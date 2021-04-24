2 Dividend Stocks That Could Double In The Near Future

With the market indexes (SPY) (DIA) (QQQ) trading near all-time highs, finding attractive opportunities is extremely difficult:

However, a few golden opportunities still remain thanks to Mr. Market becoming pre-occupied with one-time headwinds that have dominated the headlines for these stocks. At High Yield Investor, we specialize in finding these opportunities and that is a big reason why our portfolio has crushed the broader indexes since its launch:

Today, we will share with you two of these opportunities that we believe could very well double in the coming years as these headwinds fade into the rear-view mirror and Mr. Market shifts his focus to comparing their massive cash flow yields to a yield-less world. In the meantime, we can sleep well holding these stocks, knowing that they possess the liquidity to weather these one-time headwinds.

#1. Vistra Energy (VST)

VST is an energy utility business that generates and retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States. They serve ~4.6 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers and have a production capacity of approximately 38,500 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas (63%), nuclear (6%), coal (29%), renewables (1.2%), and oil (0.7%) assets.

The big story here is that VST had a fantastic 2020 where it generated a whopping $2.6 billion in free cash flow before growth investments. With a market cap of $8.39 billion, that translates to an eye-popping 31% free cash flow yield. Furthermore, its EV/EBITDA is a mere 4.5x compared to a historical average of 10x.

Meanwhile, it has been paying off debt aggressively (in 2020 it repaid over $1.5 billion in debt and achieved their target leverage ratio of 2.5x Net Debt to Adj. EBITDA), bringing the company to near-investment-grade status which management expects to achieve sometime over the next few years.

Furthermore, it has well-laddered debt maturities, with none due until mid 2024 and the remainder of its debt not due until December 2025 or later.

VST also has plenty of liquidity, ending 2020 with $2.4B in total available liquidity and "consistently maintained, and it continues to maintain, sufficient liquidity to conduct its operations in the ordinary course" despite facing a major liquidity squeeze during the massive winter storm last week. As of Feb. 25th, VST had over $1.5B of cash and availability under its revolving credit facility, giving it plenty of financial flexibility.

The company has also announced plans to buy back shares hand-over-fist and is leaning even stronger in that direction after the recent sell-off in the wake of the major winter storm this past February which cost the business between $900 million and $1.3 billion.

Given how cheap its shares are, we are delighted with their announced intention to continue aggressively buying back shares, even if it means putting their renewables growth projects on hold and/or postponing investment grade credit metrics by a year or two.

It isn't just us that thinks the company is cheap either. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) - a leading global real asset operator and value investor - helped the company emerge from its previous bankruptcy and remains a fellow shareholder. The CEO - Bruce Flatt - had this to say in one of the shareholder letters about VST while it was trading at a less attractive valuation than it is today:

We believe the trading price of the company's shares remains remarkably inexpensive and have the potential to increase considerably. As a result, we intend to hold a portion of our own investment in Vistra for a much longer duration.

VST's business certainly isn't as strong or conservative as, say Atmos Energy (ATO) or Duke Energy (DUK) for example, given that they do not enjoy the regulated utility moat that those do and they also have a weaker balance sheet.

However, in a yield-less world, we believe that a 31% FCF yield is simply way too cheap for an overall fairly safe and stable business model, and we do not believe similar losses as they experienced this past February will be a regular event given their concentration in ERCOT territories which seldom experience such severe and prolonged winter storms. Furthermore, a return to their historical average of ~10x EV/EBITDA would mean that shares would far more than double from present levels, so we do not think a double to a ~15% FCF yield is far-fetched at all, especially if they continue to repurchase shares aggressively.

#2. Energy Transfer (ET)

ET - to borrow Moody's own language - owns an "extremely large and diversified midstream asset base, generating largely fee-based cash flows." Nearly 90% of the MLP's cash flow is under long-term, commodity-resistant contracts and operates five core business segments with no segment contributing more than 30% of adjusted EBITDA.

ET is also one of only three operators servicing all 15 major US oil & gas producing regions of the country.

Additionally, their integrated assets facilitate solid commercial synergies including gas, crude, and NGLs, and their interstate pipelines and Texas network are exceptionally well-positioned in the most active basins, with high, stable returns and efficient-scale competitive advantages.

On top of their quality portfolio, they are also gushing cash flow: sporting one of the highest distributable cash flow yields in the sector at ~26%.

Given their investment-grade status and focus on deleveraging, we expect their EV/EBITDA of 8x to move towards their 10-year average of 12.3x and likely settle around the 10x level given the uncertainties facing energy these days with the rapid advance of renewable energy and the strong ESG movement.

However, a simple 25% move higher in the EV/EBITDA ratio along with slight EBITDA growth as the economy continues to recover from COVID-19 and ET's capital projects continue to come online could easily generate a doubling of the unit price as their current market cap is less than a quarter of their total enterprise value.

Evercore ISI apparently shares our outlook, giving shares a $14 price target, with potential upside to $18.

In the meantime, we feel confident that they can weather any headwinds from the ongoing Dakota Access Pipeline saga and energy market volatility as they are retaining billions of dollars in free cash flow that they are planning on using to pay down debt and their investment grade credit rating gives them attractive interest rates on their debt.

While we wait for them to execute on their deleveraging and for the headline headwinds to dissipate, we receive a very well covered 7.6% distribution yield.

Investor Takeaway

While value investing today requires more creativity and in some cases, risk, than ever before, opportunities do still exist. With VST and ET, we believe we enjoy exceptionally strong risk-reward profiles with a combined dividend/distribution yield of ~5.5% that is very well covered by cash flows and price appreciation of at least 100% in the coming years.

That said, both will require patience as they may be "dead money" for the next several months and possibly even quarters while investors wait for clear progress on deleveraging and/or buybacks to help Mr. Market shift his focus away from recent negative headlines.