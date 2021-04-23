Photo by miodrag ignjatovic/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

It was only a year ago that governments decided to lock down economies, forcing people to stay at home, destroying the industrial fabric which previously fueled consumption. The United States, one of the worst-hit nations, saw crippling unemployment, social unrest, and a time of meaningful political change.

Things were not much better over the other side of the Atlantic where the SARS-COV2 pandemic tore through large parts of Continental Europe. To date, several nations are on their third or fourth iteration of government-induced societal shuttering.

Such radical changes bode well for multiple enterprises. While your mom-and-pop local store, oft the lifeblood of small, tight-knit, local communities, was systematically destroyed, larger businesses which had embraced the digital economy long ago had fared much better.

This is perhaps somewhat ignored today - the growing economic imbalance prevailing between micro-, small- and medium-sized business juxtaposed against corporate behemoths, capable of wielding sizable political influence while arbitrarily and fleetingly moving across the globe to serve an economical or fiscal narrative. It may soon come back to haunt us.

So, as the dust settles on besieged global economies, it could be inferred that firms like Delivery Hero (OTCPK:DLVHF), the multi-brand, new gig-economy, delivery pure-play, have fared well. Or have they?

The arduous fight for market share is complicated furthermore by the nature of markets & consumer tastes – multiple options, intense competition, and an inability to effectively scale – due to the splintered nature of the competitive environment – are characteristic of the digital delivery space.

Source: Forbes.com

Brief Thesis

I called bearish back in December on Delivery Hero and there is little out there in terms of new evidence to sway my opinion, even if that position has since gone against me.

We still evolve in a comparably similar corporate environment – Delivery Hero remains a huge digital delivery giant with global reach, operating in increasingly splintered geography-specific markets. Its growth narrative is wholly predicated on its ability to raise cheap capital to buy market share as the venture (and its competitors) compete in an all-out race to the bottom.

To achieve this, the outfit relies on a consumer willingness to stay at home and order food, an investor willingness to ignore perpetual losses while buying the storied growth narrative, and a workforce willing to accept the precarious nature of working arrangements, perchance due to limited alternative options.

Additionally, for the digital delivery formula to fully work, we need tame credit environments, continued easy access to capital and money with no other place to go than into capital markets. Several of these observations may rapidly evolve.

Market Dynamics presented by the firm suppose that the 7.5t Euro market is predicated on changes in lifestyle, continued urbanization, and the plight for convenience. Notwithstanding, the SARS-COV2 pandemic could have altered this narrative as more employees work from home, urbanization slows and people crave going out, after living through multi-year government-imposed lockdowns.

Source: Delivery Hero

Most recently, Delivery Hero has shown the market’s appetite for consolidation with the venture’s pursuit of Woowa Brothers. Yet rapid hopes for expansion recently hit turbulence as South Korean antitrust regulators ruled the $4B takeover could only be completed if the German outfit disposed of its South Korean based business.

In any case, continued consolidation in the digital delivery space underscores 2 key traits – the requirement for firms to sizably expand to maintain their growth narrative and the inclination by regulators to take a more assertive position in managing competitive dynamics in the delivery industry.

It would appear both traits remain somewhat contradictory.

Total Year-to-Date returns – Delivery Hero v DoorDash (DASH) v Uber Inc. (UBER) v Grubhub (GRUB)

Source: Tradingview

2021 has been rather difficult for the digital delivery stalwarts. Deliveroo (OTCPK:DROOF) went public and subsequently tanked, losing roughly 30% on the morning of its offering.

All stocks in the category have underperformed the S&P 500 – Uber has led the charge, posting +8.49%, followed by DoorDash – which has significantly come off its post IPO highs – with +3.71%.

The laggards include Grubhub -4.67% and Delivery Hero -10.71%. While the past year was, however, witness to a momentous run from all these firms, price action moved resolutely to the downside as yields on US treasuries started to back up in February and March.

The growth narrative of new gig-economy delivery players remains subject to interest rate permutations – more meaningfully than more mature organizations.

Updated Simplified Income Statement

Note (All spreadsheet data developed by author with data provided by GuruFocus)

Scrutinizing developments in Delivery Hero’s simplified income statement, growth and scalability of the business appear to be persistent themes. The German digital delivery outfit continues to grow, mostly through acquisitions and divestments of other businesses.

Key updated market data in $m

Over the past 3 year approximately, the capitalization has grown 5x, while share count is also up around ~30%. The stock has fared extremely well over this period, rewarding investors for sticking by, despite the accumulation of losses.

Updated revenue per share data

Updated revenue per share data is also moving in the right direction driven predominantly by the bolt-on revenues generated by newly acquired parts of the business. Twelve-month trailing sales currently top out at $1.88B.

Updated simplified revenue data in $ millions

Notwithstanding the solid growth in revenue per share data, gross profits remain flat as costs of goods sold accelerate at a swifter rate than revenue expansion. Over a trailing 12-month basis, revenues have grown approximately 37% despite expenses registering a 49% uplift.

This remains a point of concern for the delivery giant as economies of scale, prevalent in high Capex type industries, may be less present in the digital service industry.

Updated margin profile in %

Breaking margin profiles down continues to paint a picture of exponential revenues only matched by even greater costs. Gross margins have flattened while operating margins – indicative of the profitability generated by the core business – have had their downwards spiral somewhat arrested at -40%. Tracking long term operating margin performance will be an important indicator to look out for during next earnings.

Net margins have been volatile as the firm has generated profits from non-core business (typically divestments) and taken on costs to acquire new businesses.

Updated income generation profile in $ millions

The updated income generation profile fully highlights how divestments has contributed to skew overall net income. Delivery Hero remains very much a business which grows its revenues by acquiring new businesses, realizes non-recurrent profits through divestments and takes on debt obligations or share dilution by pursuing new acquisitions.

Updated Simplified Balance Sheet

Updated Goodwill data in $ millions

While I do not have the latest goodwill data – the excess price paid beyond the fair value of an asset to acquire it – it is highly likely that this is now beyond $1B. Delivery Hero’s pursuit of the South Korean delivery franchise WOOWA in a cash + equity deal is likely to increase goodwill.

Since the initial offer to acquire the South Korean firm, Delivery Hero’s stock price has increased from the time it was pledged for the acquisition. It is also noteworthy the signaling that a combined cash + equity deal infers, particularly in a macro environment where raising debt has been comparably easy.

Effectively, if Delivery Hero’s equity was undervalued in the eyes of management, they would be likely to propose an all-cash deal (as mentioned, currently raising debt is not too difficult). The fact that they have opted to partially propose equity in the deal implies, at least to some extent, that they consider Delivery Hero stock to be presently fully valued.

Updated cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities in $ millions

The fact that Delivery Hero continues to sit on a treasure chest of cash used liberally to target new acquisitions in its quest for scale further adds question marks to why the equity would be partially offered to acquire WOOWA. The German delivery giant has shown no real difficulty in raising debt on global capital markets.

Updated simplified balance sheet in $ millions

The above historical data translates into a simplified balance sheet which has witnessed assets most recently grow by 79%, liabilities grow by 230% and equity expand by solely 14%. This underscores a fundamental issue with the business model – it is premised on raising debt and equity to add on new businesses in a race to the bottom which meaningfully destroys profitability and long-term viability.

Update Simplified Cash Flow Statement

Structural issues linked to the underlying performance of the business remain visible when reviewing the simplified cash flow statement. The German digital delivery venture continues to lose meaningful amounts of money from its core operations, expressed through cash flow from operations. Likewise, the firm’s ability to generate cash is solely predicated on raising capital on debt markets. Should any meaningful macroeconomic change impact global credit markets, this could spell disaster for the corporation’s capital structure.

Updated simplified cash flow statement in $ millions

Key Takeaways