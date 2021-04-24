Photo by anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

Real Estate Investment Trusts are a great tool that gives investors exposure to real estate. While the structure of REITs dictates high dividend payouts, REITs can generate strong total returns depending on their real estate portfolio and management style. W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) is a highly regarded REIT within the investing community. The company is soon to be a "dividend champion" and pays a generous dividend that yields more than 5%.

While investors can take comfort in W.P. Carey's diversity and safety, the company has some fallbacks. The company is struggling to grow, which reflects in the anemic dividend growth. The good reputation the company has also puts a fairly premium valuation on the stock. Investors should know that W.P. Carey isn't a great bet for total returns, but can be a strong income-generating investment.

About W.P. Carey Inc.

W.P. Carey is a diversified net lease REIT. Which means that it owns the property but that its tenants are responsible for maintenance, insurance, and property taxes. The benefit of this model is that while commanded rents are generally lower, they are also more steady as tenants are often committed for the long term.

The company owns more than 1,200 properties totaling 144 million square feet, home to more than 300 tenants in 25 countries. W.P. Carey has an enterprise value of more than $19 billion.

WPC is a very diversified REIT. The company operates primarily in the United States (61% concentration) and Europe (36%). The REIT has exposure to many end markets, but does have a lean towards retail, industrial, and warehousing.

source: W.P. Carey Inc.

This creates a very steady operating environment for W.P. Carey. As of year end, the company's portfolio has a 98.5% occupancy rate, which shows how resilient the business has been (even in the face of covid).

Financial Stability Translates To The Dividend

This reliability has translated to the dividend, which has been raised each year since the REIT went public in 1998. This means that through the dot-com crash, the financial crisis, and the pandemic, W.P. Carey has continued to chug along, raising its dividend along the way.

The company's dividend currently (paid quarterly) totals $4.19 per share. On the current price of shares, this results in a generous yield of almost 5.7%. Even with yields rising on Treasuries, this is a great income-generating investment.

source: W.P. Carey Inc.

The company is soon to be a "dividend champion". It has raised its dividend for each of the past 24 years. W.P. Carey earned AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) of $4.74 in 2020. Based on this, the dividend payout ratio is 88%. The dividend is covered by cash flow, and it's important to note that a REIT is set up to disperse the majority of its income to shareholders, thus a high payout ratio. I will say though that 88% is a bit steep for me. I would prefer to see this closer to 80%. We will discuss the company's growth (and its impact on the dividend) next.

Growth Is Slowing Down

The issues for W.P. Carey begin when you start looking elsewhere besides the dividend yield. While the company is a model of consistency, it has also struggled to generate meaningful growth. The company has grown FFO/share a total of just 17% over the past five years.

source: YCharts

Given the company's high dividend payout ratio and this modest growth, the dividend has grown at a very slow pace in recent years. Over the past five years, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 1.7%. This isn't even pacing with historical inflation rates.

This lack of growth is concerning. The stability of the business likely removes any concerns about something dramatic like a dividend cut, but investors are going to be left longing for upside. Analysts don't expect things to get much better either:

source: Seeking Alpha

If we take analyst estimates for 2022 of $4.75 per share in FFO, the company's payout ratio will still be more than 88% - without factoring in any dividend increases between now and then. The company has room on its balance sheet to borrow if needed (BBB credit rating from S&P, which is investment grade).

However, it seems clear that organic growth is lacking at W.P. Carey, which implies low dividend growth moving forward. This also makes valuation important as the stock would struggle to grow into an oversized multiple.

Looking At Valuation

W.P. Carey is trading near 52-week highs, levels last seen over the summer. The stock currently stands at $73 per share.

source: YCharts

If we look at the company's FFO for this year (and the next few years per estimates...

source: Seeking Alpha

...the stock is trading at 15X 2023 FFO. Given the company's high dividend payout ratio and low-single-digit growth, I would argue that 15X is a fair valuation for the stock against current earnings. Investors have 2-3 years of growth priced into the stock right now and only get a 5%-6% yield in return. In my opinion, W.P. Carey is overvalued and has little to offer besides a steady yield. While some income investors may be ok with that, I think there are numerous places you can find comparable yields with some additional growth upside.

Wrapping Up

It's important that high yield investments come at attractive valuations, so that one doesn't get trapped in a potential valuation compression. While W.P. Carey is popular in the income community and has a steady payout, there is little upside besides the 5% yield it offers. The stock has gotten ahead of itself, and growth is expected to be mediocre at best over the coming years. For these reasons, I believe that there are more compelling opportunities elsewhere.