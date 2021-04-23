Photo by ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty Images

U.K.-listed kidney AI specialist (NASDAQ:RNLX) has had an excellent week, with two positive pieces of news. Previously I was bearish on the name. For reasons I explain in this article, the news this week leads me to shift my position to bullish.

Renalytix AI: A Recap on the Bearish Case

In February I wrote in Renalytix AI: Time To Grow Into Its Valuation that the company's AI kidney diagnostics story was attractive but that it had zero revenue and was hard to value. As I wrote then:

Down the road, when the technology performance in market, I think it will be easier to make a decent stab at valuation based on the company's financial performance. That may be when the price is higher, but on a firmer data-based basis.

Between then and the start of this week, the shares (I refer to their London listing in this article) put on 9% which is certainly a decent performance for a couple of months. Then, since the end of last week, they have added another 20% to their London price.

Clinical Trial Results

The first piece of good news came earlier this week in a company announcement.

The key point from this was:

The clinical outcome data suggests that KidneyIntelX risk assessment could support primary care physicians in making appropriate therapeutic intervention decisions with early-stage DKD patients to effectively delay progression and reduce the risk of adverse events.

In other words, the company's KidneyIntelX product was able to do a better job than placebo of detecting kidney function decline amongst patients with type 2 diabetes and early-stage DKD. An abstract of the study results is available here. The results are published in more detail in the following academic article: Chan, L., Nadkarni, G.N., Fleming, F. et al. Derivation and validation of a machine learning risk score using biomarker and electronic patient data to predict progression of diabetic kidney disease. Diabetologia (2021). Source.

A graphic representation of the results helps bring these results into focus.

Source: clinical study abstract

Personally - although I have no medical training - I find that chart to be quite compelling. I can see why this clinical study could help to establish the reputation of KidneyIntelX.

I think this is strongly positive for the investment case. As I set out in the bearish case before, I felt that more evidence of performance would be required to sustain the share price. While this evidence is not in-market performance, nonetheless I think it burnishes the use case for KidneyIntelX significantly and should help to drive sales.

However, that was only the first part of the company's good week.

U.S. Government Contract

On Thursday, the company announced that it had inked a contract with the U.S. government for a Governmentwide Acquisition Contract for laboratory testing services which can be provided through over 140 U.S. government departments, agencies and affiliates. These include the U.S. Veterans Administration, army, navy, marines, air force, and Indian Health Services (IHS).

This is for a five-year term and there is a five-year extension option. It provides for an unlimited quantity of services over the contract lifetime. Pricing is set at $950 per reportable result.

This is different to an actual contract for sales: it's basically a door opener which allows the KidneyIntelX platform to be used by these organizations, but they are not obliged to do so. However, I think it's good news on a couple of fronts. First, I do think that it will lead to significant sales volume over time. As the clinical test results show, KidneyIntelX is a good product. It has a strong competitive position and performs a function needed in many of the government bodies concerned. I expect that to translate into sales.

But perhaps more importantly for the investment case than the actual sales revenue is the fact that I expect this to act as a form of promotional endorsement. The fact that the government has signed the contract will act as a door opener for Renalytix AI far beyond government I expect. I think this will make sales far easier.

I regard the government contract as another significant positive factor for the Renalytix AI investment case.

Turning Bullish

I'm thus upgrading my position on Renalytix AI from bearish to bullish.

Clearly risks remain. Sales revenue remains zero or close to zero right now, and the profitability of the U.S. government pricing is unknown. I also think the total addressable market for the product is somewhat limited, as I laid out in my previous note. However, the company is moving rapidly towards commercial revenues and clearly has strong momentum.

Valuation is very challenging in the absence of more detailed financial data, which will take time to come. Nonetheless, I now expect the shares to continue their upward trajectory. I am considering opening a position next week.