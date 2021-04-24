Photo by georgeclerk/iStock via Getty Images

Sam Zell recently participated in the 25th annual REIT Symposium hosted by NYU to discuss his views of the real estate market and current investment opportunities.

If you don't know Sam Zell, in short, he is a billionaire investor who made his fortune turning around troubled companies, leading industry consolidations, and bringing companies to the public markets. He describes himself as an industry-agnostic investor, but most people know him for his many successes in real estate investing.

As an example, he founded Equity Office, which used to be the largest office REIT, and then sold it for $39 billion right before the great financial crisis.

Talk about great timing!

In his own words: "when everyone is going left, look right", and it is this contrarian philosophy that's the foundation of his success.

Today, he is still actively involved in real estate investing as the chairman of three REITs: Equity Residential (EQR), an apartment REIT; Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS), a manufactured housing REIT; and Equity Commonwealth (EQC), an office REIT.

So when he is interviewed, we listen very closely to what he has to say about the real estate market.

The NYU fireside chat with Sam Zell is nearly 40 minutes long and includes many interesting discussions. In today's article, we highlight all the most important takeaways in three main categories:

Why the pandemic is only a temporary crisis for most REITs. Why he favors apartment REITs over office and retail REITs. Why he fears that the SPAC craze is getting out of hand.

Finally, we also present a REIT that's highly opportunistic if you buy into Sam Zell's thinking.

(Please note that in transcribing his answers, we slightly modified the text in select cases to make it easier to understand)

Why the pandemic is only a temporary crisis for most REITs

The REIT market sentiment has greatly suffered over the past year.

So much so that the broader REIT sector (VNQ) still hasn't fully recovered, even as the rest of the market (SPY) is hitting new-all-time-highs.

Many fear that the pandemic will negatively affect REITs for years to come as people start to work remotely and move away from big cities. The first thought is that this would only hurt office REITs, but that's not true. If people move away from big cities, it would also hurt apartment communities, shopping centers, and all other urban properties.

Since most REITs focus on big cities, this does not bode well for the sector. Until the pandemic, REITs would proudly show how urban they are, but today, it is the opposite. Highly urban REITs like Federal Realty (FRT) and SL Green (SLG) are still down by 20-30%, reflecting the market's expectation of long-lasting pain.

Sam doesn't buy into that.

In fact, he expects people to quickly return to big cities as we put the pandemic behind, leading to a rapid recovery in the fundamentals of most REITs:

I believe that the impact of the pandemic will be relatively minor going forward. We are social animals. I think that this work from home concept was pretty terrific in the first month or two because you were working from home on Zoom (ZM) with people you knew, trusted, and had already built relationships with, but then every day, these are becoming more distanced. And from an employer's point of view, I don't know how to motivate by modem. I don't know how you would promote people. A very small amount of people have a work product that could be remotely assessed. Most assessment comes from observation and production. Take observation out of the equation and pretty soon you don't know who your workforce is. Every day that you are not here, the culture is eroding. We hired a bunch of people over the past year and they don't have a chance. They need to interface with people that they will be relying on, connecting relationships with them, and trusting, and they won't be able to do that by Zoom. Finally, one of the greatest demographic changes in history has been the deferral of marriage. We have gone from roughly 20 to 30 years old in a generation. Its impact on cities and disposable income is very significant. Those people are going to keep those cities going because the idea of exiling yourself in your family's basement or somewhere in Iowa makes little sense.

Why he favors apartment REITs over office and retail REITs

Sam invests in nearly all property sectors. Yet, he has some clear preferences.

As he gets asked about various property sectors, he explains that apartment communities are already in the midst of a recovery and likely to do just fine in the long run.

However, the office sector was heavily overbuilt already before the crisis even began. He does not buy into the remote-work apocalypse, but the office space is cyclical, and recovering from the crisis will take much longer.

On retail properties, he is even more bearish. He continues to think that retail is a falling knife with Amazon (AMZN) causing most of the pain.

Interestingly, despite these conclusions, today, there are a number of apartment REITs like Clipper (CLPR) and AvalonBay (AVB) that still trade 20-30% below pre-crisis levels. Many office and retail REITs have already recovered a larger portion of their losses and now offer worse risk-to-reward going forward:

We own 20,000 apartments in the NYC metropolitan area. They suffered when the pandemic began. Occupancy went down. Rents went down. Concessions went up. But then something happened in December. I think it is called the vaccine, and since then, occupancy has gone up, rents have gone up, concessions have gone down. It looks like we are moving towards occupancy and rents that are very similar to where it was before. And by the way, nearly the identical thing has happened in San Francisco, where we own a lot of apartments. Literally, starting in December, everything turned positive and it has been positive every month since then. Multifamily I think is going to be fine. Mobile home parks are also going to be fine. As far as offices are concerning, all these discussions often ignore the fact that we have a significant oversupply of office space in America. That's assuming there was no Covid. Add Covid to the equation and that level is pretty significant. Here in Chicago, it is pushing 20%, probably is the same thing in NYC and many other places. To some extent, this is a function of the fact that office-sharing moved forward the leasing of millions and millions of square feet which signaled that it was time to build more, but now we got millions and millions of brand new space but not enough demand for it. I still think that retail is a falling knife. What we have had so far is that instead of liquidations, we have had a series of bankruptcies. The next step is going to be liquidations and as that starts to happen, which I think will be probably in the next 6-9 months, we will start to have real price discovery. There is an awful lot of overpriced retail.

Why he fears that the SPAC craze is getting out of hand

Interestingly, despite having his own SPAC, Equity Distribution Acquisition (EQD), he does not seem particularly excited about the sector.

His contrarian philosophy shines here.

With so many investors looking to cash in on the SPAC craze, he is slowly losing interest and warns investors that it may time to look elsewhere for opportunities:

I have a SPAC and my guess is that usually when everyone has something, there are too many. It is not what I thought it was going to be when I first started.

In a separate interview early this year, he also noted that:

In this speculative environment we're talking, you've had a number of these SPACs done with making money going to the moon and I saw one the other day on electric charging stations where the company did not project positive cash flow for years. This is rampant speculation again, very much like the dot-com boom. I don't know what will be the tipping point. Often times it is unknown things. Maybe an international crisis with Iran. Maybe more difficult inter-relationship with China. Maybe interest rates go to 3%, not to 10%, but to 3% and it changes the bottom line on everything that is going on. I can't come up with which action or event will trigger a change, but I am almost 80 years old and I have watched repetitive examples of unbridled optimism followed by pessimism and then a bounce back to the center.

What Sam Zell Would Likely Buy Today

Based on Sam Zell's thoughts, you would want to buy discounted apartment REITs that own highly urban properties.

Right now, a good option to consider is Clipper Realty (CLPR), a multifamily REIT that specializes in properties located in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Sam Zell owns similar properties and notes that their fundamentals have begun to recover. Even then, CLPR is still priced at a ~30% discounted relative pre-crisis levels and an estimated 45% discount to NAV (mean estimate of sell-side analysts).

If you buy into the thesis that NYC will bounce back, CLPR is a great recovery play with significant upside potential and a generous 4.7% dividend yield.

