County Bancorp, Inc. (ICBK) Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

County Bancorp, Inc. (ICBK) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2021 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tim Schneider - President

Dave Coggins - Chief Banking Officer

Matt Lemke - Senior Vice President, Banking Services

Glen Stiteley - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brendan Nosal - Piper Sandler

Jeff Rulis - D.A. Davidson

Terry McEvoy - Stephens

Bryce Rowe - Hovde

Brian Martin - Janney Montgomery

Ross Haberman - RLH

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the County Bancorp, Inc. Q1 2021 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Tim Schneider, President. Please go ahead.

Tim Schneider

Thanks Grant. Welcome everyone. Thanks for joining us today for our first quarter 2021 earnings call. As a reminder, we have our disclaimer on the use of forward-looking statements on Slide 2 of our presentation.

I'll do an overview of quarter four 2020. Moving to Slide 1 – quarter one, excuse me. Moving to Slide 3, there were several positive trends to our financials this quarter, which resulted in net income of $3.9 million or $0.62 per diluted share. Those included, net interest income decreased to $10.8 million, primarily driven by less loan fees from PPP forgiveness compared to the sequential quarter.

Loans sold and serviced increased $29.3 million, with resulting increases in both loan servicing and loan origination rate income. Loan loss provision was 0.2 million, which was well within expectations and speaks to our improving credit quality metrics. Watching worst loans decrease during the quarter, which we expect similar positive credit migration throughout the balance of 2021. Our adversely classified asset ratio remained stable at 39.61%. And lastly, we repurchased 109,862 common shares during the quarter.

Now moving to a credit update, the overall portfolio has fared well in response to the COVID impact at 3/31/2021, only one Ag customer and three commercial customers remain on interest-only payment relief. These four customers account for less than 1% of our total loans.

Moving to Slide 5, I want to highlight some of our key credit metrics. Our adverse classified ratio helped steady at 39.61 at 3/31/2021, watch credits decreased by 24.2 million as the result of upgrades in our dairy portfolio in connection with the beginning of our 2020 annual review process. We expect these positive trends to continue during the balance of 2021.

OREO totaled 738,000 at 3/31/2021 as we continue to market the acquired properties. We continue to monitor the high concern watch and substandard credits on a quarterly basis to ensure proper monitoring and follow-up on these accounts. We have completed the 2020 dairy stress test for the 2019 operating year, and the results are improved over the 2018 operating year and reflect more than adequate levels of capital and reserves given the extraordinary stresses utilized in the test.

I'll give a commercial credit update moving to Slide 6. We continue to monitor the industries we consider high risk as detailed on the bottom of the slide. As you will see, the loans in these categories are supported by satisfactory loan devalues and risk ratings. The hotel loans were proactively moved to the watch bucket as their occupancy rates were negatively impacted by the pandemic. We did receive a $4.1 million payoff in one of our impaired hotel rated substandard credit shortly after Quarter 1, 2021.

Moving to Slide 7, I’ll provide an Ag credit update. Overall, we remain optimistic with the quality of our dairy portfolio and continue to anticipate several upgrades in connection with the 2020 annual review process. The early reviews of the watch and worse rated credits have really shown a significant improvement in the watch bucket, and there are several anticipated upgrades in the balance of Quarter 2 in the substandard bucket.

We're also encouraged by the impact our new Ag lenders have made by diversifying our customer base with the addition of several large potato growers and cash grant operations. You can see that the majority of our Ag exposure is to the dairy industry. We should also highlight that 72% of our dairy relationships, and 65% of our total Ag relationships are supported by FSA guarantees.

Since our inception, only $5.9 million in charge offs have been incurred on our $1.4 billion gross portfolio.

At this time, I'd like to turn over to Dave Coggins, Chief Banking Officer to give an update on the overall Ag environment. Dave?

Dave Coggins

Thanks, Tim. Moving to Slide 8, as you see the – we've got it broken down into bullet points under Ag, tailwinds and A headwinds. And I'd like to give some narratives that will help explain those bullet points. Class III milk prices for the three months of quarter 1 of 2021 averaged $15.98. However, as of 3/31/2021, the combination of the first quarter actual price along with the Class III futures price for the remaining nine months of 2021 average $18.16. This is about $1.50 per 100 weight above most dairy producer’s breakeven projections for 2021.

With Class III prices more in line with other classes of milk, negative producer price differential of PPD have been nominal and are expected to remain substantially below those experienced in 2020 for most producers. Government assistance provided a significant boost to the incomes of most dairy producers in 2020. This allowed farmers to improve their working capital and pay down debt, as well as take care of some deferred maintenance.

While the last round of stimulus is expected to have some amount directed towards the dairy industry in the form of additional CFAP dollars, or coronavirus Food Assistance Program dollars, it's not expected to be at the levels experienced in 2020. Getting into the 2021 cropping season, expectations are for an early spring planting season with some emerging concern about soil moisture levels in some areas of the state. It's too early to tell if this is likely to create any growing season concerns, but it bears watching.

Cash grain prices for both cash and futures markets are stronger than they've been in some time, and this bodes well for our cash grain producers, but is a growing concern for dairy producers who need to purchase substantial amounts of their feed. Other farm input costs such as fuel and chemicals are also elevated and putting margin pressure on some farms.

Given the current environment, margin protection programs like livestock gross margin, dairy, and dairy margin coverage or DMC are important risk mitigation tools available to dairy producers to protect the margin between milk prices and feed costs. On the export front, the outlook is for strong economic global growth as COVID vaccination program implementations are starting to impact the economic outlook for most dairy trading partners.

The U.S. needs to export between 15% and 17% of its dairy production to keep milk prices in the current range. Asia's demand is expected to be strong and combine this with a weaker dollar. Expectations for strong U.S. dairy export activity is realistic. USDA earlier forecast for global dairy supply and demand indicated all dairy products consumption is expected to grow, and this continues to be supported through the first quarter.

Dairy powder demand will continue to be a major driver of growth in 2021. Prices of our products in the global marketplace have been volatile, but are currently quite competitive. And that should help us maintain needed export volumes. We contract with an Ag economics firm to give us weekly outlook information. And following is an interesting quote from our recent report, and I quote, “The U.S. and World Ag outlook is bullish.”

The speed and intensity of future rallies is now in the hands of Mother Nature, yet rural income over the next two to three years will be elevated due to the need to rebuild U.S. and world stocks. The Ag bowl is a multi-year process. And that's kind of a wrap up of the outlook as we see it.

And now, I'd like to turn it over to Matt Lemke for updating us on our funding, Matt?

Matt Lemke

Thanks, Dave. Moving to Slide 9, you'll see that we continue to stick to our strategy of altering the composition of the right side of our balance sheet. In terms of financials, you will note from March of 2020 to March of 2021, we increased transaction account balances by 54% or 234 million. Of that increase 27% or approximately 63 million was related to PPP funding. From March of 2020 to March of 2021, this shift in balances took our cost of funds on transaction accounts from 0.92% to 0.32%. Cost of funds, including CDs for the same period decreased from 1.83% to 0.91%.

In Q1 2021, we increased transaction account balances by 3.6% or 23.2 million. We [netted 116] new transaction accounts, increasing the number of open and active accounts on our books by 1.7%. Additionally, in Q1, we ran off 34.7 million of our consumer CD portfolio further shedding high rate single service household clients to improve our overall cost of funds.

Strategically, we remained focused on people, infrastructure, and services. Talent-wise Q1 saw adding expert talent in both treasury management and mortgage. On the treasury management side, we added an individual that in conjunction with our Ag lenders is dedicated to managing and growing our Ag deposit portfolio.

On the mortgage side, we continue to take advantage of a low rate environment by providing a complete mortgage solution to our customers and prospects. We hired an expert mortgage originator for our Appleton market. We continue to believe this market presents us great growth opportunity, and with our new locations scheduled to be complete later this year, we believe this individual will be able to drive new consumer relationships and brand recognition for the organization.

In terms of infrastructure, we are working through implementation of an internal account analysis system that will continue to provide us the insight and detail necessary to manage the commercial and Ag deposit balances and non-interest income opportunities more effectively. Commercial and treasury management are actively managing a robust deposit pipeline with Q1 seeing the team being successful with RFPs and [lending] several sizeable deposit opportunities.

From a service perspective, the treasury management team enhanced the suite of services available by adding a lockbox solution. With our lobbies now open, our branch network continues to work on deepening client relationships, maximizing opportunities in-person, online, and over the phone. The team remains dedicated to educating our clients and all the ways ICB can assist them in managing their funds.

Focusing on people, infrastructure, and services led to the results we produced in 2020. And these areas have been instrumental to our start to 2021. We continue to work to drive franchise value through deposit growth and effective cost of funds management. We will use these priorities as our basis for decision making and driving business throughout the year.

And now, I'd like to turn it over to Glen Stiteley, Chief Financial Officer for an update on the remainder of our financial performance. Glen?

Glen Stiteley

Thanks, Matt. Turning to Slide 10, we continue to see strong growth in loans sold and serviced and continued with our investment wholesale funding leverage strategy. Strategies designed to complement the asset sensitive aggregate balance sheet that we have, the strategy is being funded with four year called the broker; two year, FHLB advances, as well as core funding. When you mix in the core funding the assets are very close to being match funded on a duration basis.

The assets are a mix of CMOs, muni’s, and banks subordinated debt and has totaled $100 million since started in November 2020. The overall spread to date is 1.92% and has added 1.9 million in net interest income and 1.4 million on a net basis [today]. As with every quarter, we will be evaluating the leverage strategy in an upcoming ALCO meeting to determine next steps.

Turning to Slide 11, net interest margin, excluding PPP improved from 2.49% to 2.74%, which include the 15 basis points related to the recovery of 0.5 million in interest income on a non-accrual loan participation, and continued improvement in overall cost of funds due to term funding repricing, which we expect to continue during 2021.

Turning to Slide 12, you'll see the breakdown of our allowance for the quarter, which is overall flat from the sequential quarter. Turning to Slide 13, loans sold and serviced increased 29.3 million during the quarter and a 5 basis point increase in average servicing fees in the quarter contributed to the increase in non-interest income.

Turning to Slide 14, in Q1 2021, we accelerate a technology project into the first quarter they were originally budgeted for the entirety of 2021. So those expenses will be non-recurring for the remainder of 2021.

Moving to Slide 15, as Tim noted earlier, we continue to be very pleased with the results of our buyback program in 2021. We purchased 109,862 shares, at a weighted average price of $22.82, which is under tangible book value during the current quarter and extended our repurchase program by an additional 609,000 shares during the quarter as well.

And now, I'd like to open up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question will come from Brendan Nosal with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Brendan Nosal

Hey, good morning, everybody. How are you?

Tim Schneider

Good morning, Brendan.

Glen Stiteley

Good morning, Brendan.

Brendan Nosal

Just to start off here, Glen, appreciate all the detail you added on the leverage strategy, and just your thoughts there. I know it's kind of under reviewed each quarter, but just any thoughts on how much larger you can potentially see the trade getting? And then over what time period?

Glen Stiteley

Yeah, you know, we initially set out Brendan to do, you know, $200 million over a year. So, we started that in the fourth quarter of 2020. And we've been spacing it out 50 million a quarter. So, you know, we'll continue to evaluate every quarter. So, you know, we're not, you know, putting it all the work at one time, you know, almost $1 averaging on concept. So, again, we're going to look at here, coming up here sometime in May, and we'll decide then kind of what we want to do. So…

Brendan Nosal

Got it. That's helpful. Thanks. And then maybe moving on to the loan growth side of things, I think this is the first quarter outside of the PPP that loans have grown since 2018. So just talking about your appetite and ability to grow the loan portfolio and to the environment versus selling any production, and then also why your outages is – was there any impact to loan demand from round two of PPP for your Ag customers?

Tim Schneider

I guess, I'll tackle it. Dave, follow-up. I’m going to call on Dave to maybe speak to the Ag PPP volume because he's closest to that.

Dave Coggins

Yes, Tim, I wouldn't attribute much growth potential to that on the Ag side, I think a lot of our – we did add some non-customer PPP loans, but the majority of our – most of our Ag customers, the heavy volume of people [Technical Difficulty] we were able to service the PPP. And I think we were continuing to see growth in the Ag space from the three bankers that we added in 2019 and 2020. So that's where – and we're seeing opportunities from the rest of our team as well, as well as the non-dairy focus that we've been able to see. So that's where most of the Ag growth is likely to come from.

Tim Schneider

And Brendon, to respond to the rest of your question, pipelines on both sides of the house are actually, you know, very robust right now. One of the challenges we are foreseeing here in the next 30 days to 60 days is we do have a couple of unexpected potential payoffs on the commercial side, which is, I guess, Canada's a bit of a surprise to us. So, that may be a little bit more muted on the commercial side, this next quarter, but again, the pipeline is very strong. And on the Ag side, we'll continue to, you know, utilize our participation network, and the interest rates that the long-term fixed interest rates that some of our participants provide our customers.

Although I would say, we've started to keep a little bit more of that on balance sheet probably right now, given our strong liquidity position. And as well, our pipeline for non-interest bearing deposits has been really strong lately. So, we're feeling good about that helping our overall composition of the [right side] of the balance sheet, as well as hopefully some benefits in them.

Brendan Nosal

Fantastic. Thanks for taking the questions.

Operator

Next question will come from Jeff Rulis with D.A. Davidson. Please go ahead.

Jeff Rulis

Thanks. Good morning.

Tim Schneider

Good morning.

Jeff Rulis

The percent of the dairy review that you've completed is that – is there a portion that's already done?

Glen Stiteley

Yeah, I would say we're probably, Dave, you can correct me if I'm wrong. Unfortunately, John, Phil, and Jim, our Chief Credit Officer wasn't able to join today. I think we're maybe about 20% of the way through our Ag reviews. So, we've got quite a SWOT of credits to get through yet. Hopefully, the majority of those, at least the ones that we're anticipating any kind of migration in credit metrics will be done before the end of the second quarter.

Jeff Rulis

And so, it sounds like, you know, some early, some positive returns, I think you mentioned 7 million anticipated to move to non or excuse me out of non-accrual. So, I mean, I don't want to rush the process here, but I guess that's the underlying competence of continued good news in terms of positive credit migration, as you get through the review in entirety.

Dave Coggins

Yeah, and I think you'll see some continued movement here in second quarter as we move through the balance of those, those credits, including the one you just mentioned, Jeff.

Jeff Rulis

Okay. Excellent. Yeah, I wanted to circle back to the, kind of the liquidity management and a broader margin question, it looks like you've got a larger bucket of CDs at wholesale, [funding] maturing in the second quarter, a little over 80 million, I guess, the plan for those funds, and then ultimately, I don't know if it's a question for Glenn, just to kind of give us a sense of what do you think that core margin if we kind of take an account for the boost from the interest recovery, but kind of where you see core margin settling in? Thanks.

Glen Stiteley

Yeah, thanks, Jeff. You know, I mean, margin is just all over the place that I think, you know, you probably seen at all, you know, probably every bank. And we're no different, you know, I think we're still going to see some squeeze in the margin throughout this year. I mean even though we've got quite a bit of you know, CDs and wholesale funding repricing, you know, our loan book is really short too.

So there's still quite a decent amount that's still repricing down. So, I think there's still going to be a little bit of downward pressure going forward. I think we'll have that – another piece of that interest recovery you mentioned from the first quarter that's going to be in the second quarter. So that's going to, you know, that's going to help offset some of that pressure. But I think we're still going to see a little bit of pressure on the margin going down. So…

Jeff Rulis

Thanks, Glen. And maybe just one last one, kind of a housekeeping, noted the two board seats retiring, any thoughts on size of the board? Are you going to replace that or any expectation on that end?

Tim Schneider

Yeah, this is Tim. At this point, we're going to sit [status quo], but we do have a short list of potential candidates that we could look to join our board, and we'll be contemplating that, as well. We've got a couple more. I think actually, three more retirements in the next two years. So, we've sort of got the prospect list created and ready to pull the trigger when we need to.

Jeff Rulis

Great. Thanks again. That's it for me.

Operator

The next question will come from Terry McEvoy with Stephens. Please go ahead.

Terry McEvoy

Good morning, everyone.

Tim Schneider

Good morning, Terry.

Terry McEvoy

Question, the technology strategy project, my gut tells me it's probably in the areas that Matt talked about, but where you investing across the bank? And then as it relates to expenses, Glen, what are your thoughts on the expense run rate over the next couple quarters?

Matt Lemke

Yeah, Terry, in relation to technology projects, we really want to take a step back and, I think, as you're aware, you know technology is just, you know, it's changing every day. And we just decided to take a real step back. Develop a really, you know, robust strategy around technology that ties into our overall strategic plan, as well as a digital roadmap. So, you know, we had planned to do that kind of spaced out throughout the year, but we decided to get it done in the first quarter.

So that's why it's non-recurring going forward. So that's what that's related to. On the expense run rate, I turn you back to the comments we made. In the fourth quarter call, we kind of talked about the overall expense levels, you know, other than that technology project I think we're still kind of on track for what we thought we'd be expense wise, so.

Terry McEvoy

And then, just as a follow-up, the Crop insurance commission's not something I've spent a lot of time tracking and can you just maybe walk through what drives, any volatility growth, is there seasonality and just kind of educate me if you can on how that business is structured?

Tim Schneider

Yeah, I think maybe Dave can take that one.

Dave Coggins

Sure. [Indiscernible] Okay, are we good now?

Tim Schneider

Yeah, sounds better now.

Dave Coggins

Okay, I'll put the phone a little closer. There's two elements of the crop insurer, three actually, there's the federal crop insurance multi- payroll crop insurance program, which is kind of a cornerstone of that division of bank. And that's, you know, every year our farmers sign up for and take out crop insurance to protect both the yield and price.

It's become a very common and well used program for most farmers that are growing the crop. There's a hail insurance component, that's a supplement to that that also, we use. And then both of those programs don't tend to have a lot of volatility. Prices go up and down, and that does drive the commission levels, but they tend to get managed by the Federal crop insurance program.

So, those don't change. They've been on a steady upward growth trajectory because we've added agents and opportunities to grow our bookfair. The one that's a little more volatility is the margin insurance that's offered also by USDA Risk Management Agency and that is in the form, primarily dairy insurance that allows our farmers to protect the margin and they tend to use that program more heavily in times when the market dictates that those kind of protections are appropriate, and they can buy more of it in certain times. And then when the futures and the outlook doesn't warrant, use of that tool as much as maybe some other tools, or maybe they're just not in the marketing game, because of [Technical Difficulty].

Operator

Your line is cutting out again.

Tim Schneider

Yeah.

Glen Stiteley

Tim, do you want to wrap it up?

Tim Schneider

Yeah, I think Dave touched on the components of it. I guess from an income statement standpoint, you know, I think you've seen, if you can parse that out from some of our information, we've seen some pretty nice, probably 10% to 20% a year growth in commissions there, and we anticipate that to continue. From a budget perspective, we just estimated what the total commissions are going to be for the year, and kind of flat line that throughout the year, and then adjust probably in the last quarter as we see things materialize. But overall, it's been a real solid non-interest income source for us.

As Dave mentioned, nearly all of our producers do, you know, buy crop insurance and many of them and we've continued to penetrate our book, even better, do buy it from us. So, been a nice supplement and a great group of agents are doing a nice job out in the field.

Terry McEvoy

Okay. Appreciate that. Thanks, everyone.

Tim Schneider

Thanks Terry.

Operator

Our next question will come from Bryce Rowe with Hovde. Please go ahead.

Bryce Rowe

Thanks, good morning, and appreciate you taking the questions here. Wanted to, kind of talk about the funding side of things. You all mentioned, the deposit opportunity within the Ag space. So, wanted to, you know, kind of get a feel for what that might look like, what the scale of that opportunity is? And then any update you guys could provide on the new office there in Appleton and what you know, what that better location, and larger building are kind of translating into or could translate into from a deposit growth perspective?

Matt Lemke

Yeah, this is Matt. So, I'll start with the Appleton location. You know, in terms of visibility, our current location is, you know, I like to joke it's strategically hidden. It's not easy to get to, it's not easy to find. It isn't really set up as a full service location. This one, however, is right on Interstate 41, which is a main thoroughfare in and around this area. And it's set up as a full service institution, as well as office space for future expansion and growth for us.

In terms of what that translates to into deposit growth, you know, any sort of visibility, any sort of brand recognition that we can get in and around this area, when we haven't been as well known, I think it's automatically going to help us.

You know, and as I alluded to, in some of my comments, with the addition of a very seasoned veteran mortgage originator out of this area, continuing to drive those low cost consumer deposits, via full service solutions, like the mortgage is going to be a tremendous opportunity. We've got a very strong commercial team in and around that area as well. And having a location that allows them to be more visible and well seen is going to have an immediate impact.

In terms of quantifying exactly what that means, you know, that's a bogey, that's hard to guesstimate. But we do certainly expect this as one of our most opportunistic areas for growth for us on the deposit side. As in terms of the Ag piece, the treasury management individual that we added, we've not really had a dedicated treasury rep historically to the Ag portfolio. And so, as we talk about gathering deposits, having a treasury management expert that partners throughout the state with our Ag lenders and can do some of their own business calling, both in the Ag and the agribusiness space is going to allow us to get more of those low cost transaction accounts as well.

Bryce Rowe

That's great Matt. Appreciate the detail there. I wanted to kind of jump over to credit now and get a feel for: number one, you know how do you think about the reviews, and you know, obviously we've seen some good positive credit migration, but curious how they, how they could, kind of play out in terms of numbers? And then from a substandard loan perspective, just curious how chunky those buckets of loans are there, certain larger loans that might migrate out and really kind of help the outlook from a credit perspective?

Tim Schneider

Yeah, I'd say, in the substandard bucket, you know, it's all over the board from a size perspective, but there are some larger relationships in that substandard performing and substandard impaired buckets that we do think will migrate out of substandard based on some of the preliminary information that we've seen. And we continue to remain optimistic that those numbers will continue to move down.

As alluded to in my comments, I mean, we've seen as we've started the review process, it seems like every Monday at loan committee, we're seeing a handful of deals that are getting at least raised up one notch based on performance from last year, and projected performance moving forward. So, overall, I think our Ag portfolio is healing very nicely and very optimistic that when we released earnings in the second quarter, you're going to see some improved metrics there.

Bryce Rowe

That's great. That's great, Tim, I appreciate it. And when – I think you guys have, kind of talked here recently about, you know, the allowance and provisioning levels as we move through the balance of the year, and the possibility that the absolute allowance may actually get smaller. So, when you when you think about, you know, the positive credit migration, you think about COVID, some of the impact of COVID going away, how do you see the allowance trending with those factors, you know, at least what you can tell right now, with those factors kind of at play.

Glen Stiteley

Tim, you want me to take that one?

Tim Schneider

Go ahead, Glen. I was just going to call on you.

Glen Stiteley

Yeah. Bryce, you know, we're pretty optimistic about the overall allowance and provision levels through this year. I think we talked in the first quarter, you know, we budgeted, you know, pretty low six digit provisions for the year, but honestly, we think it could be, you know, zero or it could be a credit to loan loss provision at some point during the year. That's really just a matter of, you know, as you see the buildup of our allowance, you know, we build up qualitative reserves for watching worse loans, we allocate, you know, essentially a flat percentage to those. So, once you see those dollars, kind of go down, you know, it's going to attribute to lower allowance needed, and you know, again, very low, low, low loss for this year, so.

Bryce Rowe

Okay, that's great. And maybe one more on the credit front, you talked about some recoveries, not only in the first quarter, but subsequent to the quarter, any thoughts on, you know how to think about what those mean from a financial perspective in terms of dollars?

Glen Stiteley

Yeah. You know, it's – we received the payoff, you know, almost the day after quarter end, so we couldn't really take it back into the first quarter. But that money sitting in escrow right now, we should be able to apply to the loan balance here sometime in, you know, April or May. And we anticipate there's going to be recovery of a previous charge off. So, it's tough to tell what exactly that's going to do to the overall provision levels, but obviously, it's going to have a positive impact because it's recovery.

Bryce Rowe

And any further impact to the margin Glenn?

Glen Stiteley

You know, we talked about the recovery on their participation deal that not accrual. You know, that'll happen probably same levels in the second quarter. We just got to review it. And that's the one thing we didn't really touch on just yet, Bryce. But, you know, we haven't really predicted what exactly is going to happen when we have this credit migration improvement because, you know, we've got several, we've got a very sizable non-accrual on that we anticipate is going to go on accrual here, probably towards the end of the second quarter. So, that's going to definitely impact, you know, Q3 and Q4. So, we have not baked it into the comments I made earlier on the margin squeeze just yet. So…

Bryce Rowe

Alright. That’s good detail Glen, appreciate it. Thanks for the answers.

Glen Stiteley

Absolutely.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question will come from Brian Martin with Janney Montgomery. Please go ahead.

Brian Martin

Hey, guys, good morning.

Tim Schneider

Hey, Brian.

Brian Martin

Yeah, most of my questions have been answered. Just a couple maybe housekeeping questions, just the forgiveness on the PPP, I guess I appreciate the color on, you know, the balance is less than just how are you guys thinking about that getting accreted back to earning share over the balance of the year? I guess most of it coming in, would your expectation be this year to some of it bleed into next year? Just big picture. I know there's a lot of uncertainty on it, but how are you thinking about that today?

Tim Schneider

Yeah, I think my margin comments on [the squeeze it's], that's included in there, Brian. So, you know, we're anticipating, you know quite a bit of the old dollars being forgiven here in this year. Should be all in by the end of the year, so any comments I made in the margin are really tied into, kind of our thoughts on where we think the forgiveness is going to be so.

Brian Martin

Okay, I got you. Okay. And then how about just on, Glen on the fee income side, just kind of the level of sustainability going forward? And just kind of how we think about, you know that line item prospectively?

Glen Stiteley

You’re talking about the loan servicing fees, Brian?

Brian Martin

Yeah, just, kind of fee income and total, but however you, I guess however you want to frame it?

Glen Stiteley

Yeah, you know, Q1 was, we had quite a bit held for sale that we held at the end of the year. So, when we sold those pretty quickly in January, so that that helped boost Q1 a bit. You know, we are planning to continue to grow that and maybe a little bit more muted in the second quarter, but we anticipated growing probably overall, kind of mid-single digits for the year.

Brian Martin

Got you. Okay. All right. And then how about just – the comments on the deposit transformation and kind of trends there, just what do you guys see, you know, funding costs or cost of deposits trending to, you know as you kind of continue to work on that side of the balance sheet?

Glen Stiteley

Lot lower. You know, it's, again, it's based on net margin projection I'm talking about. So, you know, we are being able to offset the repricing of loans with, you know, we're not being the top rate payer in our markets right now, which, you know, we're letting, as Matt mentioned earlier, we're letting kind of you know, see the only clients, you know, we're not going to pay up in the market for those things. So…

Brian Martin

Right. We’re just trying to get a sense for how low, you know, if you continue on the strategy or kind of where we think that could maybe end as you get later in the year, as far as what the cost of deposits actually look like? And do you have any type of target or what you think is reasonable of where you could get to?

Glen Stiteley

You know, it's kind of really priced into my margin, throughout my margin comments earlier. So, you know, we're going to see, you know, maybe a 10 basis points, 20 basis point squeeze going down, but again, like I said, the non-accrual activity, we haven't really baked that all in to what could happen, kind of in the second half of the year. So, we're hoping that's going to have some nice positive impacts to us. So…

Brian Martin

Got you. Okay. All right.

Glen Stiteley

Yeah. I don't have a perfect number Brian for you on the cost. You know, as Matt talked about, we're really focused on transforming the right side of the balance sheet. And, you know, the cost is what it is, but we're really focused on the mix of deposits to continue to improve that. So…

Brian Martin

Yeah, understood. No, I got it Glen. Alright. And then maybe just last one, this was on the buyback, you know, the – just extending the buyback, just how you are thinking about the share purchases, as you go forward here?

Glen Stiteley

You know, we're, you know, we're looking at, we're going to, like last year, almost totally fulfilled that whole 10% this year. So, volumes have been a little bit muted. I think, in the banking space they are trading, at least ours are. So, it's been probably a little bit less, but you know, I'm hoping that that continues to pick up throughout the year. So…

Brian Martin

You can execute. Okay. Perfect. Okay, that's all I had, guys. I appreciate it. Thank you.

Tim Schneider

Thanks Brian.

Glen Stiteley

Thanks Brian.

Operator

The next question will come from Ross Haberman with RLH. Please go ahead.

Ross Haberman

Good morning, guys. Nice quarter. I have a quick question. Most of them have been answered. Are you in the Russell, and will you be deleted probably at the end of June, like a lot of banks [indiscernible]? Thank you.

Tim Schneider

Yeah, we see the same information you see from the projected market cap to be included in the Russell and at this point, we're anticipating we're going to fall out again, unfortunately.

Ross Haberman

And will that give you an added opportunity, I guess to buy back shares? If you see a lot of jostling around, I'll just say, I'll be [nicer there]. Will that help you with your buyback endeavor?

Tim Schneider

Yeah. We hope to take advantage of the Russell reconstitution and you know, with the increase in volumes, I think that's going to occur, so.

Ross Haberman

Okay, that was it. Most of my questions have been answered. Stay well. Thank you, guys.

Tim Schneider

Thanks, Ross.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Tim Schneider for any closing remarks.

Tim Schneider

Again, I want to thank everybody for joining us. We had a very solid quarter on nearly all fronts and we expect credit quality to continue to improve over the next quarter as we mentioned. So, hopefully some continued solid news to come when we speak to you at the end of the second quarter. Thanks for joining us.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.