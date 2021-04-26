Photo by Nikolay Pandev/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) is a New Jersey-based bank with activities in New Jersey, Florida, Alabama and certain districts in New York. The bank has a high exposure to commercial real estate loans, but thanks to a low average LTV ratio on those loans, the bank has been able to keep its loan loss provisions pretty low. Valley National also has two series of preferred shares outstanding (VLYPO) and (VLYPP) but those fall outside the scope of this article which will focus on the common shares.

Valley National remained profitable in 2020 and kept the loan loss provisions low

As Valley National acquired another bank at the end of 2019, it may not be ideal to compare Valley National’s 2020 results with the previous year.

In 2020, Valley National generated a total interest income of about $1.38B and an interest expense of about $265M resulting in a net interest income of just over $1.1B. As the net non-interest expenses in FY 2020 came in at approximately $460M, the bank’s pre-tax and pre-loan loss provision income was approximately $660M.

The loan loss provision did increase though. Hardly a surprise given the impact of the pandemic on the world economy and the US economy, but seeing the loan loss provision increase by in excess of $100M seems to be a negative evolution. But that’s not necessarily the case, and I will explain that later in this article.

Taking the loan loss provisions into account, Valley National’s pre-tax income and net income came in at $530M and $391M, respectively. After deducting the almost $13M in preferred dividend payments, the net income attributable to the common shareholders of Valley National Bancorp was roughly $378M which worked out to be $0.94 using the average share count of 403.8M shares. Using the current share count of 405.6M shares, the EPS would be $0.93/share.

This means that despite the COVID-19 fallout the quarterly dividend of $0.11/share ($0.44/year) remains fully covered. While the recent share price increase has reduced the dividend yield to just over 3%, the dividend represents a payout ratio of less than 50% of the net income, which already included a high loan loss provision.

That’s mainly due to the conservative loan policy

One could perhaps be surprised by the low loan loss provisions in 2020 and the low amount of total provisions on the balance sheet as this represents just over 1% That’s about twice as much compared to the end of 2019, but given the exposure to commercial real estate, the total allowance for credit losses isn’t particularly high.

There’s no one golden rule to determine if a bank’s loan loss provisions are sufficient, and every bank and every loan book needs to be looked at on a case by case basis. In a first step, we need to fully understand what the loan book actually consists of.

We indeed see a large chunk of the loan book is related to commercial real estate. This represents about $18.5B or just over 60% of the loan book. Don’t be alarmed by the relatively high amount of commercial and industrial exposure, this includes in excess of $2B in low-risk PPP loans.

One could have expected the high exposure to commercial estate to have led to higher loan loss provisions. However, there are two elements that allowed Valley National to keep its loan loss provisions pretty reasonable. First of all, most of the loans are still current. As you can see below, only about $185M of the loans are classified as "non-accrual" while the total amount of loans past due has increased to $285M (coming from $161M as of the end of 2019).

So the total amount of non-accrual loans has increased by about $92M while the total amount of loans past due has increased by about $123M on a YoY basis. Given this evolution, I feel the $125M increase in loan loss provisions during 2020 was a solid move as it basically took care of the higher amount of loans past due.

There’s a second element at play here: It's not because a borrower defaults on a loan that the bank is losing its entire investment. The risk tolerance level of a bank is a major element in determining how dangerous or safe the loan book is.

And Valley National has pretty strict requirements for its commercial real estate loans. In the annual report we see the bank’s usual requirement includes a maximum loan to value ratio of 60% (with just a few exceptions allowed), and looking at the breakdown provided in the bank’s presentation, the commercial real estate portfolio indeed seems to have pretty conservative LTV ratios.

This basically means that the almost $300M in loans past due are (on average) backed by about $500M in collateral. I’m not saying Valley National won’t lose a dime on those potential defaults, but with average loan to value ratios of 55-60%, I do expect those potential losses to remain limited. Even if assets are seized and sold with a 25% haircut to the appraisal value used to determine the LTV ratio, Valley National Bank will likely be made whole in most of the cases.

Investment thesis

Valley National Bank isn’t extremely cheap based on its book value ($10.85/share) and tangible book value ($7.25) but the earnings power make up for this. Despite seeing the loan loss provisions increase by a factor of 4 and despite likely incurring some integration expenses related to the acquisition of Oritani in December 2019. As Valley’s dividend payments of $0.44/share per year represent a cash outflow of just around $180M, Valley National should be able to increase its tangible book value per share at a pretty fast pace of around $0.50-0.70 per share per year.

The strong earnings, in combination with a resilient loan book, make the bank’s premium valuation well earned. That doesn’t make Valley National a "buy" at any level though, and thanks to the recent volatility levels, the option premiums on Valley National Bancorp have increased as well. A P12 expiring in June currently has an option premium of $0.15 while a P12 for September has an option premium of around $0.50 (midpoint). While I’m not willing to pay $14/share at this time, I'm willing to write some of those out of the money puts in an attempt to establish a long position at a lower price.