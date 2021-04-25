How Much Do You Need For Retirement?

Photo by GlobalStock/E+ via Getty Images

Co-produced with Philip Mause

Investors planning retirement frequently ask about the necessary portfolio size to ensure a happy retirement. The financial planning industry has developed formulas that may have some utility as benchmarks in this exercise. However, there are so many variations in individual circumstances that such an exercise can be misleading.

First Steps

Instead, investors should start with an inventory of factors outside their portfolios that will affect retirement needs and resources. These include, at least, expected Social Security payments, expected pension payments, the possibility of an inheritance, the net equity in one's primary residence and any other real estate owned, educational needs of children, the need to leave an inheritance behind for children and grandchildren, and any other assets and obligations. The next step is to carefully examine any possible sources of post-retirement income through either part-time or full-time work.

On the expense side, an examination should be made of planned recreational activities including travel. A key issue always is the plan for residence. Are you planning to stay in your home, to move to a more expensive location, or to move to a less expensive location? It can make all the difference in the world if you now live in Indiana but are planning to move to San Francisco to be near a child and grandchildren vs. contemplating a move in the opposite direction. Many people planning retirement live in a high-cost metropolitan area in an expensive home within commuting distance of the downtown. Even if they want to stay in the same area, they may be able to move further away from the downtown and into a smaller residence and save money as well as generate cash by doing so. And they can save a lot more money by moving to a less expensive part of the country.

Transition Planning

Because longevity is increasing and fewer jobs require heavy physical labor, it's important to take a hard look at the issue of full retirement. While there are many retirees who are happy with typical retirement activities, many get restless and find that they have lost certain intangible benefits associated with work - including friendships at the workplace, a steady routine, challenges and satisfactions associated with work. In addition, for one who retires at 65, the early years can be years in which one is anxious to travel, to engage in sports, and to do other things which may be quite expensive. For all of these reasons, a person considering retirement should think long and hard about timing and should consider extending his or her work years beyond the traditional 65 year age limit.

One possible solution is to engage in an "encore career" (a new occupation or even a hobby that can generate income) or continued work on a part-time basis. This allows a retiree to be a bit more expansive in spending during the early years of retirement when he or she is likely to enjoy adventure travel, skiing, sailing, etc., because of the additional income generated by the encore career or part-time work.

The transition period also is a time when plans can be made to make changes in the residential situation. Potential new locations can be scouted out. Improvements to the existing residence that will increase its sale price can be implemented. And timing can be flexible if the decision is driven by sound planning rather than a desperate need to save money.

The Portfolio

The investment portfolio should be looked at holistically. It should include rental properties, private limited partnerships, publicly traded securities in brokerage accounts, bank accounts, the cash surrender value of whole life insurance, and annuities. It's only when it's viewed this way that the investor can get a complete look at his risk exposure. For example, an investor who owns several successful rental properties has a degree of inflation protection and may need to get less inflation protection from his publicly-traded securities.

In the early stages of retirement, retirees may be looking at the need to plan for another 30 years (or even more) due to longevity. Over this kind of time period, it has been the case that equities have outperformed fixed income securities over almost all time spans. Of course, the problem is that in shorter time periods equities have often performed very badly and this creates a dilemma for investors. If you are too conservative, you may run out of money well before you pass away. If you are too aggressive, you could have the bad luck to be in the market during a nasty downturn and never recover.

Unfortunately, there's no easy answer to this dilemma. One solution we have been providing to members of our investment community is a combination:

Hybrid investment, or equity investments with fixed income features. These tend to pay a higher yield than fixed income (or bonds) but in general, carry less risk and less price volatility than equities. Lower-risk or defensive higher-yield stocks.

Hybrids include investments such as preferred stocks, property REITs, business development companies (or BDCs), mortgage REITs (or mREITs), and many higher-yield fixed income CEFs. They can provide a solid yield, some appreciation potential, and less total return downside (because a good deal of total return is in the form of yield), provided they are invested in the right ones.

Lower-risk or defensive stocks (with high yield) include those that are non-cyclical companies that offer essential products or services that are needed regardless of the economic cycles. Utilities (water, heating, electricity), telecommunications, and healthcare services are three examples of defensive sectors that are non-cyclical and tend to have strong and reliable cash flows in both good and bad times. Several stocks in these sectors offer higher yields that can boost the income in your retirement portfolio.

This portion of a portfolio can be structured to yield 7% or more and can generate the cash flow necessary to fund your expense needs.

The Stress Test

Retirees should consider using a "stress test" to anticipate market gyrations. The first step is for a retiree and their spouse to sit down and talk honestly about what they consider to be an acceptable lifestyle they would agree to in the event of financial reverses. One way to look at this is to think about areas of the country you would be happy to live in (although they might not be your No. 1 desire) and price rental housing in those areas. Let's say you might prefer staying in your home but would be entirely happy moving to North Carolina. The first step is to pick an area you would be happy with and price out rental housing. If you find that there are rentals for, say, $2,000 per month that you would be quite happy to live in, this gives you the first step toward your stress test.

The next step is to move from housing costs to the total budget. It's generally considered reasonable to assume that a household expends 25%-30% of its pretax income on housing. This is a number often used for mortgage calculations. Be conservative and use 25%. This means that in order to live at an acceptable level you need roughly $100,000 a year. You may be spending a lot more now, but $100,000 a year is the level you would not want to have to go under.

Now you want to examine parachutes and life rafts. In most cases, this may involve an analysis of the after-tax proceeds from selling your primary residence. This number is NOT the balance sheet "net worth" of the house (the fair market value minus the mortgage). Instead, this calculation must involve selling costs, fix-up costs, and possible capital gains taxes.

The Minimum Portfolio

Now you are prepared to approach the difficult issue of determining the portfolio size that you do not want to go below. You know that you need an income of $100,000. You have calculated that, after selling costs, fix-up costs, and capital gains taxes, you should be able to clear $400,000 from selling your house. Your Social Security payments are $50,000 a year and one of you has a small pension paying $15,000 a year. Let's say that there is no possibility of either you or your spouse earning any income from work at this point. Thus, your income from other sources is $65,000 a year.

Your portfolio then needs to generate the remaining $35,000 a year. If you use the 4% rule (which is, itself, somewhat arbitrary and may be relaxed as you get older and contemplate fewer years of withdrawals), then you need a portfolio of at least $875,000. But you can generate $400,000 from selling your residence, so you stress test your securities portfolio (assuming that you have no other assets) at $475,000. That's a number that you do not want to go below. Because of transitional costs and unpredictable factors, you should probably add 20% to that number and use $570,000.

The above worst-case stress-test scenario would apply if you want to assume that the vast majority of your returns come from "capital gains" rather than from dividends and interest income. This would be the ultimate failure of any portfolio.

This is the big advantage of being invested into an income-oriented portfolio, such as the one that we recommend. Our "Model Portfolio" which targets a +9% yield continued to generate income through both good and bad times, would significantly reduce the impact of such a "black swan" event. In this case, you would stress test your portfolio for example by assuming that your overall income would decline by 3% in case of a black swan scenario and when a few companies are going bankrupt and the markets are crashing. In this case, a portfolio yielding 8% for example may drop to around 5% yield. So you would be significantly better off by investing in income stocks rather than depending on capital gains for your retirement. I would note that even in the worst of the COVID-19 sell-offs, my own retirement portfolio was able to deftly change investments and see income levels maintain and significantly rise as the recovery occurred.

The Number

This stress test number is a number that you could retire on. It's not necessarily a number that you would want to retire on. For example, I'm not suggesting that a 65-year-old couple retires on these terms although it is not impossible. For many people, it's better to continue working, build up the portfolio, and thereby be able to afford a more luxurious and pleasant retirement. Most retirees would consider $100,000 as an annual income stream extremely pleasant, but the higher the better.

What we are suggesting is that in planning, a retiree can take somewhat more risk in his or her portfolio as long as the portfolio is set up and monitored so that it stays well above the "stress test" level for income production. The stress test level is a "what if worst comes to worst" level that permits retirees to invest targeting long-term total return with at least part of their portfolio secure in the knowledge that the worst thing that could happen is not terribly bad. They could survive a zero yield or extreme dividend cut scenario without risking their retirement lifestyle. It also allows investors to move a bit up the risk curve and take advantage of yields from preferred stocks, baby bonds, and mortgage REITs. The stress test is a kind of parachute ripcord that allows investors to be assured that the worst thing that can happen is not terribly bad.

The number that one should target before retiring depends, as noted above, on a long series of factors. You and your spouse should have an honest conversation about what you really want to do in retirement, where you want to live, whether you are willing to continue working, etc. But you should never retire on less than the stress test number and you should prudently have at least 150% (and more optimally 200%) of the stress test number if you retire as early as 65 and do not have the ability to go back to work. This "buffer" above the stress test number will allow you to invest a bit more aggressively and generate returns necessary to carry you through what may be a very long period of retirement. It may also help you sleep at night a bit more easily.

Remember, we want to ensure our income generation is exceeding our expenses even in the worst-case scenario. This means that even in the darkest days, your portfolio value may drop considerably, but your target income generation remains possible. If you can comfortably generate your minimum income required from dividends and interest alone, you will most likely be able to keep your retirement target intact.

Conclusion

Retirement should be enjoyable and fulfilling. For some of us, it may last almost as many years as our working life. It's a time to grow and explore, to spend more time with family, and hopefully give back to the community. A plan which builds in a financial margin of error allows retirees to enjoy their "golden years." After all, retirement should be fun!