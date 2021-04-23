Believing In Spooks?

Photo by pcess609/iStock via Getty Images

Biden eyeing capital gains tax as high as 43.4% for wealthy individuals.

People earning $1 million would pay 39.6% plus Obamacare levy, for a total of 43.4%.

Total tax rates for New Yorkers, Californians could top 50%.

President Joe Biden will propose almost doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy individuals to 39.6%, which, coupled with an existing surtax on investment income, means that federal tax rates for investors could be as high as 43.4%.

The plan would also boost the capital gains rate to 39.6% for those earning $1 million or more, which is an increase from the current base rate of 20%. A 3.8% tax on investment income that funds Obamacare would be kept in place, pushing the tax rate on returns on financial assets higher than the top rate on wage and salary income.

It is no wonder that the markets got spooked. The preliminary data also raises a number of issues, which have large unknowns. The first is the timing. Would this proposed legislation be effective upon passage, made retroactive to the beginning of 2021, or not come into effect until the beginning of 2022? Tough to make reasonable plans until more clarity is provided. Exact details are supposed to be released next week, and in the meantime, the uncertainty is real and unsettling.

Then, the tax on the high-tax states becomes an even bigger issue which is likely to push even more people out of them and into states such as Texas and Florida. This could also force more companies to consider moving, as their employees suffer at the hands of the new legislation. Then, there may be a negative downdraft on the municipal bonds in the high tax states as people flee them and the credit quality of those bonds comes into question.

The new rates would also hit private equity and hedge fund managers by effectively eliminating the preferential tax treatment of their profits, or "carried interest." At the moment, "carried interest" is taxed at the lower capital gains rate rather than ordinary income, but the new tax proposal would equalize their tax treatment. The current Administration has also been considering taxing unrealized capital gains passed on to heirs at death and increasing payroll taxes on the wealthiest Americans.

None of this is good for the markets, in my view, and one potential strategy now is to take a hard look at your portfolios and especially any bonds or stocks with large capital gains. Since the timing of the legislation is unknown, as I stated earlier, it may be wise to take some profits now on the basis that the new legislation will not be retroactive. It certainly could be, but the odds, in my opinion, will be that it is not.

Another reason for a portfolio review rests upon what is going on in the bond markets. Bloomberg's Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index is only a scant, and I sure mean scant, 73 basis points in yield over Bloomberg's U.S. Government/Credit Index. There is absolutely no value here, in my view, on any basis. The hunt for yield is so strong and so pervasive that you are getting paid next to nothing for "credit risk."

Bloomberg's U.S. High Yield Index is just as telling. It is yielding just 4.08%, which is just 192 basis points over the IG Corporate Index and 265 bps over the Government/Credit Index. Both corporate indexes are being priced for no issues, no problems and no defaults anywhere. As we are just coming out of a pandemic economy, this is hardly the time, in my estimation, to assume the corporate credits are fail-safe securities.

I continue to submit that some carefully chosen closed-end funds and some exchange-traded funds offer much better options at current yields than bonds do at present. I certainly realize that bonds are higher up in the capital structure, but the current spreads just do not justify the risks, in my opinion. On top of that, the funds provide you a portfolio upon which the dividends are based so that one misstep, as is the case with a single corporate bond, does not sink the entire ship. Diversification is your friend in the funds space.

Aside from the "relative value" considerations that I have been discussing, there is also a question of "absolute value" these days. Finding any sort of decent yield in almost anything is more than just a little problematic. The lack of yield is causing major issues for insurance companies, pension funds, university endowments and retirees. This has also pushed companies and people into ever riskier bets in the equity markets and into alternative investments such as Bitcoin which provide far more volatility and risk, in my view, than funds with outsized yields as compared to bonds.

There is even some talk that the Administration's new tax plan would have a special provision for Bitcoin. This could roil the Bitcoin markets far past its recent slide, and I would be very cautious now if you have exposure to this market.

Pay attention to the wisdom of the Cowardly Lion now. Spooks are about, and guarding your castle, your gains and wealth should be high up on your agenda.

Original Source: Author

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.