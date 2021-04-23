Photo by rusm/E+ via Getty Images

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) is one the biggest private electric utilities in Argentina. The company is engaged in electricity generation and has a diversified matrix of hydro, thermal, and wind facilities. It also has a non-controlling position in gas distribution in Argentina's northwest.

Since CEPU's IPO in 2018, its stock has fallen almost 90% in price. However, the company's financial and operational condition has improved during that period.

Although CEPU may be an appealing value opportunity, it has substantial risks as well, mainly related to Argentina's economic condition.

Attention: CEPU's financial statements are presented in Argentinian pesos. Because according to IFRS 29 Argentina is considered a hyperinflationary economy since 2018, CEPU's statements are adjusted for a constant monetary unit. Therefore some precaution when comparing figures is advised. Especially when translating restated pesos figures into dollar figures only one exchange rate has to be used, that of the date of the financial statements.

Income sources

CEPU's income statement requires some cleaning to provide a more accurate picture of the company's business condition. The main reason is that when the Argentinian peso devaluates against the US dollar or losses purchasing power due to inflation, that situation produces changes on CEPU's balance sheet which in turn has an impact on CEPU's income statement.

After eliminating the misleading effect of these accounts and other one-time events, the picture provided by CEPU is very appealing.

Operational income: Electricity generation

Operating income increased from U$D 77 million in 2015 to U$D 145 million in 2017 and finally U$D 250 million in 2020 (estimated figures). This increase was produced by a similar increase in generation capacity, from 3800MW in 2017 to 4400MW in 2020, mostly in wind projects.

The investments required to increase CEPU's generation capacity amounted to around U$D 1400 million (estimated), from which approximately one-half was financed internally.

Therefore a very simplistic approach shows us that U$D 1400 million in investments produced a differential in operating income of around U$D 200 million a year. That is a return on investment of 14%.

This figure is also consistent with the information available on CEPU's last contracts:

Source: CEPU's 2019 annual report as filed with the SEC

Considering Terminal 6 San Lorenzo (thermal), the contract awards a total of U$D 1,2 billion for capacity and around U$D 405 million for production, a total of U$D 1,6 billion, for an investment of U$D 284 million, is equivalent to a yearly return on investment of 12%.

Source: CEPU's 2018 annual report as filed with the SEC

Analyzing CEPU's wind project contracts produces a similar result: ~13% for La Castellana, Achiras, and La Genoveva I.

These figures are not definitive but they provide a general outlook on the capital allocation opportunities available to CEPU during the last three to five years.

Investment in associates: Gas distribution

CEPU has a non-controlling interest in ECOGAS, a gas distribution company in Argentina's center and north-west (Central and Cuyo regions). Between 2015 and 2019 CEPU recorded an average yearly return of U$D 22 million from that participation.

However, as part of the change in energy regulations implemented in 2020, gas prices to end users were fixed in pesos. Therefore, in their 2020 annual financial statements filled with Argentina's CNV, CEPU recorded almost 0 profits from ECOGAS.

An interesting question is whether that could also happen to the electricity production segment, and the answer is probably not. The reason is that CEPU does not buy the fuel it uses for electricity production, but rather receives it for free from Argentina's Electric Energy Wholesale Market Management Company (CAMMESA). Therefore CEPU's electricity generation segment's gross margins are not affected as much by the impossibility to raise prices in an inflationary context.

Main risks

Liabilities and debt repayment

As we mentioned, CEPU financed half of its investments between 2015 and 2020 with debt, amounting to a net indebtedness of around U$D 700 million. The price it pays for this debt varies between LIBOR + 1% and LIBOR + 6%.

Under normal circumstances, debt repayment would not represent a problem for CEPU, because the company generates some U$D 200 million in operative cash flows.

However, the particular financial circumstances of Argentina transform CEPU's debt repayment problem into one of the company's main investment risks.

Argentina is undergoing its biggest financial crisis in the last 20 years, with final consequences still unforeseen. The country defaulted on most of its foreign obligations in 2019, restructured most of it in 2020, and now faces the risk of redefault.

During that period, Argentina's peso has lost almost half its value against the US dollar (two-thirds when considering the country's black market exchange rates).

The country has not yet begun to implement significant measures to fight its increasing fiscal and financial deficit. To fight yearly inflation rates above 50%, Argentina decided to severely restrict access to foreign currency markets to companies and individuals alike.

Argentina's Central Bank announced during the beginning of 2020 that it would restrict all companies' access to foreign currency, including purchases with the objective of debt repayment to private counterparts, and suggested/instructed to all firms that they should restructure their foreign currency obligations to make them due after 2021.

This measure effectively put any Argentinian company with foreign currency obligations on the brink of insolvency, or at least in a very compromised position. The measure also initiated a process of deterioration of any company's financials. Companies, unable to buy foreign currency, are obliged to hold constantly devaluating Argentinian pesos (last year's devaluation rate was 40%), in a context of negative real interest rates.

In the case of CEPU, the circumstances are somewhat better, because an important fraction of its debt in foreign currency is held by what Argentina's Central Bank considers international credit organisms, and therefore is exempted from the restructuring instruction. CEPU is still affected by the restrictions to buy foreign currency to hold it.

According to CEPU's 2020 financial statements, filed with Argentina's Securities Commission, during 2020 the company only had to restructure a debt contract for U$D 180 million with Citibank, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley, substantially incrementing covenants and guarantees, but without significantly incrementing the loan's interest rate.

In fact, during 2020, CEPU managed to reduce its total financial liabilities in foreign currency by around U$D 50 million.

In the next section we will see that even under better circumstances than other Argentinian companies, CEPU still faces significant debt repayment risk.

Contractual insecurity

Like any utility, CEPU is heavily influenced by the regulatory framework of Argentina.

Particularly, before investing in new facilities CEPU has to sign contracts with CAMMESA. These contracts establish the price to be paid to CEPU for the capacity provided to the system and for the effective energy generated. These contracts determine CEPU's expected return on investment.

CAMMESA is also the main customer of CEPU, representing 95% of the energy produced by the company. CAMMESA then sells that energy to distributors.

The main risk presented for the investor is that Argentina is infamous for its lack of regulatory consistency and legal certainty. As an example, CEPU's 2019 annual report filed with the SEC, under the regulatory framework section, lists at least five different complete restructurings of the regulatory framework in the last thirty years. Two of these complete restructurings happened with less than four years of difference, one in 2016, completely rebated in 2020.

The most significant event concerning the investor is that during 2020, Argentina decided to convert all energy supply contracts between CAMMESA and the generators to Argentinian pesos, when they had previously been set in U$D. The government also established general prices according to the type of facility, when previously prices were set on a contract by contract basis. To give an example, this could reduce the expected revenue generated by wind farms by 50%.

Additionally, the Energy Secretariat of Argentina promised to review the Argentinian pesos prices paid for electricity on a month-by-month basis due to inflation but as of December of 2020 energy prices were the same as those from March 2020. During this period, inflation was higher than 35% and the Argentinian peso lost 30% of its value against the US dollar.

Another example of contractual insecurity is that between 2004 and 2011 CAMMESA avoided paying its receivables from energy generators, including CEPU. The government then negotiated with CEPU repayment in 120 monthly installments using the procedures from the operation of three new thermal facilities (Manuel Belgrano, Jose de San Martin, and Central Vuelta de Obligado). This process greatly lengthened the time required to recover those funds. To put an example, part of the CVO facility's profits will be used to pay for receivables from the years 2008 to 2011. The facility started operations in 2018, therefore the debt will be repaid completely by 2028. That represents a non completely voluntary twenty-year loan to the Argentinian government from CEPU.

Reinvestment risk

As was previously mentioned, CEPU's return on investment rate is mostly determined by the contracts the company signs with CAMMESA or the Energy Secretariat, either project by project or by facility type.

Therefore, the ability of CEPU to apply free cash flows to sufficiently profitable investments is determined by the rate of return the Argentinian government considers fair for electricity generators.

In turn, this will probably be determined by the importance and urgency the Argentinian government concedes to expanding the generation capacity of the country. To give an example, between 2016 and 2019 contracts were much more profitable than during the previous decade because the Macri administration considered prioritarian to expand the generation capacity of the country.

Final considerations, value price, possible earnings.

Summing up, CEPU's electricity generation segment will probably keep producing a return on investment between 10% and 15%, depending on the ideas each government holds about the necessity to sustain investment on the area. If debt is not repaid it will absorb 3% of that return yearly (considering a rate of 6% for the USD 700 million).

Comparing the government in office with the previous government of the same party, that governed between 2003 and 2015, we can expect very little new contracts to private companies. This means CEPU will probably have about the same operating profit but no new investment, which in turn means more free cash flow.

Even adding an important discount on expected profits from operations, and a discount rate for the risks involved, the company trading at U$D 300 million seems like a good opportunity.

However, the investor should be wary. Reported earnings will continue to go down, for two reasons.

First, the freeze in prices will drag gross margins down.

Second, the effects of devaluation on the income statement will worsen because the company will stop adding receivables in US dollars, while it still has to repay debt in US dollars.

In my opinion, the investor should not concern with these accounting non-cash measures but rather observe the profit generated by the operating segment of the business, the interest it pays on its debt, and the general sustainability of its debt profile.