Mayar Fund Q1 2021 Letter To Partners

Apr. 23, 2021 10:38 AM ETDANOY, GPDNF1 Like
Abdulaziz A. Alnaim, CFA profile picture
Abdulaziz A. Alnaim, CFA
159 Followers

Summary

  • Fund up 7.3% for Q1 2021.
  • Initiated a new position in Danone.
  • AUM at a new high of $221 million.

Danone factory in Russia with green grass and blue sky
Photo by nantonov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

View as PDF
MAYAR FUND LTD
122

This article was written by

Abdulaziz A. Alnaim, CFA profile picture
Abdulaziz A. Alnaim, CFA
159 Followers
Abdulaziz is founder and Managing Director at Mayar Capital, a global investment management firm that serves institutions, family offices, and high net-worth individuals. Prior to founding Mayar, Abdulaziz served as Chairman, CEO and Fund Manager at Yareem Ltd., an investment company which he managed using a disciplined value investing approach. He was also Chairman of Yareem Arabia, a multi-unit restaurant company based in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia. Abdulaziz serves as a member of several advisory boards and boards of directors including Basic Chemical Industries (BCI AB), GIB Capital, ATCO Group, the Saudi Association for Investment Professionals “Mostathmer”, and Dhahran Ahliya Schools. He is also a member of the Milken Institute’s Young Leaders Circle. Abdulaziz previously served as a member of the Executive Committee of the Young Businessmen Council at Asharqia Chamber of Commerce during the 2010-2013 term and was a founding board member of Oqal angel investors network's Eastern Province chapter. Abdulaziz is a CFA charter-holder and is a member of CFA Society of the UK and CFA Society Saudi Arabia. He holds a BS in Management Science with a concentration in Finance and a minor in Economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Follow

Disclosure: I am/we are long DANOY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.