Photo by anatchant/iStock via Getty Images

Due to listing restrictions on major stock exchanges, some large cannabis multi-state operators ("MSOs") took unique routes to go public. The latest U.S. MSO hitting the public markets was Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF) via a reverse merger back in February. The company already is forecast to be one of the largest MSOs this year, but the stock isn't overly cheap considering the under-the-radar listing.

Big Plans

What always surprises the cannabis market is that these U.S. MSOs can reach substantial sizes without even being well known while the best known Canadian LPs can struggle to even match the revenue of the small MSOs while the whole world knows about those stocks. Verano is one such MSO stock with the company reporting 2020 revenues of $355 million.

The company didn't guide for 2021, but analysts already have huge revenue estimates for the next couple of years. Verano just closed the AltMed deal to enter Florida providing a large portion of the revenue boost going forward.

The AltMed deal closed on Feb. 11, the same day as the reverse merger. The company bought a business with 31 retail locations focused almost entirely on the 30 dispensaries in Florida.

The company has been very busy after going public. Verano has been active acquiring assets this year in Arizona, Ohio and Pennsylvania to further boost the business as follows:

Agri-Kind, LLC - cultivation license in PA with a 62,000 sq. ft. facility.

Agronomed Biologics - medical cannabis license for growing/processing facility and 6 dispensary licenses in PA.

Territory Dispensary - 3 dispensaries in AZ plus a 20,000 sq. ft. cultivation facility and 2 real estate locations.

Emerald Dispensary - 1 dispensary in AZ.

Local Joint Dispensary - 1 dispensary in AZ.

Mad River Remedies - 1 dispensary in OH.

The Healing Center - 3 dispensaries in PA.

The Herbal Care Center - 2 dispensaries in IL.

TerraVida Holistic Centers - 3 dispensaries in PA.

Nabis AZ - 1 dispensary in AZ.

Verano has these deals incorporated into the core markets outlined below. The MSO will have at least three operating dispensaries in the states of Illinois, Florida, Arizona, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Maryland when these deals close by the end of Q2. The company will have the scale to compete in these seven states to match the largest MSOs.

Source: Verano Q4'20 presentation

The company has additional operations in Massachusetts, Nevada, Michigan, Arkansas, West Virginia, Missouri and California to fill out the 14 states with operations. Outside of West Virginia, these states don't appear to have the scale to be competitive over the long haul.

Of course, the biggest caution to investors is that Verano will spend a lot of 2021 digesting these deals and integrating the new operations into the existing platform. A lot of companies ultimately run into issues with the management team focusing on deal after deal and not focusing on the existing operations.

Not Cheap For Risks

As of the earnings report, all of these deals were pending with most of the deals in Arizona closed on April 9. The analyst revenue targets should mostly include the Verano business focused on Illinois combined with the estimates for the expanding AltMed retail locations factored into estimates.

Analysts forecast the MSO to hit a 2021 revenue target of $811 million surging to $1.2 billion in 2022. The company quickly becomes one of the largest MSOs in the country.

Data by YCharts

As of April 5, the company listed a total share count of 293 million shares. With the stock at $18, Verano has a market cap of $5.3 billion. The stock trades at 6.5x 2021 revenue estimates and only 4.4x 2022 estimates.

Verano trades at similar multiples to other MSOs which don't have the same execution risk anymore having already integrated their major acquisitions. In addition, the numbers don't factor in the numerous deals with several costing $60-plus million in cash and stock which will require the company to raise more funds.

Verano hasn't provided a lot of detail on the revenues generated by these dispensary deals. Whether or not the company is paying fair prices are difficult to know, but these assets were likely more attractive back in 2019 and 2020 before valuations surged with the election of Joe Biden.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Verano is working toward becoming one of the largest cannabis MSOs. With limited historical financial data and a substantial focus on deals this year, investors are probably best watching the stock from the sidelines. As Verano provides more details on financials in Q1 and Q2, investors can take a better look at this MSO stock.