Photo by guvendemir/iStock via Getty Images

The New York Fed explains the source of increased US savings:

In the blog post on Liberty Street Economics, the Fed first notes the following accounting identity: Change in Income = Change in Consumption + Change in Saving. Since US consumption dropped in 2Q20, savings increased by definition. But the change in savings was disproportionate to the change in consumption: The Fed then noted that income in the US comes from a number of sources:

Wages and other labor compensation account for the largest part of household income-more than 60 percent of income before taxes for the economies discussed here. The rest of income comes largely from private sources such as proprietors' earnings, rents, and investment returns.

The researchers then compiled the data to arrive at the following chart:

Translation: Federal support payments account for most of the build-up in US savings. What is done with these savings - if it will be spent at all, and if so, at what pace - will be a key determinant to US growth during the next 12-24 months.

The treasury market sell-off is sub-sided for now:

2-Month Charts from Stockcharts.com

Above are charts for ETFs that track all the ETFs that track the US Treasury market. The long-end of the markets (TLH and TLT) bottomed in late March. The belly of the curve (IEI and IEF) bottomed a bit later in early April. SHY (top middle) is the exception; it tracks the short-end of the curve.

Barry Ritholtz makes a key observation about valuation metrics:

Here is a radical statement: For much of the past three decades - essentially my career in finance - valuation measures have not been a useful guide for buying, selling or even just holding equities. Even worse, the way most investors use it is inappropriate, and they hurt themselves trying to time the market (poorly) or justify holding onto to something they should have long ago sold.

I think the proper way to look at them is to get an idea for what specific valuation measures mean for potential future performance. Here's a table from the same article:

Higher valuations typically lead to lower returns.

Let's turn to today's performance tables from StockCharts: Large caps led the way higher. Although the worst drop was 1.2% - not exactly major concern. Other large-cap indexes were off around 1%. Smaller caps were off about half that much while the Treasury market caught a big one. Three of the "top-performing" sectors were defensive - health care, real estate, and utilities. The bottom five slots are reflation sectors.

Here are today's screens:

From the author's quotetracker:

Can you tell when there was an announcement about higher capital gains taxes? The NY Times reported that Biden was considering a tax hike on higher-earners for pay for the second round of this stimulus measure. That sent the markets lower.

Looking at a longer time frame, I'm wondering if the markets aren't setting up for a move lower. Consider:

QQQ 30 Minutes

QQQ has broken three shorter uptrends in the last four days while the index is forming a rounding top.

SPY 30 Minutes

SPY is consolidating at the top end of a rally that lasted most of the month. They're nearly 20 points below current levels.

There's been a lot of talk and writing about the market being overvalued. Considering the length of the last rally, a short-term correction wouldn't be out of character.

I'll be back on Sunday with a weekly wrap.