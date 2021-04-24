Photo by davidhills/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Yellow Cake (OTCPK:YLLXF) is an investment company focused on owning uranium. The primary listing is in the UK but the stock is also listed on the OTC in the U.S. However, as the below chart highlights, buying on the UK listing in blue might be preferable due much better liquidity.

Figure 1 - Source: Koyfin

Yellow Cake is a great way to invest for anyone looking for more of a direct exposure to the price of uranium without the often-associated mining, development, exploration, or permitting risk.

Recent Activity

The most noticeable news for Yellow Cake is that the company recently took advantage of the option to purchase $100M worth of uranium from Kazatomprom, which the company is allowed to do each year according to an agreement. Due to a lot of investor interest, Yellow Cake upsized the bought deal offer to $140M that was used to finance the purchase.

The bought deal was made at par with net asset value, and I certainly like the initiative of taking 3.5M pounds of uranium away from Kazatomprom. This is indirectly the same as taking the pounds away from the spot market as the pounds would either have been sold into the spot market or Kazatomprom will need to buy more in the spot market to satisfy contract commitments, dependent on Kazatomprom inventories and production volume in 2021.

However, it is important to highlight that the impact to existing shareholders is very minimal as you will own about the same amount of uranium per share before and after the transaction. Where it will matter some is for the operating costs, which have historically been around 1% of assets and will now go down just below 1% as some fixed costs are spread over more pounds and shares.

On top of the uranium transaction with Kazatomprom, Yellow Cake has also purchased 0.54M pounds in the spot market and I expect more purchases if we see further weakness in the uranium price. Yellow Cake did as of the 19th of April have $32.7M in net current assets, which is mostly cash. That is far more than what the company needs to hold in working capital.

Uranium Royalty Corp has a subscription agreement with Yellow Cake to purchase up to $10M worth of uranium each year and decided to exercise that agreement in full this year. The transaction is expected to close in next week with 348,068 pounds of uranium for the price of $28.73/lb. This should further boost the cash position for Yellow Cake.

Valuation

Yellow Cake is presently trading at £2.455, the most recent GBPUSD rate is 1.3852, and the latest spot price according to Numerco is $28.63/lb. Together with the other balance sheet numbers in the March Operating Update, we can see that the stock is presently trading with a slight premium of 9.2% to NAV.

Figure 2 - Source: Own Calculations

While I certainly prefer to buy the stock when it is trading with a discount to NAV. The reality is that due to the extremely positive sentiment in the uranium industry, most of the stocks are presently pricing in a significantly higher uranium price. I highlighted this for Cameco in an article a few days ago.

If we use the same data as above, we see the implied uranium price Yellow Cake is presently trading at, and I certainly consider Yellow Cake cheap today as it offers the ability to purchase uranium exposure to the price of $31.47/lb. The implied price is very similar to what Uranium Participation Corp. (OTCPK:URPTF) is trading at, but I prefer Yellow Cake due to the favorable tax location in Jersey, UK.

Figure 3 & 4 - Source: Own Calculations & Numerco

Conclusion

Yellow Cake is one of my largest holdings in the uranium industry after we have seen many other stocks price in much more of a uranium recovery already. The risk-reward consequently remains more attractive for Yellow Cake than many of the peers in the industry.

Uranium Participation Corp is very similar in nature even though I have a slight preference for Yellow Cake when they are priced similarly. However, we have seen the two stocks trade out of sync with each other and I have no problem buying Uranium Participation Corp instead when that stock is 5-10% cheaper than Yellow Cake.