Just like last time, Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) sold off hard after its earnings release. This time, however, the company easily beat both revenue and earnings estimates thanks to rising rates and higher efficiencies. The company is doing an incredible job benefiting from the economic recovery and should be able to continue this uptrend. This sell-off is offering new investors the chance to initiate a position while existing shareholders can add at better prices. I believe the macro situation and the company's own capabilities are a perfect mix. When adding the attractive valuation, there is no way I'm not going to ignore this sell-off without adding a few shares.

Here's What Happened In 1Q21

First of all, the first quarter did not include the acquisition of TCF Financial (TCF). This acquisition was approved by shareholders of both banks and is expected to get regulatory approval in May. The merger is expected to close late in 2Q21, so that's something we will take a closer look at next month.

For now, the main question on everyone's mind will be: why on earth did HBAN sell off 6.7% after earnings?

Before I try to answer that question, it is important to mention that the first quarter was extremely satisfactory - I think.

As displayed below, the company reported GAAP EPS of $0.48, which is $0.17 above expectations and, therefore, one of the biggest earnings beats in recent history.

In this case, the company was able to increase its efficiency ratio on top of $1.4 billion in revenue. That's more than $100 million above the highest Wall Street estimates. Basically, the company benefited from the ongoing economic recovery and the resulting rise in (higher quality) loans as Chairman, President, and CEO Steve Steinour mentioned:

Our first‐quarter results reflected a very strong beginning to what will be an important year for Huntington. The economic recovery continues to gain its footing, and we are seeing encouraging signs throughout our footprint and our individual businesses. Our lending pipelines are up across the board, and customer sentiment is improving - supporting our confidence in more robust loan demand later in the year. Additionally, we continue to see strong core deposit inflows and expect this elevated level of liquidity will remain for some time.

For example, net interest income rose from roughly $800 million in the prior-year quarter to almost $980 million. This 23% increase was backed by a net interest margin of 3.45% - a multi-year high. Additionally, average loans increased by $4.6 billion or 6% year on year. Some banks were unable to report higher loans as a result of fading emergency liquidity for companies that drew significant capital from i.e., revolving credit facilities in order to withstand the pandemic. Average core deposits increased by $16.3 billion, or 20%, which is yet another sign of government support and a higher savings rate as consumption hasn't really started to adjust to lower COVID-19 and what can be considered to be imminent reopening plans in mostly blue states (as major red states like Texas and Florida are already open).

And speaking of fading pandemic risks, allowances for credit losses fell to $1.7 billion, which is a decline from $1.9 billion in the prior quarter. It is also down to 2.3% of loans. These loans are adjusted for PPP as 85% of these loans are expected to be forgiven - in the case of HBAN. The net charge-off ratio has fallen to 0.32%, which is a new pandemic low and roughly half of the value during the initial COVID hit in 1Q20.

Going forward, the company expects both loan growth and sales to improve backed by a gradual economic recovery. However, keep in mind that these expectations exclude the impact of the pending merger. Nonetheless, I highly doubt that this merger is going to change the company's view on loan and deposit growth as they wouldn't risk discussing guidance that will be way out of line after the merger.

Also, I not only expect the upcoming merger to present the company with a ton of cost-saving measures (that's not news anymore), but also we are already seeing the company's plans to modernize its business. For example, the number of monthly active mobile users has increased by 15% to 1.7 million. Total digital logins have soared by 32%. Again, none of this is news as regional banks need to innovate to - or at least adapt to an increasingly online world. Now maybe more than ever due to the pandemic.

As a result, the company is closing 44 branches and is seeing more room to decrease the number of branches. For example, in Michigan, more than 200 branches are affected by consolidation and divestiture. Even after these closings, the company will have the largest physical footprint in the state.

I think over the next 20-30 years, regional banks will see a massive transformation as the need for physical stores is declining. The biggest winners of this trend will be banks to move most of their operations online, which will unlock a ton of value for shareholders as I expect this to result in exploding free cash flow. For now, however, this is nothing more than a theory as it's way too early to tell how this future will look like and which banks will be the biggest winners.

All things considered, the company had a good quarter. Loan growth was up, financial stability improved further and I have little doubt that the upcoming merger will give the company more opportunities to scale and improve its business as I discussed in my last article.

Nonetheless, then there's the sell-off.

Why I'm Bullish (Macro)

It might seem weird that I consider this quarter to be bullish despite the 6.7% sell-off. Given my experience, I think this is nothing more than an overreaction and profit-taking. It also didn't help that CFRA downgraded TFC to hold as it doesn't see a lot of upside given the valuation of the merger.

Last quarter, I had a number of stocks that fell more than 5% after good earnings. I stopped caring about that a long time ago but only IF WARRANTED. See, nothing in the Q1 reports showed any weakness or the bank's inability to benefit from the ongoing economic recovery.

As the graph below shows, relative weakness started prior to the earnings call as the bank underperformed the S&P 500 as soon as the 10Y government bond yield peaked. It makes sense that this ratio and yields move in lockstep as banks benefit from rising yields - also, tech doesn't like higher rates and the S&P 500 contains a lot of tech stocks.

That said, while it doesn't matter too much for me as I'm not planning on selling HBAN for decades, I think we are in a situation similar to 2017. Bond rates are taking a break as commodities like oil and copper haven't made new highs. However, given the economic situation and my fundamental view on key commodities, I think yields will make new 52-week highs this year - causing HBAN to outperform again.

Given the surge in inflation (see PPI below), I think the Fed will have to taper QE and hike rates (probably next year). That will benefit banks as soon as the economy remains robust (after recovering from current levels).

Additionally, the valuation has come down a bit. The stock is trading at 1.37x LTM book value and 1.21 (pre-merger) expected book value. That's not deep value, but it supports my case that the bank will move gradually higher with support from economic expansion. Note that these book value expectations will be adjusted if rates are able to move higher again.

Takeaway

I consider the HBAN sell-off to be a blessing. Just last week I complained that almost everything I wanted to buy was "too expensive". Well, now this happened. I think the company did very well in Q1 and I am eager to see how the company deals with the upcoming merger - especially in terms of expected cost cuttings.

I will use the current sell-off to add a few shares as the company is yielding 4.2% again. If you aren't long yet and looking for exposure that protects you against rising rates, I think initiating a position at current prices is the way to go.

