Helping Hospitals And Health Systems - IPO Day With Agiliti CEO Tom Leonard (Video)

Apr. 23, 2021 11:45 AM ETAgiliti, Inc. (AGTI)
CEO Interviews profile picture
CEO Interviews
1.49K Followers

Summary

  • Agiliti CEO Tom Leonard joins us for IPO day on the NYSE.
  • How Covid has affected this past year; opportunities to grow further.
  • Creating a strong foundation that's resulted in revenue growth, operating profitability and significant cash flow.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) IPOs on the NYSE today and has priced its IPO of ~26.3M common shares at $14/share. Agiliti CEO Tom Leonard joins us to discuss how Covid has affected this past year, what going public means for their opportunities to grow further, creating a strong foundation that's resulted in revenue growth, operating profitability and significant cash flow. What their 2019 deal with private equity firm Thomas H. Lee affords them and what innovation Tom is excited about in the multi billion dollar medical device market.

This article was written by

CEO Interviews profile picture
CEO Interviews
1.49K Followers
Quality leadership is a significant factor in successful companies. CEO Interviews brings you informed conversations with the best and brightest CEOs in the publicly traded markets. The show provides intimate and in-depth investing discussions with industry leaders across all sectors of the marketplace. Contact us at: ceointerviews@seekingalpha.com
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.