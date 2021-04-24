Photo by simpson33/iStock via Getty Images

Asian e-commerce has been on fire over the last year, more so than marketplaces in the West. In this article, we take a look at Coupang (NYSE:CPNG), one of South Korea's home-grown e-commerce market leaders. I remark on the recent IPO and the core business, the market opportunity, and the competitive positioning. I draw parallels with the Godzilla of the category, Amazon (AMZN), and wrap things up with Financials and Valuations.

While South Korean consumer internet is a viciously competitive landscape, Coupang has entered 2021 with substantial momentum and is taking market share aware from its competitors based on some particularly unique characteristics that have contributed to serious product-market fit. I think the company will continue to win and the valuation presents compelling risk/reward potential. I'm long CPNG.

Coupang Stock IPO

Source: Koyfin

The company's IPO journey has been one of expanding expectations and valuations. Before listing, prices for the primary market were initially marked at $27-$30, then went up to $30-$34, and ended at about $35/share. The first trading day saw CPNG soar to the mid-$60s before swiftly selling off to the $40-$50 range where it has been trading sideways since. While it is still at a premium to the primary market price, it's worth analyzing for its unique prospects.

Business Overview

Source: Coupang LLC, Media Assets

Cutting to the chase, Coupang is primarily an e-commerce platform. It is the largest B2C platform in Korea with over $12B in sales exiting the last year with ~91% YoY in sales growth. Coupang's goal is to "Wow" customers and their mission is literally to make them think "How did I ever live without Coupang?". A sceptic might say, well it's simply an e-commerce platform that's relatively big; e-commerce is often commoditized and the margins are usually terrible. How amazing can customers actually find a generic e-commerce platform?

The answer, at least seemingly, lies in "Rocket Delivery". Coupang has end-to-end control over their logistics and delivery network that they have built from scratch. In densely populated South Korea, the company claims that 70% of the country's inhabitants live within 7 miles of a Coupang fulfilment centre (Source: S-1 Filing). Rocket Delivery is similar to Amazon's Prime Delivery. Customers can subscribe to a "Rocket WOW" membership for a flat monthly fee, and get access to perks and faster delivery solutions for qualifying items. Rocket Delivery also includes "Dawn Delivery", where a customer can order a qualifying item by midnight and have it delivered to their doorstep by 7 am the next day. This has been a huge selling feature for the platform and is likely a major reason why it is a leading B2C platform player in the region. In an industry where margins are slim, Rocket Delivery take rates for Coupang are higher, and these items come at higher prices for the convenience added when compared to other e-commerce websites.

It's worth expanding upon why Korea is willing to pay extra for convenience. The country is known for its workaholic culture where a 6-day workweek is the industry standard. Dawn Delivery, in particular, squeezes into a tiny window where most people are at home and can tap into the convenience rather than have an item delivered while they're at work or later than they might like to use it. All this was possible due to an integrated logistics network that was built internally to keep up with the growing demand. An underrated aspect of any consumer internet service is the removal of friction in my opinion. Friction to watch the next episode (Netflix (NFLX)), friction to edit a photo and upload it (Instagram's UX), friction when having a seamless video conference (Zoom(ZM)), friction in getting search results to be displayed (Google (GOOG), Elasticsearch (ESTC)), friction to make a payment at a Point of Sales (NFC Tech, Apple Pay, Cash App), and by extension friction to purchase an item and have it delivered. When it's too easy for consumers, it becomes sticky.

Going beyond the marketplace, Coupang also has a food service delivery vertical, "Coupang Eats", currently the largest of its kind in the country. Other products include "Rocket Fresh" for groceries, and "Coupang Pay" in payments. The company seems to have had minor success by leveraging its network to upsell new verticals and categories of products. The execution of these products is important, in my opinion, since they deliver an early gauge for how the business can add catalysts for future growth. That said, the e-commerce platform contributes to nearly all the business.

During my research, I found the management's background quite fascinating. The Founder CEO, Bom Suk Kim, is a Harvard dropout who started Coupang as a Korean version of Groupon and then pivoted to a full e-commerce platform. The company was close to going public a while ago but decided to instead refocus and build out their logistics internally, which would have been a monumental effort at the time. To me, that's the right kind of crazy and demonstrates serious skin in the game. Coupang's CTO Thuan Pham also served as the CTO of Uber for about 7 years (Source). I'm not sure how Coupang managed to bring him on board but it speaks very well to their focus on product excellence.

Baby Amazon?

While the Amazon (AMZN) of <insert country> is becoming a cliche and should appropriately warrant scepticism, it's worth talking about it here anyway because Coupang shares some specific Amazon-like advantages. The beauty of Amazon, particularly its US-based e-commerce operations, is the end-to-end control over the supply chain and logistics that allow it to both deliver items in 1-day, and actually take some profits. Streamlined operations and the elimination of middlemen is where the margins for generalized e-commerce actually becomes palatable. Speed plays to customer convenience, while economies of scale, paired with internal delivery operations lead to sustainable profitability advantages over almost anyone that uses third-party logistics. It becomes absolutely crucial in what's a seemingly commoditized industry of online marketplaces.

Seemingly, Coupang figured the secret sauce behind what Amazon was doing long before it became apparent to most investors why 1-day delivery and relentless investment in logistics mattered at the expense of profits. They patiently and painstakingly created the system to somewhat replicate Amazon's advantages and took it a step further with Dawn Delivery. That's a big reason behind why they're trading at a ~$75B Market Cap in my opinion. What they don't seem to have in such abundance is Amazon's AWS and cross-horizontal strategic advantages. Coupang Eats is likely a tiny-margin business and I can't see that meaningfully contributing to the financials, though it may improve some moat aspects if paired with a Rocket WOW membership.

Since the company is still young, there's nothing yet to say that it won't develop a comprehensive ecosystem of internet services. Perhaps entertainment, or payments, or something else. Tying a few services together with the existing Rocket WOW membership would seem like the smart way to go here as Rocket Delivery is cementing itself as a strong brand. From what we've seen in other geographies, building a multi-faceted consumer internet ecosystem, and not just a vanilla e-commerce one, is important for long-term success. Such was the case for Amazon, and more recently Singapore-based Sea Group (SE) where mature verticals provide operating cash flow to reinvest into newer ones. It doesn't help to be solely a marketplace, and the further the tentacles of these businesses reach into other areas, the stronger the grip they have on competitive positioning and therefore long-term profitability.

Market Opportunity

As a sceptical investor, I'll draw the perimeter for e-commerce expansion to only South Korea as adjacent markets have intense competition, often from local players. Japan, India, and Southeast Asia are immense battlegrounds where only 2-3 players are dominating; it seems to be a bit late to move into these markets in my opinion. Coupang is reportedly having a go at Singapore, which might in turn into a base for Southeast Asia expansion, but I'm going to mostly discount that market opportunity considering we have Sea Group there and some other fantastic local businesses in the region. I think it is wise to only consider the Korean market opportunity at the moment considering the odds appear to be stacked against them elsewhere.

The company did present some numbers for total market size for online retail, as well as broader consumer internet, but I found those outdated as they included market figures from 2019-2024 (the pandemic threw a wrench in any nuanced extrapolation for that data). Some investigative work brought me to Statistics Korea, which provides online retail statistics by the month. Here's that information visualized across the last few quarters to smoothen out variations.

Source: Author, Data from Statistics Korea

While some may be surprised for accelerated spending in Q3/Q4 rather than Q2, there are a few explanations for this. February 2020 specifically saw a large spike, while March was more in line with previous growth rates. The reason for this is due to the inclusion of a "Services" category that includes travel and leisure online spending, historically contributing to a fifth of total spend. Sharp drops in Services, as well as Fashion, offset the expectedly high spike in Household Goods, Food Products, and other staple items. It's fair to infer that the categories experiencing high growth could switch back in a re-opening scenario. Overall, we're still seeing a sustained high in some stay-at-home items, particularly Food, and a return to Services growth as of Feb 2021. Overall, Jan and Feb 2021 saw 22.4% and 15.2% growth respectively. This doesn't indicate a smooth trend and monthly changes can be somewhat volatile. For Q1 2020, about ~18% growth would be a fair guesstimate in my opinion.

Then there's another question of how much of total spending has roughly shifted online. Coupang mentions that total retail, grocery, consumer foodservice, and travel spend in Korea in 2019 was ~$470B and expected to grow to $534B in 2024 (Page 4, S-1). Taking the last four quarters from the chart above brings us to ₩161T or $144B. On an estimated $490B denominator for 2020, that roughly translates to an online spend/total spend ratio of 29% for the country. This figure is relatively high (the United States is at ~21%) but is understandable since the country is substantially advanced in its tech adoption.

So a $144B online retail opportunity, implies that Coupang, at $12B in 2020 sales (largely consisting of net retail sales), holds less than 10% of their addressable market when compared to other online retailers within Korea. Euromonitor put the company's e-commerce market share at 19.2% (Source), and other sources state different numbers, though the process used for drawing up a market could differ substantially. My assumption of <10% is naturally broader as it includes all online retail as defined by Statistics Korea with online travel services, food services, etc. Coupang has branched out into Rocket Fresh, Coupang Eats, and Coupang Travel, so I find it fair to assume this broader market as the TAM. Note that these assumptions are ballparks and they aren't meant to be relied upon for accuracy.

At 90.8% growth recorded, the company is clearly outpacing the online retail market (growth of ~15-20%YoY), which is outpacing the total retail market (<5%YoY). The easy takeaway here is that Coupang is gaining substantial market share rapidly, and there is still a long-runway for further growth. Most future growth, however, isn't likely to come from an undisrupted offline market, but from market share gains against other e-commerce. With 29% online spend penetration, one has to question how high that number might go over a few years. 40-50% penetration seems like a fair working guesstimate to me for as far as 2025 but I won't be surprised if it surpasses half of the total spend.

Competition From Korea's Google

Now that we established that our thesis should heavily weigh market share gains, let's look at the players that could stand in Coupang's way of sustained hyper-growth. Given my research, there's one prominent future threat. That is Naver (or Korea's Google).

Source: Business Korea

A year ago, one might've pointed towards G-Market and 11st as close competitors. Given recent momentum, I think Coupang will sustain its advantage in market share gains on the back of growing network effects, and a big 2020 cohort that will increase their spend on the platform going forward. Naver, on the other hand, is Korea's largest search portal and has multiple verticals taking on Fintech, E-Commerce, Cloud Computing, Media, and Content. It's by every means an excellent company and it appears to be making tactical moves to counter Coupang eating the whole e-commerce pie. Naver partnered with eMart (think Walmart of Korea) as well as CJ Logistics (one of the largest logistics providers) to seemingly double down on their e-commerce efforts. Unlike other pure-play marketplaces, Naver is deeply profitable and can toss cash at the problem to enter into a deliberate pricing war. The execution factor comes into question since CJ Logistics may or may not be able to replicate what Coupang's internal optimized delivery system has pulled off. Naver has cash, though its e-commerce platform would theoretically be pieced together from three companies rather than internally integrated and designed.

The behind-the-scenes mechanisms of Rocket Delivery were built from the ground up over several years. I imagine replicating it will take some effort and time. As far as Naver goes, it's a bit early to say how the competition can evolve since the partnerships have come to fruition only in the last few months. I would deduce that Coupang should hold strong in the short term; the more customers it captures, the stronger its moat becomes in the meantime and the harder it will become to compete against. It goes without saying that Naver's developments are definitely worth tracking if you're a Coupang investor.

Key Metrics, Financials, & Valuation

It's worth looking at how key metrics have been trending. One of the more exciting indicators to me as an investor tends to be an acceleration in growth metrics, which by extension should lead to high short-term growth rates. In my experience, sell-side analysts tend to be on the conservative side in their projections when renewed momentum takes a stride, especially in network-effect companies such as this.

Source: S-1 filing

On the left chart, the growth rates for the last four quarters are 90%, 94%, 95%, and 93% respectively. The last two quarters saw a sustained high that follows the trend in our industry data of accelerated total online spend in Q3 and Q4 2020. The figures on the right quantify how new customers increase spending on the platform. In 2020, the percentage of customer spend from entirely new customers was at 10%; each new cohort ramps up spending as the years pass by and we should expect this trend to continue. While 2020 was an anomaly year, it's worth noting that Coupang's flywheel was working even pre-pandemic demonstrating substantial stickiness and accelerated growth. As for the number of total customers, the company ended 2020 with 14.85 million active customers, adding ~3million in the last year. South Korea's population stands at 51.7 million according to Worldbank, indicating that there could be many more customers to capture.

Source: Author, Data from S-1 filing

The company is close to Free Cash Flow breakeven, with a gross margin that has improved slightly over the last year. This will be a low gross margin business for the near future as it will need to dominate the e-commerce market to eventually increase take rates (as other dominant players have in their respective geographies). If that happens, we might see 20-30% in the long run. The Founder CEO Bom Suk Kim explicitly mentioned that the company is looking long-term and will sacrifice short term-profitability to continue to reinvest in its growth and mission. That naturally means one has to focus on the top line, and qualitative aspects of the business, which appear quite strong in my opinion. The growth metrics are all in rocket ship mode, though I'd expect to see some easing off as pandemic effects ease off. The current lack of profitability is meanwhile easily justified given growth prospects.

Source: Koyfin

Valuing Coupang isn't easy since current profitability isn't indicative of future success. Diversified e-commerce has been trading in a wide range. NTM EV/S of 15x for SE, and 13x for MELI with significantly better gross margins and large growth runways. Chinese e-commerce appears deeply undervalued on similar metrics, and the industry-standard AMZN is trading at NTM EV/S of 3.6x but on a ~40% gross margin including AWS. Given my analysis, the elements for sustained growth and market leadership appear to be in place, and growth rates don't seem to be slowing down by much. I expect Coupang will continue to distance itself and deliver in a class of its own at least in the short term. If we can get ~50% YoY growth in 2021 as analysts seem to imply, 4.0x FY2021 EV/S is well worth an investment. This is a high-quality company that presents optionality for an expanding ecosystem should management execute well. Coupang should command a premium valuation in my opinion.

Risks

Competition: Naver could pose a threat over the long term and could engage in an e-commerce pricing war if their logistics execution can match the operating excellence of Coupang's.

Naver could pose a threat over the long term and could engage in an e-commerce pricing war if their logistics execution can match the operating excellence of Coupang's. Macro: A reopening economy could lead to sales deceleration that's sharper than expected. This might hit the stock price.

A reopening economy could lead to sales deceleration that's sharper than expected. This might hit the stock price. Systemic: Tech still has some frothiness, and high-growth tech could sell off further than it already has. As a fresh IPO and money-losing business, the stock can experience high volatility and deep drawdowns.

Tech still has some frothiness, and high-growth tech could sell off further than it already has. As a fresh IPO and money-losing business, the stock can experience high volatility and deep drawdowns. Icarus flies too close to the Sun: I'm sceptical about the Singapore expansion and have to raise doubts on whether Coupang can execute outside their home turf when Sea Group rules in the region. Management's vision could be overly ambitious and that may ultimately hurt profitability. I'd like them to pick the battles they'd know they can win.

I'm sceptical about the Singapore expansion and have to raise doubts on whether Coupang can execute outside their home turf when Sea Group rules in the region. Management's vision could be overly ambitious and that may ultimately hurt profitability. I'd like them to pick the battles they'd know they can win. Foreign Company Risks: This includes FX, political, and regulatory risks within Korea. Coupang reports constant currency revenues are themselves exposed to other FX risks.

Is CPNG a "Buy"?

Yes, CPNG is a "Buy" for me. A major contributing factor to my decision is an inference that Coupang holds a compelling advantage through Rocket Delivery. The proof in the pudding is the recently accelerated growth, which is far above the industry rate. An investment in CPNG to me is about online retail market-share gains rather than pure disruption of offline retail, where I believe Sea Group or MercadoLibre (MELI) fit the bill in their respective geographies. Fortunately, Coupang's sales multiples are far below those of these other behemoths. You don't have to have a particularly humongous opportunity to grow into the NTM EV/S of 4.0x. With current top-line momentum, customer acquisition, and sales growth, I'd like to hold this stock, sit back, and see what the company achieves for some time because the right ingredients appear to be there. They've been compounding well over the last few years and even at the current valuation, I think growth can fight any multiple compression over the long run to deliver alpha. Importantly, management consists of long-term thinkers and a Founder CEO who's willing to allocate capital to big ideas, some of which have succeeded spectacularly. Any new verticals or success in adjacent geographies would be nice bonuses going forward. I'm long CPNG, and I think that the current ~$42 is a great price for an entry point.