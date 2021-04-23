Pzena Investment Management Q1 2021 Commentary
Apr. 23, 2021 12:05 PM ETPzena Investment Management, Inc (PZN)
Summary
- The fund manages value equity portfolios for leading endowments/foundations and pension plans, and for individual investors from around the world.
- Pro-value cycles have historically been long and durable. The evidence suggests we are in the early stages of what may be a powerful period of value outperformance.
- Cyclical companies, whose earnings were most impacted by the lockdown, should see the strongest earnings growth, as revenues recover, and operating margins expand as expenses are held in check.
- The relatively modest outperformance of value compared to past value cycles, and the extreme depth of the previous anti-value cycle, all portend a strong recovery.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Select quarterly fund letters.