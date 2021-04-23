Photo by Allkindza/iStock via Getty Images

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) is in one of the most hated industries in the world: Coal.

Maybe cigarettes are more hated but I think that would be a close race.

That's why I love coal and cigarettes and liquor and, well, think of another hated product if you can.

Because the products they sell are so disliked there are times when such stocks are terribly mispriced. Not all dumpster stocks get to that point and you have to look at a lot of rotten garbage before you find a gourmet meal.

It takes a lot of time and patience to find a good dumpster stock and I think ARLP is one of them.

1. Despite headwinds and lower sales ARLP turned in superlative 2020 results

Here's what they did in 2020:

Reduced capital expenditures by 60.4% or $184.8 million

Reduced operating expenses by 27.2% or $322.4 million

Reduced G&A expense by 18.1% or $13.2 million

Reduced total debt and finance lease obligations by 24.9% or $197.1 million

Reduced working capital by 23.0% or $31.6 million

Generated $279.5 million of free cash flow, an increase of 33.7%

Increased liquidity by 80.7% or $219.9 million

Notice five big "reduced" on the expense side resulted in two big "increases" on the financial performance side.

That in spite of total revenue being down by 32% in 2020 from 2019.

I would say that was a heck of a job by management.

2. Management hinted strongly that restoring the distribution (dividend) will be on the table after Q1 2021

Here is CEO Joe Craft:

We believe ARLP's current outlook for 2021 supports a return to unit holder distributions this year. Assuming first quarter results are in line with our expectations, and our current outlook for the future does not change, I expect management will recommend the Board consider declaring a distribution to unit holders at its next quarterly meeting in April.

Not to mention stock buybacks and debt reduction:

We're going to look at all ways to utilize capital allocation, but we do believe that returning distributions is major reason why a lot of our unit holders are in the units. And so we feel that, that's an expectation. So we believe that, that's one critical element in shareholder return. Share buybacks is another. We still have some authorization. So that's a possibility, paying down debt, buying back bonds, as a possibility, investing in growth assets. Everything is on the table as far as trying to grow our shareholder value.

Keep the words "first quarter results" and the "April" date in mind.

3. ARLP's EBITDA is 92% coal and 8% natural gas

ARLP has continued to try to expand its products from coal to natural gas but it's still such a small percentage of revenue that it doesn't really matter.

What matters is coal pricing because as you can see from the numbers above ALRP has their costs down by double digits and is turning a good profit in spite of subdued coal pricing in Q4 2020.

But look at what's happened to coal prices in Q1 2021.

Looks to me like average prices in Q4 were about $70/ton and about $85/ton so far in the soon-to-be-completed Q1. This increase in spot prices does not fall straight to ARLP's bottom line because most of their sales are contractual.

However, their non-contract sales such as to China are at or near spot prices. And right now China is having lots of coal-delivery problems with both Australia and Mongolia.

China’s coal boom in 2020 more than offset the retirements in coal capacity in the rest of the world, leading to the first increase in global coal capacity development since 2015, a report led by Global Energy Monitor (GEM) found. Source: oilprice.com and And while only representing a small fraction of Australia’s pre-ban coal exports to China, the US sold nearly 300,000 tonnes of coking coal used in steel production to China in February from nearly zero in October, China customs data showed. Source: China Macro Economy

and

A new COVID-19 case identified on March 15 as a Mongolian worker for a copper mine located close to Ganqimaodu, the largest Sino-Mongolia coal trading port in North China’s Inner Mongolia, may trigger tougher measures at the border checkpoint to control any re-emergence of the pandemic, according to sources. As a result, this may slow Mongolian coal exports to China. Source: My Steel Global

So it looks likely that come "April" when ARLP reports first-quarter results (maybe the first week of May) it could be gangbusters for the stock.

Quarter 1 estimated earnings are lower than Q4's .28.

So potentially more revenue and profit than currently estimated could equal a nice pop after results are announced in April/May.

4. For dumpster stocks, the lack of news can hold the price down

This is certainly not always true in fact I would say with dumpster stocks no news is usually bad news. But when you see the reverse i.e. a good possibility that a stock is going unnoticed then it may be time to buy.

At Marketwtach.com the two latest news items are Feb. 4 and Feb. 12. On SA itself, the last news item was Feb. 1 when the good news for Q4 was announced:

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.27 beats by $0.15.

Revenue of $366.5M (-19.1% Y/Y) beats by $2.9M.

So here's what happened to the stock that week:

Conclusion

I see ARLP as a good candidate for a pop after the first quarter results are announced.

If it's a good quarter they will most likely announce a new distribution (dividend) though not as large as the previous one. They also could announce buybacks and maybe some debt reduction.

If I'm right, and I could certainly be completely wrong, we could see another jump like we saw Feb. 1, maybe even more.

And if the distribution is restored the stock could rise for a period of longer than the 12 days it went up in February.

This is not a buy-and-hold-forever stock, but if it goes up quickly I will have a stop loss on it and until it hits the stop I will continue to hold it.

If ARLP does not hit its earnings estimate and does not renew the distribution then the stock will most likely fall to the $5 area.

Of course, there also could be some unknown bad news lurking that we are unaware of. That could easily drive the price down below $5.

Do your own due diligence before buying.

I bought ARLP at $5.55

Note this article was first published to subscribers of the Turnaround Stock Advisory on March 21, 2021.