hi, can you hear me?

Håkan Agnevall

Yes.

Max Yates

Yes. Good morning, Håkan. So, just my first question would be around how to think about the profitability evolution through this year. I guess, we typically used to kind of Q1 being the low point and then improving through the year. So, should we assume that if we looked at Q1, ex the provision of 6.4% that we see a continued improvement through the year, when you look at pricing in your backlog, the cost profile, any of the furloughed costs program or the furloughed employees coming back? Just how to think about that would be helpful?

Håkan Agnevall

As you know, we don't give guidance on profit and profit margin, so to say. So, -- when I talk about the order intake and the demand side, I said we’re cautiously optimistic on the marine side. On the energy side, we see that the impact from COVID will be a bit longer. And of course, we will have to work on this, so to say, and services side is picking up nicely.

Let's see what happens on the marine side, if cruise gets back cruising, so to say. And as when I talk to our customers consensus is there, that's going to be start in July, August and then ramp up, that will of course also affect our order intake, et cetera.

Max Yates

Okay. And just my follow up would be on the cost base. From your initial kind of work, obviously, we've had the situation where margins have come under pressure because volumes have come down. Do you see any kind of fundamental problems with the cost base and your capacity that needs to be addressed? Or do you see this as more of a margin improvement story coming from recovering volumes on an already appropriate cost base; I'd just love to get your take on that.

Håkan Agnevall

So, we are following the demand development very closely. And I mean, previous in 2020 we worked a lot with short-term layoffs etcetera and we continue to monitor the demand side very closely.

Next week and this is also official information, we will go out with a short-term layoff program interest. As you know, this is where we manufacture our -- most of our energy machines. And that short-term layoff will affect approximately 370 people. So, we are taking action as we go to adapt our costume you may say depending on the demand side.

Max Yates

Okay. And maybe if I could just squeeze in one more. I just love to know given the energy storage is obviously a big part of the energy order intake, what should we be aware of from a sort of financials and economic standpoint, when you take these orders? What it means for margins on the equipment? What it means for the aftermarket business? I just feel like we should be much more aware of this given the kind of relative size of the business now.

Håkan Agnevall

Yes, it's a good point. We don't split out the margin on our storage business. I would say storage for me is the growth case. As the volumes continues to grow, the profitability continues to grow in that business. There is, of course, less -- you can say running maintenance of storage compared to a moving machine. But there we are also looking at different ways to move up the value ladder.

And I will say, coming in a little bit with an outside in perspective still, I think, the gems platform that we have, combined with our battery storage. But we also have the capabilities to combine that with wind and with solar and with our own ICS. And we can build something on service performance based services around this, this I think would be very interesting going forward.

Operator

All right. Thanks Max. So our next question on the line Johan Eliason from Kepler Cheuvreux, please.

Johan Eliason

Yes. Good morning and welcome, Håkan. The key number obviously today was the strong breakout rule this service orders plus 11%, if I remember correctly. Do you think this is a bit of a catch-up? Or is this sort of the level one can expect for the coming quarters as well? I mean, there is probably still travel restrictions and things like that in place in -- in that region?

Håkan Agnevall

Yes. I think here, we are observing this. It's too early actually to say, if it's a catch up, or if this is the new normal so to say. I think that was a very strong development towards the end of the quarter. And it remains to see, how this develops. But we are cautiously optimistic because we all know cruise is not running in any large extent and cruise should be coming back when I talk to our customers, as I said in July, August and then ramp-up.

Johan Eliason

And then just, I mean, you have a major technology shift ahead of you in the marine side applying your IT technology to potential greener fuels like ammonia etcetera. That still has a check its background with the late conversion of two stroke to gas for example, and obviously the ballet water as well, you have some good example as well on the four-stroke and scrubbers, obviously. But how can you make sure now that this conversion goes, right, that's a major issue for the company in the coming years?

Håkan Agnevall

This is one of the most critical components we have for that. So that we really want to be leaders in the -- you could say, green transformation of the marine industry. So how do we make sure that we are relevant? I think we need to be very focused on our R&D program and also on execution of the R&D program and that requires good people, good processes and management attention and I can guarantee it certainly there.

It's also a fantastic opportunity for us. Because as we see our -- four-stroke business evolving, I think that we see some of our customers that they will look for four-stroke providers that can really provide the new technology in a reliable and with the right uptime, with the right reliability and with the right support, quite frankly. So I think this gives us opportunities. But it needs to be very strong focus on execution.

Johan Eliason

Okay. Good luck, and thank you.

Håkan Agnevall

Thank you.

Operator

Okay. Thank you, Johan. Next question on the line from Antti Kansanen from SEB, please.

Antti Kansanen

Yes, good morning, Håkan. And thanks for taking my question. My first one would be on the first impressions of the Energy side, because if we look at the market is transitioning to you know backup, balancing power and storage, which potentially shifts your profile to more project driven less aftermarket intensive? So how do you manage this shift from profitability and predictability view? I mean, do you need to accelerate the technology collaborations, or it is just altering the sales processes? Or could you give a few early impressions of that?

Håkan Agnevall

As I said, I mean, the need for balancing functionality that will grow in my personal view. Then power systems and power generation look different in different parts of the world. So, the transformation, where more wind and more solar will come in, it will go, it will take different routes, and it will go with different time phase in different parts of the world.

But it's coming. For me, that's a very strong trend. And then the balancing functionalities needed. And then there will be different technical solutions to provide these balancing solutions. That will be ICs. That will be gas turbines. That will be fuel cells. That will be power storage, et cetera, et cetera. And here, I think we have some of the critical components. And for the other components, we will look at different types of partnerships.

And also when it comes to the services side, less operating hours, but extreme focus on uptime and reliability, and also I think potential to move up the service value ladder, moving more to performance based and agreements. So as services is not only about selling spare parts, I think, much more going forward it will be about providing uptime, reliability and performance.

Antti Kansanen

All right. Thank you. And then secondly, maybe on the cost side, I mean, you have flagged a lot of extraordinary cost levels, cost inflation during the COVID times in 2020. But then, we are also seeing input costs, whether its raw materials, components, prices rising, availability under pressure, and I know that your pricing hasn't been, let's say optimal in recent years. So how should we look at the cost year-over-year? I mean, there are some new headwinds emerging and maybe some old ones shifting away?

Håkan Agnevall

Yes. I think you're right there. I think when we're looking at our incoming side, the costs are going up we can see that. We see a trend there. And there, of course, we need to more -- work more actively on the purchasing side. Also forming new partnerships to work on the cost side, also designed to cause those type of action oriented elements.

When it comes to our pricing, I mean, through COVID in 2020, pricing, it's been extremely competitive. It's been extremely focusing on protecting. So, of course, that has had a negative impact on the pricing so to say, and we still need to recover from that.

Antti Kansanen

All right. Thanks so much.

Operator

Okay. Thank you, Antti. Next question on line, Andreas Willi from JPMorgan. Please?

Andreas Willi

Yes. Good morning, Håkan. Thank you for giving the opportunity to ask the question. I have a little bit longer term one. Looking back, when you when you came in into your position and look at the profitability development over the last few years, the margins started to come under pressure prior to COVID and prior to sales coming down, and as you move further away from at least the higher end of your margin target. Can you help us understand, what you see as the drivers for this, because it's quite difficult from the outside to take apart price pressure versus mix, versus execution. If you could give maybe a little bit of an indication, so that we better understand why we ended up where we are as a starting point to bear to also get more confidence in where we can go back to.

Håkan Agnevall

Yes. And I would say one critical element here, and I have a lot of respect for my predecessors. I think when you go in as a new CEO; you should be very respectful of the past as well. But I clearly looking forward, I see a really strong focus on execution and execution on big projects with risk management both on the tender side or the state -- I mean, order take side, but also during the execution of the project.

I think here is some areas that we really want to focus on going forward. Then I will also say that, some of these growth opportunities that I think we have talked about and identified in the past, I think they are now starting to realize a bit. I mean, look at as storage -- battery storage; we are really seeing now the uptake. I think, personally, I think, there is a great potential in Voyage. So, it's also starting to realize some of those growth trajectories that we've been talking about before.

Also on the energy side and this balancing is nothing new, but I think we all acknowledge the very strong focus now on sustainable renewable energy. And that's all over the world, I mean, in heavy industrialized country, but also in emerging countries. And that will drive the need for more balancing. Then of course, we need to be careful on when and where, because it will go with different pace in different parts of the world.

Andreas Willi

Yes. My -- thank you for that. My follow-up on that answer. If you look at some of the ideas vessels have to grow over the last 10 years, including the expansion into a different example, the LNG terminals and so on. It's a detailed execution that sometimes was the problem. What do you plan to change in terms of risk management and oversight in the company and who approves projects and kind of how much freedom do you give your people to go for that grows relative to central risk management?

Håkan Agnevall

Yes. So, I think that's a really good question. And this is the question that I really don't try. I'm -- I worked a lot in project businesses so to say. So, I do bring some experience here. And I think if we start on the tender side, working in a very structured way with capture team, risk reviews, the deal pipeline, and when we do the risk reviews, it's not only the focus on terms and conditions, it is the technical side and it’s civil and installation coming together and having a management team that is operationally experienced and operationally oriented, I think that is critical.

Then under the project execution phase we have the project reviews with -- and where you engage senior management including myself in the most difficult and most challenging projects tact structure is it's not rocket science, but that I think we -- there is significant potential for us to get this in place.

And I see also coming in, I think, there has been some very good learnings made from previous challenges if I may call it. And I see that there is a good structure in place, but we need to work on it and practice it and develop it further. So, we will get that one the executions right.

Andreas Willi

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you, Andreas. Next question on the line Erkki Vesola from Inderes Ltd. Please, Erkki.

Erkki Vesola

Hi. Good morning. On the marine side and the LNG vessel orders currently being actively placed, so where you currently stand from competition viewpoint in terms of LNG vessel of main engine orders, auxiliary engine orders, gas treatment systems, et cetera. I mean, how big part of the cake do you intend to take going forward?

Håkan Agnevall

I don't think we guide on market share, but I mean we are certainly involved in the more advanced applications. We talked about this LNG order here. And so we are engaged on the propulsion side. Then, also on our gas solution side, of course, we are engaged in the projects providing the equipment needed into operate the LNG vessels to say. Then, of course, it's also disbalance between two-stroke and four-stroke, and we are very much focused on the four-stroke as you know.

Erkki Vesola

Okay. So you are not concerned about that the two-strokes would take almost all of the LNG orders going forward?

Håkan Agnevall

I think the two-strokes; they have had a fairly strong presence already. I think on the four-stroke side, we will continue to be strong in the more demanding applications where you really need the variability of the power, so to say, like in the Arctic applications, et cetera. So, we will continue to be strong in those applications. And two-stroke, I think they called out their segment, its steady-state operation and they will have that space.

Erkki Vesola

Okay. Thank you so much.

Håkan Agnevall

Then I will say on the other side, I mean, just compliment on that, because now we talk new build on the services side. I think here we could see some potential going forward, and looking at conversion regimes, et cetera, et cetera with existing fleets. So there might be something to look into.

Operator

Okay. Thank you, Erkki. Next question on the line, Antti Suttelin from Danske Bank. Please, Antti.

Antti Suttelin

Thank you. Yes, this is Antti. And I have one on the energy side and one on the marine side, starting with the energy. Now that you've looked at the business, do you think Wärtsilä is doing the right thing? I mean, the backbone of your business is still the engine business. And when I listen to you, you talk more about batteries. You also mentioned the word fuel cell in one of your answers. And I always thought this is a potential risk to engines technology-wise. So, how comfortable are you with engine business in the Wärtsilä energy portfolio?

Håkan Agnevall

As I said, I mean going forward, there will be different providing a balancing solution. So first of all, we shouldn't forget that the standard business, transitional baseload it’s still there. It's running. It's still an important way forward, more going to gas, so to say. But it will be there for many, many years to come.

And then, when we look at the base -- the balancing solutions that will be different technology, but I see a very strong presence of the ICEs there, because the ICEs, they provide this very interesting application about lot of power with great flexibility. And these balancing they will be run on sustainable fuels. They will be run on ammonia. They will be run on methanol. And they will be the run in the future by different blends of hydrogen.

So in my book, the ICE is still -- definitely still part of the future. Then we need to acknowledge that, there will be applications where other technologies will be more competitive. And this is, I think, this is one of the challenges because we are coming from a history where there has been a couple of few solutions. It's been, you know, a fairly consistent technology space for a number of years.

But now we're moving into an era that's going to be more things happening, the coming 10 years according to me than to the previous 20, 30 years. So it’s not going to be one solution fits all and with that context, the ICE definitely has a future. And why I talk a lot about, you know, battery storage today is of course, that our order intake for the first quarter is pretty good.

Antti Suttelin

Yes. Thank you. And then on the Marine side. I'm a little bit puzzled here. Marine systems order intake was up 35%. And you said it was partly because of scrubbers, I understood. But then on the other hand, you say that your backlog is -- is postponed in terms of scrubber deliveries. So, what's going on? Is it -- are scrubbers making a new comeback in orders, but having a difficulty of getting delivered?

Håkan Agnevall

I mean, the straight answer is, containers is making a comeback on the award of new bills. So we talked about there is an uptick in Q1 on versus being awarded those, quite a few containers coming up. And for new builds, the scrubber solution is the selected solution. So that is driving the order intake. It's not the retrofit that is driving the order intake now because the retrofit the spread the $100, it needs to be stabilized until the retrofit will drive additional order intake.

So order intake, it's about containers new build that space is down because we have ongoing retrofit contracts. Existing vessels, they want to upgrade with a scrubber. But now at least our container vessels, but they are running in traffic, the rates are very high, very profitable and then the owners choose to postpone those scrubber retrofits. So new build and existing fleet. I don't know, was it clear?

Antti Suttelin

Yes. I understand that last year was so weak in scrubbers because container ship contracting was weak. There was no new scrubber orders. Understood. Thank you.

Håkan Agnevall

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, Antti. So next question on the line Manu Rimpelä from Nordea? Please, Manu.

Manu Rimpelä

Thank you. My first question would be on the services impact on the first quarter margins. If I understand it correctly, the share of service was quite high in the quarter and clearly higher than in the previous quarter. And I just wanted to understand how to think about this impact on the margins? And obviously start seeing equipment business picking up, the equipment sales should also start to increase. So is the Q1 margin level in a way, comparable to what we saw a year ago or temporarily boosted by the services here in Baltic region?

Håkan Agnevall

I think, I mean, the services as such is of course very profitable part of our business. That is for sure. I don't think we give the split out on the different margins in the different sections. One of the key questions is, of course, when we talked about how will the service business evolve going forward? And here, it's still too early to say if the Q1 -- was that a catch up or is it the new normal? We are cautiously optimistic because marine is -- sorry, that cruising is still not running at full speed, so to say.

Manu Rimpelä

Okay. Thank you. And then my second question would be on the energy services business model going forward. So, you've talked about moving towards maybe a performance based model and seems to be able to view increasingly looking to take some sort of a system integrated role across different type of energy generation forms.

But looking at your past history or the company's past history and eventually into new areas in the energy business, and also I guess, you would have a lot higher risks in terms of guaranteeing some sort of output. So, can you talk about the risk side in terms of moving into this direction? And logically think about that in light of the company's history?

Håkan Agnevall

Yes. No, and I think what we will -- we can provide certain of our core equipment. We have the GEMs platform, which is the platform that is, I would say cutting edge in being able to integrate different elements in the power system. And I think here we have the opportunity, I'm not saying that we should venture into building wind farms and solar. So, I think when it comes to our core equipment, we should stick to our knitting so to say.

But then on the integration side, I think get GEMs is offering some potential. And here, I think with the installed base that we have and here comes the digital piece. With our digital capabilities and those we will evolve over time. We will -- our intention is to build a very solid knowledge of the power system that we are interacting with. And we can leverage that to de-risk the whole setup so to say.

Manu Rimpelä

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, Manu. So, next question on the line from Tom Skogman from Carnegie. Please start. Can you hear me, Tom?

Okay. Then we can also move on -- contact Tom, if you can hear me at some point. Then just to make sure, there was Fredrick [indiscernible] also. Could you, Frederick -- can you hear me? Apparently, no. How about Tom?

Tom Skogman

I am here. Can you hear me?

Håkan Agnevall

Yes, loud and clear. Please, Tom. Thanks.

Tom Skogman

All right. All right. Good morning, everybody. And I've just noticed that, ABB is also trying to develop a fuel based power solution for cruise vessels and alternative to engines and you use to study fuel cells yourselves many years back at Wärtsilä. So, I wonder what kind of pros and cons are here and how realistic is this alternative, because that would be a kind of a major risk for you longer term?

Håkan Agnevall

Well, as I said, the solution space, its going -- there’re going to be different solutions, and we are moving into an era where people are trying out technologies, trying the pros and cons and fuel cells is at an early stage in the marine applications. People are looking it. There are pros, certainly, there are also cons.

And we are -- I always say, we are rather embracing this, because our customers are coming to us and asking us, what is your advice, which application where, and I think that some of the fundamental elements of, for instance, fuels like methanol, like ammonia.

They will have clearly strong benefits in some application, energy density, safety aspects, handleability, existing infrastructure, and we should not forget, one of the major challenges in this green transition is actually the availability of the fuels. So -- but fuel cells will be there for certain applications. I don't see it as a threat, quite frankly. I see it as an opportunity.

And when we talk about thought leadership, the first step is that, we as Wärtsilä, we want to be able to talk about the different technologies and their pros and cons. We would like to evolve our customer, more offering to quite a few of these technologies. And to deliver on those, we will have certain own core technologies and for other core technologies, we will partner up.

Tom Skogman

All right. And then, we have discussed it a bit during the conference call already, but I don't really get a clear picture from you regarding the outlook for the energy market. I'm not kind of wondering about next quarter or so, but just the fact that that it is tilting so much more to battery deliveries that you’re not making batteries yourself.

So, just to get kind of a right -- to be getting right basically and all the analyst expectations. So, with the margin now go down, because you will -- it will be based so much on components coming straight from other suppliers’ base.

Håkan Agnevall

So, then just to clarify. So with Q1 report, strong order intake on the battery storage side. So that was the key message. If we talk long-term, different solutions, I see, it will definitely be there. And because in this providing balancing functionality, you have short peaks, you have long peaks, and battery storage will only address a section of those. And we talk -- normally in the batteries took zero to six hours. Our machines will be there to support the other intervals. So just to be clear from my side, I see it's a major way forward for Wärtsilsä in the future also, also long-term future.

Tom Skogman

Yes, I understand that. But if you will, for instance, assume that storage would be one-third of orders in the future, would that kind of mean that margin structure would be lower than if you sell engines and spare parts that you have done so far basically?

Håkan Agnevall

So, I mean, when it comes to the profitability of the storage business, I said, it's a growth case. And this, we are evolving, and then we're also looking at the performance based services around it.

Tom Skogman

Okay. And then I would like you to -- this is your first quarter being the CEO. So could -- when you have met a lot of people spoken to customers, could you give highlight, kind of, what kind of key strengths and what surprised you positively. And, of course, also it's interesting to hear if there is something that you're worried about, if you see that you have too many factories still or something or so?

Håkan Agnevall

Yes. Now, I think that the key strengths is the in-depth technology knowledge that we have in our core areas. It's also, I would say, that this integration skills, having a holistic perspective, both for the power generation and the system, so to say, I think this is definitely a core strength, the technology.

The other one is the services. I mean, the knowledge that we have in services, and experience and the capability to provide that support, I think that's a very strong base to build upon, uptime reliability, because that -- and that will be even more important with new technologies, because customer wants to move forward with new technologies, but they also want to make absolutely sure that they can rely on our solutions. And then, I think, our service component is extremely important.

Then areas where we need to continue to develop. And I think history shows that a bit, we need to continue to develop our product execution skills. And as I said, I've seen, there’s been some really good solid learnings there, we are evolving in this, and we will continue that journey. And believe me, that this -- my own management team, myself, we're very much engaged in that.

Tom Skogman

Okay. And then, finally, perhaps just about the service order strength, could that importantly relate to the fact that there's so many, ferries and cruise vessels out of traffic that the many have just decided to have dry-dockings and perhaps kind of put larger maintenance work a bit earlier?

Håkan Agnevall

It's good to be so. But I don't have the facts that are substantiated. Facts or that add cruise and ferries are running at a very low pace. And as I said, consensus when I talk to our customers looking to pick-up in July, August, and ramp up from there.

Tom Skogman

All right. Thank you.

Operator

Okay. Thank you, Tom. Next question is from actually our question. Well, Emilia, could you read it?

Emilia Rantala

Yes. So we have a question through the chat. What is the potential from EEXI and CII measures motivated retrofits? Are you seeing more interest from customers from this? Are you seeing more interest for your fleet operation solution, as a response to CII and increased shipping ESG focus in general?

Håkan Agnevall

Yes. I mean, the short answer is yes, definitely. Because, the industry is moving, new regulations are coming into place. And our customers, many of the customers that I mean have had dialogue with so far, they are very focused on this. They -- and it's partly driven by the regulation, but it's also partially driven by their customers, because their customers are wanting, green solutions.

And that will -- then that will be different to us. And our whole multi, the whole toolbox, so to say, to address and to be able to meet, the new regulations that comes in. And it will be -- there will be scrambles, there will be different devices, there will certainly be different fuels. And -- but the whole shift, the whole focus, including the regulation is driving this very much forward. Okay, do we have it? We have time for one, one final question, so, please?

Operator

Yes. Actually, we have one question left. So, Anssi Raussi from OP Market, Please?

Anssi Raussi

Great. Can you hear me?

Operator

Well and clear.

Håkan Agnevall

Yes. We can hear you.

Anssi Raussi

Yes. This is Anssi Raussi from OP Markets. I have just one question about this 20 million energy segment provision. I had some technical problems. So I couldn't join from the beginning. But could you open a bit about the background of this project provision?

Håkan Agnevall

Yes.

Anssi Raussi

What kind of projects it is?

Håkan Agnevall

So basically, we made a in-depth review of our product portfolio in Wärtsilä and triggered by me coming in and working together with my management team. And then we found a need to rebalance the risk in certain projects, primarily on the energy side to rebalance the risk. So, we are at the risk level that could be normally expected in a project business like Wärtsilä. So that is the background.

Anssi Raussi

Okay. Thank you.

Håkan Agnevall

Okay. So, thank you very much. And I hope you found our dialogue constructive. I'm really looking forward as I said to meet with you in the future. And continue on a dialogue on Wärtsilä.

To wrap it up, I think we have some exciting times in front of us. Thanks a lot.