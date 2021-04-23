Photo by josefkubes/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Last year in March, information technology services provider Accenture plc (NYSE:NYSE:ACN) initiated a new growth model built around a more streamlined organizational structure and aimed at increasing value for clients “in locally relevant ways”. This model is already proving to be successful as the company secures an early recovery with two strong quarters between September 2020 and end-February 2021.

As an all-round financial performer, Accenture has turned in consistent results over the past twelve months, booking quarterly revenue growth at high single digits and earnings in low double digits. Bookings are being driven primarily by the twin digital service dimensions — technology and operations. Even as the economy contracted, the company increased hiring by 50% both year-over-year and in the last quarter.

Accenture’s strong position in the space has to do with its scale and breadth of services that ensure seamless experience for clients at different stages of digital transformation. The firm is investing tirelessly in extending the range of its services through acquisitions and R&D. While investments proliferate, Accenture is also exercising operational rigor that is supporting profitability.

The current high valuation may become justified in the medium-term if the company is able to maintain its growth trajectory.

Financials

The market reaction to Accenture’s financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, ending 28 February, has been overwhelmingly positive — the stock is up 8.9% since the day of reporting on 18 March to April 21 — and deservingly so since the results beat guidance and consensus estimates.

Revenue increased 5.4% in local currency to $12.1b compared to 8% recorded in Q2 FY20, a lower growth rate attributed to a decline in revenue related to reimbursable travel costs. Bookings, meanwhile, reached a record $16b — distributed evenly between Consulting and Outsourcing lines of business — above the previous high of $14.2b registered for the same period last fiscal year.

By industry, the largest group Products (with a 28% share of revenue) grew 2% in local currency year-on-year; Communications, Media & Technology added 9%; Financial Services 10%; Health & Public Service 14%. Geographically, the North American segment (which accounts for about 47% of total revenue) expanded 7%, Europe added 3% and Growth Markets grew 6%.

Revenue as of Q2 FY21: Improving demand across industries and markets.

Source: Author, Accenture

For a large company like Accenture, its profitability metrics are still elevated, with gross margin standing at 29.7% (compared to 30.2% in the same quarter last year), operating margin at 13.7% (13.4%) and net margin at 12.1% (11.2%). Leaner operations helped raise adjusted EPS for the quarter by 10% to $2.03 and drive return on equity to 29.4%.

The firm’s balance sheet is exemplary. Debt is low (0.4%), while cash is abundant ($9.2b) and continually supplemented by robust cash flow generation ($2.4b in FCF for the quarter). This has been supporting Accenture’s aggressive acquisition sprees: it spent $1.1b in 19 transactions during the first half of fiscal 2021 and plans to bring the total to at least $2b by year-end (compared to $1.5b in fiscal 2020).

Accenture is a stable dividend payer, although the yield has barely exceeded 2% over the last ten years. The latest quarterly dividend of $0.88 — which is 10% higher than was declared a year ago — will be paid on 14 May. In addition, the company regularly returns capital through share buybacks: total repurchases for H1’21 amounted to 8.0m shares bought for $1.95b (which leaves another $5.0b in unused authorization).

The outlook for the full fiscal year is decidedly positive. The management has lifted major elements of the guidance, including annual revenue growth and diluted EPS by two percentage points each to 8.5% and $8.50 respectively. Notably, strategy and consulting service is expected to return to growth in Q3.

Market drivers

The need for business transformation has been a key takeaway from 2020, and technology is the main agent of change. Technological adaptations are put to use to simultaneously transform multiple areas of operation from data to cost management, customer experience and security. Integrated service providers like Accenture — who are ready for a new reality — are reaping the benefits.

Top technology trends for 2021 identified by Accenture

Source: Accenture

While these trends are being capitalized by numerous other IT consultancies globally, what differentiates Accenture is its experience and ability to deliver multiple services across different dimensions of business within a single package, effectively fulfilling client needs with quality at competitive speed and cost. There is evidence that digital efforts in many companies are not meeting financial expectations, which potentially means more business coming to well-known names like Accenture.

Among the firm’s main lines of business — Consulting & Strategy, Interactive, Technology and Operations — the latter two are growing at an accelerated speed. Migration to cloud — which brought about $12b in revenue (27% of total) in fiscal 2020 — is one of the strongest drivers, and Accenture Cloud First is leading the charge. The newly formed platform will receive $3b in investments over the next three years, as Accenture tries to capture a greater share of the cloud market that is expected to grow at a rate above 30% every year through 2025.

Technology services offered by Accenture

Source: Accenture

The digitalization drive is also being exploited, by AI-powered SynOps, part of Intelligent Operations, in which more than $75m has been invested since 2019. Accenture’s Operational Centers focus on functional structures like Finance, Sales, Marketing and HR as well as service industries such as Banking, Insurance and Health. While nearly all businesses today are engaged in some sort of digital initiatives, there remains a large untapped market: according to a study by Gartner, only 40% of companies where digitalization has been identified as a priority manage to meaningfully scale digital programs.

Valuation

ACN has been up 73.6% over the past year, roughly in line with the US industry mean of 65.4%. The three-year price return is 91%, so clearly much of the steep gain has been recent. Valuation multiples have been moving in sync, with P/E increasing from just above 21 a year ago to 34.41 as of 21 April. This current multiple is 85% higher than the five-year average of 18.44 which suggests that intrinsically the stock is a poor value at present.

However, the firm’s strong performance in the last quarter, which solidified an early recovery from tumultuous 2020, has spurred the market to revise estimates upward. At the moment, the Street target is $298.83 which is marginally higher than the last price of $290.72, with two-thirds of analysts recommending the stock as a Buy. The implied target given the forward P/E of 32.1 and 24-month forward EPS of $9.88 is $317.62.

Conclusion

Accenture benefits from its established reputation as a provider of high-quality services. Its earnings that are also remarkably high-quality validate the current performance momentum. Valuation multiples may drop to a more palatable level in the medium-term, assuming similar growth continues.