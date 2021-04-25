Photo by Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

If you're looking for strong "reopening" stocks that haven't yet exceeded the limits of their bull runs, look no further than HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE). This little-known, small cap internet company runs one of the most creative and innovative on-demand marketplaces in the industry. HyreCar is an online car rental service specifically for drivers who want to use the cars to drive for services like Uber (UBER) or Instacart. Though temporarily bashed by the coronavirus and lockdowns, HyreCar has continued to grow and looks poised to capture its massive market opportunity as the economy opens more broadly later this year.

I first became bullish on HyreCar last year, when the stock was still trading under $3. Since then, HyreCar has surged (and I pulled out a bit too late before buying back in), and year-to-date alone HyreCar has soared nearly 2x. Yet in my view, the company has so many bullish catalysts that I strongly believe investors should hang on for the ride.

Specifically, I think there are two main catalysts that can propel further enthusiasm for HyreCar: growth and profitability. These certainly aren't unique to HyreCar, but in my view, HyreCar has specific drivers in place that can unlock both of those catalysts:

Growth: on the growth front, there are two elements that HyreCar is chasing effectively: both demand and supply. Obviously, as more of the U.S. opens up this summer (with HyreCar's home market and largest state, California, already moving to far less restrictive restrictions over the past month), demand for Uber rides will increase, and bring more drivers back into the game. On the supply side, HyreCar has repeatedly mentioned that it would be growing at far faster rates if it had more cars on its platform. The company's recent deal with AmeriDrive helps to cover that supply gap, bringing $65 million worth of car inventory onto the HyreCar platform to ensure the coming summer surge is less constrained by lack of car availability.

Profitability. HyreCar has noted that it should be able to reach breakeven (which is a rare feat for a small-cap company such as this) when it hits 4,500 daily car rentals (a slight revision from when the company said this would be achievable at 30,000 rentals per week). Unfortunately, HyreCar stopped reporting weekly car rentals, but in the most recent earnings call the company mentioned it expected to hit 4k/day rentals in April. In my view, the growth drivers above can help push HyreCar to break-even this year if not early 2022. Management has noted specific improvements in unit economics, such as better marketing automation, as drivers for pushing down HyreCar's cost per car rental.

In short, there's a lot to like about HyreCar as we look ahead to the rest of 2021. Most of the "reopening trade" are obvious plays - but in my view, to achieve market-beating performance, we must turn to less-obvious and less-visible stocks like HyreCar that have the potential to dramatically outperform market averages - as HyreCar already has done over the past year.

Look for a buying opportunity in this stock, and if you've been fortunate enough to stay invested in HyreCar over the past year, hold on for the long haul.

Q4 download

Let's now go through HyreCar's latest fundamental trends in greater detail. Take a look at the Q4 earnings summary below:

Figure 1. HyreCar Q4 results

Source: HyreCar Q4 earnings release

HyreCar generated $25.2 million in revenue for the full year in 2020 (+59% y/y. which is incredibly impressive given the pandemic sapped demand and cranked down ridership in three out of four of those quarters). Fourth-quarter revenue, meanwhile, grew 42% y/y to $7.0 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $6.84 million.

Other useful metrics to know: the company grew new active drivers to the platform by 29% y/y in the fourth quarter. In addition, though the company no longer provides weekly rental days by week, it did note that the number of rental days across the entirety of Q4 was 277k, up 41% y/y versus 197k in the year-ago fourth quarter - which, averaged out over 13 weeks, translates to 21.3k a week, or 3.04k per day. As noted before, the fact that HyreCar is only ~33% short of its 4.5k/day breakeven target during a pandemic gives me strong reassurance that the company is within sight of hitting that goal within 2021 or early 2022. In fact, HyreCar made a brief updated statement that in March (Q1) it hit a "little over" 3k daily rentals and expects to hit 4k in April.

As a reminder, here's how HyreCar stacks up against other car rental services. The price of a weekly rental on HyreCar ($311) tends to be cheaper than these alternatives, and at the same time, HyreCar is far less restrictive than its competitors (which largely limit drivers to a single service, whereas HyreCar allows drivers to work for platforms like GrubHub (GRUB) or Instacart (ICART)).

Figure 2. HyreCar vs. competitors Source: HyreCar 10-K

Joe Furnari, HyreCar's CEO, noted on the Q4 earnings call that the new cars from the AmeriDrive partnership have begun to come online and unlock new growth opportunities. Per his prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

On the car supply front, we are starting to see increased vehicle supply onto the platform from our previously announced partnerships and specialty fleet suppliers. On January 28, we announced an expanded partnership with AmeriDrive Holdings. That announcement included new relationships with Cogent Bank for innovative financial services, a national fleet supplier and an automotive aftermarket retail and service chain with over 900 locations nationwide. AmeriDrive is leveraging these locations for HyreCar, AmeriDrive branded parking spaces and vehicle logistics. We are currently operating out of five stores in the Southeast and expect to operate in 35 stores by the end of the year. I am happy to say that these new partnerships are delivering the expected increase in vehicle supply. We have gone from an average of a little over 3,000 average daily rentals or ADRs in Q4 to sequentially trending toward an ADR average of 3,500 in the month of March, with a run rate of over 4,000 ADRs expected in April as the first 1000 cars from this initiative are onboarded and continue moving through the reconditioning pipeline."

Scale has also brought greater efficiency to the HyreCar platform. The company notes that it has brought down cost per rental by 58% through marketing automation and driver data improvements. The company's adjusted EBITDA margin in 2020 was -44%: a big loss to be sure, but much better than -61% in FY19 and overall not too bad for a micro-cap company with just a ~$250 million market cap and currently only $25 million in annual revenue. We hope the combination of long-term demand drivers (growth in the gig economy, normalization of food delivery, and recovery in Uber/Lyft ridership post-pandemic) plus the gradual improvement of car supply on the platform can quickly push HyreCar's profitability up.

Key takeaways

HyreCar is an early-stage marketplace platform that is addressing a massive market opportunity. Not only are gig-based services like UberEats and DoorDash (DASH) surging in the wake of the pandemic, but the model of renting/subscribing to things like cars instead of owning them outright will also continue to dominate. Keep riding the upward momentum here.