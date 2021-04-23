2021 Off To An Epic Start For DB Risk-Takers

Photo by baona/E+ via Getty Images

By Mike Clark, Consulting Actuary, the Principal Financial Group

It's not surprising that a blogging actuary from Pittsburgh doesn't know much about surfing. Waves are pretty scarce around these parts, and actuaries are by nature a fairly risk averse lot. (Frankly, the sport has terrified me ever since Greg wiped out on his Brady Bunch Hawaiian vacation.)

But being a shubie doesn't mean I can't appreciate the incredible results of the daring few who successfully hang ten. Sure, many attempts result in spectacular wipeouts. But when executed properly, courage and risk-taking can produce immediate, incredible results.

For some risk-taking defined benefit (DB) plan sponsors, the first quarter of 2021 was a gnarly rush!

Riding the Rate Wave

This blog for years has explained the powerful effect corporate bond rates have on pension liabilities. Unfortunately, this effect has been negative for most of the past three decades as rates trended steadily downward, exerting significant upward pressure on pension obligations. After a COVID-related blip and plunge, bond rates dragged bottom for the last six months of 2020 near all-time lows.

2021 brought abrupt change. Bond rates popped 20 basis points in the first week of the year and have continued to steadily climb. By the end of March, high quality corporate bond yields were up almost 70 basis points, reducing liabilities of a typical DB plan by 7 to 10 percent.

Meanwhile, return-seeking pension portfolios were holding their own. Equity returns were positive, and core bonds responded better to rising interest rates than liabilities. A typical "traditional" allocation of 60 percent equities and 40 percent core bonds returned about 2 percent for the quarter (9 to 12 percent net vs. liabilities). A plan invested this way with a 70 percent funding ratio on January 1 has totally shredded it, riding the rail closer to 80 percent after only three months.

For a brief moment at least, those intentionally mismatching liabilities with their allocations are having a moment in the sun, while more conservative liability-driven investors (LDI) paddling on the side look on in grudging admiration.

Shooting the Tube

The question for sponsors now is how long to continue shooting the tube. Many economic forecasters are calling for a few more quarters of tasty waves, so it may be tempting to continue the ride. But glide path theory suggests that DB investors tend to become more risk-averse as funding ratios improve.

Another strong quarter would be righteous, but the longer the ride goes, the more tempting it becomes to bail out and join the LDI paddlers. With so many economic variables swirling around, knowing when to lock in gains becomes ever more important. Glide paths within investment policy statements can help remove the guesswork from this decision-making process.

Risk-taking is awesome when it works, but take heed! Funding ratios today are now at their highest levels in over two years. There are no guarantees that rate increases will continue, and even if they do, there is no promise that equity markets will respond favorably to the trend. (When exactly does economic optimism become inflationary pressure?)

