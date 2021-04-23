Photo by Maksim Safaniuk/iStock via Getty Images

On Wednesday, April 21, 2021, midstream giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) announced its first quarter 2021 results. The midstream sector as a whole was pummeled by the market in response to the pandemic-driven crash in energy prices even though the actual cash flows of many of these companies remained reasonably stable. Crude oil prices have generally been much stronger since the U.S. presidential election however and we have seen a rebound in the stock prices of many of these companies, including Kinder Morgan, which is up 29.48% over the past six months. The company's headline earnings numbers certainly showcase this strength as Kinder Morgan beat the expectations of its analysts on both a top-line and a bottom-line basis. Overall, it certainly appears that investors should be quite pleased with the company's performance.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it's my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into a analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Kinder Morgan's first quarter 2021 earnings report:

Kinder Morgan announced total revenues of $5.211 billion in the first quarter of 2021. This represents a substantial 67.77% increase over the $3.106 billion that the company brought in during the first quarter of last year.

The company reported an operating income of $1.886 billion during the most recent quarter. This compares very favorably to the $43 million that it reported in the prior year quarter.

Kinder Morgan transported an average of 37.222 billion BTUs per day of natural gas in the reporting quarter. This represents a slight decrease from the 38.323 billion BTU of natural gas per day on average that it transported during the year-ago quarter.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $2.329 billion during the current period. This represents a substantial 84.69% increase over the $1.261 billion that the company reported in the equivalent period of last year.

Kinder Morgan reported a net income of $1.425 billion in the first quarter of 2021. This compares very favorably to the $291 million net loss that the company reported in the first quarter of 2020.

One of the biggest events of the first quarter was the unprecedented wave of cold weather that struck the American Midwest and extended all the way down into Texas. This cold weather was so severe that it froze numerous wind turbines and natural gas pipelines throughout Texas. Kinder Morgan, like most midstream companies, has a very significant presence in Texas due to the state's extensive oil and gas deposits. Kinder Morgan claims that it was able to keep its systems operational during the worst of these conditions due to its prior experience of handling such cold weather events. This would have given the company a notable advantage over its peers that were not able to keep their infrastructure operational. Kinder Morgan actually directly states that this was a big part of the reason for the strong performance that the firm delivered during the quarter. The company had an EBDA of $2.094 billion off of its natural gas pipelines during the quarter compared to only $1.179 billion a year ago. This came about despite the fact that its natural gas pipeline volumes were slightly lower than in the year-ago quarter. This was mostly due to the company being able to boost its prices because its competitors had less capacity due to the weather. As such, this high level of performance will probably not be repeatable going forward.

Kinder Morgan's storage assets also delivered a very solid performance due to the cold weather. As was the case with the pipelines, Kinder Morgan was able to keep this infrastructure online. This was likewise something that some of the company's competitors were unable to accomplish and it gave the company a competitive advantage over its peers. One of the problems that faced electrical utilities is that the frozen pipelines were preventing them from obtaining the natural gas that they needed to power their generation plants. As I pointed out in a previous article, the majority of Texas' electricity is produced by natural gas. As Kinder Morgan was able to keep its infrastructure active, it was able to release gas from storage and supply natural gas to those plants that would ordinarily be supplied by a competitor. This naturally boosted the company's revenues and cash flows during the quarter but of course it is not repeatable due to it being caused by a once-in-a-generation weather event.

As noted in the highlights, Kinder Morgan saw its natural gas transportation volumes decline despite the fairly strong performance in Texas. This was partly due to the production cutbacks that we saw last year. As I have pointed out in various previous articles, there were several upstream companies that reduced their production in response to the decline in crude oil prices that we saw last year. As natural gas is often produced alongside crude oil, this also resulted in natural gas production going down in a few of the basins in which Kinder Morgan operates. This was most notable on the company's Colorado Interstate Gas pipeline, which primarily provides transportation out of the Denver-Julesburg basin. This was an area where several upstream producers cutting back last year, and while they did start ramping up in a few sections of the basin following the election, it was not yet had a positive impact on the company's volumes. We may see some improvements here going forward as companies continue to return production to the basin.

One of the biggest effects that the pandemic had on the energy industry was to reduce the demand for refined products. This makes a lot of sense since refined products are most often used in the transportation industry and people that are under lockdowns or forced quarantines are going to be doing a lot less traveling than normal. This is something that has persisted over the past year, including in those areas where the lockdowns have been lifted in part or fully. This is due to the fact that there are still severe restrictions on international travel and many people remain fearful of the virus. With that said, demand for refined products is higher now than it was last April but it's still much lower than it was pre-pandemic. This had an impact on Kinder Morgan's performance during the first quarter as the company's refined products pipeline segment add both lower cash flows and volumes than a year ago. At first glance, this may appear to contradict the cash flow stability that the minimum commitments in the company's contracts are supposed to impart but this is not actually the case. As I pointed out in a previous article, contracts for refined products do not include minimum volume commitments. Rather, the volumes flowing through these pipelines is entirely a function of demand. Thus, the lower demand for refined products than a year ago had an adverse impact on the performance of this business segment. Hopefully, this will improve over the remainder of the year as the vaccine becomes more widespread and people begin to return to their normal lives.

In addition to operating pipelines and storage facilities, Kinder Morgan also operates a number of terminals that support the international trade of hydrocarbons. This segment of the company's operations also reported decreased performance compared to a year ago. This was partly due to the extreme cold conditions in Texas that we already discussed. This cold spell caused a number of outages at various refineries, which reduced the quantity of resources being exchanged through the company's terminals. Kinder Morgan specifically notes the Houston Ship Channel and the Port Arthur, Texas, facilities as being affected by this but these were not the only facilities affected. The long-term picture could certainly be brighter though as Kinder Morgan continues to have an enormous quantity of resources in storage at these facilities that are ready for export as foreign nations begin to open up their economies. It's difficult to guess exactly when this will be though as Europe in particular has been much more harsh than the United States with regards to its lockdowns and Japan recently declared a third state of emergency for the city of Tokyo. The global demand for resources is still expected to grow over the long term however and this will ultimately allow Kinder Morgan to begin unloading some of the resources that are in storage, which would result in increased volumes moving through the terminals.

As we have seen over the past few paragraphs, the overwhelming majority of Kinder Morgan's stellar performance this quarter was caused by extraordinary events that will not be repeated in later quarters. As such, we will probably not see such strong performance over the remainder of the year. With that said though, Kinder Morgan does still have some growth projects that it is working on that will improve the company's performance on a more permanent basis going forward. One of these is the Acadiana expansion project. The Acadiana pipeline is a natural gas pipeline system that stretches across the state of Louisiana:

Source: Gas Compression Magazine

One of the major things supplied by this pipeline is the massive Sabine Pass liquefaction plant operated by Cheniere Energy (LNG). In order to support the growing demand for liquefied natural gas exports from the United States, Cheniere Energy has been working to expand this plant. I discussed this in a previous article. This of course requires the facility to receive more natural gas. Kinder Morgan is moving to support this by increasing the capacity of the Acadiana system by 945,000 dekatherms per day. As this will increase the systems throughput, the company will see some cash flow growth once this expansion enters service. This is expected to be in the first quarter of 2022 so we can expect to see the early stages of the impact of the impact of this project around that time.

One of the more interesting things that happened during the first quarter was Kinder Morgan forming an Energy Transition Ventures group dedicated to the development of low-carbon energy generation technologies. This is something that we have seen a few foreign midstream companies, like Enbridge (ENB), do but thus far the American companies have largely been sticking with their traditional fossil fuel businesses. The market certainly liked this as the stock jumped on the news but it is still a bit uncertain why will ultimately come of this. There's certainly a lot of growth potential in the renewable energy space but due to the lack of reliability in current renewable technology, nobody expects any of these fuels to completely replace oil and natural gas in the near future. With that said, the use of renewables for energy generation will increase in a significant way over the coming years. Thus, by making this move into clean energy solutions, Kinder Morgan appears to be positioning itself to take advantage of any new opportunities that present themselves. Overall, we can appreciate this development.

Kinder Morgan has long had a positive reputation among dividend investors due to its generally high yield and consistent payouts. The company also boasts a history of growing its dividend over the past few years:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Kinder Morgan continued this tradition in the first quarter of 2021 by raising its quarterly dividend by $0.0075 per share to $0.27 per share ($1.08 per share annually). This gives the stock a 6.60% yield at the current price, which is reasonable albeit a bit lower than what a few other midstream companies have. As is always the case, we want to ensure that the company can actually afford to pay out this dividend. After all, we do not want Kinder Morgan to be forced to reverse course and cut its dividend along with our income.

The usual way that we do this is by looking at the company's distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company's ordinary operations that is available for distribution to the common shareholders. As noted in the highlights, Kinder Morgan had a distributable cash flow of $2.329 billion in the most recent quarter. The company had 2.264 billion weighted average common shares outstanding so this dividend will cost the company $611.28 million. This gives the company a 3.81x coverage ratio. As a general rule, analysts consider anything over 1.20x to be reasonable and sustainable but I'm a bit more conservative and like to see this over 1.30x to add a margin of safety. As we can see, Kinder Morgan easily meets both requirements so we can conclude that the dividend is reasonably safe.

In conclusion, Kinder Morgan reported a stellar first quarter that was far better than what anyone expected. Unfortunately though, it appears that this was entirely caused by one-time non-repeatable events and we should expect the company's performance in the remaining quarters of the year to be somewhat worse than this. With that said, they should still be better than what the company had in 2020 as the industry is stronger now and continues to heal from the pandemic. Overall, Kinder Morgan is a respectable play for someone seeking stability and income.