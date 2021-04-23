Photo by DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:USPH) shares look attractive given the name's exposure to market crosscurrents as Covid-19 impacts to end-markets begins to diminish. USPH shares have performed exceptionally well over the previous 3-year period, and shareholders have enjoyed roughly 71% upside over the single-year period to date. USPH itself lies in a unique position, currently the only publicly listed rehabilitation musculoskeletal rehabilitation pure play available to investors in US the market.

Exhibit 1. USPH Single-year price performance

Data by YCharts

As such, those seeking exposure to expanding musculoskeletal diseases and conditions markets, alongside rehabilitation equipment sector expansion, will see inherent value in holding USPH over the mid to long-term. The musculoskeletal diseases market alone is forecast for a CAGR of 5.5% over the coming years, whilst the global Physiotherapy equipment market is anticipated for a total market size of ~$22 billion by FY2025, representing an approximate 5.5% CAGR schedule as well. Given these factors, in addition to other levers raised throughout this report, we remain bullish on USPH shares, and here, we discuss the compelling investment case for the benefit of investors' own reasoning.

The market has already digested Covid-related headwinds for USPH

Sector wide, health and medical foot traffic has begun to normalise towards pre-pandemic levels at the back end of FY2020. For the company, patient clinic volume began to normalise in Q4, and the company enjoyed a ~28% increase in per-day patient clinic visits by October. This had increased ~100bps by the end of November, reaching pre-pandemic numbers. The company was not immune to Covid-related impacts to the business across 2020, particularly as around 300 employees/stakeholders were required to quarantine in November, which was a significant spike over the prior 6 months average. These trends continued into December, with quarantine numbers for employees contributing a slight increase in the variable cost base for Q4 and FY2020.

Exhibit 2. Net patient revenue growth Q32019-Q42020

Data Source: USPH SEC Filings; Author

Given that patient turnover was within 25bps of normalised volume, it was not a surprise to see a 19% YoY gain in operating income, plus a ~300 basis points increase to operating margins, reaching 15.5% by the end of the year. The decompression of margins at the operating level shows resilience in the face of the pandemic, particularly in the face of significant resurgence in case numbers in Q3/Q4. Revenues for the full year came in at $423 million, ~$33/share, and a 12.2% YoY decrease at the top. The slowdown in top line growth has slowed the pace of revenue expansion to CAGR 0.7% from 2017-2020 onwards. After realising some initial headwinds to inventory value across the year, (along with the entire sector in relation to COVID-19 related demand/supply inelasticity), gross profits came in at just under $30 million or $2.30/share, signifying a ~6.8% YoY growth pattern. As a percentage for physical therapy revenues, gross profit came in at just about 25%, ~230bps improvement from the year prior.

Unfortunately for USPH, is that compressed margins at the gross level of 24.8% for Q4 and 23.3% for FY2020 are mitigating factors in the long-term investment debate, by our estimation. Empirical evidence clearly demonstrates the validity of using gross profits as a healthy forecasting tool. Gross profits tend to be cleaner and a less adjusted reporting measure, and given USPH’s compressed margins at this level, income carrying through the P&L is unlikely to be realised at sub-optimal levels. Compared to peers, USPH is around 57% below the sector median of 55.3% at gross margin levels. Moreover, is that 5-year historical gross profit averages lie at 22.88%, meaning the current gross margin figures have drifted about 2.8% off the 5-year average. Elsewhere, all margins for the company set well above the peer median, and this helps to offset the effects of margin compression at the gross level.

Exhibit 2. Profitability Summary vs peers

Data Source: Author's calculations

Further offsetting the above, is that free cash flow has grown at CAGR 23.3% over the three year period to date, most recently recorded at around $92 million for FY2020. This signifies excellent value creation for shareholders, and aligns with strong CFFO growth of ~50% over this same time period. Consequently, USPH remains cash flow and free cash flow positive, and this must be factored into the valuation also.

Back to the quarter, the management contracts segment also showed significant upside from 2019, gaining ~780 basis points over the year. Acquisitions within this segment were also a key driver to future earnings expectations here, to be discussed later. Also, the injury prevention business, an innovative solution that aligns with the needs of contemporary employers/employees, sporting organisations, education and academic, plus a plethora of other institutions. Much of the benefit here is seen via reduction in cost premiums around insurance, or mitigating the productivity loss of an individual who is injured in either in work or sport environment, for instance.

Importantly, Q4 relief funds only contributed around $3 million to the top, which signifies about $0.23 per share to operating income. Backing those funds out of the equation, operating results came in strong at around $0.85 per share, a significant increase year on year. Patient turnover volumes have normalised towards pre-pandemic levels as mentioned, but the company saw a ~28bps headwinds to the net-rate schedule in the physical therapy segment, which came in at $105.60 for the full year. Although, this net-rate figure has drifted behind the Q4 figure of $107.05, which is actually an increase for the full year results of 2019.

Exhibit . Quarterly Financials Summary & Forward Estimates

Data Source: USPH SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

The physical therapy segment contributed ~$373 million or $28 per share to the top for FY2020, a 13.8% decrease YoY. Back to the quarter, physical therapy revenues came in quite flat YoY, with a $104 million contribution at the top, or 4% year on year decrease. Important to note here is that much of the headwinds realised at the back end of 2020 vs 2019 results, was in relation to the company having access to 28 less clinics on average than what was available at the same time last year in Q4 2019. As much occurred on the back of various sales enclosures that occurred early in the year, resultant directly from the pandemic. In spite of this, industrial injury prevention numbers came in strong, showing resilience in a 4.6% YoY gain for FY2020.

In the quarter, industrial injury prevention numbers showed a minor pullback just under $10 million. The marginal loss can be attributed to liquidity preservation measures undertaken throughout 2020, to hedge the top-line against lower patient volumes, employee terminations, and ongoing expenses related to quarantine. As much was seen in FY2020 operating costs reducing over 12% YoY to $325 million, whilst COGS remained flat at 76.7% of net sales across both periods.The company also reinstated the quarterly dividend, with $0.35 per share indicated. This move certainly gives confidence to shareholders that management are putting the balance sheet to effective use, and that yield and income alongside capital gains can be expected over the years to come, adding to the value proposition here.

In summation, for the year of 2020, and the final quarter of the same, USPH has demonstrated resilience in the face of the pandemic, whilst also undertaking successful liquidity preservation measures over this time period.

Acquisitions and credit summary

Undoubtedly, a key factor to appreciation in USPH shares over the previous 3 to 5-year period has stemmed largely on the back of a successful acquisition schedule over this time. The benefits here lie in that, the company can leverage a low fixed and variable cost base (being in a service based industry), plus also realise high cash-flow turnover with low OPEX tied into the mix. This formula equates to a widening revenue/OPEX spread over time. As much occurs because the company relies on acquisitions and already running Physiotherapy clinics to drive revenues, instead of allocating expenditures towards opening new facilities. Such a venture would incur high switching costs, regulatory overhang, plus no guarantee in patient turnover. Management's strategy in expanding via acquisition and using the balance sheet, signifies a greater value proposition by estimation, due to the lower execution risk and commercialisation success that may be tied in here. Buying already profitable and high patient volume businesses with several clinics in the portfolio, is a smart move as a clinician-based operator. The lower operating expenses allows wider capital allocation towards the balance sheet, thereby permeating additional transactions in years to come, thereby adding torque to USPH's flywheel. To put it simply, USPH lowers their execution risk with this strategy whilst still maintaining direct exposure to the upside in the market.

Exhibit . USPH Operating flywheel- notice one feeds the other

Data Source: Author

From the period of January 2020 to date, the company has successfully completed at least 4 transactions on high margin names, or complimentary service lines that tuck in nicely to the portfolio mix. Back in October 2020, the company acquired a 70% interest in a business with 6 hospital owned outpatient rehabilitation clinics in the portfolio. Management and services contracts have been in place over several years, and new contracts have just commenced for this business, spanning over the course of the coming 5-years. The valuation of this transaction was on a valuation of ~$5.7 million, And was the 2nd transaction for the company in 2020 at that point. Afterwards, in December 2020, the company also acquired a 3 clinic Physical Therapy practice, with a 75% equity interest in cash of $9.1 million. This was on the valuation of $12.13 million, and seems fair given that the business purportedly generates more over $4.5 million in revenue annually, and claims over 50,000 patient visits annually on its books. Then, in April 2021, the company finalised the transaction of a 5 clinic physiotherapy practice, in a cash transaction of $11.9 million. The equity split is tilted 70% towards USPH’s favour in the deal structure, plus the valuation seems fair also, given that the company has an annual turnover of ~$7 million with patient turnover of less than 50,000 visits annually. Important of note to investors, is that USPH also owns ~$134 million in preferred equity obligations amidst the debt load.

The company has certainly put the balance sheet to affective use over the recent periods, given this flurry of transactions throughout the last two years. Working capital was flat and came in at $87.6 million for FY2020, comprised primarily of a significant up-step in the cash position from FY2019, from $23.5 million to ~$33 million in cash and marketable securities. Analysing the balance sheet itself, it seems fortified with a historical performance on normalised valued. To illustrate, the interest expense is covered over 57X from operating income, the company leveraged only 2X, plus common equity to total assets is currently at 46.46%. Long-term debt to total capital is ~15%, whilst the debt ratio is just over 18% for the year. Long-term debt to equity is compressed below 20%, and total debt to total capital figure is at 21.3%. The capital structure is therefore evenly concentrated between equity holders and primary claimants, however, we would prefer to see this figure return above 50% as in 2015 in 2016 to deliver further upside and value to investors.

Exhibit . Credit and Liquidity Summary FY2015-FY2020

Data Source: USPH SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

Given the strong cash position, it is surprising to see short-term liabilities covered only 0.3 5X from cash, and under 1X from liquid assets on the balance sheet. CFFO does cover the normalised current liabilities figure of 1.3X, and CFFO as a function of total liabilities is around 54%. The Altman' s Z-score of 9.63 demonstrates that cash should have a runway extending beyond next 2 years, and this is supported by the fact that CFFO as a function of capital expenditures is only 13.1%. Given USPHS's operations live primarily in the service realm, it is appropriate to analyse accounts receivable turnover and days sales outstanding to gain insight into operating efficiency. Since 2015, accounts receivable turnover has reduced to 7.91X down from 9.1X. Similarly, day sales outstanding has increased by 6 days to 46 days, over the same time frame. The divergence that has occurred over the past 5 years may be attributable to additional acquisition activity, thereby increasing patient turnover/account to turn over requirements, or, may be a net affect of the pandemic. We would point investors to the fact that as of 2019, these figures had largely trended flat from 2015-2019, prior to Covid-19. Therefore, the company is of good health by our estimation, especially given the resilience throughout the pandemic.

Valuation

Shares are trading at ~16X free cash flow, on a FCF yield of 5.9%, or $7.19 in free cash per share. These figures signify value in absolute terms, especially on the yield and per-share front. We would note to investors that USPH currently trades below 3-year averages on free cash flow multiples of 20X, and this must be factored into the investment debate also, given the attractiveness here.

Exhibit . Multiples analysis with comps

Data Source: Author's Calculations

Shares also come in at around 40 2X earnings, 23.5X EBITDA, and 3.5X sales. Trading at 5.3X book value signifies excellent value creation for shareholders, albeit at a respectable discount to the peer group. USPH is also currently trading below historical averages on forward earnings, EBITDA, sales and book multiples. In fact, the company is trading at an average 37% discount across these multiples to normalised figures.

Exhibit . USPH trades below historical averages across multiples

Data Source: Author's Calculations

Whilst shares do come in at a premium on average to the peer group across these multiples, this premium is certainly justified in our view. Normalised ROIC over the previous 3-years to date has equalled ~12% annually, most recently recorded ~260bps behind at 9.4% for FY2020, due to pandemic induced headwinds at this level. Nonetheless, this is impressive news for shareholders, given the company's aggressive acquisition targeting schedule, and continued use of the balance sheet to expand operations. Generating 12% on average ROIC over the previous three fiscal periods, demonstrates that management have sound grasp over balance sheet governance, effective allocation of capital, and equally as affective working capital management. Combined with FCF momentum, strong sales growth, growth at the gross profit and EBITDA levels, in addition to remaining cash flow positive over the past four years, the net effect here bolsters current valuations. Further evidence of the same is seen in a strong economic value-added schedule across the same time period, although 2020 was an outlier in this sense.

Exhibit . USPH Economic value-added summary

Data Source: Author's Calculations

Moreover, the company is a unique position and presents as a unique value proposition to investors. Being the only listed Physiotherapy and rehabilitation pure play available to US investors, the company in some respects may command a premium across certain multiples. Completely accurate, apples-to-apples type of comparisons are difficult on this basis. Consequently, the company remains insulated from prospective competitors, given the high switching costs to enter into the Physiotherapy/rehabilitation field, in addition to the minimum requisite of expertise required to grow a physiotherapy business. Being a former Physiotherapist and Physiotherapy company owner myself, having sold the company after seven years on a 13X net income exit, it can be safely deduced from the parameters outlined in this report that USPH certainly does present as a unique investment proposition. Not only this, but USPH is a quality Physiotherapy company, that services a market in the multimillions. We see evidence of the same in patient volume numbers remaining high (normalised for Covid-19), indicating effective use of therapeutic interventions also (basically the get good Physiotherapy results for patients). These points must be factored into the investment and valuation debate here for USPH, particularly as the company has direct exposure to musculoskeletal rehabilitation markets that are anticipated for strong growth schedules over the coming years.

Put simply, there are no other names that we can recommend to give such direct access to this particular end market. We would also postulate that USPH‘s total addressable market includes the entire candidate population for Physiotherapy in the US. Therefore, it could be argued that any premium seem to valuations may not be the best measure of comparison anyhow, and perhaps USPH may be best valued on its own standing. It depends on what - and just how - investors value the company to themselves; is it the insulating factors of a service model, the leadership within niche markets, the impressive fundamental momentum, low volatility, income generation, capital gains, or perhaps the leverage gained from a low fixed and variable linear cost base? There are many more scenarios that can be outlined, but the point is investors should value this company on its own standing, whilst paying attention to names in the peer group.

Exhibit . USPH Valuation Drivers

Data Source: USPH SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

We envision a short-term price target of $143 based on normalised 3-year FCF multiples of 20X our FY2021 FCF estimates of $93 million. This figure represents a margin of safety of over 25%, and given share price performance to date alongside the drivers to valuation and capital appreciation for this company, convergence towards this price target is likely, by estimation.

Further considerations

On the charts, shares have exhibited a gradual walk northwards to current distributions. Pricing dispersion has sneaked tightly around the mean return level over a single-year period to date, with ongoing periods of mean reversion activity observed on the chart. The 200DMA currently serves as the short-term level of support, after a sharp pullback in pricing occurred back in February this year, following announcement of a proxy statement registration on the earnings call. Consequently, shares are now currently trading below 50D and 100DMA's, on low volume and low downside volatility.

Exhibit . USPH Technical factor exposures

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Given this low volatility to the downside, momentum has remained quite flat over this period, with peaks around October and November 2020. Most recently, momentum has ticked up from March of this year back to level seen at Oct/Nov 2020. Shares are also trading within healthily bought RSI ranges, and momentum trends witnessed since the beginning of January corroborate that demand flow is beginning to return. We see evidence of the same in on-balance volume returning back towards the 0 mark, after a gradual down step from June – July levels in 2020. Based on this information, and the current presentation on the charts, we believe the current investor sentiment is neutral. However, given the recent upticks in all 3 factors mentioned, we also believe this sentiment is beginning to change towards the upside again for this name. Various technical indicators that aren’t discussed in the context of this report also provide evidence of the same.

Exhibit . Potential in FWD pricing distribution outcomes

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Presuming shares continue their upward cadence with the 200DMA acting as support, investors can observe the potential in pricing distribution outcomes, on the price chart above. Investors should pay close attention to the 38.2% and 61.8% tabs on the Fibonacci extension, as these serve as exciting entry points amidst the current momentum and volume picture. We would advocate entry at these prices, or a small pullback from either of. We feel this gives good entry and allocation scheduling, allowing investors to roll into the position as shares converge towards the price target outlined earlier (whilst lowering ones own cost basis). Those holding this name in portfolios may seek these levels as key points in rebalancing rules, depending on what have a portfolio strategy is utilised.

In short

U.S. Physical Therapy is a unique value proposition that presents with several key weigh-ins to the investment debate. Fundamentally, the name has a robust balance sheet that continues to be put to effective use, ongoing history of successful acquisition targeting, successful integration of the same, plus apparent superiority in key drivers to valuation. The company is also the only publicly listed Physiotherapy/rehabilitation pure play available to investors at this point in time in the US. This itself must be factored into the investment case. Given the company's aggressive targeting schedule, this clearly demonstrates management's view on capturing additional market share within this domain. Both the musculoskeletal diseases/conditions industry and Physiotherapy/rehabilitation products industries are anticipated for high-growth periods over the coming years. This fits in line with USPH’s growth vision, particularly as the company look set on acquisitions as the route of expansion.

We remain serious on USPH shares as a going concern, and would encourage investors to consider the points raised throughout this point in the compelling investment case here. Valuations are also attractive relative to peers, and more importantly to historical averages given the way in which this company should be valued on its own standing. In any sense, we clearly view more upside visible on the charts, and see a price target of about $143 over the coming quarters at the current speed of multiples conversion. Given his margin of safety of about 25%, investors may seek Comfort in knowing they are investing in a value type proposition that aligns with the current themes in equity type factor rotations occurring at the current time. We look forward to providing additional coverage.