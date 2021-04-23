Photo by Marco VDM/iStock via Getty Images

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) recently announced the acquisition of its remaining 40% stake in Q2 Solutions, a leading global clinical laboratory organization, from Quest Diagnostics (DGX) for c. $760 million. While the deal involves a hefty cash consideration, it will not immediately impact IQV's revenue and EBITDA generation, considering its prior majority ownership already required Q2 Solutions to be consolidated into the financials. However, with additional investment and M&A, IQV's operational outlook could benefit significantly post-acquisition, while the added cash generation and robust balance sheet support the resumption of buybacks ahead. Additional upside catalysts include tuck-in acquisitions, which should pave the way to sustainable double-digit EPS growth into the upcoming years.

A Closer Look at the Q2 Solutions Deal

IQV's latest acquisition of its remaining 40% minority stake in Q2 Solutions from Quest Diagnostics is significant - the total consideration comes up to c. $760 million in cash (implying a c. 2x fiscal 2020 sales multiple) and will result in IQV gaining full ownership of the central laboratory services business. Importantly, the transaction will be funded with cash and, therefore, should have a limited impact on IQV's leverage position (currently at c. 5x). As part of the deal, Quest remains locked into a multi-year agreement as the strategic preferred laboratory provider for Q2 Solutions clients, which not only ensures continuity but also provides incremental and complementary lab testing capabilities in addition to Q2's core offerings.

(Image Source)

From a strategic perspective, the Quest Diagnostics exit will come as little surprise, considering the JV was established under prior IQV management. With IQV now looking for full ownership under new management, however, with any Quest-related partnership limited beyond Central Lab, the latest deal makes sense. Yet, there are notable implications for the industry, with further questions likely to be raised around the viability of Clinical Lab/CRO ("Contract Research Organization") combinations for players like Laboratory Corp. (LH).

A Positive Medium Term Financial Impact

Considering IQV had already owned a majority share of the joint venture, Q2's financial results will remain consolidated on the IQV P&L. I view this as a positive - DGX's c. $280 million share in Q2 implies Q2 has been growing its top line in the high-single-digit %, while also maintaining favorable margins, which is generally in-line with trends in the lab testing industry. Q2 also remains profitable through COVID - based on the c. $29 million distributed to DGX for its 40% stake in fiscal 2020, Q2 likely generated over $70 million of net income for the full year. In turn, this implies an acquisition multiple of c. 25x COVID-impacted fiscal 2020 net income (or c. 2x sales), which seems reasonable.

While the acquisition of the remaining 40% interest will not impact IQV's revenue and adj. EBITDA, the latest guidance update implies an accretive outcome. For fiscal 2021 adj. EPS, for instance, this nets to c. $0.12/share (as indicated by the company's updated $7.89-8.20 guidance range). Fiscal 2022 EPS accretion rises to over $0.18/share from the elimination of non-controlling interest (net of reduced share repurchases). Yet, I think this could prove conservative - through internal investment and M&A, IQV could further accelerate Q2's growth going forward.

Source: IQVIA Q2 Acquisition Press Release

Debt Reduction Targets Remain on Track

Although IQV is funding the acquisition with its cash balance ($1.8 billion in cash and equivalents pre-deal), the fact that management has guided toward no change in its leverage reduction targets is a key positive. Recall that at end-2020, IQV's leverage levels stood at 4.5x relative to trailing adj. EBITDA, while its deleveraging target stood at 3.5-4x by end-2022, with considerable progress expected in fiscal 2021.

Source: IQVIA Fiscal 2020 Presentation Slides

In the meantime, management's typical 80-90% FCF conversion target also looks well within reach, with the collection processes installed likely to keep DSOs low and ensure healthy FCF generation. The FCF generation potential is key - in addition to improving fundamentals, it should allow IQV to remain committed to its previously guided fiscal 2021 plan to allocate c. $1.5 billion to a mix of M&A and buybacks, which should boost the growth outlook over the upcoming years.

Final Take

Overall, I am constructive on IQV, as its ability to leverage global data assets, unlock potential efficiencies from cost management, and its capital deployment optionality should benefit earnings growth amidst broader CRO tailwinds. Meanwhile, any slowdown in new COVID-19 trials in fiscal 2021 could prove gradual as additional iterations of vaccine trials appear increasingly likely considering the rise in virus mutations and declining efficacy against variant strains. As such, I view the current valuation premium to its CRO industry peers like ICON Plc (ICLR), Lab Corp. of America, Medpace (MEDP), PPD (PPD), and Quest Diagnostics (DGX) as warranted, reflecting IQV's leading scale and competitive advantages in data and technology offerings post-IMS merger.