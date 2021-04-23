Photo by MarsBars/E+ via Getty Images

Inovio (NASDAQ:INO) really didn't need today's news that the U.S. government was pulling financing for the INO-4800 COVID-19 vaccine. Even without that news, we had already seen vaccines arriving to the market by:

Pfizer (PFE )

Moderna (MRNA)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Russia - Sputnik

China

And others...

To add to this abundance of vaccines, and an minimally-advanced vaccination campaign across the developed world, coronavirus infections are mostly on the decline already (in the developed world). Plus, today Moderna's CEO stated what everyone already knows - come 2022, there will be excess production of COVID-19 vaccines.

So, whether Inovio actually delivered a vaccine for COVID-19 or not was already somewhat irrelevant. Still, today's news assures one thing. And that thing is one of the most important things to know about Inovio:

Inovio will keep its perfect track record of promising a vaccine for every emerging pandemic, and delivering no vaccine at all.

I already had written on this in the past, to remind speculators that Inovio was on its sixth promised vaccine and failure already, before it promised yet another one for COVID-19. Still, the market believed Inovio again (for a while). And now, again, Inovio fails.

There will be more epidemics in the future. I do wonder if, finally, Inovio will stop promising cures for them as well. And if Inovio does promise cures for yet another pandemic, I will be here to remind people of its track record again, too.

Inovio does have one vaccine candidate which isn't tied to popular pandemics and is farther along in its development: VGX-3100. VGX-3100 is a HPV vaccine, which has completed a Phase 3 trial and met its primary and all secondary endpoints. Perhaps Inovio can concentrate on that.

I should say that typically, as is the case with CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY), when a company makes a lot of misleading attempts at pumping its stock, such is a large red flag. It's a red flag which might even taint serious efforts at producing a viable, approvable, medicine. Like VGX-3100.

Now, VGX-3100 also had a problem with its data, regarding the difference between ITT (Intent To Treat) and mITT (Modified Intent To Treat), where patients with insufficient data were treated as non-responders. In the ITT population VGX-3100 didn't reach its primary endpoint with statistical significance. In the mITT population it did. This obviously increases risk for VGX-3100, it risks not being approved.

However, at the same time, this is materially different from what happened to CytoDyn, where its drug failed all endpoints with and without any kind of adjustment. And the company tried to obscure it with senseless PR. And CytoDyn's adjustments themselves also went way beyond what's implied in Inovio's "modified Intent To Treat" analysis.

Conclusion

Inovio failed with its coronavirus vaccine as it failed with all other attempts at catching a pandemic wave. This is the seventh time Inovio failed at a pandemic pump, and this is a very large red flag both for Inovio's pandemic efforts and for anything else it might be involved in.

However, it's my (subjective) opinion that in its potentially serious undertaking, VGX-3100, Inovio might still have a real shot at approval. In that drug, Inovio's approach, both in PR terms and in analysis terms, seems to me as much more serious than what CytoDyn did. As a result, since the risk of Inovio again failing on its pandemic pump has now materialized and is now widely known, while VGX-3100 approval potentially isn't fully discounted, I'm turning neutral on Inovio.