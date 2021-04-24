Photo by Bertrand Blay/iStock via Getty Images

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) uses the same multi-TAA technology used by Marker Therapeutics (MRKR), which I covered yesterday morning. It also has some of the same people on its boards. The difference is that while MRKR targets cancers, ALVR targets infectious diseases. Another difference is that MRKR has a market cap of $175mn, ALVR has a market cap of $1.39bn, nearly 10 times MRKR’s. One reason for that probably is that while ALVR has a phase 3 trial ongoing, MRKR hasn’t actively started any self-sponsored trial yet.

AlloVir has 5 assets targeting 12 viruses. Its pipeline looks like this:

Source

Viralym-M (ALVR105) is the lead candidate. It is a multi-virus specific T cell therapy (VST) targeting five devastating viral pathogens, BK Virus (BKV), Cytomegalovirus (CMV), Adenovirus (ADV), Epstein-Barr (EBV), and Human Herpesvirus-6 (HHV-6). Lead indication is treatment of Virus-Associated Hemorrhagic-Cystitis in Allo-HSCT patients. The asset is in a phase 3 trial. This will be a double blind, placebo controlled, multicenter trial in 125 patients, and will be completed by August 2021. Other catalysts are:

Source

Previous trial data

Viralym-M was evaluated in a Phase 2 open label proof-of-concept study, in which 58 allogeneic HSCT patients with treatment-refractory infections were treated with Viralym-M. 93% of patients who received Viralym-M demonstrated a predefined clinical response. Treatment with Viralym-M was generally well-tolerated. These interim trial results were published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology in August 2017. That report is available here. The abstract is given below in its entirety:

Purpose Improvement of cure rates for patients treated with allogeneic hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation (HSCT) will require efforts to decrease treatment-related mortality from severe viral infections. Adoptively transferred virus-specific T cells (VSTs) generated from eligible, third-party donors could provide broad antiviral protection to recipients of HSCT as an immediately available off-the-shelf product. Patient and Methods We generated a bank of VSTs that recognized five common viral pathogens: Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), adenovirus (ADV), cytomegalovirus (CMV), BK virus (BKV), and human herpesvirus 6 (HHV-6). The VSTs were administered to 38 patients with 45 infections in a phase II clinical trial. Results A single infusion produced a cumulative complete or partial response rate of 92% (95% CI, 78.1% to 98.3%) overall and the following rates by virus: 100% for BKV (n = 16), 94% for CMV (n = 17), 71% for AdV (n = 7), 100% for EBV (n = 2), and 67% for HHV-6 (n = 3). Clinical benefit was achieved in 31 patients treated for one infection and in seven patients treated for multiple coincident infections. Thirteen of 14 patients treated for BKV-associated hemorrhagic cystitis experienced complete resolution of gross hematuria by week 6. Infusions were safe, and only two occurrences of de novo graft-versus host disease (grade 1) were observed. VST tracking by epitope profiling revealed persistence of functional VSTs of third-party origin for up to 12 weeks. Conclusion The use of banked VSTs is a feasible, safe, and effective approach to treat severe and drug-refractory infections after HSCT, including infections from two viruses (BKV and HHV-6) that had never been targeted previously with an off-the-shelf product. Furthermore, the multispecificity of the VSTs ensures extensive antiviral coverage, which facilitates the treatment of patients with multiple infections.

HSCT patients often suffer from viral infections of ordinarily dormant viruses. Studies show that nearly two-thirds of HSCT patients suffer more than one viral infection. Especially the BKV virus causes severe pain, hematuria, and renal disease in these patients. No drugs are either approved or even tested in randomized clinical trials for this condition. The most commonly administered drug is cidofovir, but it comes with major drug-related adverse effects including myelotoxicity and nephrotoxicity. The drug is not that effective either, with a survival rate of just 14%.

In contrast, the present study showed that all 16 patients treated with VST had no significant treatment-emergent AEs. Benefits included complete resolution of gross hematuria in 13 of 14 patients with BKV-associated HC by week 6 postinfusion. However, 4 of the 5 patients who were screened but ultimately not treated with VST showed disease progression.

The following chart shows the high level of success seen in this CHARM trial:

Source

Viralym-M has been granted PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) and Orphan Drug (ODD) designations from the EMA and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

They also have a program in Covid-19 which has seen positive preclinical data. A proof-of-concept clinical trial is in progress at the Houston Methodist Hospital to assess the safety and efficacy of ALVR109 in preventing severe disease in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with high-risk features.

Financials

ALVR has a market cap of $1.39bn and a cash reserve of $356mn. The stock is heavily fund owned, with less than 10% of the float in public ownership. Insiders haven’t bought this stock in a long while, see below:

Source

The company IPOed in mid-2020 in the middle of the pandemic. They have not raised funds through a secondary since IPO.

Bottom Line

ALVR is an undercovered major growth story with highly successful data in an area of high unmet need. They are well-funded, have an experienced management team, and their technology from Baylor has solid pedigree. Current depressed prices and upcoming catalysts present a buying opportunity.