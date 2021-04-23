Photo by ugurhan/iStock via Getty Images

We love W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) and hold a large position in our portfolio. In fact, as we detailed recently, we love it so much that we view it as one of the few disruption-proof, safe, high-yield stocks on the market today as well as one of the top Two Must-Own Stocks For Retirees.

That said, there are several reasons to hold our bullishness with humility which we will outline in the paragraphs that follow:

#1. Failure To Generate Meaningful Dividend Growth

Probably the biggest complaint inflicting WPC today is management's failure to generate meaningful dividend growth, especially compared to the blue chip peers in both the industrial and net-lease sectors.

The chart below tells the story quite vividly:

Data by YCharts

Given that its real estate portfolio is essentially a 50/50 split between industrial and traditional triple net lease REITs, WPC has a pretty poor track record of generating meaningful dividend growth, especially when you consider that they pride themselves on having access to cheap capital and superior investment opportunities due to their geographic and asset class diversification.

What makes this failure to generate meaningful dividend growth even more alarming is that their NAV/per share has not grown much over time either.

#2. Failure To Generate Meaningful NAV/Share Growth

As the chart below shows, WPC's consensus NAV per share has remained pretty stagnant over the past 5 years, especially given that they haven't been putting much into growing their NAV per share either:

Meanwhile, Realty Income (O), STORE Capital (STOR), National Retail Properties (NNN), Prologis (PLD), and Duke Realty (DRE) have all grown their NAVs per share significantly over that time period:

#3. 2024

While WPC deservedly prides itself on its conservatively positioned balance sheet and real estate portfolio, it does have a potential Achilles' heel: in 2024 nearly 10% of its ABR expires and nearly 20% of its debt matures.

Making matters worse, the lion's share of that debt is unsecured debt. That means that to refinance that debt on similar terms, interest rates will need to remain low (the weighted average interest rate of that debt is a mere 3.4% though) and the market's perception of WPC's portfolio will need to remain highly favorable. While WPC certainly earned some well-deserved respect in 2020 with the way their rent collections were essentially bullet proof against COVID-19 impacts in contrast to their NNN peers who suffered meaningful declines in rent collection and FFO-per-share, it must successfully navigate those expiring leases in 2024. Otherwise, their credit rating may suffer.

What makes that situation even more risky is that one of the main lease expirations is with a hotel (Marriott) - a sector that has recently taken a heavy beating from COVID-19. Back during their Q3 2020 Earnings Call, analysts asked them about it:

Looking at your major tenant roster, your Marriott and U-Haul, both with less than four years left. Like, what would those situations look like today? Or how would you think about just like a mark-to-market on those two?

Management responded with:

U-Haul, as we've discussed before, they have a purchase option in April of 2024. And so we do expect them to exercise that purchase option. From Marriott, we have two tranches of that lease. We have regular dialogue with Marriott regarding these lease expirations. It's really too early to tell. I think what we do like is that we have some term there to really get past the COVID period before we're really entering into lease end outcomes. So both of those are certainly larger lease expirations, but both have pretty solid lease end outcome built in.

While U-Haul's expected purchase of their properties could be construed as a negative, the positive there is that WPC is aware of it and has plenty of time to line up an alternate place to redeploy the proceeds from that sale, meaning that drag on cash flows should be minimal.

On the other hand, Marriott's situation - described as "really too early to tell" - is not comforting nor promising, especially when earlier in that same call management described those hotels as "open but certainly operating at a lower occupancy as you expect."

Investor Takeaway

As you can see, WPC certainly has some chinks in its armor and there is a very real bear case to be made against it.

However, we are still bullish on it and it is in fact our largest real estate position at present for the following reasons:

1. Overall it still has lengthy lease and debt terms to maturity that - other than the cluster around 2024 - are well-laddered. Their recent bond issuances have also been very impressive, including a €525M principal amount of 0.950% senior notes due 2030 that were primarily used to redeem a large segment of their 2% notes due in 2023, which actually reduces their interest expense there and sets the stage for dealing with their large 2024 maturities soon while interest rates are very attractive.

2. Their leases are largely inflation-resistant, which is a strong advantage in an era when negative real interest rates are expected to prevail for the foreseeable future.

3. Their portfolio is arguably the most defensive in the NNN space given how well they held up relative to peers during COVID-19.

4. They offer the highest safe dividend yield across the NNN and industrial sectors, if not all of REIT-dom.

5. They have been able to grow FFO-per-share at a competitive clip over the past five years relative to their NNN and industrial peers:

Data by YCharts

6. WPC has been able to generate competitive total returns relative to their NNN peers and the overall REIT market (VNQ) over the past half decade as well:

Data by YCharts

WPC isn't the most exciting REIT by any measure and does have some legitimate complaints that can be lobbied against it. However, its quality, safety, yield, inflation-resistance, and total return performance remain among the best in its sector and across the entire REIT sector.