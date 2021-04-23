Helping Hospitals And Health Systems - IPO Day With Agiliti CEO Tom Leonard (Video)
Apr. 23, 2021 11:45 AM ETAgiliti, Inc. (AGTI)
Summary
- Agiliti CEO Tom Leonard joins us for IPO day on the NYSE.
- How Covid has affected this past year; opportunities to grow further.
- Creating a strong foundation that's resulted in revenue growth, operating profitability and significant cash flow.
Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) IPOs on the NYSE today and has priced its IPO of ~26.3M common shares at $14/share. Agiliti CEO Tom Leonard joins us to discuss how Covid has affected this past year, what going public means for their opportunities to grow further, creating a strong foundation that's resulted in revenue growth, operating profitability and significant cash flow. What their 2019 deal with private equity firm Thomas H. Lee affords them and what innovation Tom is excited about in the multi billion dollar medical device market.
