After IBM (NYSE:IBM) reported their Q1 '21 earnings Monday night, April 19th, 2021, the stock rallied nicely the next two days, even overtaking the critical 200-month moving average level for the stock.

Wishing I'd added a "monthly" IBM chart in the earnings preview, here is the chart:

Chart source: Worden TC 2000 Gold

If readers look to the far right on the chart, they can see "price" overtaking and closing above the critical 50 and 200-month moving averages at $138.06 and $138.54.

Sustaining and remaining above the $138 level is key, and then seeing if the stack can make a run at the downtrend line off the $215 2013 high is the next hurdle.

Here's another technical point that wasn't covered in the preview:

1.) When IBM peaked in 1987 with end of Big Iron, it wasn't until June 1997 that IBM took out that old 1987 high above $43 - $44.

2.) When IBM peaked near $138 - $139 in July - August 1999, it wasn't until October of 2010 that IBM took out that 1999 high price.

3.) When IBM peaked in April '13 near $215 per share, it still hasn't been taken out.

Each major correction has lasted about 10 years, while the remarkable runs above the old highs were relatively short-lived 2 - 3 years.

That's a pattern not a prediction. Just pointing it out.

IBM EPS and revenue estimates:

Data Source: IBES data by Refinitiv

IBM's EPS estimates for the next three years were updated today, 4 days after the earnings report to allow for all sellside estimates to get included.

Despite IBM maintaining guidance for 2021, the consensus estimates were lowered from the Q4 '20 quarter for 2021 and 2022.

2023 saw a boost though. Let's keep an eye on that.

Source: IBES data by Refinitiv dated 4/22/21

Readers can see the continued weakening in IBM's revenue estimates relative to the update after the January '21 earnings release.

Valuation table:

valuation metric As of q1 '21 3-year avg exp EPS gro 15% 3-year avg exp rev gro 1% 3-yaer avg PE 11x Price-to-sales 1.59x Price-to-book 5.4x Price-to-tang book negative Price-to-cash-flow 15x Price-to-free-cash 11x Free-cash-flow yield 9% Dividend yield 5% Mstar moat narrow Mstar 5-year rev growth (CAGR) 2%

Source: valuation s/sheet, Morningstar assumptions

Operating income:

In q1 '21, IBM's operating income grew 115% y/y, very sharp jump against a very weak compare from q1 '20.

Here is how the last 5 quarters looked in terms of IBM's operating inc:

quarter IBM op inc q1 '21 actual $1,777 Q4 '20 actual $2,077 Q3 '20 actual $2,268 q2 '21 actual $1,894 Q1 '21 actual $688

Source: IBM valuation spreadsheet

A couple things of note for IBM operating income: the comparisons get tougher in 2021, and they peaked in 2020 in Q3 '20 and have since declined sequentially the last 2 quarters.

Positives in q1 '21:

Cloud and Cognitive rev +4% y/y - this will be the growth segment going forward

Systems grew rev 4% y/y but mainframes +49% y/y. The Street was expecting a lower number.

Global Biz Services grew rev's +2%

Free-cash-flow is still $10 bl on a TTM (trailing 12 month)

Negatives:

Still no revenue growth and for long periods of time (that a big negative)

Capex is still 25% - 30% of operating cash-flow. I thought RedHat might start to shrink that over time. Just have to watch it.

The annual dividend is now $6 bl a year, so its 55% - 60% of annual free-cash-flow.

IBM isn't repurchasing stock and can't do much with just $4 bl left after dividend.

Summary/conclusion

You could make the case IBM is a value stock today and those kinds of stocks are starting to get a premium after underperforming for years.

While IBM has cleared the first technical hurdle in terms of the 200-month moving average, it is going to require some time.

The best tell for me will be if the S&P 500 corrects 3% - 5% and IBM holds its ground on a relative basis.

If readers go back and study the opening paragraph, every major correction cycle lasted 10 years and every major outperformance cycle was relatively short lived.

I didn't realize that until doing the analysis tonight.

A lot of fundamentalists sniff at technical analysis like it's beneath them to consider a technical analysis opinion, but there's good information in those charts, particularly around longer-term bottoms and tops.

It was IBM's chart that looked to be rolling over in April 2013, and all the fundamentals news was good.

At some point though analyst estimates have to start being revised higher for the technicals to bear fruit.

IBM's been cheap for a while - like a value trap - let's see if that starts to change.