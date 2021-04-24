Photo by Sunshine Seeds/iStock via Getty Images

Whenever I look at a specific sector's ETF, I first look at that sector's macroeconomic backdrop to determine if the sector is growing or contracting. I then look at the charts to determine if this is an appropriate time to buy that security.

Investment thesis: The macroeconomic backdrop is strong, as is the chart in multiple time frames. This is a great ETF to buy right now.

The macroeconomic backdrop of the basic materials sector is bullish.

The basic materials sector is the first step in the product creation chain, supplying the raw materials to manufacturers which are then converted into a final product. Profitability is based on the cost of raw materials.

Six-month charts of the main ETFs that track raw materials. Charts from StockCharts

The above charts show (from left to right) the price of the agricultural, basic metals, and energy sector ETFs. All are in a rally. The basic materials and energy ETFs (middle and right, respectively) have been consolidating gains for the last two months. The agricultural sector ETF (left) is at a 6-month high. The global price for copper (left) and iron ore (right) have risen strongly since the start of the year. The same is true for aluminum (left) and coal (right).

The reason for the increase in demand is the strength of the manufacturing sector, which has been in an expanding state for the last year (emphasis added).

The J.P. Morgan Global Manufacturing PMI™ - a composite index produced by J.P.Morgan and IHS Markit in association with ISM and IFPSM - rose to 55.0 in March, a 121-month high and its best reading since February 2011. The level of the PMI was supported by stronger growth of output, new orders and employment. A slower decrease in stocks of purchases and lengthening of vendor lead times also had a positive impact.

Here's a chart of the data: After cratering last Spring, industrial PMI quickly rebounded and is now at a multi-year high.

The sector should continue to do well due to strong demand for industrial products: New orders for all durable goods (left) have spiked and are near 5-year highs. Durable goods ex-transportation (right) have skyrocketed higher. Industrial production (left) and capacity utilization (right) have both quickly rebounded from the lockdown caused lows.

Finally, this trend should continue, as shown in this table from the Markit Economics report cited above:

Only three small countries have a negative PMI. And only very small country - Myanmar - is contracting sharply.

Economic conclusion: the economic backdrop for NYSEARCA:XLB positive. The price of raw materials is rising as is demand for industrial products. This should support continued earnings growth for the sector.

Next, let's compare the XLB's performance during a number to time frames to the broader spectrum of sectors see how it stacks up (data from Finviz.com) (There are 11 total sectors: XLB, XLC, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLP, XLU, XLV, XLY, and VNQ):

Week Month 3-Months 6-Months 1-Year XLB's Performance rank 5th 3rd 6th 4th 1st

XLB was the prime beneficiary of the reflation trade, which explains why it was the top-performer during the last year. It's fallen a bit since then, but is still doing well overall.

Next, let's take a look at 10-, 20-, 50-, and 200-day EMAs without daily price noise to see what the overall trend is:

XLB 1-year; 10 (in blue), 20 (in red), 50 (in green), and 200-day (in magenta) EMAs only

Folks, it doesn't get much more bullish than the above chart. All the EMAs are moving higher; the shorter EMAs are above the longer EMAs; the EMAs have moved from the Southwest corner of the chart to the Northeast. The only way for this chart to be more bullish is if the EMAs were aligned 10, 20, 50, and 200 for the entire chart. Instead, there are a few times when the 10 dips below the 20.

XLB Weekly

The weekly chart is also very bullish. Prices are moving consistently higher with no major sell-offs.

XLB 1-day; daily

During the last year, there is only one time when prices fell below the longer-term trend line. And that was only for a few days. Aside from that, prices have been in a solid uptrend for the last year.

There's an old adage among traders: the trend is your friend. XLB's long-term trend is bullish. And with solid fundamentals, it's hard to see that trend stopping anytime soon.