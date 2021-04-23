Photo by z_wei/iStock via Getty Images

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) accepted to be acquired for 12x forward EBITDA, which I believe is a low ball. Other competitors are trading at 25x-32x EBITDA with a lower EBITDA margin than that of Welbilt. Competitors report an EBITDA margin of 7%-18%. In 2019 and 2020, Welbilt, Inc. showed an EBITDA margin of 20%. The downside potential in the share price is not significant because Welbilt's Board of Directors agreed to sell the company to Middleby (MIDD). In my view, MIDD will not walk away from the deal because they are paying only 12x forward EBITDA.

Business

Incorporated in Delaware, Welbilt, Inc. is a spin-off from The Manitowoc (MTW). Welbilt appears to be the world's leading foodservice equipment corporation:

Source: Welbilt's Website

The company's equipment is capable of cooking, storing, and dispensing in various food service categories. With 19 manufacturing facilities all over the world, the company offers a significant number of equipment and services, including ghost kitchens, virtual culinary support, and kitchen optimization among others:

Source: Welbilt's Website

Welbilt, Inc. has two business units: commercial foodservice equipment, which accounts for more than 83% of the total amount of sales, and aftermarket parts and support. In 2020, Welbilt's sales were equal to $1.15 billion. The company suffered a significant drop in its revenue line because of the COVID19 pandemic. Keep in mind that in 2019, revenue was equal to $1.59 billion, 38% more than that in 2020:

Source: 10-k

The company remarked in the last annual report that the consumer foodservice industry is not expected to recover from the crisis until 2023. I would be assuming that in 2023, the company would again report sales of $1.59 billion. In my opinion, investors and M&A analysts will most likely be using forward sales of $1.5 billion.

Many economic forecasts continue to show the Consumer Foodservice industries sales will not return to 2019 levels until 2023, maintaining the 3-year recovery period to reach pre-pandemic 2019 sales, which incorporates a slow vaccine rollout through 2021 as well as government support programs projected to stay in place into 2022. Source: 10-k

Welbilt, Inc. is not a small entity. I would expect that antitrust entities will be studying any type of merger very carefully. The commercial foodservice equipment business unit reports sales of $1.3 billion. The industry's global market size is somewhere between $34 billion and $39 billion, which means that Welbilt is responsible for close to 4% of the worldwide market. With this in mind, I believe that large competitors may be interested in acquiring Welbilt, Inc:

Source: Statista

In 2020, Welbilt, Inc. reported net sales of $867 million only in the Americas region. I believe that antitrust bodies in America will be studying the company's transaction. Notice that in 2020, the company's EBITDA was equal to $232 million. However, in 2019, the company reported $348 million. I expect the company to recover from the current crisis in 2023. Hence, I would be using forward EBITDA of $348 million:

Source: 10-k

Welbilt, Inc. May Be Acquired At 12x Forward EBITDA

Welbilt's Board of Directors agreed to sell the company to Middleby. According to the press release, Welbilt's shareholders would receive 0.124x Middleby shares for each share they own. The transaction is expected to close in late 2021. I believe that the process will be long. The shareholders of both Middleby and Middleby will need to approve the deal. Also, many antitrust authorities all over the world may need to accept the agreement. Notice that the target operates in many jurisdictions.

Under the terms of the agreement, Welbilt shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.1240x shares of Middleby common stock for each share of Welbilt common stock in an all-stock transaction, with an implied enterprise value of $4.3 billion. Based on Middleby's volume-weighted average price during the 30 consecutive trading days ending April 20, 2021 (Middleby's 30-day VWAP), the offer price represents a 28% premium to Welbilt's 30-day VWAP. Source: Press Release

I believe that it is beneficial that several shareholders approved the transaction. Carl C. Icahn, which owns an 8.4% stake in the company, entered into a support agreement. With this in mind, I wouldn't expect that minority shareholders will decline the transaction.

Carl C. Icahn (and affiliates), Welbilt's largest shareholder with an 8.4% ownership position, has entered into a support agreement in favor of the transaction. Source: Press Release

Balance Sheet

In 2020, the company had $125 million in cash, with goodwill of $942 million and intangible assets worth $469 million. The total amount of assets was equal to $2.14 billion, 1.35x the total amount of liabilities:

Source: 10-k

In my view, the company's main issue is the total amount of debt. Welbilt, Inc. reports $1.4 billion in long-term debt. If we include cash of 0.125 billion, the company's net debt is equal to $1.27 billion. With forward EBITDA of $348 million, Welbilt appears to have too much debt. With my numbers, I get a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.6x. I believe that a business transaction will help negotiate the debt with lenders. Keep in mind that debt holders prefer to give financing to large enterprises rather than small entities. With that being said, Welbilt cannot be sold for a small valuation.

Source: 10-k

The Market, Competitors, And Valuation

Middleby is not the only company that may be interested in acquiring Welbilt, Inc. Other large players in the foodservice equipment industry are Ali Group, ITW Food, AB Electrolux (OTCPK:ELUXY), Hoshizaki (OTCPK:HSHZY), Qingdao, and Rational AG (OTC:RTLLF). According to experts in this sector, they represent more than 30% of the total market share. In my opinion, acquiring Welbilt, Inc., which represents close to 4% market share, can be extremely important for the company's competitors:

Source: Foodservice Equipment Market Analysis and Review 2019 - 2029

I reviewed the valuation of competitors. They trade at 6x-32x EBITDA with an EBITDA margin of 7%-18%. In 2019 and 2020, Welbilt, Inc. reported an EBITDA margin of close to 20%. The margin is therefore better than the EBITDA margin reported by its competitors. I understand that the company reports a good amount of debt. However, the valuation of 12x Forward EBITDA that Welbilt accepted looks too limited.

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

I am not the only analyst claiming that the merger agreement signed by Welbilt, Inc. is not fair for shareholders. As shown in the image below, City analyst Tim Thein reported that the company's current valuation is not too high. Like him, I would be expecting additional offers for Welbilt, Inc:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The merger agreement includes expected cost synergies of $100 million. I can imagine that other players will be interested in getting to know whether they can obtain cost synergies too. I don't say that the merger proposed is a bad idea. I only believe that the acquirer could pay more.

Source: Merger Agreement

The Termination Fee Is Not Significant: 2.5% Of The Enterprise Value

If another bidder tries to buy the company, it will have to pay a termination fee of $110 million, which does not appear very significant. If we assume an enterprise value of $4.3 billion, the termination fee represents 2.5% of the total valuation. It is small. In most merger agreements, I see termination fees of 4%. See more information about the termination fees in the lines below:

The Merger Agreement provides that Welbilt may be required to pay Middleby a termination fee equal to $110 million if the Merger Agreement is terminated (i) by Middleby following an adverse recommendation change of Welbilt's board of directors, the failure by Welbilt to include its board recommendation in the joint proxy statement/prospectus or any other material violation by Welbilt of the non-solicitation covenant, by Welbilt to enter into an agreement in respect of a superior proposal, and by Middleby due to a breach of a covenant or agreement by Welbilt that causes the failure of a condition to closing, by either party if the Merger has not been consummated prior to April 20, 2022. Source: Merger Agreement

Risks

Buying shares of Welbilt, Inc. is an exciting idea. If another bidder offers another offer, Welbilt's share price will increase. If no other bidder offers more money, shareholders will have the merger proposal of MIDD.

With that, there are several risks. First, shareholders may decide to block the transaction. Governments all over the world may stop the merger, or modify the merger agreement terms. They may force MIDD to sell manufacturing facilities, which may diminish the profitability of the merger.

In the worst-case scenario, if the merger does not close, I would expect a decline of more than 28%, which is approximately the premium paid. However, it is unlikely that the buyer walks away from the deal. Just keep in mind that they are paying only 12x forward EBITDA.

Conclusion

Welbilt, Inc. reports more EBITDA margin than its competitors. I don't understand why the company is being sold at 12x forward EBITDA. Other competitors with lower EBITDA margin trade at 25x-32x EBITDA. In my opinion, there is significant upside potential in the valuation. Besides, many players may bid for the company. Keep in mind that the termination fee is small. It is equal to 2.5% of the enterprise value. We are talking about close to 4% of the total global market in the sector. I believe that many competitors will be interested in launching a bid.