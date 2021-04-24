The Week On Wall Street: The Tax Man Cometh

Photo by Cn0ra/iStock via Getty Images

"Complacency often afflicts precisely those who have been the most successful." - Andrew Grove

The stock market has befuddled many investors these days, they just can't seem to grasp the surge in stock prices recently. Many have mistakenly been looking and calling for a trading top. That has been a wrong-footed approach for months. Maybe when they decide to stop looking, it will probably mean we are near a trading top.

The overvaluation word is popping up more and more these days. I "get it", market highs tend to do that to people. This market had every opportunity to decline from a valuation, technical, and sentiment standpoint this year. There were plenty of market participants that were highlighting one or all of those issues to tell investors to "be careful". While these concerns did produce pockets of severe selling, they never resulted in the kind of broad market correction that we typically see during big rallies.

What looked like a perfect downside setup last month didn't create anything more than a minor dip. That should have made investors wake up and take notice that this market had some underlying strength to it. The second message occurred during the first week of April, and it was no April Fools' joke. The S&P 500 broke out to what I called at the time the next leg of this secular Bull market.

The resilient grind higher that we've seen over the past couple of weeks is consistent with a bull market, and as long as things stay boring and support continues to hold, I don't try to think I'm smarter than the stock market. I stay with the primary trend in place. However, after this HUGE rally, how this market is navigated these days is going to separate the winners from the losers.

I often go back to similar periods to look for comparisons that may be helpful with my current strategy. After all, if we successfully navigated that point in time there may be some clues lying around. In May of 2017. a quote on Dr. Ed Yardeni's blog caught my eye:

"Nothing really terrible or wonderful is happening other than that earnings are rising in record-high territory again."

When we remove the noise that is so distracting, this simple statement should turn the light bulb on for investors. It's the reason stocks are trading north of 4,000. Furthermore, if the anticipated earnings rebound is actually stronger than what many suggest, stock prices are going to surprise a lot of market participants.

One thing that I don't hear these days is the "Old and Tired Bull" stories from the naysayers. Back then we were all told we were investing in a BULL market that was supposed to die because someone decided it had rallied too far and was old. I do sometimes wonder where these people are nowadays. That old and tired BULL romped another 30+% before it met a virus that killed it. Following foolish myths and feeding your "FEAR" button is a sure way to fall by the wayside.

Since this Bull was born in April of 2020, this version is young. The BEARS just had their fun and those that decided to press their bets and fight the reversal of trend citing all of the reasons the economy couldn't come back from a "virus event" have paid the price. I'm still hearing some of them clinging to their wild beliefs. No one has to believe me, they just need to look at the economic data, and it was already showing strength in the middle of 2020.

The Week On Wall Street

The trading week opened with the S&P on a four-week winning streak. Similar to the prior week, the Monday trading session started weakly and the selling picked up during the day. The 10-year rose to 1.60% during the day and many analysts attributed that rise to the selling. I refrain from trying to link a reason to what happens in the markets daily, today's weakness was nothing more than giving back some of the recent gains. There was no need to read anything into Monday's price action.

All of the major indices posted losses, with the S&P dropping 0.60% on the day. Small caps were the weakest as the Russell 2000 lost 1.4%.

Tuesday was the second day in a row of weakness in all of the major averages so the majority of analysts felt it was safe to proclaim the market in "pullback mode". The price action was the worst session we've experienced since March 23, yet it still did not produce an 80% downside day. I'll note the market bottomed two days after that March 23rd session.

The S&P 500 hadn't seen back-to-back down days until the first two days of this week and that streak ended on Wednesday with a 38 Point rally for the S&P 500. That rally left the pullback for the S&P on a closing basis from the high at 1.1%. However, there has been plenty of damage in the small caps and select stocks/sectors during this rotational trade. Some of these examples are at or approaching decent support levels already. That along with the quick reversal prompted me to tell members of my service on Wednesday evening that might be the extent of this pullback.

That call looked to be very premature as the administration said "Not so fast". On Thursday morning, I watched minimal downside probing and a narrow trading range to start the session for the S&P 500. That was then followed by a rally. The stage was set for another run at a new high UNTIL the Biden Capital Gains tax increase was "proposed". I rarely look for a reason why the market is acting in a certain way during the trading day. However, IF enacted, investors get nervous when they hear they may be paying more taxes on their gains, and that surely unnerved some.

The initial knee-jerk reaction was no doubt triggered by the algos sending a message that was as expected very negative. The S&P reversed what was a profit on the day and turned it into a 1% loss. However, my initial instinct that the pullback was indeed finished turned out to be a correct call as the S&P shrugged of the administration's tax proposal on Friday that led to a rally taking the S&P to a new intraday high at 4,194. The S&P 500's 4-week winning streak came to an end this week as Friday's rally couldn't overcome the action during the week. Given the news, it could have been much worse.

The army waiting on the sidelines for a "correction" will have to wait a little longer.

Business News

Bespoke Investment Group:

"Last week saw an impressive reading for jobless claims falling to 576K. While that was revised slightly higher to 586K this week, which would still be well below the previous low for the pandemic, this week's release saw further improvements with initial claims dropping another 39K from that revised level to 547K. That brings the total decline over the past two weeks to just under 200K; the largest since the first week of August when claims first fell back below one million."

As predicted, analysts are now playing catch-up when it comes to forecasting 2021 GDP. The Atlanta Fed GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth in the first quarter of 2021 is 8.3 percent on April 16. Their view in Mid March was for GDP to come in at just under 5%. They may still be "light".

Chicago Fed's National Activity index surged 2.91 points to 1.71 in March, recovering from the 2.3 point drop to 1.20 in February from January's 1.10. That brought the 3-month moving average up to 0.54 from 0.07. The pop was paced by improvements in the indicators related to production, personal consumption, and housing. Of the 85 indicators that make up the report, 70 made positive contributions, with 15 impacting negatively. The data are much stronger than expected and reflect the bounce in the economy.

The Kansas City Manufacturing index was already at a record high in March but it gained another 5 points this month. The index of prices paid for raw materials compared to a month ago also reached the highest level in survey history. (Inflation)

U.S. Leading Economic Index rose 1.3% to 111.6 in March, a little stronger than expectations. It follows the 0.1% dip in February to 110.2 The slip was the first decline since last April. The index is again closing in on the historic peak at 112.0 in January 2020 for data going back to 1959. All of the 10 components posted gains.

Adjusted for seasonal factors, the IHS Markit Flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index posted 62.2 in April, up from 59.7 in March, to reach the highest since data collection began in October 2009. The overall upturn was supported by quicker increases in services and manufacturing output amid looser COVID-19 measures and the reopening of many service sector businesses. The rise in manufacturing production was, however, weighed down by difficulties sourcing raw materials and ongoing supplier delivery delays, which were the most extensive on record.

Existing home sales declined -3.7% in March to a 6.01 million pace following the 6.3% drop to 6.24 million in February. Sales have slipped from the 6.73 million 15-year high from October. Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist:

"Consumers are facing much higher home prices, rising mortgage rates, and falling affordability, however, buyers are still actively in the market." "The sales for March would have been measurably higher, had there been more inventory. Days-on-market are swift, multiple offers are prevalent, and buyer confidence is rising."

New home sales sharply beat estimates with a 20.7% March surge to a 15-year high pace of 1,021k, after a hefty 163k in upward revisions that left a February lull to an 846k pace from a 1,010k prior peak in January. The last ten new home sales rates are the highest since a 1,016k reading in September of 2006. The 2021 sales climb has been particularly steep in the south, which accounted for a whopping 68% of March sales. The housing market is stronger than sales indicate, as tight inventories, counter-seasonal price gains through the winter, and big gains for construction costs and mortgage rates have capped the number of transactions via reduced affordability for many buyers.

The Global Report

The headline IHS Markit Eurozone Composite PMI rose from 53.2 in March to 53.7 in April, according to the preliminary "flash" reading, which is typically based on approximately 85% of final responses. Output has now risen for two months after four months of decline, with the latest expansion the second-largest recorded since September 2018.

At 60.0 in April, up from 56.4 in March, the headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS Flash UK Composite Output Index registered above the 50.0 no-change value for the second month running and moved further ahead of January's recent low (41.2). The latest reading signaled the strongest overall increase in UK private sector output since November 2013.

The Japanese private sector economy returned to expansion territory for the first time since January 2020,

Earnings

This earnings season should be the complete opposite of Q1 last year in regards to management guidance and commentary. Last year, due to the pandemic-induced uncertainty, a majority of S&P 500 companies were unable to provide guidance. This earnings season, with the economy gaining momentum and nearing a return to normality, guidance will not only be expected but also will provide us with more color.

In addition to revenue guidance, commentary regarding potential pricing pressures and plans for excess capital will be in focus. Some industries are still plagued by lingering supply chain disruptions which may increase their input prices while other firms have surpluses related to combating the pandemic. How these bottlenecks and inventories are addressed may provide some timely insights regarding the trajectory of inflation and net margins, which are expected to trend back above their five-year averages.

With record cash on balance sheets, I expect firms to outline increasing plans for CAPEX (e.g., investment in new technologies) or shareholder-friendly actions (e.g., dividends and buybacks). The strong economic data in Q1 is being reflected in a strong start to the Q1 earnings season. Full Q1 S&P 500 earnings growth estimates have already begun to rise higher - up to 26.6% from 21.6% in the first few days. Forward estimates for all quarters of 2021 and 2022 continue to trend higher, supporting my above-consensus earnings estimates for both years.

More importantly, the number of companies raising their forward guidance is coming in very strong. This is where I START my research in an attempt to uncover opportunities. It is early but if this trend continues, Q2 earnings will also be impressive. All of this confirms the view that consensus S&P 500 estimates for FY 2021 are low.

The Daily chart of the S&P 500 (SPY)

The DAILY chart of the index continues to look strong despite the one-day dip on Thursday.

There is nothing in this chart that indicates "trouble " ahead as a pristine trendline is in place.

My Playbook Is Full Of Opportunities For 2021

When we conduct a postmortem on the BEAR market of 2020, we find some interesting information. The primary cause of death was the strength of the underlying economy and the stock market when the BEAR took its first step. On February 19th, 2020 the S&P was in a pristine uptrend similar to what we have today and also at a new all-time high. The economy was rolling along with 3.5% record low unemployment where every demographic was sharing in the robust job market. Taxes and regulations were cut. Consumer balance sheets were showing debt levels that were at historic lows. Housing was in the midst of a huge boom and manufacturing was humming along with a resilient global economy.

Looking back at the technical view of the S&P 500 and melding that with the strong economy, it's easy to see why both the stock market and the economy easily picked up where they left off. The foundation for growth was already firmly in place. Add-in liquidity and it's no surprise the situation looks very strong.

A contributing factor in the death of the 2020 BEAR was evident very early in the recovery. The "new" economy was anchored in technology and it didn't care what the prevailing "rules" were. It NEVER closed. In fact, it hardly skipped a beat much to the chagrin of the FEAR mongers.

If that wasn't enough, this new economy technology was a lot more evident, more dominant, and a much larger part of the picture than many of us thought. When I step back and look at the scene today, this stock market simply picked up where the last Bull market left off. It simply had a "virus", and a "virus" isn't a systemic event similar to what we experienced during the financial crisis. More importantly, the economy already had an antidote before the vaccine came along. It was in the form of technological advances that proved they are immune to a "health" event.

So as we document this autopsy it's really easy to see exactly what occurred. When it comes to investing, the successful have a way of determining what is going to be in that autopsy report before death actually occurs. It's not a crystal ball nor does it rely on a fortune teller. It simply looks at the FACTS. Those facts were laid out in April, May, and June. Ask yourself how many authors were publishing missives with "The Secular Bull Market Rolls On" as a headline. That was THE message that paved the way for massive stock market gains for every investor that did not buy into the "virus" rhetoric.

Fast forward to the present and we should realize the EASY returns have been made, but unlike many other analysts that aren't really sure of what to do next, there is also a plethora of opportunities present. Small-cap stocks are garnering a lot of attention lately. The Russell 2000 is in a bit of limbo as it is smack dab in the middle of the range it has traded in since the start of the year. However, that should not be viewed as a dire situation. Large gains need to be worked off and that is exactly what is occurring.

As I look more closely that appears to be the case with the "Energy" trade as well. At the index level, Energy (XLE) is the only sector currently below its 50-day moving average. Here again, it's less than 1% below that level, but when the other ten sectors are trading anywhere from 3% to 7% above their 50-day moving averages. Energy's underperformance really stands out, and that can sometimes be very misleading. But this is just another area of the market in consolidation mode.

Meanwhile, the breakout in the gold miners I mentioned last week looks genuine. A quick 6+% move in two weeks might be setting the stage for more gains. I'm inclined to add to this trade on a pullback.

I also, mentioned the biotechs looked to have turned the corner with my remarks last week:

"The Biotech stocks have been shunned and sold off hard in the last month and a half. This last week I noticed a reversal in a trend that could bring this portion of the market back to life."

This week, it appears the small-cap biotech index (XBI) successfully tested support and followed that by overcoming an initial resistance zone. The WEEKLY chart of the large-cap biotech index (IBB) has firmed up as the index posted a 3% gain this week. Opportunity awaits.

In the meantime, it is now easy to see the massive wave of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPO issuance has finally broken. There was no issuance last week and none so far this week, the first time there hasn't been any issuance since the peak of the COVID shock last March. Since February, $23.4 billion in SPAC issuance has priced, about the same as the volume for the last two weeks of February and a small fraction of the $135 billion in the second half of last year through the end of February.

Given the collapse in performance since late February, it's no surprise they stopped the printing presses. While a broad snapshot of the SPAC universe has declined 24% since the boom peaked in February, the worst-performing stocks are worse than cut in half, dropping 58%. Both measures of SPAC performance are at relative lows, and the scale of declines is measured in the billions.

We all like to speculate but I cautioned against getting "stretched" and falling in love with this speculative area of the market. The geniuses that were telling everyone they HAD to be aggressively invested here discovered that quicksand takes down the uninformed.

Perhaps the next shoe to drop in the world of speculation: Bitcoin. Stay Tuned

All of an investor's ideas and potential strategy were brought into question this week by the aforementioned Biden proposal to increase capital gains taxes. However, I don't want to conclude anything with this first announcement. At first glance, it appears this will NOT affect the average investor who has income under 1 million, and that of course makes a difference in how all of this plays out.

I also sense the stock market was trying to digest the massive spending in the administration's "climate initiatives". A program that bears a huge cost with plenty of evidence telling us there is little to no benefit. Devoting trillions to achieve what is now arguably a trivial benefit that is dependent on "total" global commitment is without a doubt a long shot.

The TRUE violators of the emission commandments have little to no interest in spending that kind of money for the "expected" results. If these countries continue their climate sins, there will be no benefit to our economy nor the climate of the globe not to mention the negative impact here in the U.S. At the end of the day, this could very EASILY turn out to be a huge economic mistake.

I don't base my investment decision on speculation, so I'll sit back and see what the market tells us. For the moment it had some investors hitting the pause button. The strong rebound in the economy was a result of the foundation that was built from 2017 to 2020, economic data remains at highs due to the policies that were in place before the lockdowns. Policy error has a way of chipping away at that foundation and disturbing the best-laid plans. It remains to be seen if this latest tax proposal makes it to the finish line in its present form. If the other errors are going to be allowed to pile up, they tend to kill the strongest of economies.

Knowing when to make moves and knowing where to make them separates the winners from the losers. That task becomes a whole lot easier when we look at ALL of the data. It's time to start paying EXTRA attention now.

Please allow me to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. I provide investment advice to clients and members of my marketplace service. Each week I strive to provide an investment backdrop that helps investors make their own decisions. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation.

In different circumstances, I can determine each client's personal situation/requirements and discuss issues with them when needed. That is impossible with readers of these articles. Therefore I will attempt to help form an opinion without crossing the line into specific advice. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

THANKS to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to Everyone!

Source for all images: Pixabay