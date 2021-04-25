Photo by Jetlinerimages/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

One of the great industrial conglomerates of the world, General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) is known both for a myriad of products it sells to the world and the destruction of shareholder value that has occurred over the past decade. The company is in the midst of rebuilding the fundamentals of its business and balance sheet.

Fortunately, progress is being made and General Electric looks to be on the right track (finally). However, while the outlook appears positive, the stock has priced much of the near-term upside in already. The stock has rallied hard this year, and investors would be better off waiting for the stock to come back down some before buying in. We will review the company and our investment thesis below.

General Electric Is Making Progress

To start, let's talk about General Electric. The company is massive, doing more than $79 billion in revenues (in a down year). General Electric has several main business segments that branch into a variety of applications in their own right. These are:

source: General Electric Company

These segments generate the vast majority of General Electric's business. The company also has its Capital arm (a shell of its former size) and a Research/Digital segment. The company's corporate backlog is massive at a whopping $386 billion as of year-end.

I will keep this as a forward-looking discussion (versus explaining the history of General Electric's restructuring). The important thing to know is that GE is working to improve in two key areas. These are the company's margins and its balance sheet. We can see above that the company's main businesses (industrial segments) combine for just a 3.4% margin. Its free cash flow margin is even worse at just 1%.

source: General Electric Company

Part of the company's struggles this year were due to the pandemic, as we can see the FCF margin in 2019 will match what the company is forecasting for 2021. The long-term goal of management is to get FCF margins up to high single digits.

The company has set out on an agenda to streamline operations and cut costs/grow efficiencies, but what may actually help GE more is an evolving make-up of its backlog. Many of the products that General Electric sells are capital intensive, cost a lot to produce, and sell at very low margin. Some examples of this would include wind turbines, gas turbines, plane engines, etc.

Let's look at a couple examples of General Electric's products and the revenue generation throughout their lifecycle:

source: General Electric Company

We can see how in both cases there is an upfront creation of revenue from the sale of equipment, but that most of the revenue comes throughout the lifecycle of the product via service contracts.

General Electric has an enormous base of installed equipment including:

7,000+ gas turbines

50,000 offshore/onshore wind turbines

37,700 commercial grade aviation engines

26,500 military grade aviation engines

4 million healthcare installations

The majority of GE's backlog ($386.5 billion) consists of service revenue. In 2020 the company generated:

62% of its revenues from services in the Power segment, but 78% of the Power backlog is services.

18% of its revenue from services in the Renewables segment, but 42% of the Renewables backlog is services.

61% of its revenue from services in the Aviation segment, but 87% of its Aviation backlog is services.

45% of its revenue from services in the Healthcare segment, but 68% of its Healthcare backlog is services.

source: General Electric Company

We can see that over the coming years, the revenue mix should shift more towards services, which will carry higher margins. The Aviation business will also rebound as we come out of the pandemic.

Financially, General Electric has also been working to deleverage its balance sheet. The job isn't "done" here, but GE has made strong progress.

source: General Electric Company

The company is in the middle of a pending deal to sell its GE Capital Aviation Services business (used to finance leasing of aircrafts) to AerCap (AER). General Electric will receive equity and $24 billion in cash in the transaction. The deal's proceeds will be used to further deleverage, and General Electric will have cleared approximately $70 billion in debt since 2018.

The deal will further enable General Electric to streamline its business, and positions the company to deleverage to below 2.5X EBITDA by 2023 per management's goals. At this point, General Electric will be more profitable, leaner, and have a strong balance sheet that can backstop the company moving forward.

The Pandemic Has Not Been Kind To GE

The company has made considerable progress, but 2020 was not a kind year to General Electric. The company's Aviation arm is a critical part of GE's business, and the aviation industry as a whole suffered in 2020.

General Electric saw its organic revenues in 2020 drop 17% companywide, 95% of which was related to the fall-off in the Aviation segment. This makes sense, given that airlines essentially cut all spending with so few flights throughout the year. The aviation recovery will take a few years, with General Electric forecasting a minor improvement in 2021 before accelerating in 2022.

source: General Electric Company

If not for the pandemic, I think you could move a lot of General Electric's financial projections up into this year, but the pandemic virtually set the company back 12-18 months due to its exposure to the aviation industry.

Near Term Upside Is Priced In

With that said, we need to consider this when talking about valuation. The stock has rallied hard over the past 12 months. At more than $13 per share, the stock has appreciated 108%.

source: YCharts

We can see the expected pivot that revenues will make according to analyst estimates. Revenues will gain traction this year, with momentum beginning to drive growth of revenues beyond pre-pandemic levels next year.

source: Seeking Alpha

From an earnings standpoint, General Electric is forecasted to earn the following over the next few years:

2021: $0.24 per share

2022: $0.51 per share

2023: $0.75 per share

The rebound in revenues combined with expectedly higher margins produces strong earnings growth that will see earnings per share triple over the next few years. It's a little tricky to compare valuations to historical data because the company has changed so much over the past decade.

If we used estimated earnings for this year, the stock is trading at an earnings multiple of approximately 56X. This is obviously overpriced, but we see the company's strong earnings growth that is expected. If we were to target a 20X multiple on the company, the 2023 estimate of $0.75 puts the stock at 18X.

This is much more reasonable, but it's also three fiscal years away from now. In other words, the market has already priced in General Electric's near-term upside. I would like to see shares fall back under $10, otherwise investors should be prepared to wait for General Electric to grow into its valuation over several years.

Wrapping Up

General Electric has fallen from grace and has struggled to find its footing throughout the decade. Fortunately, the company finally seems to be on the right track, and I am impressed with the progress the business has made given its size and complexity. The market is right to be excited, but I just think the stock has gotten too far ahead of itself.