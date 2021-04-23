Photo by Photographer, artist/iStock via Getty Images

The pandemic has changed the way we live in fundamental ways. If there is a silver lining to be found, it’s that many people have found a renewed appreciation for the outdoors, and this appreciation may carry into the foreseeable future. I find this to be the case for myself as well. In this article, I’m focused on the outdoors play, Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO), and show why the stock has upside potential, so let’s get started.

Looking Into VSTO

Vista Outdoor is a global designer and manufacturer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It has a broad portfolio of well-recognized brands that are sold by leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. Among its array of brands include Bell (bicycle and motorcycle gear), CamelBak (water containers), Bushnell, and the ammunition names: Hevi-Shot (game ammunition), Federal, and Remington. In the trailing 12-months, Vista generated $2.06B in total revenue.

Vista has performed well in the current environment, as one would expect, with Q3’21 (ended Dec’20) sales growing by 35% YoY to $575M, hitting an all-time record. This was primarily driven by the shooting sports segment, whose sales grew by 41% YoY and represented 70% of total Q3’21 sales. This was due to a resurgence in outdoor recreation activities and demand for personal protection. The remaining outdoor products segment also exhibited impressive 24% YoY growth, driven also by demand for outdoor recreation as well as strength in e-commerce channels.

I’m also encouraged by the improved operating leverage, as Vista was able to generate the additional sales without the same level of expense ramp. This is supported by adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenue dropping by 68 bps YoY, to 16% during Q3’21. In addition, I see Vista as making the most of this favorable operating environment by paying down debt. This resulted in Q3’21 interest expense dropping by an impressive 33% YoY, to $6M.

Looking forward, I see continued tailwinds for Vista’s business. This is considering the stubbornly high COVID rates with daily infections in the U.S. hovering at the 60K level at present, which is virtually unchanged from early March. In addition, some medical researchers believe that COVID may be here to stay, and that the population may need annual booster shots going forward. As such, I see Vista’s business continuing to perform well, as consumers may continue to seek outdoor recreational activities as an outlet.

In addition, Vista has a robust e-commerce channel, representing 20% of total sales, and management sees significant opportunities to grow this channel with little to no cannibalization of its traditional brick and mortar partnerships. Lastly, I expect Vista’s snow-related businesses to be a meaningful growth driver in the Q4’21 that just ended, considering that many ski resorts were closed or operated at reduced capacity during the COVID surge in November and December last year, and most have since re-opened due to the comparably lower COVID rates.

Turning to the balance sheet, I see Vista as having become a more disciplined enterprise, as it has made good use of its strong cash flows to pay down its debt. Its net debt has been dramatically lowered, from $498M in Q3’20 (end of calendar year 2019) to $254M in at the end of 2020. This resulted in a much improved leverage ratio, from a net debt to EBITDA of 4.7x to just 0.9x over the same time period. In addition, I expect additional cash inflows during the quarter that just ended in March. This, combined with the $96M in cash that Vista carried at the end of Q3’21 gives the company plenty of flexibility to fund future growth.

(Source: Q3’21 Investor Presentation)

Turning to valuation, I see continued upside for Vista at the current price of $32.29, with a forward PE of just 9.8. Analysts project annual EPS declines in the ~12% range over the next two years. However, I see potential for Vista to beat those expectations. As seen below, Vista’s earnings have exceeded analyst expectations in the past 6 consecutive quarters, with the latest earnings surprise exceeding estimates by 57%, as seen below.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Seeking Alpha’s Quant assigns Vista a Very Bullish rating, with As and Bs for Value, Growth, Profitability, and Analysts’ upward revisions. Wall Street analysts also have a Strong Buy rating (score of 4.8 out of 5), with 8 Strong Buys, 2 Buys, and no Holds. The average price target of $39.89 implies a potential 24% upside from the current price.

Risks to Consider

No investment is risk-free, and the following points are worth considering:

Changes in gun control legislation could negatively impact Vista Outdoor. While the company is more insulated than pure-play gun manufacturers, legislative changes could trickle down to the company.

The trajectory of COVID-19 remains uncertain, and an unexpected shift in consumer behavior towards indoor activities may negatively affect Vista.

Labor shortages and wage inflation could cut into the company’s bottom line.

Investor Takeaway

Vista Outdoor has largely benefitted from the pandemic environment with strong sales growth. Looking forward, I see continued strength for the company, as ski resorts opened since the start of the year, and as the e-commerce channel remains robust. While it may be challenging for Vista to repeat the same stellar results in FY 2022, I don’t see any potential drop as being too steep.

Meanwhile, management has put the company on solid financial footing by substantially paying down debt, and by carrying plenty of cash to fund future growth. I see value in Vista’s shares at present, with potential for upside.