The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) is just around the corner, and Anaconda Mining is one of the first junior producers to release its preliminary Q1 results. Unfortunately, while we've had a decent reporting season thus far, Anaconda Mining (OTCQX:ANXGF) had a tougher start to the year, with production of just 2,540 ounces in Q1, down 49% year-over-year. This was driven by lower than planned grades at Argyle, prompting a cut in annual production guidance, and should lead to weaker margins year-over-year. While this doesn't affect the long-term thesis, which remains quite strong, I have cut my price target slightly to account for weaker than expected free cash flow generation in FY2021.

Anaconda Mining released its preliminary Q1 results last week and reported gold production of 2,540 ounces, a 49% drop from the year-ago period (4,997 ounces). This was a very disappointing start to mining at the company's new Argyle mining area, with grades coming in 35% lower than planned due to difficulties mining shallowly dipping areas of the deposit. Unfortunately, these weaker production results translated to much lower revenue in the period, with revenue coming in at just C$7.4 million, which was padded by 20% higher gold sales than production in the period (3,119 ounces sold vs. 2,540 ounces produced). Let's take a closer look at the results below:

As shown in the chart above, Anaconda reported its weakest quarter of production in years at its Point Rousse Operation, with production coming in at just 2,540 ounces, even worse than its ~2,900-ounce quarter in Q2 2019, with that period suffering from operational issues. In the case of Q1 2021, tonnes per day milled remained high at 1,243 (1,271 in Q1 2020), but total tonnes processed fell by more than 17% to ~92,500 tonnes, with unplanned maintenance at the ball mill and jaw crusher. This lower throughput combined with much weaker than planned grades was a double-whammy, translating to a rough start to the year for operations.

It's worth noting that production was expected to be second-half weighted regardless, so this Q1 production is not representative of what annualized production should look like. However, with the softer start to the year, Anaconda cut production guidance to ~16,500 ounces at the mid-point, down from ~18,500 ounces previously. This lower production rate should contribute to significantly higher costs, with operating cost guidance coming in at US$1,250/oz, and all-in sustaining costs likely to come in at US$1,550/oz to US$1,570/oz. These figures are significantly higher than the past two years, which will weigh on margins unless gold decides to make a run above US$2,100/oz this year.

Anaconda noted that it is increasing delineation drilling where drill density is lower and will be implementing preferential mining methods for shallowly dipping areas of the Argyle deposit. It's unclear whether this will lead to a dramatic improvement in mining, but I would expect that this is the low point for the operation for the year. Overall, I see this as a minor hiccup for Anaconda since it's not like the company is relying on Argyle for multiple years of mine life, with a mine life of just 22 months. So, even if grades are weaker than planned at the mine, this doesn't hurt the long-term viability of the Point Rousse Operation.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart - (yellow bars representing Op. cash flow)

Having said that, the exciting part about Point Rousse last year was that it generated significant operating cash flow of C$14.4 million. This positive free cash flow helped the company fund drilling efforts in Newfoundland and Nova Scotia. However, with much weaker free cash flow in FY2021, this bonus piece of the investment thesis of self-funding a more aggressive drill campaign exploration is sidelined, and it's occurring in a year when Anaconda is planning aggressive drilling and two development studies at Goldboro that won't be cheap.

Based on a working capital balance of C$11.2 million, the company might be able to get through the year without share dilution and still fund the Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA] planned in Q2, and Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS] planned this year. However, it's difficult to completely rule out a small capital raise before Q1 2022 if the gold price remains below US$1,800/oz. In a perfect world, Argyle production would have come in as planned, and the gold price would have stayed above US$1,850/oz, and Anaconda could have been thinking about beefing up its drill programs even further.

So, what's the good news?

While it was a disappointing quarter for operations at Argyle and it will be a much weaker year relative to FY2020, the Argyle mining area is just one piece of the Anaconda investment thesis. Looking at the bigger picture, the main driver of value going forward will be Goldboro's PEA in Q2 and PFS planned for Q4, which should give investors an idea of just how significant this operation is and highlight what should be significantly improved project economics vs. the 2018 PEA. As noted previously, the material increase in the resource could support a larger operation and increased processing rate, with the potential for production of more than ~90,000 ounces per annum vs. the previous ~42,000-ounce planned production profile in the 2018 PEA at Goldboro.

Circling back to Newfoundland, where the company's current operations reside, Stog'er Tight continues to deliver exceptional drill results and sits just 3 kilometers from the Pine Cove Mill. Recent highlight drill holes include 20.0 meters of 3.62 grams per tonne gold and 7.0 meters of 3.86 grams per tonne gold, above the resource grade of ~2.39 grams per tonne gold at Stog'er Tight. This could become a new mining center for the company to extend its mine life at Point Rousse, and we are still awaiting results from the high-grade Tilt Cove Project that lies 45 kilometers from the Pine Cove Mill. So, while lower than planned grades in early mining at Argyle are a disappointment, there are multiple opportunities to expand the mine life within 50 kilometers of the mill.

So, is the stock a Buy?

Previously, I had shared that I saw fair value for the stock of US$0.90, and any dips 40% below this price target at US$0.54 would present low-risk buying opportunities. Given the challenges mining Argyle and the fact that we should see significantly less free cash flow this year (lower margins), I have revised this price target to US$0.84, accounting for the potential for a small raise before Q1 2022 if the gold price doesn't strengthen. With a minimum 40% discount to fair value setting up low-risk buy points, the new low-risk buy zone comes in at US$0.50 or lower. So, at a current price of US$0.54, the stock is getting close to its updated low-risk buy zone.

Anaconda Mining had a rough start to the year while most other producers have posted solid results, but I don't see any reason to turn sour on the stock because of weaker than planned production at Argyle. While this certainly doesn't help for generating free cash flow in FY2021, the main investment thesis here is Goldboro. This project has the potential to catapult Anaconda above the ~100,000-ounce producer mark assuming a Positive Feasibility Study and permits. So, I would expect this project to put a floor under the stock near US$0.45, given that it arms Anaconda with an industry-leading organic growth profile (~300% production growth). In summary, I continue to remain bullish long-term on Anaconda, but I have revised my low-risk buy zone from US$0.54 to US$0.49.