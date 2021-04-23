Photo by jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

On April 22nd, the management team at AT&T (NYSE:T) announced financial results for the first quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year. In response to what investors saw as a positive development, shares of the company rose by 4.3% for the day. Though this gain may not seem like much, it is representative of some of the upside potential that the company has. With a hefty yield, as well as strong free cash flow forecasted for this year, the entertainment and telecommunications giant makes for an attractive prospect. This is especially true when you consider exactly how cheap shares of the business are.

Some recent developments

So far, things are looking up for AT&T, its management team, and its shareholders. Consider, for instance, the company's headline financial news for the first quarter of its 2021 fiscal year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $43.94 billion. This represents an increase of 2.7% over the $42.78 billion the company generated the same quarter last year. Though management is still forecasting a 1% revenue growth rate on a comparable basis for this year, it's great to see the first quarter start off strong.

According to management, this revenue growth came from a number of things. First and foremost, we saw the Communications segment the company operates report a year over year increase in revenue of 5.2%, rising from $26.78 billion to $28.18 billion. A big contributor here was the 9.4% rise in Mobility revenue, spurred on by 45.2% increase in equipment sales. There are many moving parts here that we could focus on, but the one that I would like to draw the most attention to involves the company's number of Mobility subscribers.

For the first quarter, this figure ended at 186.11 million. This represents an increase of about 10% compared to the 169.20 million seen a year earlier. Leading the way here was a category I have written about extensively in the past: AT&T's Connected Devices unit. This unit reported 83.29 million subscriptions in the latest quarter. This is 19.8% higher than the 69.51 million seen in the first quarter of 2020, and it represents an increase of 3.1% compared to just one quarter earlier. This is important to note because this set of operations is integral to the company's IoT aspirations. It is worth mentioning that this was not the only piece of the Mobility subsegment that reported growth. Postpaid phones were up by 3.7%, while prepaid were up 3.3%. In all, Mobility net additions during the quarter came out to 823 thousand.

This is not the only part of AT&T that did well. The company’s WarnerMedia segment saw nice growth of 9.8%, growing from $7.77 billion to $8.53 billion. A key driver for the company recently has been HBO Max and its older offering, HBO. During the quarter, these two platforms, combined, saw net additions of 2.7 million. As a result, domestic subscriptions grew to 44.2 million, while global subscriptions came out at nearly 64 million. Though this means that the company is still lagging behind some of its competitors in the streaming space, this does demonstrate staying power for the firm in what is becoming an increasingly competitive market.

While the top line for AT&T was positive, the bottom line was even better. Net income grew by 63.8%, rising from $4.58 billion to $7.50 billion. As a result, operating cash flow grew by 12%, rising from $8.87 billion to $9.93 billion. Capital expenditures for the quarter were down compared to the same period last year, allowing free cash flow to jump 51.1% from $3.90 billion to $5.89 billion. On the bottom line, only one metric fared worse year over year. That was EBITDA, which shrank from $14.71 billion to $13.47 billion.

While free cash flow was stronger in the first quarter, management has not raised its guidance for this metric for its 2021 fiscal year. The firm still expects free cash flow, even factoring in all of its asset sales, to hit $26 billion. This compares to about $29 billion last year. Based on the data provided, this should imply operating cash flow of around $43 billion for the year. All of this should allow the company to continue paying out its dividend at, or even above, its current level. Management has said that their goal is to use more than 50% of this cash flow to pay out distributions, with a cap on it of less than 60%.

This is not to say that everything was great regarding the company. Some parts of the business did suffer, but the biggest pain came from its debt picture. Gross debt at the end of 2020 stood at $157.25 billion. In the span of one quarter, this figure grew to $180.20 billion. As a result, net debt has risen from $147.47 billion to $168.86 billion. While this may look scary, management chalked this figure up to its C-band spectrum investments. Moving forward, the firm intends to continue reducing debt, and there should not be anything, given its strong free cash flow, preventing this from transpiring. It is also worth mentioning, that even with this increase in debt, the company's net leverage ratio stands at 3.1.

When it comes to valuing AT&T, the picture is fairly straightforward. On a price to operating cash flow basis, shares are trading at a remarkably low multiple of 5.2. And on a price to free cash flow basis, the multiple is only slightly higher at 8.6. For a company with a yield today of around 6.6%, this suggests attractive upside potential exists for investors. On an EV to EBITDA basis, the company is trading at a multiple of 7.2. Though this might be higher than what some investors want, it is actually quite low.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it is clear that AT&T had a rather strong quarter. Revenue continues to grow, operating and free cash flow both continue to rise, and the core business remains healthy. Not to mention that the yield is quite appealing for investors who care about that sort of thing. Frankly, it is astonishing that the conglomerate has remained as cheap as it has been for such a long period of time. Some investors may say that this is because shares belong here, but it makes no sense for a stable, slowly growing cash cow to be trading at such low multiples. Once the company weeds out some of its other weak spots, there's no reason to think that it shouldn't demand a significant premium over where it is today.