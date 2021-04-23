Photo by jacoblund/iStock via Getty Images

I don't think anybody can argue that online dating is shaping the way people are finding their significant other in today's increasingly digital world.

However, when it comes to picking an online dating stock, the absence of an algorithm to help me in picking the best alternative out there led me to compare the two companies that I believe have the stronger chances to profit from this growing market.

After comparing Bumble (BMBL) and Match (NASDAQ:MTCH), I believe I have made up my mind for one and between the two I would pick Match. Here's why.

Investment Thesis

Match has managed to position its Tinder app at the top of the market in terms of revenues while its market share in the huge online dating space in terms of users has continued to advance at a fast pace while Bumble is just getting started.

When comparing the two, Match wins in most of the categories I would deem important from the perspective of fundamental analysis while offering a positive track record in areas where it might be lagging compared to Bumble.

Meanwhile, its valuation multiples are, to some extent, justified as a result of the firm's strong revenue growth and increasingly growing market share in the space.

This is how I compared Match and Bumble

Revenue growth

Since Bumble only discloses its financial data for 2018 and forward, I can only compare the company's growth against Match within that limited time frame.

During that period, Match managed to advance its revenues by an average of 17.6% while Bumble reported a stronger 23.5% average annual jump.

Market Share

According to data compiled by Business Of Apps, which they obtained from top sources such as Blackstone and Statista, I could analyze how the market share of each of these firms has advanced in the past three years.

Source: Quarterly Reports (Match; Bumble)

As for their number of users, Match has managed to grow its market share from 1.6% to 4% from 2018 to 2020 while Bumble's app has advanced from 0.25% to 0.5%. Meanwhile, the market share of Bumble's Baidoo app has remained at or near 0.5% during that same period for a combined 1% market share.

Source: Quarterly Reports (Match; Bumble)

Moreover, from the perspective of revenues, Tinder seems to be dominating the market by amassing almost half of the globe's online dating revenues in 2020 with a total of $1.4 billion in direct revenues vs. $3 billion reportedly generated by the online dating space as a whole.

Meanwhile, during that same period, the combined revenues of Bumble's apps accounted for 17.6% of the market.

Profitability

Top-line profitability for both companies is quite similar as they consistently produce 70%+ gross margins. However, when we move further down the income statement, Match comes up ahead as it managed to secure a 38% in Adjusted EBITDA margin by the end of 2020 compared to 26% delivered by Bumble.

Financial structure

By using the Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio, I believe I can establish a fair comparison between the two business in terms of solvency and, in this particular area, Match comes ahead as well as it has a lower Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.22 compared to a 5.24 ratio for Bumble by the end of last year.

Valuation

Match has already demonstrated its ability to generate profits for shareholders for many years while Bumble has only reported one profitable year in the past three. For me, this is an advantage, yet I wouldn't call a winner based on that assessment alone.

So, to make a fair comparison, I focused on sales rather than earnings. In this particular aspect, Match appears to be more expensive than Bumble based on its EV/Sales ratio of 17 - higher than Bumble's 12.3 EV/Sales ratio - yet Match's price-to-sales ratio is lower at 15.8 compared to a 19.6 ratio for Bumble.

Summarizing my findings

Here's a table that summarizes the information I provided above. Although I believe both companies have their own unique appeal, based on what I like to see in a company I would pick Match over Bumble any time.

Source: company's filings

What I like the most about Match is that Tinder is growing quite fast and the platform is becoming the dominant force in the space already. As a result, Tinder is taking the lead of Match's revenue growth as it now accounts for almost 60% of the group's total billings.

Moreover, the firm's better bottom-line profitability ratios and better solvency ratios - as reflected by its lower Net Debt/Adj. EBITDA ratio and higher Adjusted EBITDA margin - make it more attractive from a fundamental perspective.

As for their valuation, I believe that in both cases the pace at which both platforms have grown in the past, and should continue to in the future, justify their high multiples to some extent.

Yet, if I were to pick between the two, I'll put the ring on Match's finger since, even though its revenues are growing at a slower pace, its flagship platform has become the undisputed market leader of the online dating world and I'd rather enjoy the view from the top while the whole space keeps growing.