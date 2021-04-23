CEF Yields Are Less Than Meets The Eye

Photo by primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers on 7-Apr. - any pricing is as of that date.

In this article we take a look at the thorny and, surprisingly controversial, CEF metric - yield. It may seem like yield should be the simplest metric to gauge for CEFs - after all "yields" are readily available on aggregator sites like CEFConnect or their own websites. The main problem with this is that this concept of "yield" conflates three distinct metrics: 1) Distribution rate also called current yield, which is the annualized rate the fund pays out relative to its price, 2) net investment income yield, that we also call covered yield, which is the fund's annualized net income relative to its price, and 3) net portfolio yield or yield-to-worst which is the fund's portfolio YTW after expenses on net assets.

The first metric - distribution rate / current yield - is very easy to gauge and this is the figure that is echoed on this platform when people are discussing fund yields. The second metric is slightly harder to gauge - you'd have to peek in the fund's shareholder report and then, to do it properly, you have to adjust the yield for everything that has changed from the period in the report, such as the impact of shifts in interest rates on the fund's asset coupons and leverage costs, the fund's outstanding leverage, portfolio turnover, etc. It's tricky and can often be done poorly, resulting in a misrepresentation of the fund's earnings going forward but it's certainly possible to calculate.

The third metric - portfolio yield - is, by far, the hardest to gauge, but is, arguably, most important. Apart from BlackRock, no other CEF manager discloses portfolio yields of their funds. Nuveen used to disclose bond-level yield-to-worst information on their holdings spreadsheet but appear to have stopped. Invesco disclosed yield-to-worst information (buried in a Fact sheet pdf) for their tax-exempt funds but not their taxable funds. It would be a tremendous help to retail investors if portfolio yield metrics were readily available so it's puzzling why other fund companies don't disclose them. It's true that BlackRock is the owner of the Aladdin portfolio management platform which is used by them and many other firms to manage more than $20trn of financial assets and which may make it easier for BlackRock to run and publish the numbers.

Historically, the distinction between the fund's net income and portfolio yield has not mattered as much as it does now for a few reasons. First, the longer-term downtrend in rates meant that fixed-income CEF total returns were typically in excess of their portfolio yields due to their duration exposure, making portfolio yield less important within the broader total return.

And secondly, a higher historic level of yields meant that the differential between net income yield and portfolio yield was relatively small. The following chart shows that as yields drop and prices increase, the differential between net income yield and portfolio yield increases.

Source: Systematic Income

This means that the lower the yield moves, the more misleading is the fund's net income yield as a guide to its actual portfolio yield. And because yields are relatively low from a historic perspective (and prices of fixed-income assets are high as a result), relying on net income yields is likely to overestimate the sustainable future returns of CEF holders. In short, relying on net income or covered yield is no longer sufficient for those investors who want to understand what their capital actually earns in any given CEF.

To motivate the rest of the discussion, let's take a look at a concrete example of the BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT). The following chart breaks down the three different yields. As we suggested above, what investors see most easily is the near 8% "yield" whereas in reality their capital in the fund generates a yield of 4.82%.

Source: Systematic Income

The 7.96% distribution rate is just the fund's monthly distribution of $0.0779 annualized and divided by the latest price of $11.74. The 6.73% NII Yield is the fund's annualized net investment income for the semi-annual period ended in Dec-20 of $0.40 divided by the price of $11.74. This figure is fairly representative of the fund's income going forward as it incorporates the fund's current low leverage cost and slightly higher borrowings from a year ago.

Finally, the 4.82% portfolio yield is based on the 6.16% portfolio yield-to-worst figure provided by the fund on its website less the fund's expenses (management fees, other expenses and leverage costs that are easily obtainable from the website or its shareholder report). From the website it's not immediately obvious whether the 6.16% figure is a total asset or net asset figure however there are 2 clues which suggest it's a net asset figure. First, the website for the BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) also includes the yield-to-maturity figure where it is spelled out that this figure is a net asset number. So, if the BBN yield-to-worst figure were a gross asset figure it would be much lower than the net asset yield-to-maturity figure as the fund's leverage is very high but the two yields are quite close which makes sense as the fund's call exposure profile is relatively muted.

And secondly, we can try to back into the fund's portfolio yield from its credit rating profile, leverage and the current average yields on offer for various corporate credit ratings. Based on this we get to a portfolio yield-to-worst of 6.26% which is only 0.10% higher than the fund's figure. Of course, the fund doesn't hold assets with an "average" yield-for-rating profile but if our assumptions were off we would likely be far apart from the fund's numbers.

This tangent gives us some confidence about the numbers that follow in the next section where we highlight the portfolio yield numbers for BlackRock CEFs. The point here is less about BlackRock and more about what these numbers mean for the broader fixed-income CEF sector. BlackRock CEFs are fairly representative of their sectors and so are decent proxies for an "average" sector CEF.

The chart below shows both the distribution rate / current yield and portfolio YTW of BlackRock taxable funds. The funds' sector is annotated in green.

Source: Systematic Income

The key message from this chart is that the lower-quality corporate credit sectors like loans and high-yield corporates are delivering net portfolio yields i.e. yields on investor capital of around 4.5-5% vs. distribution rates at 6%-8%.

Funds with a higher-quality or lower duration profile such as the BlackRock multi-sector, investment-grade corporate and limited duration CEFs generate portfolio yields around 2.5%-4% against distribution rates of 6%-8% also.

Funds with a very high-quality allocation such as Treasuries, Agencies and Taxable Munis have portfolio yields of 0-3% against distribution rates of 4%-7%.

Now, let's take a look at the BlackRock tax-exempt funds below.

Source: Systematic Income

What's striking about this chart is that the differential between the funds' distribution rates and portfolio yields is even larger than it is for taxable funds. There are three reasons why this is the case. First, municipal bonds tend to be issued at coupons well above their yields which is not the case for corporate bonds or loans. For example, recently the City of San Antonio issued a 10-year $332m revenue bonds with a coupon of 5% and a yield of 1.34%. Issuing bonds with fixed coupons of 4-5% is a convention in the muni market that doesn't exist in other sectors. As we highlighted in the chart above this results in very high prices of municipal bonds with large differentials between the bond "income yields" and their true yields.

Secondly, tax-exempt CEFs no longer enjoy the leverage cost advantage over taxable funds. Before all short-term rates went to near zero, SIFMA, which is typically used as the base rate for tax-exempt leverage, used to trade well below LIBOR - the base rate used for taxable leverage instruments. However, with all rates at near their (hopefully) lower bound, tax-exempt leverage costs have risen in relative terms vs. taxable funds. To be fair, they're still below their taxable counterparts in absolute terms but not far below. For example, BlackRock uses preferreds for the bulk of their tax-exempt borrowings which have interest rates on the order of 0.8-0.9% while taxable funds use credit facilities which charge on the order of 1%. And because tax-exempt yields are significantly below taxable yields, this translates into a serious drag on tax-exempt yields.

Thirdly, tax-exempt CEF management fees are high relative to their underlying portfolio yields. For instance, BlackRock tax-exempt management fees are on the order of 0.5-0.55% on total assets while quite a few of their taxable funds charge a similar 0.5-0.6% on total assets while enjoying much higher portfolio yields.

The upshot here is that muni CEF portfolio yields are on the order of 1%-2% vs. distribution rates that are closer to 4%-5%.

Our own stance in this environment has been to adopt the serenity prayer, so to speak, and accept the simple fact that tax-exempt CEFs portfolio yields are very low and to use metrics other than distribution rates to position in the sector. One strategy is to allocate to muni "credit" - that is, bonds that tend to carry higher yields due to their lack of ratings or lower ratings. BlackRock does not have many CEFs that play in the sector - one is the MuniAssets Fund (MUA) which has a very strong historic track record, in absolute and risk-adjusted terms, though its valuation is on the high-side at the moment.

Another is to allocate to funds that are trading cheaper to the sector, potentially offering an additional tailwind due to discount compression such as the MuniYield Quality Fund III (MYI), trading at a 6.5% discount versus the sector's 1.8% average, despite sector-beating longer-term NAV returns and below-average fee.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

Finally, it is to tilt to funds with consistent alpha generation such as the MFS Municipal Income Fund (MFM) or the Nuveen Quality Muni Income Fund (NAD) which also look attractive on other metrics.

Takeaways

CEFs make it particularly tricky to divine the yield that investor capital actually earns from the fund's portfolio assets. BlackRock is the only manager that discloses portfolio yields of their funds on a regular basis which we can use to generate proxies of CEF sector portfolio yields. Based on BlackRock numbers the traditional taxable fixed-income sectors generate CEF portfolio yields of 3%-5% while tax-exempt CEFs feature portfolio yields on the order of 1%-2%. These numbers are well below the distribution rates that investors may have gotten used to as well as their historic returns which have been flattered by the longer-term downtrend in interest rates. Our view remains that investors should use CEF distribution rates with caution and, instead, position based on the attractiveness of the underlying assets, CEF discount valuations and levels of alpha. Finally, investors should consider individual senior securities such as preferreds and bonds which have a number of attractive features relative to CEFs.