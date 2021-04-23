Photo by Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) and the lodging and resort sectors have shown some recovery after vaccine development, but there is still a chance to rise more. And the price increase will appear differently depending on the quality of the assets.

In 2020, many companies stopped dividend payments. Consequently, their stocks performed terribly compared to other REIT sectors, as the table below shows.

Even though the lodging & resort sectors have recovered more than other REIT sectors in 2021, I believe their recovery will continue, given that hotels are among the businesses best positioned to benefit from the economic recovery and the robust demand for travel.

Given the share of the total population that has received at least one vaccine does in the United States, I expect to see the sign of return to normal in the latter half of 2021, as can be seen in countries with high vaccination rates like England and Israel.

I valued PK using a DCF model and my valuation indicates that its fair value per share is about $31 in the base case, $36 in the upside case, and $24 in the downside case. I view the base case as the most likely and I have enough faith in PK's value to act on it. My narratives and numbers on PK are presented below.

The story of Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts is a lodging real estate trust. Originally part of Hilton's business segment, PK completed its spin-off in 2017. After that, it sold 14 international hotels and made a huge acquisition of 18-hotel Chesapeake portfolios in 2019. Its investment portfolio now consists of 60 hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms in the United States. The figure below shows the movement of its stock price since its IPO.

As a result of its operating history, a large majority of PK's properties are part of the Hilton brand (85% of its total room count) and geographically concentrated in Hawaii and San Francisco (collectively home to 45% of the company's properties, based on 2019 proforma hotel adjusted EBITDA).

Sources: Bank of America Securities Virtual 2020 Leveraged Finance Conference

PK's customers can be divided into two groups: leisure and business (business transient + group). Guests traveling for leisure comprise one-third of its customers and business travelers comprise the remaining two-thirds.

Sources: Bank of America Securities Virtual 2020 Leveraged Finance Conference

Hotel Business

It is well-known that REITs enjoy stable cash flows and low volatility thanks to their long-term lease terms and fixed charges (rental revenues) with escalation options. However, this is not the case for hotel REITs, which more closely resemble normal companies because their lease terms are essentially very short-term (a few days rather than years) and their revenues are more volatile as a result.

However, despite the differences, it is important to assess the quality of hotel REITs' assets like those of any other REITs, and one way to do this is to check their chain scales. According to STR, the Chain Scale segments are Luxury, Upper Upscale, Upscale, Upper Midscale, Midscale, Economy, and Independent. Luxury hotels are the most expensive, and the lower the rank, the cheaper. Why? Luxury hotels enjoy unique locations, are in limited supply, and provide exclusive services with various amenities.

Because of these characteristics, their fundamentals worsen quickly during economic declines, like in 2020.

By contrast, when the economy enters recovery periods, hotels can quickly take advantage of increasing demand and charge higher prices - the fact that hotel rooms are fixed and their lease are short term means that demand in such periods tends to exceed supply.

Valuation

My valuation is based on my estimates of key fundamentals such as growth rates, operating margins, and reinvestment (any capital expenditures for firms to grow). My value per share in the base case is $31.9, approximately 49.4% higher than the current share price. My value per share in the downside case is $24.24, about 13.5% higher than the current share price. My key scenario assumptions are as follows.

Revenue Growth Rates

I expect normal life to begin to return in the latter half of 2021. However, recovering the revenue levels of the pre-COVID era will take some time. A report by CBRE indicated that upper-upscale and luxury chains will likely return to pre-COVID RevPAR levels by late 2024 or 2025 because of their dependence on business and group travel.

However, I assumed that PK would experience more rapid revenue growth than comparable hotel chains because it enjoys both above-average asset quality and property locations. PK's 30 core hotel 2019 RevPAR is $316.42, and its total consolidated portfolio is $282.4. The fact that the overall luxury chain RevPar is between $200 and $250 (as the image below shows) indicates that PK's properties have competitive advantages.

Sources: Report by CBRE

So, my base case assumes PK's revenue level will reach 90% of its 2019 revenues by 2023 and then grow at a CAGR of 5.0%. According to a report by CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD, the national historical RevPAR CAGR from 2010 to 2019 was about 4.4% across the lodging industry. Given that the lodging industry is mature, I believe a 5.0% growth rate is a reasonable prediction.

Net Operating Income Margin

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST), a comparable company in terms of market capitalization and chain scales, took about 6 years to return to its pre-crisis operating margin level following the 2008 financial crisis. I expect the NOI margin will recover more quickly following the return to normal life in 2021 than it did after 2008 financial crisis because the current downturn in demand is mandated, not the result of purely economic forces. I therefore assumed PK would achieve its historical NOI margin of 35.0% in 2025 and maintain it perpetually thereafter.

Sources: Created by using company filings

Reinvestment and Sales-to-Capital Ratio

The sales-to-capital ratio measures how efficiently a company generates revenues from the capital it sources from investors. Capital-intensive industries like REITs feature low sales-to-capital ratios.

During 2020, Hotel REITs, and PK were unable to generate cash flows due to the closures of their operating assets; these closures also significantly reduced their capital expenditures and led them to try to secure ample liquidity.

While PK struggled to refinance its debt to reserve cash, new debt covenants restricted CAPEX like investments, acquisitions, and mergers except for the $200 million general investment bucket. Thus, I assumed $150 million reinvestment from year 1 to 4 and then used the sales-to-capital ratio of 0.30x~0.35x to estimate the normal amount of reinvestment necessary to maintain growth.

Cost of Capital

Using the hotel/gaming sector's average unlevered beta of 1.19 (not REIT's because hotel REIT earnings show more volatility due to the short lease terms), I estimated PK's cost of capital to be 8.77% and will decrease to 6.09%, the hotel/gaming sector's average cost of capital

To estimate the cost of debt, I used credit spread BB, which I derived from a synthetic rating of BB based on its EBIT/Interest coverage ratio in 2019. The fact that HST, a comparable company to PK, has a BB+ credit rating indicates that the synthetic rating seems reasonable.

Sources: Author's estimates and Data from Aswath Damodaran

Finally, my 3 scenario assumptions and valuation summary in the base case is presented below. The key difference between scenarios is the 2023 revenue recovery. As I mentioned, my base case assumes the 2023 revenue level will be 90% of the pre-COVID level. Meanwhile, my upside case assumes the 2023 revenue level will be 98% of the pre-COVID level (a more positive outlook than real estate research firms). Last, my downside case assumes that the revenue recovery will be slow and end up at 80% of the pre-COVID level, which will increase the probability of failure to 5.0%—4% points higher than in the base and upside cases.

Sources: Created by using company filings and author's estimates

Sensitivity analysis

I conducted sensitivity analyses after my valuation to test its validity and determine how the market evaluates PK based on my key fundamental assumptions (Growth, Margin, and Recovery Outlook).

First of all, the main value drivers are the revenue growth rate and NOI Margin. The yellow cells indicate where the value is below the current share price of $21.35. The results in this table indicate that the stock would be fair-valued to overvalued at a growth rate between 0.0% and 1.0% and an NOI margin between 25.0% and 28.0%.

Sources: Author's estimates

Second, I assumed PK will recover to pre-COVID levels of revenue in 2023 and I vary the recovery rates among scenarios. As the table below shows, the current share price is mostly fair-valued to overvalued at recovery rates below 70%. My upside and base case are the same except for the recovery expectations, which means their sensitivity results are the same in this case.

Sources: Author's estimates

To conclude, PK's current stock price seems to reflect the overall slow recovery in the hotel industry. However, given the unique qualities of its assets and assuming the desire for travel among people will be high following the lifting of quarantine measures, I believe the market underestimates PK's future outlook.

Risk

The hotel industry has suffered from a lack of liquidity because operating hotels were forced to close at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. PK managed to acquire liquidity of $1.4 billion (cash + revolver availability) and succeeded in refinancing its near-term debt to increase its weighted average debt maturity from 4.1 years in Q2.2020 to 4.7 years. By January, as more vaccines were approved and distributed, PK had 50 hotels open and had started to recover after bottoming out in May of last year, when only 22 hotels were open. Thus, I think that the risk of refinancing is not big for PK.

Sources: March 2021 Investor Presentation

Next, Airbnb (ABNB) appears to pose a threat to the hotel industry just like Tesla (TSLA) poses a threat to the automotive industry, and its impact on hotels and travel has received considerable attention. According to a report by STR, Airbnb was the largest lodging company by number of rooms in 2016, surpassing the world's largest hotel chains.

Sources: STR

However, while I believe Airbnb's impact on the overall industry is clear, this impact varies across chain scales, and remains minimal for luxury and upper-upscale chains.

According the STR report, the average age of guests using Airbnb was 35 and 53% of all guests were female, while 50% of all hotel users were aged 35-54 and 63% were male. In addition, the report found that the majority of Airbnb users were leisure-oriented, and only about 10% were traveling for business.

Given these demographic and travel purpose differences, Airbnb seems to be in direct competition with mid-scale hotel chains rather than luxury ones.

Airbnb launched a more luxurious accommodation option called Airbnb luxe in 2019. Although I was unable to collect extensive data about Airbnb luxe, I think the high-end accommodations need more than the space. They require expertise and long histories of operation. So, it may be a threat to luxury chain scales in the future, but remains to be seen for now.

Conclusion

I like REITs because they provide stable dividend cash flows; however, as 2020 demonstrated, dividends are not always safe. Though PK is not paying dividends for now, its sound business models and high asset quality give it upside potential and the fundamentals that will enable it to soon restart dividend payments. All things considered, its stock price is currently undervalued, meaning this is a good opportunity to buy.