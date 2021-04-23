Photo by vlynder/E+ via Getty Images

Bacanora Lithium (OTCPK:BCLMF). My investment thesis continues to be that the company has a lot of ground to cover yet in proving the commercial viability and appeal of its key Mexican lithium mining site of Sonora. So, on a fundamental basis, I see it as overvalued.

The Loss is Widening

The company released its annual report last month.

The company remains pre-revenue, which is no surprise. Losses have moved up sharply, with the pre-tax loss increasing from US$4.9m the prior year to US$15.9m in 2020.

Source: company 2020 annual report

I don't think this is any different to what one would expect and expect to see losses continue to mount while the company remains in a development phase at its Sonora project.

Liquidity is Strengthening

The company ended last year with US$39.2 million in cash balance, between it and its subsidiaries.

However, as the key Sonora project remains in its development phase, liquidity is important. The company will continue to need to spend to develop Sonora without any immediate prospect of meaningful revenue from the project.

In February the company completed a placing which raised £48m. Taken together with an undrawn facility from RK Mine Finance, the company believes that this will provide sufficient liquidity for its 50% share of the financing for the first stage of development at Sonora.

Existing shareholder Ganfeng also plans to exercise its pre-emptive right and subscribe for £24m of shares, conditional on Chinese regulatory consent.

I feel comfortable that the company has sufficient liquidity for the current stage of Sonora development, after which the results will likely bear on its future fundraising prospects.

Key Sonora Site is Progressing

While the company does have other interests, its primary asset and the main focus of the investment case is the development at Sonora, Mexico. I previously outlined some of the details in Bacanora: Further Potential Upside, But Not Driven By Fundamentals.

The company started initial site activities at Sonora in the first quarter, more fully detailed in this announcement. They have also started preparatory work to upgrade the main access road in anticipation of heavy equipment access prior to beginning the bulk site earthworks later in the year.

The company currently expects Sonora to be commissioned in 2023.

While the pandemic has slowed work on Sonora, I credit Bacanora with doing what it can to keep moving forward on the development over the past year. The proof will be in the pudding, when development reaches a stage that the commercial viability and likely profitability of the site can be fully assessed. I think that this is still some way in the future.

I Continue to see Valuation as Excessive on Fundamentals

Since my bearish note in January, shares in Bacanora Lithium have fallen 27%.

However, I continue to be bearish on the name. While the Sonora mine could yet turn out to be highly productive and profitable, it remains in early development stages. The material presented thus far about the site by the company looks very promising, but that is normal for early stage mining companies. Hence I prefer to wait for more solid evidence as development occurs,

Meanwhile, the company continues to have a market cap of around £150m. While it has ample liquidity for the current development stage, down the line there is likely going to be the need for more capital raising if the mine ends up moving to full commercial production.

The number of shares in circulation is up almost 150% over the past three years or so. Again, that sort of dilution is understandable in the context of a company raisin funds to develop a large asset. Nonetheless, it raises the prospect of further dilution in future. That is especially the case since the company's current liquidity is suitable for it to reach the end of the current development phase, but not necessarily for the full pathway to a time when it is free cash flow positive.

On that basis, I continue to see the shares as overvalued on a fundamental basis in the absence of more advanced results from the Sonora site.