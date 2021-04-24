REITs Are Cheap: Office Is The New Retail

Photo by ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Over the last year, Real Estate Investment Trusts, or REITs, have lagged in the pandemic recovery for a variety of reasons. And while the pandemic accelerated challenges for certain REIT business models (for example, old school shopping malls and now undesirable office space), others are poised for long-term recovery and trade at very attractive valuations. In this report, we share performance and dividend data on over 100 individual REITs (grouped by industry), and then review a handful of attractive individual REIT opportunities. For perspective, we also share data on 75 top growth stocks (many of which were incorrectly categorized as pandemic trades), including one name in particular that we like. We conclude with a critically important takeaway for investors.

What Happened?

For starters, here is a chart showing how real estate stocks (XLRE) have underperformed the broader market over the last year (i.e. during the pandemic recovery), including the S&P 500 (SPY), the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), the technology sector (XLK) and naturally "socially distanced" cloud computing stocks (WCLD).

source: YCharts

The social distancing aspects of the pandemic have played a big role in much of the divergent performance over the last year. For example, with many physical restaurants, office buildings and retail shopping spaces closed, cash flow has been severely restricted for those companies. And on the flip side, technology cloud-based stocks have soared (see the cloud computing EFT in the chart above). In some sense, this divergence is simply an acceleration of slow moving secular trends (e.g. business models are changing as e-commerce expands from impacting old school shopping malls to now office spaces (remote work), dining and many other changing business models).

However, we should be careful to not paint with too broad a brush, as there are nuances and babies being thrown out with the bathwater (as we will discuss more later in this report). Also, we'd be remiss to not at least highlight a few of the attractive growth stocks that have been impacted by the stock-market dynamics of the pandemic (more on this momentarily).

Lastly, interest rates have been a big discussion in recent months, as Treasury yields have risen, and narratives are flying about how this will impact REITs (because REITs rely heavily on the capital markets to fund their businesses).

source: YCharts

The reality is that despite this year's sharp uptick in interest rates, rates remain very low, which is good for businesses that rely on borrowing to fund their businesses. Further, if rates do keep rising, that likely means the economy is doing well, and therefore businesses can afford to deal with higher rates.

Further still, some investors argue that if interest rates rise too high, then investors will start investing in bonds and other fixed income products instead of REITs. For many, REITs have become a bond/fixed-income substitute in recent years because they pay higher dividend yields than the very low rates offered by the general bond market. And while this may be true to some extent, rates are going to have to rise significantly higher for bonds to compete with the total return opportunities offered by select REITs (i.e. high dividend income, plus price appreciation potential).

Data on over 100 REITs

Here is a table of recent performance and dividend yield data for over 100 REITs (sorted by REIT industries), and as you can see, performance varies widely, especially by REIT industry.

(Source: StockRover, data as of 23-Apr-21)

Another important metric to consider is price to funds from operations (P/FFO), which is a popular REIT valuation metric. Presented below are historical share prices and FFO per share for a few popular REITs. The numbers are presented as a percent off the high, with the intention of demonstrating where the share prices currently sit versus the amount of FFO they are generating (per share).

For starters, two retail REITs that are interesting (and worth considering) for investment are Realty Income (O) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT). Even though they are both retail REITs (which has been a turn off to many investors), they both generate attractive FFO versus their share prices, and have continuing upside potential as the world continues to get a better grip on the pandemic.

source: YCharts

source: YCharts

Regarding Realty Income, it is one of the most renowned dividend stocks. It has made over 600 consecutive monthly payments and raised its dividend for 95 quarters in a row. Since March 2020 (when COVID-19 hit most of the world), the company has raised its dividend three times. And its high quality tenants are well diversified with long-term leases (plus both recession-resistant and e-commerce resistant qualities).

Similarly, Federal Realty Investment Trust is another dividend aristocrat, and it's in much better shape than many of its retail REIT peers. It has strong liquidity, a strong balance sheet and a history of smart capital allocation decisions. It also has the potential for healthy share price gains in the years ahead (and that is in addition to ongoing dividend increases).

On the other hand, some REITs have had their FFO reduced dramatically, but have the potential for a very impressive rebound as the world re-opens and their FFO numbers are expected to rebound dramatically, considering their business models are attractive in many regards. For example, EPR Properties (EPR) specializes in experiential properties and Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) is an office REIT. Both have experienced dramatic price and FFO reductions (see charts below), but both have dramatic upside as the economy will eventually reopen, according to Scott Crowe of CenterSquare Investment Management, in this week's Chuck Jaffe Podcast.

"Scott Crowe, chief investment officer at CenterSquare Investment Management, says that real estate investment trusts currently are cheap, currently trading where it was pre-pandemic. That said, some of that issue stems from certain parts of the real estate world being scary; the pandemic-driven change to working from home will impact office space, Crowe discusses whether office space could have the same dismal-looking future as shopping malls and retails spaces."

source: YCharts

source: YCharts

Strength in the Industrial Real Estate Sector

Also worth mentioning, some investors find the industrial REIT industry increasingly attractive. For example, US industrial real estate is experiencing rising rental rates and declining vacancy rates (these are very good things). This is primarily due to limited supply, economic tailwinds (increased industrial output), e-commerce growth and a resurgence in domestic manufacturing. For perspective, you can see strong conditions in the following charts.

US Industrial Net Absorption and Rent Growth Above Historical Average

source: CBRE Economic Advisors, JLL Research

Further, demand for industrial space is expected to accelerate to an additional one billion square feet by 2025, according to real estate company Jones Lang LaSalle. This is due to accelerated e-commerce growth and the need for warehouse space. Also, the US retail industry is experiencing a major shift away from malls and shopping centers to e-commerce sales platforms. The trend for online shopping is a secular one and the pandemic has further accelerated the trend. For example, there is higher penetration of new products such as grocery and pantry goods in the e-commerce sector due to the pandemic which boost logistics real estate demand going forward.

(source: U.S. Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce)

Other factors will further increase the demand for warehouses. For example, e-commerce can typically require up to 3x more space to store inventory versus brick-and-mortar retail businesses. Further, the pandemic is forcing many companies to reevaluate their supply chain strategy, including options to move manufacturing onshore.

One name in the industrial REIT industry that we find increasingly interesting is Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) because of its well-covered 4.5% dividend yield and its unique strategy of including secondary markets. Moreover, we like its conservative dividend payout ratio of only around 59%, and the fact that its property portfolio continues to be highly resilient with ~99% rent collections throughout the pandemic.

Overall, not all REITs are the same (in fact, there are extremely wide-ranging differences). And to blindly dismiss them all would be a mistake.

Data on 75 Top "Social Distancing" Stocks

Considering our earlier mention of the strong post-pandemic performance of top social distancing stocks (including tech stocks, cloud stocks and growth stocks in general), we'd be remiss to not share at least some data on top growth/tech stocks. The reason being, not all "pandemic stocks" are really pandemic stocks, meaning they can continue to perform very well for many years to come. For starters, here is recent performance data on 75 of the top high growth stocks (i.e. those with 20% sales growth for this year and next) and many of them are lumped into the "social distancing" category.

(source: Stock Rover, Blue Harbinger growth stock watchlist, tickers include: (SE), (SNOW), (ENPH), (TDOC), (CRWD), (OSH), (ROKU), (NET), (PLTR), (DOCU))

The reality is that many of these stocks can continue to perform very well for years, and a lot of them have sold off a bit since mid-February, making for more attractive entry points. One name on the list that we consider interesting is NIO Inc. (NIO), a Chinese automobile company that designs and manufactures electric vehicles primarily targeting premium markets.

image source: NIO website

NIO's share price has recently pulled back, but the business remains attractive (in our view), especially considering it has the backing of the Chinese government. You can access our previous full report on NIO here.

Office is the New Retail (NOT a Compliment)

The podcast we linked to earlier (Chuck Jaffe and Scott Crowe) discusses the threat of "office" becoming the new "retail." And that is not a compliment for office properties considering retail properties were among the hardest hit during the pandemic (and many of them will continue to suffer at the hands of e-commerce). One of the key takeaways of that discussion was that not all office properties (or retail properties, for that matter) are created equally, and despite the challenges, there will be winners among the wreckage. Scott gave the example of Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC), a high-quality office location that is geared toward post-pandemic office space that will be a desirable destination for employees where they can go to collaborate and get their creative juices flowing. He also noted WeWork (WE) will go public (through a SPAC) and that it presents a very interesting opportunity. Scott also likes EPR (another name we mentioned above) because as soon as people are able, they will quickly return to the entertainment and experiential properties owned by EPR.

On the other hand, not all retail and office properties will recover. And as an important example, consider the investment carnage created in recent years by undesirable retail property owner Washington Prime Group (WPG).

source: YCharts

Sadly many "value" investors touted the attractiveness of this high-yielder for years, as the share price fell dramatically and the dividend was eventually eliminated. Even Simon Property Group (SPG), a REIT we own and that has rebounded truly dramatically in recent quarters, recognized the ugliness of WPG when they wisely spun off that REIT back in 2014. As a reminder, not all cheap REITs are good investments. Be selective.

Balancing Dividend Growth versus High Current Income

As mentioned, not all cheap high-yield REITs are attractive, and in fact many of them are value traps (such as the WPG example mentioned above). And it's important for investors to be selective. One high-yield REIT we do continue to like is AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC), a mortgage REIT offering a dividend yield in excess of 8.25% (and it's paid monthly). We have been writing about the attractiveness of this one for about a year now as the price continues to rise. And the author of this article (Mark Hines) offered his overview of AGNC earlier this week in the Chuck Jaffe podcast linked earlier in this report (starting at ~8:45 through ~16:40). And while AGNC's big dividend is attractive, investors should always be careful to match their individual investment needs to the various types of opportunities available.

For example, "dividend growth" investing is another important consideration. Specifically, for some long-term investors it can be better to select stocks with attractive long-term dividend growth (such as Realty Income, described earlier) instead of simply investing in the highest dividend yielding stocks. Take for example, Realty Income versus Microsoft (MSFT) versus AT&T (T) (which just announced outstanding earnings numbers earlier this week). About 10 years ago, all three of these stocks traded at around $30 per share, but offered differing dividend yields, as you can see in the charts below.

source: YCharts

To some investors, the obvious choice 10 years ago was AT&T because they wanted big steady income, and AT&T has delivered on that by offering a high yield and a growing dividend. However, when you factor in "dividend growth" the story is different. Specifically, all three stocks have grown their dividends steadily over time, but AT&T's has not grown the fastest. And if you consider "yield on cost" (i.e. the current dividend payment versus what you paid for a share 10 years ago), AT&T is not the winner.

source: YCharts

And to add more color to this story, here is a look at the total return of these three stocks over the last 10 years (total return is dividends plus price appreciation).

source: YCharts

The point here is simply that it can be very important for some investors to consider the total return (not just the dividend). Obviously, AT&T is a very special stock that has delivered steady growing dividends for many years that investors have been able to count on. And if that is what you want, then AT&T has absolutely delivered. However, on a total return basis, other types of investments can be attractive (for example Realty Income). And from a yield on cost standpoint, Microsoft actually pays a significantly higher yield on your original investment (from 10 years ago), and has offered a dramatically higher total return. As always, you need to know your own personal goals as an investor, and then select investments that meet your own individual needs.

Worth mentioning again, stocks with steady dividend growth potential (such as Realty Income) are attractive for the growing dividend and the price appreciation potential. And names like EPR Properties are also attractive to some investors because those shares (and the dividend) could be due for a powerful snapback if/when the world gets the pandemic better under control (note: EPR suspended its dividend during the pandemic).

Conclusion

Real Estate has not yet recovered from the pandemic to the same extent as other parts of the market. And even though the pandemic has accelerated the secular shift towards e-commerce and remote working (to the point that some investors are now calling office the new retail-yuck!), select undervalued REIT opportunities remain. For example, we like retail REIT Realty Income and mortgage REIT AGNC Investment Corp.

Further, some investors are seeing attractive opportunities in office real estate (such as Kilroy, and even WeWork's SPAC deal), as well as select specialty REIT opportunities (such as EPR). Further still, investors should give careful consideration to balancing their income and total return needs (i.e. dividend growth is powerful). And to go a step further, investors may also want to consider select zero-dividend growth stocks that have been mistaken (in some cases) for "pandemic trades" (such as NIO Inc.).

However, above all else, know your goals as an investor, and select investments that are right for you. Disciplined, goal-focused, long-term investing is a winning strategy.